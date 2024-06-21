Thai Me Up Arapahoe Road
Menu
monthly special
appetizer
- Crispy Wings (4pc)
crispy juicy wings$9.45
- Fresh Spring Rolls (2pc)
rice paper wrap with leaf lettuce, rice noodle, cucumber,basil, mint, tofu,$8.45
- Organic Fried Tofu
ground peanut plum sugar dipping sauce$8.45
- Ceam Cheese Wontons
sweet plum sugar sauce$8.45
- Fried Gyoza
Side of Sweet soy dipping sauce$7.45
- Edamame
spicy garlic sauce$7.45
- Crispy Spring Roll (2pc)
house made hand roll with carrots, glass noodles, cabbage and sweet potatoe and a side of sweet sugar plum sauce$7.45
salad
- Papaya Salad
signature sweet and sour sauce with green papaya, carrot, tomatoes, green beans and peanuts on top$13.75
- Kale Tea Leaf Salad
Seaseme sweet and sour sauce with chopped kale, tea leaf, mixed crispy nuts, fried garlic and cherry tomatoes$14.45
- Avocado Salad
signature sweet and sour sauce with avocado, green beans, sweet corn, cherry tomatoes and peanuts on top$15.45
- Nam Tok
sweet and sour sauce with choice of grilled protein, ground roasted rice,sliced mint, chopped cilantro and green onion with stick rice or jasmine rice$15.45
curry
- Panang Curry
Salted Creamy coconut soup with green bean, green bell peppers, red bell pepper, basil and choice of protein served with jasmine rice$14.75
- Massaman Curry
Sweet creamy cinnamon coconut curry with potatoes, carrots, yellow onion, peanuts and choice of protein served with jasmine rice$14.75
- Red Curry
Salted Creamy coconut soup with green beans, red bell peppers, thai eggplant, basil and choice of protein served with jasmine rice$15.75
- Green Curry
Sweet creamy coconut with thai eggplant, red and green bell peppers, bamboo, basil and choice of protein served with jasmine rice$15.75
- Pineapple Curry
Sweet creamy coconut with pineapple, red bell peppers, broccoli, bamboo, basil and choice of protein served with jasmine rice$15.75
soup
- Khao Soi Soup
Sweet creamy yellow coconut soup with egg or vegan noodle, choice of protein, topped with sliced shallots, bean sprouts, chopped cilantro with green onion and pickled mustard greens and a side of crispy yellow noodle and chili oil$16.45
- Tom Yum Soup
Sour lemongrass and kaffir lime spicy soup with yellow onion,mushroom, tomatoes and choice of protein$8.45
- Tom Kha Soup
Sweet creamy coconut, galangal, lemongrass, kaffir lime soup with yellow onion, cabbage, mushroom, tomatoes and choice of protein$8.45
- Rice Soup
Soy sauce broth with jasmine rice, carrots, choice of protein and fried garlic with chopped cilantro and green onion$7.45
noodles
- Thai Me Up Noodles
Sweet and spicy sauce with wide rice noodle and three choice of veggies, chopped cilantro and green onion, Choice of protein$16.45
- Pad Thai Noodles
Pad Thai sauce stir fried with Thai rice noodles, egg, Thai chives, bean sprouts, peanuts and choice of protein$14.75
- Woonzen Pad Thai Noodle
Pad Thai sauce stir fried with Glass noodles, egg, Thai chives, bean sprouts, peanuts and choice of protein$15.75
- See Ew Noodles
Sweet house sauce with wide rice noodle, collard, broccoli, carrots and choice of protein$15.75
- Woonzen Noodles
Sesame sauce with glass noodle, mushrooms, cabbage, green onion and choice of protein$14.75
- Drunken Noodles
Spicy sweet sauce with cabbage, red bell and green bell peppers, yellow onion, tomatoes, basil and choice of protein$15.75
Fried Rice
- Thai me up Fried Rice
House sauce stir fry with jasmine rice with three choice of veggies and choice of protein$16.75
- Thai Fried Rice
Hosue Sauce stir fry with jasmine rice, collard, broccoli, tomato, carrot, green onion, yellow onion and choice of protien$14.75
- American Fried Rice
Sweet Sauce stir fry with jasmine rice, raisins, carrot, red bell pepper, yellow onion with choice of protein$15.75
- Cashew Fried Rice
House sauce stir fry with jasmine rice, cashew, green and red bell pepper, yellow and green onion, broccoli with choice of protein$15.75
- Basil Fried Rice
house sauce stir fry with jasmine rice, fresh basil, green bean, green and red bell pepper, tomato with choice of protein$14.75
- Pineapple Fried Rice
Yellow curry sweet sauce stir fry with jasmine rice, pineapple, raisins, cashew, yellow and green onion, green bell pepper with choice of protein$15.75
- Kimchi Fried Rice
Spicy kimchi sauce stir fry with jasmine rice, kimchi, carrot, yellow and green onion with choice of protein$15.75
Stir Fry
- Pad Kra Pao
Hosue sauce stir fry with fresh garlic, thai basil, yellow onion, green bean, bamboo, choice of protein, served with side of jasmine rice$15.75
- Mix Veggies
Saseme sauce stir fry with cabbage, mushroom, broccoli, green bean, carrot, green and red bell pepper, yellow onion with jasmine rice on side$15.45
- Cashew
Chili oil sauce stir fry with cashew, green and red bell pepper, carrot, green onion with choice of protein and side of jasmine rice$15.75
- Broccoli
Sweet garlic sauce stir fry with broccoli, yellow onion, mushroom with choice of protein and side of jasmine rice$14.75
- Chinese Eggplant
sesame sauce stir fry with Chinese eggplant, mushroom, yellow onion, red bell pepper, basil with choice of protein and jasmine rice on side$15.75
- Cabbage
saseme sauce stir fry with fresh chopped garlic, cabbage, carrot, yellow onion with choice of protein and jasmine rice on side$14.45
- Ginger
House sauce stir fry with ginger, yellow onion, green onion, mushroom, red and green bell pepper with choice of protein and jasmine rice on side$15.75
dessert
- Sweet Thai Me Up
sweet mango, lychee, pineapple, Jack fruit served with Choice of sticky rice or coconut ice cream with peanuts on top$11.45
- Mango Sticky Rice
sweet mango with sticky rice with coconut sauce on top and sesame seeds$8.75
- Lychee Sticky Rice
Sweet Lychee with sticky rice with coconut sauce on top and sesame seeds$7.75
- Coconut Ice Cream
Creamy Coconut regular or vegan homemade with peanuts and sweet jack fruit$6.45
- Mango Ice Cream
Sweet mango ice cream regular or vegan with peanuts on top$6.45OUT OF STOCK