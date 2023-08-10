Thai Halal Bistro 2865 Dulles Avenue
Appetizers
Roti
Pan fried thai bread served with yellow curry sauce
Fried Tofu
Deep fried bean cakes served with plum sauce
Golden Bag
Deep fried wontons cream cheese and corn served with plum sauce
Crispy Shrimp
Breaded shrimp, deep fried, and served with plum sauce
Chicken Satay
Marinated mixture of thai spices, skewered and grilled. Served with cucumber, salad and peanut sauce
Crispy Calamari
Golden deep-fried calamari served with plum sauce
Crispy Roll
Deep-fried rice paper roll with mixed vegetables and silver noodles served with plum sauce
Chicken Wings
Deep fried chicken wings, served with thai sweet sauce
Beef Jerky
Salads
Papaya Salad
Shredded green papaya, green beans, tomatoes, peanuts with spicy seasoning
La-ahb Larb
Ground meat seasoned with mint leaves, red onions, rice powder, chili, lime juice, green onions, cilantro, and served over lettuce
Seafood Salad
Mixed seafood, tomatoes, white onions, red onions, cilantro, green onions, dressing, shrimp paste, and served over lettuce
Clear Noodle Salad
Clear noodle mixed with minced chicken, shrimp, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, celery, green onions in lime dressing, and served over lettuce
Crying Tiger
Soups
Bowl Tom Kha
Spicy and sour coconut soup with mushroom, lemon grass, galangal, kaffir leaves, fresh chili, green onions and cilantro
Pot Tom Kha
Spicy and sour coconut soup with mushroom, lemon grass, galangal, kaffir leaves, fresh chili, green onions and cilantro
Bowl Tom Yum
Spicy and sour soup with mushroom, tomatoes, lemon grass galangal, kaffir leaves, fresh chili, green onions and cilantro
Pot Tom Yum
Spicy and sour soup with mushroom, tomatoes, lemon grass galangal, kaffir leaves, fresh chili, green onions and cilantro
Thai Curry
Panang Curry*
With bell peppers and kaffir lime leaf in panang curry paste and coconut milk
Green Curry*
With eggplant, bell peppers, green beans and thai basil in green curry paste and coconut milk
Yellow Curry*
With potatoes, white onions and carrots in yellow curry paste and coconut milk
Massaman Curry*
With Bamboo, white Bell Pepper, Basil in Red curry paste and coconut milk
Red cury
Stir Fried
Spicy Basil*
Sauteed choice of meat with bell peppers, white onions, garlic, thai chili and thai basil
Spicy Eggplant*
Sauteed choice of meat with eggplant, white onions, bell peppers, garlic, thai chili and thai basil
Spicy String Bean*
Sauteed choice of meat with green beans and chili paste
Pad Ginger*
Sauteed choice of meat with ginger, mushroom, onions, carrots, green onions and bell peppers
Pad Broccoli
Sauteed choice of meat with broccoli in thai sauce
Sweet and Sour*
Sauteed choice of meat with cucumbers, green onions, white onions, carrot, tomatoes, and pineapple
Cashew Nut
Sauteed choice of meat with cashew nuts, white onions, green onions, carrots and bell peppers
Garlic Pepper
Sauteed choice of meat with broccoli, garlic and black pepper
Mixed Veggies
Sauteed choice of meat with green beans, broccoli, mushroom, cabbage and carrot
Pan Fried Noodles
Pad Thai
Pan fried thin rice noodles with egg tofu, bean sprouts, green onions and ground peanuts
Pad See-ew
Pan fried flat noodle with egg broccoli and black bean sauce
Pad Kee Mow
Pan-fried flat rice noodles with bell peppers, broccoli, tomatoes, onions, carrots, mushroom, fresh chili and thai basil
Pad Woon Sen
Clear noodles pan-fried with tomatoes, carrots, white onions, green onions, celery, mushrooms and egg
Fried Rice
Thai Fried Rice
Choice of meat with eggs, white onions, green onions with jasmine rice
Basil Fried Rice
Choice of meat with chili, garlic sauce, bell peppers, white onions, thai basil and jasmine rice
Pineapple Fried Rice
Choice of meat with pineapple, eggs, raisins, white onions, green onions, cashews, curry powder and jasmine rice
Fish and Seafood
Spicy String Bean with Tilapla
Deep fried whole tilapia sauteed with green beans, chili paste and bell peppers
Sizzling Hot Seafood
Sizzling mixed seafood with garlic, thai chili paste, bell peppers, young pepper, green beans, topped with crispy basil
Sizzling Basil Seafood
Sizzling mixed seafood with bell peppers, garlic, white onions, thai chili, basil, topped with crispy basil
Garlic Fish
Deep fried whole tilapia served with cilantro and garlic sauce
Triple Spicy Fish
Deep fried whole tilapia sauteed with bell peppers, thai basil, onions in thai homemade sauce, sweet and sour sauce, topped with crispy basil
Special House
Khao Sol Gal - Chicken
Northem thai curry noodle. Flat egg noodles and chicken in a mildly spiced broth with a creamy texture of coconut milk topped with cilantro and onions. Served with crispy noodle, pickled mustard greens, lime, shallots and chili oil
Khao Sol- Braised Beef
Northem thai curry noodle. Flat egg noodles and chicken in a mildly spiced broth with a creamy texture of coconut milk topped with cilantro and onions. Served with crispy noodle, pickled mustard greens, lime, shallots and chili oil
Tom Yum Noodles - Chicken
Spicy and sour soup with rice noodles, mushroom, tomatoes, lemon grass, galangal, kaffir leaves, fresh chili, bean sprout, cilantro and green onions