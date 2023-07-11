Thai Lotus - Cary, North Carolina
Appetizers
Crab Angels
Deep-fried wontons filled with imitation crabmeat and cream cheese. Served with Thai Lotus sweet and sour sauce.
Edamame
Fresh steamed soybeans lightly salted. Gluten-Free Vegan
Spring Rolls
Crispy fried Vegan rolls filled with cabbage and silver noodles. Served with Thai Lotus Sweet and Sour sauce.
Steamed Thai Dumplings
Minced Shrimp, Chicken, and Pork in a dumpling wrapper. Topped with roasted garlic. Served with Thai Lotus Thai dumpling sauce. Steamed to perfection!
Fried Thai Dumplings
Minced Shrimp, Chicken, and Pork in a dumpling wrapper. Topped with roasted garlic. Served with Thai Lotus Thai dumpling sauce. Fried to perfection!
Steamed Chicken Dumplings
Minced Chicken in a dumpling wrapper, topped with roasted garlic. Served with Thai Lotus dumpling sauce. Steamed to perfection!
Fried Chicken Dumplings
Minced Chicken in a dumpling wrapper, topped with roasted garlic. Served with Thai Lotus dumpling sauce. Fried to perfection!
Pot Stickers
Mild, delicate fried dumplings filled with pork and vegetables. Served with Thai Lotus red curry sauce on the side.
Soups
Hot & Sour (Tom Yum)
Mild, Is a spicy lemon grass broth, with fresh mushrooms, lime juice and your choice of protein. Gluten Free
Spicy Coconut Soup (Tom Ka)
Mild, is a spicy broth of coconut milk, fresh mushrooms, lime juice and your choice of protein. Gluten Free Contains Dairy
Silver Noodle Soup
Bowl Only. Ground chicken or Steamed Shrimp ($2 more) Napa cabbage, and scallions. Can be requested: Gluten Free
Salads
Nam Tok Salad
Medium, Tender slices of Flank steak, Pork or shrimp, grilled and seasoned with Thai spices, lime juice, chilies, fresh basil, red onions, rice powder, and a slice of cabbage. (Double Protein Portion for cabbage). Can be requested: Gluten Free.
Larb Salad
Medium, Ground chicken, Ground Pork, (or fried Tofu) with our special blend of spices, fresh basil, green onions, lime juice, chilies, and a slice of cabbage. Can be requested: Gluten-Free. Vegan-(With Tofu Only).
Kids Meal
Curry
Massaman Curry
Mild, Thai Lotus Peanut Curry prepared with coconut milk, avocado, potatoes, carrots, and cashew nuts. Gluten-Free. Contains Dairy.
Red Curry
Thai Lotus Red Curry with coconut milk, kaffir lime leaf, zucchini, fresh basil, green and red bell pepper. Gluten-Free. Contains Dairy.
Yellow Curry
Mild, Thai Lotus Yellow Curry served with potatoes, carrots, and onions. Gluten-Free. Contains Dairy.
Green Curry
Mild, Thai Lotus Green Curry served with red and green bell peppers, zucchini, green beans, and fresh basil. Gluten-Free. Contains Dairy.
Pandang Curry
Mild, Thai Lotus Panang Curry with coconut milk, fresh basil, red and green bell pepper. Gluten-Free. Contains Dairy.
Curry Noodle Bowl
Stir Fry
Broccoli Lovers
Broccoli, carrot, and shitake mushrooms, stir fried in a savory Thai Lotus light brown sauce. Can be requested: Gluten-Free. Vegan.
Veggie Delight
Broccoli, Carrots, onions, baby corn, zucchini, Napa cabbage, cabbage, and bean sprouts, stir fried in a savory Thai Lotus light brown sauce. Can be requested: Gluten-Free. Vegan.
Spicy Basil Stir fry
Medium. Fresh basil, green beans, red and green bell pepper, stir fried in Thai Lotus spicy basil sauce. Can be requested: Gluten-Free. Vegan.
Sweet and Sour
Onions, green and red bell peppers, tomatoes, and pineapple chunks. Stir fried in Thai Lotus sweet and sour sauce. Please let you server know if you want to have your chicken battered or steamed. Can be requested: Gluten-Free. Vegan.
Ginger and Mushroom
White onions, scallions,zucchini, carrots, mushrooms, in Thai Lotus brown sauce. Can be requested: Gluten-Free, Vegan.
Orange Chicken
Battered Chicken with Thai Lotus Orange sauce, steamed broccoli, and carrots. Served with a side of Jasmine Rice. Available with Chicken Only.
Sweet Sesame Chicken
Battered Chicken, with Thai Lotus Sweet sesame sauce. Served with steamed broccoli, carrots, and a side of Jasmine rice.
Spicy Cashew Nut
Medium. Garlic, onions, pineapple chunks, cashews, red and green bell pepper, stir fried in a Thai Lotus spicy garlic chili sauce. Can be requested: Gluten-Free, Vegan.
Pad Prik
Medium. Recommend with Pork! This spicy dish has a delicious combination of red and green bell pepper, onions, garlic, and straw mushrooms. Stir fried in Thai Lotus spicy chili sauce. Can Be Requested: Gluten-Free. Vegan.
Fried Rice
Thai Fried Rice
Egg, onion, slice of tomato and Thai Jasmine rice. Stir fried in Thai Lotus brown sauce topped with scallions. Can be requested: Gluten-Free. Vegan.
Spicy Basil Fried Rice
Medium. Egg, onions, green and red bell pepper, basil, stir fried in Thai Lotus spicy basil sauce. Can be requested: Gluten-Free. Vegan.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Egg, onions, pineapple chunks, raisins, curry powder, stir fried in Thai Lotus brown sauce topped with cashews. Can be requested: Gluten-Free. Vegan.
Sides
Extra Cashews on side
Extra Cashews on Side. 2 oz
Extra Chili sauce on side
Extra Curry Sauce on side
Extra Jasmine Rice on side
Steamed Jasmine Rice on the side.
Extra PadThai Sauce on side
Extra Pandang Sauce For Dumpling
Extra Peanuts on side
Extra Peanuts on Side. 2 Oz
Fish Sauce on side
Fresh Thai Chili with fish sauce on Side 2oz
Mixed Veggies on side
Mixed veggies steamed on the side. (broccoli, carrots, onions, baby corn, cabbage and bean sprouts. You will be given an option to remove any veggies you do not want.
Scrambled Eggs on side
3 scrambled eggs on the side.
Steamed Noodles on side
Steamed Rice Noodles on the side.
Steamed Silver Noodle on side
Steamed Silver Noodles (Glass Noodles) on the side.
Sweet Roll Sauce
Sweet Sauce is used with the Crab Angels and Spring Rolls. 2 oz Cup