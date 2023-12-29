Thai House Restaurant
Appetizers
- Satay Chicken$14.00
4 pieces. Four chicken pieces marinated with curry powder, Thai spices, coconut milk, and sliced bamboo skewered and grilled, served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad
- Satay Shrimp$16.00
8 pieces. Shrimp marinated with curry powder, Thai spices, coconut milk, and sliced bamboo skewed and grilled, served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad
- Spring Rolls Poh Pia Tod$10.00
5 pieces. Thai-style spring rolls deep-fried and stuffed with clear noodles, black mushrooms, mixed vegetables, and Thai herbs. Served with sweet & sour sauce and ground peanuts
- Summer Rolls Poh Pia Sod$12.00
2 pieces. Thai rice paper wrapped with mixed vegetables, rice noodles, and pork. Served with peanut sauce.
- Coconut Shrimp Rolls$13.00
Fresh mixed vegetables, rice noodles, coconut flakes, and shrimp wrapped in rice wrapper. Served with peanut sauce.
- Garlic Pepper Shrimp & Calamari$15.00
Marinated shrimp and calamari with garlic and pepper sauce showered with corn starch, deep-fried. Served with sweet chili sauce and cucumber salad
- Tao Hoo Tod$14.00
Deep-fried tofu served with fresh cucumber and peanut sauce
- Pork Potstickers$13.00
5 pieces. Your choice of steamed or fried golden tiger pork pot stickers served with house vinegar soy sauce
Soups
- Cup Tom Yum (Hot & Sour Soup)$10.00
Hot and sour soup with fresh button mushrooms, lemongrass, kafir leaves, galanga root, and green onion
- Bowl Tom Yum (Hot & Sour Soup)$17.00
Hot and sour soup with fresh button mushrooms, lemongrass, kafir leaves, galanga root, and green onion
- Cup Tom Kha (Coconut Soup)$10.00
Your choice of meat simmered in coconut milk with lemongrass, kafir leaves, galanga root, fresh button mushrooms, and tamarind juice finished with green onion
- Bowl Tom Kha (Coconut Soup)$17.00
Your choice of meat simmered in coconut milk with lemongrass, kafir leaves, galanga root, fresh button mushrooms, and tamarind juice finished with green onion
- Pho Thai Noodle Soup$17.00
Fresh rice noodles with a chef's special beef broth, fatty brisket, and beef meatballs. Finish with green onion, red onion, and cilantro. Served with a side of bean sprouts, jalapeño, basil, and lime
- Vegan Pho Thai Noodle Soup$17.00
Fresh rice noodles with vegetable broth, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, and carrot. Finish with green onion, red onion, and cilantro. Served with a side of bean sprouts, jalapeño, basil, and lime
Salads
- Beef Salad Yum Nur$18.00
Grilled tender sliced beef seasoned with Thai spices, cilantro, red onions, cucumber, tomatoes, clear bean noodles, lemon grass, green onions, and fresh lime juice. Served on a bed of lettuce
- Calamari Salad Yum Pla Muk$18.00
Calamari mixed with chef's special sauce, Thai spices, cilantro, red onion, clear bean noodles, cucumber, tomatoes, and green onions. Served on a bed of lettuce
- Shrimp Salad Yum Koong$18.00
Shrimp mixed with chef's special sauce, Thai spices, cilantro, red onion, clear bean noodles, cucumber, tomatoes, and green onions. Served on a bed of lettuce
- Green Papaya Salad Som Tum$16.00
Shredded green papaya mixed with Thai chili, garlic, tomato, fresh lime juice, fish sauce, and peanut. Served with fresh vegetables
Noodles
- Pad Thai$15.00
Stir-fried rice noodles with egg, homemade pad Thai sauce, bean sprouts, and green onions topped with ground peanuts. Served with fresh vegetables and peanut sauce
- Thai House Noodle$15.00
Stir-fried rice noodles with egg, pickled radish, bean sprouts, green onion, and ground peanut. Served with fresh vegetables and peanut sauce
- Drunken Noodle Pad Kee Mao$15.00
Stir-fried large-size rice noodles with egg, red chili sauce, fish sauce, Thai basil, onion, carrot, and cabbage served on a bed of lettuce
- Pad See-Ew$15.00
Fresh large-size rice noodles stir-fried with Thai soybean sauce, oyster sauce, broccoli, cabbage, egg, and bean sprouts
- Pad Woon-Sen$15.00
Stir-fried crystal bean noodles with egg, black mushrooms, bamboo shoots, carrots, cabbages, bean sprouts, and broccoli
Fried Rice
- House Fried Rice$15.00
Your choice of meat stir-fried with steamed rice, egg, green peas, and carrots
- Chili Fried Rice$15.00
Your choice of meat stir-fried with Thai red chili sauce, steamed rice, egg, green peas, carrots, and Thai basil
- Pineapple Fried Rice$15.00
Your choice of meat stir-fried with pineapples, steamed rice, egg, green peas, and carrots
- Curry Fried Rice$15.00
Your choice of meat stir-fried with curry powder, steamed rice, egg, green peas, and carrots
Entrées
- Peanut Sauce Pra-Ram$16.00
Your choice of meat with cauliflower, broccoli, and green beans topped with peanut sauce
- House Vegetables$16.00
Your choice of meat stir-fried with snow peas, cabbage, zucchini and fresh mushrooms
- Broccoli$16.00
Your choice of meat sautéed with broccoli, carrot, and Thai bean sauce
- Red Chili Sauce Pad Phet$16.00
Your choice of meat sautéed with red chili sauce, garlic, bamboo shoots, black mushrooms, yellow onion, green onion, and Thai basil
- Thai Basil Pad Ka Pao$16.00
Your choice of meat sautéed with garlic, red chili sauce, bell peppers, and Thai basil
- Fresh Ginger Pad Khing Sod$16.00
Your choice of meat stir-fried with green beans, fresh ginger, yellow onions, and green onions in Thai bean sauce
- Cashew Nut Himmapan$16.00
Your choice of meat sautéed with Thai herbs, crispy roasted cashew nuts, onions, and green onions
- Thai BBQ Chicken$18.00
Boneless and skinless chicken thighs marinated with Thai spice, grilled, and served with homemade BBQ sauce
- Snow Peas$16.00
Your choice of meat stir-fried with snow peas, carrots, and fresh mushrooms in Thai sauce
- Mixed Vegetables Rummit Puk$16.00
Your choice of meat stir-fried with cabbage, broccoli, carrots, and cauliflower in Thai bean sauce
- Sweet Chicken Kai-Wan$15.00
Bite-sized chicken breast stir-fried with chili paste, soybean oil, peanuts, yellow onion, and green onion in Thai bean sauce
- Garlic & Pepper Kratium Prik Thai$16.00
Your choice of meats sautéed with mushrooms, garlic, and pepper sauce topped with cilantro
- Larb$16.00
Choice of ground beef or chicken mixed with lime juice, lemon grass, kaffir leaves, rice powder, green onion, red onion, and cilantro served with a bed of shredded cabbage
Curry
- Panang Curry Keng Pha-Nang$16.00
Your choice of meat sautéed with pha-nang curry sauce, kaffir leaves, peanuts, green peas, and carrots simmered in coconut milk and Thai basil
- Mas-Samun Curry$16.00
Your choice of meat simmered in coconut milk and sautéed with mas-samun curry paste, tamarind sauce, potatoes, carrots, and whole peanuts
- Red Curry Keng Deng$16.00
Your choice of meat sautéed in Thai red curry sauce with bamboo shoots and Thai basil in coconut milk
- Green Curry Keng Keow Wan$16.00
Your choice of meat sautéed in Thai green curry sauce with zucchini, bamboo shoots, and Thai basil in coconut milk
- Yellow Curry Keng Ka Ree$16.00
Your choice of meat simmered in coconut milk, potatoes, carrots, and onions with Thai yellow curry sauce
- Pineapple Curry Keng Phet Saprarod$16.00
Your choice of meat sautéed in Thai red curry sauce with pineapples and basil in coconut milk
- Evil Jungle Prince$16.00
Your choice of meat, sautéed with red curry paste, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, Thai basil, and a bed of shredded cabbage