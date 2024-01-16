THAI KITCHEN 165 Route 7 S, Milton, VT 05468
APPETIZERS
- Chicken Satay (4)$7.99
Grilled marinated Chicken on skewers, served with Thai peanut sauce and sweet and sour sauce
- Gyoza (6)$6.99
Pan-fried pork & chicken dumpling, served with ginger soy sauce
- Shrimp Donut (4)$10.99Out of stock
Crispy fried donut with shrimp, chicken, egg, garlic powder, cilantro root and cornstarch served with pineapple sauce
- Scallion Pancake$6.99
Fried scallion pancake served with Ginger Sauce
- Thai Chicken Wings$7.99
Fried marinated chicken wings served with Thai sweet and sour sauce
- Curry Puff (3)$7.99Out of stock
Gluinous rice wheat flour stuffed with shrimp, squid, soy bean, yam bean, taro, spices, black fungus served with sweet and sour sauce
- Crab Rangoon (6)$7.99
Fried stuffed cream cheese with imitation crab meat, scallion, carrot, onion and spicy sauce, served with pineapple sauce
- Moo Dad Deaw$9.99Out of stock
Fried marinated stick pork, served with Thai style chili sauce
- Veggies Gyoza (6)$6.99
Pan-fried veggies and edamame dumpling, served with ginger soy sauce
- Crispy Roll$6.99
Crispy fried roll filled with wheat flour, carrot, cabbage, onion, bean, noodle, mushroom, soy bean, sesame seed oil served with sweet and sour sauce
- Tofu Teriyaki$6.99Out of stock
Crispy fried tofu topped with teriyaki sauce sprinkled with scallion and white sesame
- Shrimp Tempura$7.99
Shrimp with wheat flour, soybean oil, starch served with ginger sauce
SOUP & SALAD
- Tom Yum Soup Shrimp (Some Spiciness)$6.99Out of stock
Thai-style medium spicy and sour soup with mushroom, lime juice, tomato, scallion and cilantro
- Tom Yum Soup Chicken (Some spiciness)$6.99Out of stock
Thai-style medium spicy and sour soup with mushroom, lime juice, tomato, scallion and cilantro
- Tom Kha Soup Chicken$6.99Out of stock
Coconut soup with galanga, lemongrass, lime juice, tomato, scallion and cilantro
- Tom Kha Soup Shrimp$6.99Out of stock
Coconut soup with galanga, lemongrass, lime juice, tomato, scallion and cilantro
- Wonton Soup Pork & Shrimp$6.99Out of stock
Lean pork and shrimp dumpling boiled in clear chicken broth with bok choy, scallion and cilantro
- Larb Gai (Chicken Salad) (Hot)$7.99Out of stock
Minced chicken with spicy lime sauce, fresh mint, red onion, dried chili, scallion and cilantro
- Som Tum (Green Papaya Salad) (Hot)$8.99Out of stock
Shredded papaya with steamed shrimp, tomato, green bean and peanut in spicy Thai style sauce
- Chicken Green Salad$8.99
Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, red onion, red cabbage, carrots topped with hardboiled egg and Thai chicken satay, served with Thai peanut dressing
- Tofu Green Salad$8.99
Lettuce, cucumber, tomato, red onion, red cabbage, carrots topped with hardboiled egg and fried tofu, served with Thai peanut dressing
ENTREE
- Gra Pow (Basil) (Hot)
Stir-fried selected protein choices with crushed fresh chili, garlic and basil in house special sauce
- Spicy Eggplant (Hot)Out of stock
Selected protein choices with crush fresh chili, garlic, carrot, eggplant, red bell pepper and basil in house special sauce
- Roasted Cashew Nut Chicken (Hot)$13.99
Stir-fried chicken with onion, scallion, red bell pepper, carrot and cashew nut in grilled chili paste and house special sauce
- Sweet and SourOut of stock
Selected protein choices with pineapple, tomato, onion, scallion, cucumber, red and green bell peppers in special house tomato sauce
- Thai Style Mixed Veggies
Stir-fried selected protein choices with mixed veggies (broccoli, carrot, and red and green bell pepper) in house special sauce
- Salmon Teriyaki$17.99
Grilled salmon topped with teriyaki sauce, scallion, and white sesame served with steamed mix veggies (broccoli, green bean, carrot and red bell pepper)
CURRY
- Red Curry (Hot)
Selected protein choices with bamboo shoot, red and green bell pepper, carrot and basil in red coconut curry sauce
- Green Curry (Hot)
Selected protein choices with bamboo shoot, red and green bell pepper, carrot and basil in green coconut curry sauce
- Panang Curry (Hot)
Selected protein choices with bamboo shoot, red and green bell pepper, carrot in coconut creamy panang curry sauce
- Salmon Panang Curry (Hot)$17.99
Salmon with bamboo shoot, red and green bell pepper, carrot in coconut creamy panang curry sauce
- Massaman Chicken (Some Spiciness)$14.99Out of stock
Braised chicken with onion, potato, carrot, ground peanut, spices, coconut milk in medium spicy massaman curry sauce
FRIED RICE
- Street Fried Rice
Authentic Thai special fried rice with selected protein choices, egg, garlic, carrot, onion, scallion in house special sauce
- Pineapple Fried Rice Shrimp$14.99
Fried rice with shrimp, egg, garlic, carrot, pineapple, cashew nut, onion, scallion in yellow curry powder and house special sauce
- Tom Yam Fried Rice (Hot)Out of stock
Thai fried rice with selected protein choices, egg, garlic, carrot, onion, scallion, basil in Thai tom yam sauce
- Khao Pad Poo (Crab Meat Fried Rice)$19.99Out of stock
Crab meat fried rice with egg, garlic, carrot, onion, scallion, cilantro in house special sauce
NOODLE WOK
- Pad Thai
Stir-fried noodles with selected protein choices, egg, bean sprouts and scallions in tamarind sauce topped with ground peanut
- Tom Yam Pad Thai (Hot)Out of stock
Stir-fried noodles with selected protein choices, egg, bean sprout and scallion in tamarind and spicy tom yam sauce topped with ground peanut
- Spicy Basil Pad Thai (Hot)Out of stock
Stir-fried noodles with selected protein choices, crushed fresh chili, egg, bean sprout, basil and scallion in tamarind sauce topped with ground peanut
- Pad See Ew
Stir-fried rice noodle with selected protein choices, sweet black bean sauce, egg and broccoli in house special sauce
- Drunken Spaghetti With Bacon (Hot)$13.99Out of stock
Stir-fried spaghetti with bacon, crushed fresh chili, onion, red pepper and basil in house special sauce
NOODLE BOWL
- Khao Soi Chicken (Some Spiciness)$13.99Out of stock
Northern Thai-style noodle curry with stewed chicken thigh topped with crispy egg noodle, red onion, scallion, cilantro and pickle
- Ba Mii Moo Poo (Crab Meat Noodle Soup )$15.99Out of stock
Yellow egg noodle, crab meat, roasted red pork, ground peanuts, bean sprout, bokchoi, scallion and cilantro served with chicken broth
- Tom Yam Noodle (Some Spiciness)$14.99Out of stock
Thai style hot and sour soup with rice noodle, chicken, shrimp, mushroom, tomato, scallion and cilantro
- Pho Ga (Chicken Noodle Soup)$12.99Out of stock
Shredded chicken and rice noodle with onion, scallion and cilantro served with aromatic chicken broth
- Pho Rau Cai (Vegetable Noodle Soup)$12.99Out of stock
Rice noodle with mixed vegetables (mushroom, onion, baby corn, bamboo shoot, broccoli, green bean), scallion, and cilantro served with aromatic chicken broth
- Pho Chay (Vegan Pho)$12.99Out of stock
Mix vegetables and soft tofu served with rice noodle in vegetarian broth
- Wonton Noodle Soup$12.99Out of stock
Yellow egg noodle, pork and shrimp wonton, roasted red pork with bok choy, onion, scallion, and cilantro served with aromatic chicken broth
GRILL
- Grilled Chicken on Rice$13.99Out of stock
Grilled Thai-style marinated chicken with lemongrass over jasmine rice served with fresh veggies (scallion, cucumber, tomato, lettuce, pickled carrot) and home-made fish sauce on the side
- Grilled Pork on Rice$13.99Out of stock
Grilled Thai-style marinated pork with lemongrass over jasmine rice served with fresh veggies (scallion, cucumber, tomato, lettuce, pickled carrot) and homemade fish sauce on the side
- Vermicelli with Grilled Chicken$13.99Out of stock
Grilled Thai-style marinated chicken with lemongrass served with vermicelli, fresh veggies (scallion, sliced cucumber, sliced lettuce, pickled carrot, bean sprout, mint) and homemade fish sauce on the side
- Vermicelli with Grilled Pork$13.99Out of stock
Grilled Thai-style marinated pork with lemongrass served with vermicelli, fresh veggies (scallion, sliced cucumber, sliced lettuce, pickled carrot, bean sprout, mint) and homemade fish sauce on the side
- Bun Dau Hu (Tofu Vermicelli)$13.99Out of stock
Vermicelli topped with fried tofu, served with fresh veggies (scallion, sliced cucumber, sliced lettuce, pickled carrot, bean sprout, mint) and sweet and sour sauce