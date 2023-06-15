Thai Orchid 6682 Highway 7 Bismarck, AR

Thai Orchid (Main)

Appetizers (1-5)

1. Chicken Satay (4)

1. Chicken Satay (4)

$5.95

Fried marinated chicken skewers served with peanut sauce.

2. Po Pea Tod "Crispy Spring Roll" (4)

2. Po Pea Tod "Crispy Spring Roll" (4)

$5.95

Deep fried pastry filled with clear noodles, shredded carrot, bean sprouts and broccoli. Served with our special sweet and sour sauce.

4. Samosa (4)

4. Samosa (4)

$5.95

Deep fried pastry triangle, filled with, peas, shredded carrot, corn, diced potatoes, and curry. Served with our special sweet and sour sauce.

5. Paper Shrimp (4)

5. Paper Shrimp (4)

$6.95

Jumbo shrimp wrapped in pastry, deep[ fried, and served with our special sweet and sour sauce.

Soups (6-7)

6. Tom Yum

6. Tom Yum

$8.95

Hot and sour soup flavored with lemongrass, lime leaves, chili, coriander, and mushroom. Your choice of chicken or shrimp. (Depicted with side order of rice.)

7. Tom Kah

$8.95

Coconut soup with galangal and your choice of chicken or shrimp.

Salad (8-9)

9. Larb

9. Larb

$8.95

Ground chicken or pork, red onions, green onion and cilantro tossed in spicy lime dressing served over lettuce with your choice of rice

Thai Curry (10-15)

10. Green Curry

$7.95

A MEDIUM hot green curry with coconut milk, bell pepper, and broccoli. Served with white rice.

11. Ruby Curry

$7.95

A medium hot red curry with coconut milk, red bell pepper, and sliced bamboo. Served with white rice.

12. Yellow Curry

$7.95

A HOT red curry with coconut milk and potato. Served with white rice.

13. Jungle Curry

$7.95

A VERY hot curry in Thai spices with baby aubergines, and bamboo shoots. (no coconut milk) Served with white rice.

14. Panang

$9.95

A rich medium curry with ground pork, coconut milk & lime leaves. Served with white rice.

15. Massaman

15. Massaman

$9.95

A mild curry with beef. coconut milk and potatoes. Served with white rice.

Stir Fry (16-20)

16. Pad Kra Pow

16. Pad Kra Pow

$8.95

Spiced to your taste. Stir fried pork or chicken with chili, garlic, onion, and basil leaves in oyster sauce. Served with white rice. (Shown with side order of fried egg).

17. Pad Mixed Vegetables

$7.95

Stir fried onion, carrot, broccoli, cabbage, mushrooms, and ginger. Served with with rice.

18. Pad Kraticam Prick Tai

18. Pad Kraticam Prick Tai

$9.95

Slightly sweet glazed pork slices fried with garlic and pepper. Served with white rice.

19. Pad Prew Wan

$8.95

Sweet and sour chicken slices. Served with white rice.

20. Fried Rice

$7.95

Rice Fried with egg, shredded carrot, and green onion.

Noodles (21-24)

21. Pad Thai

21. Pad Thai

$7.95

Fried rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, and ground peanut. (Displayed with shrimp.)

22. Drunken Egg Noodles

22. Drunken Egg Noodles

$7.95

VERY spicy stir fried egg noodles with chili and basil leaves. (Displayed with chicken.)

23. Drunken Noodles

23. Drunken Noodles

$7.95

VERY spicy fried rice noodles with chili and basil leaves. (Displayed with chicken)

24. Pad Egg Noodles

$7.95

Stir fried egg noodles with mixed vegetables.

Side Orders (25-29)

25. Fried Rice

$3.95

Rice fried with egg, shredded carrot & green onion. 1 cup.

26. White Rice

$2.95

White rice. 1 cup.

27. Sticky Rice

$3.95

Sticky rice. 1 cup.

28. Prawn Crackers

$3.95

Crispy and savory multi-colored rice flour pastry with shrimp flavor.

29. Fried Egg

$2.95

One egg fried. Soft, Medium, Hard, or scrambled.

Desserts (30-31)

30. Sweet Sticky Rice with Mango

30. Sweet Sticky Rice with Mango

$5.95

Sticky rice sweetened with coconut milk and sugar and fresh sliced mango.

31. Thai Roti Ice Cream

31. Thai Roti Ice Cream

$5.95

Vanilla ice cream drizzled with chocolate syrup.

Set Meals (A-E)

A. Serves one person

$15.95

- Tom Yum soup with chicken amd mushroom. -Stir fried chicken with garlic and pepper. -Spring Roll with sweet and sour sauce. -White Rice

B. Serves one person

$15.95

-Tom Kah Chicken soup -Stir Fried mixed vegetables in oyster sauce -Samosa (1) with sweet and sour sauce -White Rice

C. Serves two people

$19.95

-Spring rolls (2) & Samosa (2) with sweet and sour sauce. -Stir fried beef in oyster sauce with chili and basil. -Yellow Curry with chicken. -White rice for two.

D. Serves two people.

$23.95

-Paper Shrimp (2) & Chicken Satay (2) with sauce. -Pad Kratieam Prick Tai (pork) -Pad Thai noodles with egg -Egg fried rice.

E. Serves three people

$28.95

-Paper Shrimp (3) & Spring Roll (3) with sweet and sour sauce. -Sweet and sour chicken with vegetable stir fry. -Green Curry with beef. -Pad Thai noodles with egg. -White Rice

Drinks

Bottled Soda (0.5l)

$2.00

Coke, Diet Coke, Dr. Pepper, Diet Dr. Pepper. Sprite, Diet Sprite

Bottled Water (20 ounce)

$1.00
Coconut Juice (17.6 ounce can)

Coconut Juice (17.6 ounce can)

$3.75

Coconut Juice from Thailand. A light refreshing beverage. Roasted or unroasted. Contains small chunks of coconut.

Thai Iced Tea (20 ounce)

Thai Iced Tea (20 ounce)

$3.99

Sweet Thai iced tea. With milk or without.

Thai Iced Coffee (20 ounce)

Thai Iced Coffee (20 ounce)

$3.95

Sweet Iced Thai coffee. With or without milk.

Thai Soda (20 ounce)

Thai Soda (20 ounce)

$3.95

Club soda mixed with flavored syrup from Thailand. Your choice of cream or sala (fruit) flavor.

Thai Cold Milk

Thai Cold Milk

$3.95

Cold sweet milk mixed with flavored syrup from Thailand. Your choice of cream or sala (fruit) flavor.

