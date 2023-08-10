Popular Items

Main Menu

Appetizers

Fried Tofu

$8.95

Deep fried bean cakes served with plum sauce

Golden Bag

$9.95

Deep fried wontons cream cheese and corn served with plum sauce

Crispy Shrimp

$11.95

Breaded shrimp, deep fried, and served with plum sauce

Chicken Satay

$9.95

Marinated mixture of thai spices, skewered and grilled. Served with cucumber, salad and peanut sauce

Crispy Calamari

$10.95

Golden deep-fried calamari served with plum sauce

Crispy Roll

$7.95

Deep-fried rice paper roll with mixed vegetables and silver noodles served with plum sauce

Chicken Wings

$11.95

Deep fried chicken wings, served with thai sweet sauce

Beef Jerky

$9.95

Salads

Papaya Salad

$12.95

Shredded green papaya, green beans, tomatoes, peanuts with spicy seasoning

La-ahb Larb

$14.95

Ground meat seasoned with mint leaves, red onions, rice powder, chili, lime juice, green onions, cilantro, and served over lettuce

Seafood Salad

$16.95

Mixed seafood, tomatoes, white onions, red onions, cilantro, green onions, dressing, shrimp paste, and served over lettuce

Clear Noodle Salad

$14.95

Clear noodle mixed with minced chicken, shrimp, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, celery, green onions in lime dressing, and served over lettuce

Crying Tiger

$18.95

Soups

Bowl Tom Kha

$10.95

Spicy and sour coconut soup with mushroom, lemon grass, galangal, kaffir leaves, fresh chili, green onions and cilantro

Pot Tom Kha

$14.95

Spicy and sour coconut soup with mushroom, lemon grass, galangal, kaffir leaves, fresh chili, green onions and cilantro

Bowl Tom Yum

$10.95

Spicy and sour soup with mushroom, tomatoes, lemon grass galangal, kaffir leaves, fresh chili, green onions and cilantro

Pot Tom Yum

$14.95

Spicy and sour soup with mushroom, tomatoes, lemon grass galangal, kaffir leaves, fresh chili, green onions and cilantro

Thai Curry

Panang Curry*

$16.95

With bell peppers and kaffir lime leaf in panang curry paste and coconut milk

Green Curry*

$16.95

With eggplant, bell peppers, green beans and thai basil in green curry paste and coconut milk

Yellow Curry*

$16.95

With potatoes, white onions and carrots in yellow curry paste and coconut milk

Massaman Curry*

$16.95

With Bamboo, white Bell Pepper, Basil in Red curry paste and coconut milk

Red cury

$16.95

Stir Fried

Spicy Basil*

$16.95

Sauteed choice of meat with bell peppers, white onions, garlic, thai chili and thai basil

Spicy Eggplant*

$16.95

Sauteed choice of meat with eggplant, white onions, bell peppers, garlic, thai chili and thai basil

Spicy String Bean*

$16.95

Sauteed choice of meat with green beans and chili paste

Pad Ginger*

$16.95

Sauteed choice of meat with ginger, mushroom, onions, carrots, green onions and bell peppers

Pad Broccoli

$16.95

Sauteed choice of meat with broccoli in thai sauce

Sweet and Sour*

$16.95

Sauteed choice of meat with cucumbers, green onions, white onions, carrot, tomatoes, and pineapple

Cashew Nut

$16.95

Sauteed choice of meat with cashew nuts, white onions, green onions, carrots and bell peppers

Garlic Pepper

$16.95

Sauteed choice of meat with broccoli, garlic and black pepper

Mixed Veggies

$16.95

Sauteed choice of meat with green beans, broccoli, mushroom, cabbage and carrot

Pan Fried Noodles

Pad Thai

$15.95

Pan fried thin rice noodles with egg tofu, bean sprouts, green onions and ground peanuts

Pad See-ew

$15.95

Pan fried flat noodle with egg broccoli and black bean sauce

Pad Kee Mow

$15.95

Pan-fried flat rice noodles with bell peppers, broccoli, tomatoes, onions, carrots, mushroom, fresh chili and thai basil

Pad Woon Sen

$15.95

Clear noodles pan-fried with tomatoes, carrots, white onions, green onions, celery, mushrooms and egg

Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$15.95

Choice of meat with eggs, white onions, green onions with jasmine rice

Basil Fried Rice

$15.95

Choice of meat with chili, garlic sauce, bell peppers, white onions, thai basil and jasmine rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$15.95

Choice of meat with pineapple, eggs, raisins, white onions, green onions, cashews, curry powder and jasmine rice

Fish and Seafood

Spicy String Bean with Tilapla

$18.95

Deep fried whole tilapia sauteed with green beans, chili paste and bell peppers

Sizzling Hot Seafood

$19.95

Sizzling mixed seafood with garlic, thai chili paste, bell peppers, young pepper, green beans, topped with crispy basil

Sizzling Basil Seafood

$19.95

Sizzling mixed seafood with bell peppers, garlic, white onions, thai chili, basil, topped with crispy basil

Garlic Fish

$18.95

Deep fried whole tilapia served with cilantro and garlic sauce

Triple Spicy Fish

$18.95

Deep fried whole tilapia sauteed with bell peppers, thai basil, onions in thai homemade sauce, sweet and sour sauce, topped with crispy basil

Thai Desserts

Coconut Ice Cream

$5.95

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.95

Fried Banana with Coconut Ice Cream

$7.95

Mango with Sweet Sticky Rice

$8.95

Combo

$12.95

Ice Cream, Sweet Sticky Rice, and Mango

Side Orders

Jasmine Rice

$2.50

Brown Rice

$3.00

Sticky Rice

$3.50

Garlic Rice

$3.50

Coconut Rice

$3.50

Peanut Sauce

$2.00

Steamed Mixed Vegetable

$4.00

Steamed Noodle

$3.00

Specials

Special House

Khao Sol Gal - Chicken

$17.95

Northem thai curry noodle. Flat egg noodles and chicken in a mildly spiced broth with a creamy texture of coconut milk topped with cilantro and onions. Served with crispy noodle, pickled mustard greens, lime, shallots and chili oil

Khao Sol- Braised Beef

$17.95Out of stock

Northem thai curry noodle. Flat egg noodles and chicken in a mildly spiced broth with a creamy texture of coconut milk topped with cilantro and onions. Served with crispy noodle, pickled mustard greens, lime, shallots and chili oil

Tom Yum Noodles - Chicken

$15.95

Spicy and sour soup with rice noodles, mushroom, tomatoes, lemon grass, galangal, kaffir leaves, fresh chili, bean sprout, cilantro and green onions

Pad Krapow Tad

$18.95

Drinks

Hot Tea

Green Tea

$2.50

Jasmine Tea

$2.50

Ginger Tea

$2.50

Soft Drink

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Topo Chico

$2.50

Ice Tea

Thai Ice Tea

$5.50Out of stock

Thai Green Tea

$5.50

Regular Ice Tea

$3.50