THAI ESAN MAUI 1960 Main Street, Wailuku , Hawaii 96793
Appetizer
- Esan Sausage$11.99
Thai Styles pork sausage is a fermented thai sausage . Made with ground pork, pork fat, rice, cellophane noodles and garlic. Grilled and served with shredded ginger. Tangy and delicious .
- Moo Tod$13.99
Thai pork jerky nicely marinated with savory , sweet, soy sauce. Deep fried to flavorful golden brown.
- Chicken Wings$11.99
Fried chicken wings served with sweet chili sauce
- Steamed Dumplings$10.99
Shrimp and pork wrapped in wonton skin steamed served with homemade sauce
- Fried Tofu$10.99
Fried Organic Tofu served with sweet and sour sauce and crush peanut
- Breaded Chicken Wings$11.99
Deep fried Seasoned Breaded Chicken Wings served with sweet chili sauce.
Soup and Salad
THAI SOUP
- Wonton Soup$14.99
Tender wontons filled with seasoned pork, shrimps, scallions, cilantro and bok choy in a clear broth flavored with sesame oil, soy and garlic.
- Tom Kha Soup$14.99
Thai coconut soup enriched with coconut milk and infused with lemongrass, galangal and kiffir lime leaves.
- Tom yum Soup$14.99
Thai spicy lemongrass soup is light, spicy, sour and flavorful soup.Infused with lemongrass, galangal, garlic, chili, mushroom, cilantro, lime juice and fish sauce.
- Gaeng Om Gai Soup$14.99
Gaeng Om Gai is Northeast thai spicy soup.A Thai herb soup with chicken cooked in a clear broth with a distinct flavor of dill, refreshing and bright with plenty an aromatic.
THAI ESAN Salad
- Somtam Thai (Papaya salad)$13.99
Shredded green papaya mixed with tomatoes , green beans, chili , peanuts, limes dressing.
- Somtam Laos$13.99
Somtam Laos is a popular spicy salad in North East Thailand.Green shredded papaya, chilies, garlic , cherry tomatoes, eggplant, string bean, lime, sugar and fermented fish sauce The unripe papaya has a crunchy texture mixed with spicy, salty, sweet and sourness.
ESAN SALAD
- LARB GAI$13.99
Thai ground chicken salad with fresh herbs, toasted rice powder ,onions, scallions, mint leaves, chili powder, dry chili and spicy citrus dressing
- SOOP NOR MAI$13.99
Soop nor mai is made with bamboo shoots tossed in spicy and sour dressing and toasted rice powder mixed with red onion, scallions , chili powder and mint leaves and fermented fish sauce.
Rice and Noodles
Noodles Dishes
- Pad Thai$15.99
Thai rice noodles stir fry with sweet, savoury and sour sauce , Scrambled egg, beansprout ,scallions , cilantro and crush peanut.
- Pad Woon Sen$15.99
Smooth and silky thai glass noodles stir fry with napacabbage , celery, carrot mix with savoury sauce topped with cilantro
- Lomein Kee Mao$15.99
Lomein Kee Mao inspired by thai popular street food (Drunken noodles) Stir fry with onions, bell pepper , basil leaves and basil sauce.
THAI SIGNATURE
- MAUI FRIED RICE$20.99
Thai Style sweet and sour pineapple fried rice with scrambled eggs, shrimps, onions, green onions, tomatoes, snow peas, carrot, cashew nut and yellow curry powder.
- CRAB FRIED RICE$20.99
Tasty with natural sweetness from crab meat and richness from scrambled egg. and wok fried jasmine rice sautéed the garlic and homemade sauce.
- Chicken Garlic with Fried egg$15.99
Thai style garlic and black pepper chicken.For all you garlic lover. Slices chicken sautéed with a lot of garlic and black pepper , homemade sauce garnish with cilantro and fried egg on top then served with jasmine rice.
- THAI STYLES FRIED RICE$14.99
An Authentic Thai styles fried rice with chicken. Jasmine rice stir fry with Chicken, garlic, egg, tomatoes, scallions, onions and seasoning sauce.
KAPROW LOVER
- Pad Kaprow with Fried egg$15.99
Stir-fry dish made with finely ground chicken cooked with chilli peppers, garlic and thai holy basil leaves. Served with jasmine rice.
- Kaprow Fried Rice$15.99
Thai spicy fried rice with basil sauce. Sautéed with holy basil, bell pepper, chili, garlic . It's spicy, peppery flavor.
STIR-FRY
- SPICY EGGPLANT$15.99
Stir fry thai spicy eggplant and thai Basil , bell pepper, onion , garlic, soy bean paste sauce and basil sauce. Served with jasmine rice.
- PAD GINGER$15.99
Pad ginger or pad king is a stir fry slices of fresh ginger, bell pepper, mushroom, scallions ,soy bean paste and homemade sauce served with jasmine rice.