Tha Phraya Thai | 1553 2nd Ave
1553 2nd Ave
Tha Phraya Thai | 1553 2nd Ave
1553 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10028
Food
NA Beverages
Mocktails
Appetizers
Rice & Wok
Entrees
Noodles
Sides
Dessert
Food
Appetizers
Spring roll sai-ua
$17.00
Tod Mon Koong
$17.00
Peek Gai Ta kai
$16.00
Khao Kriab Pak Mor
$16.00
Miang Kum
$17.00
Yum Som-O
$16.00
Tum THAI
$16.00
PU-PLA LA
$19.00
Koong Kaew
$22.00
Muk Yang
$22.00
Rice & Wok
Crab Fried rice LAVA
$29.00
Shrimp Pad Thai
$19.00
Out of stock
Chicken Ki-mao
$19.00
Out of stock
Beef Pad see-iw
$19.00
Out of stock
Entrees
Naam Prink long rue
$27.00
Khao Ka-yum Pu
$28.00
Hor-Mok
$25.00
Pae Sa
$39.00
Panang Nuea
$25.00
Kang Pu
$29.00
Kua-Kling Nuea
$28.00
Seafood Mor-Fai
$30.00
Goong Karee
$28.00
Pu-Nim Prik Klua
$28.00
Pak Boong
$18.00
Pad Thai Goong Yai
$28.00
Kao Lao Nuea Mor-Fai
$32.00
Noodles
Nam-Tok moo
$19.00
Beef noodle soup
$22.00
Zaab Hang
$19.00
Sides
Jasmine rice
$3.00
Brown Rice
$4.00
Sticky Rice
$4.00
Dessert
Mango Sticky Rice
$16.00
Ice cream Mor Fai
$25.00
Ice cream
$15.00
NA Beverages
NA Beverages
Thai tea
$7.00
Coffee
$7.00
Coke
$3.00
Ginger Beer
$7.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Seltzer
$3.00
Ginger Ale
$3.00
Sparkling water
$6.00
Still water
$7.00
Juices
Pineapple
$6.00
Cranberries
$6.00
Orange Juice
$6.00
Mocktails
Maa-Praw
$12.00
Fa Rang
$12.00
Ma Muang
$12.00
Ma-toom
$12.00
Out of stock
Kra-Jeab
$12.00
Tha Phraya Thai | 1553 2nd Ave Location and Ordering Hours
(646) 564-1456
1553 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10028
Open now
• Closes at 3:45PM
All hours
Order online
