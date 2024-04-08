Thai Kitchen Ames 2410 Chamberlain St. unit 103
Appetizers
- Shrimp Tempura (4pcs)$7.25
Deep fried shrimp with crispy panko breadcrumbs, served with homemade sweet chilli sauce
- Spring Roll (4pcs)$6.30
Deep-fried vegetable and glass noodle spring rolls served with homemade sweet chilli sauce
- Crab Delight (6pcs)$7.50
Deep-fried wonton filled with cream cheese, imitation crab, carrot, and green onion. Served with homemade sweet chilli sauce
- Fried Tofu (18pcs)$8.00
Served with homemade sweet chilli sauce and crushed peanut
- Chicken Gyoza Dumpling (5pcs)$7.00
Deep fired chicken and vegetable dumpling served with homemade sweet chili sauce
Fried Rice
- Thai Fried Rice$11.70
Stir-fried rice with pea and carrot, onion, tomato, and egg
- Red Fried Rice🌶$12.30
Stir-fried rice with onion, pea, and carrot, egg and red curry paste
- Yellow Fried Rice🌶$12.30
Stir-fried rice with onions, pea, and carrot and egg and yellow curry paste
- Green Fried Rice🌶$12.30
Stir-fried rice with onion, pea, and carrot, green onion, egg, and green curry paste
- Kra Prow Fried Rice🌶$12.60
Stir-fried rice with onions, basil, jalapeño, chili, garlic, bell peppers, and egg
- Pineapple Fried Rice$14.10
Stir-fried rice with pea and carrot, onion, green onion, pineapple, cashew nuts, and egg
Noodle
- Pad Thai$12.25
Pan-fried rice noodles with fried tofu, green onion, egg, and crushed peanuts
- Pad See Eil$12.25
Pan-fried flat rice noodles with sweet soy sauce, broccoli, and egg
- Pad Key Mao$12.25
Stir-fried flat rice noodles, onions, bell peppers, jalapeño, and basil
- Spicy Noodle$15.50
Spicy soup with milk, option of meat, assorted vegetables, and rice noodle.
- Thai Beef Soup$16.50
Small rice noodles in beef broth with basil, cabbage, dried turnip, and topped with chopped green onion, fried garlic, and white pepper
Thai Curry
- Curry Red🌶$13.00
Spicy Thai curry in coconut milk with bell peppers, basil, carrot, and baby corn
- Curry Green🌶$13.00
Sweet Thai curry in coconut milk with squash, bell pepper, carrot and basil chi
- Curry Yellow🌶$13.00
Spice blend Thai curry in coconut milk with curry powder, turmeric, potato and carrot
- Curry Panang🌶$13.00
Spicy and nutty Thai curry in coconut milk, peanut butter, squash, carrot and bell pepper
- Curry Massaman🌶$13.00
Savory and nutty Thai curry in coconut milk with potato and roasted peanut
Soup
- Tofu Soup$9.50
Clear soup with steamed tofu, onion, green onion, fried garlic, and white pepper
- Tom Yum$12.50
Spicy lime soup with lemongrass, galangal, mushroom, red onion, tomatoe, cilantro, and chili oil.
- Tom Kha$13.00
Shrimp in coconut and evaporated milk soup with galangal, mushrooms, onion, cabbage, and garnished with cilantro
Entrée
- Thai Omelet$11.40
- Pad Cashew Nut$13.50
Cashew nuts, onions, green onions, baby corns, and carrots
- Pad Kra Prow$13.50
Basil, garlic, chili, onions, jalapeno, and bell peppers
- Mix Vegetable$13.50
Broccoli, mushroom, carrot, baby corn, and cabbage with oyster sauce
- Pad Woon Sen$14.50
Glass noodle, egg, tomatoes, onions, carrots, baby corns, and green onions
- Pad Nam Prik Pao$14.50
Chili paste, garlic, onions, carrots, jalapeño, basil, and bell peppers
- Pad Prik Gang (Spicy)🌶$14.50
Chef's Special
- Chicken Rice Khao Mun Kai$15.50
Steamed chicken with seasoned rice, served with homemade ginger chilli sauce.
- Pork Leg$21.25
Steamed pork leg in gravy with herbs, quail eggs, and fried tofu
- Salmon Panang$18.50
Deep fried salmon steak, broccoli, carrot with panang curry sauce and coconut milk
- Pad Sweet & Sour Fried Chicken$17.00
Chicken, onions, pineapple, cucumber, and bell peppers in sweet and sour sauce
- Thai Glazed Chicken$15.75
Deep fried crispy breaded chicken topped with pineapple and chopped green onion in house sauce (not gluten Free)