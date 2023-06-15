Thai Orchid 6682 Highway 7 Bismarck, AR
Popular Items
4. Samosa (4)
Deep fried pastry triangle, filled with, peas, shredded carrot, corn, diced potatoes, and curry. Served with our special sweet and sour sauce.
2. Po Pea Tod "Crispy Spring Roll" (4)
Deep fried pastry filled with clear noodles, shredded carrot, bean sprouts and broccoli. Served with our special sweet and sour sauce.
17. Pad Mixed Vegetables
Stir fried onion, carrot, broccoli, cabbage, mushrooms, and ginger. Served with with rice.
Thai Orchid (Main)
Appetizers (1-5)
1. Chicken Satay (4)
Fried marinated chicken skewers served with peanut sauce.
2. Po Pea Tod "Crispy Spring Roll" (4)
Deep fried pastry filled with clear noodles, shredded carrot, bean sprouts and broccoli. Served with our special sweet and sour sauce.
4. Samosa (4)
Deep fried pastry triangle, filled with, peas, shredded carrot, corn, diced potatoes, and curry. Served with our special sweet and sour sauce.
5. Paper Shrimp (4)
Jumbo shrimp wrapped in pastry, deep[ fried, and served with our special sweet and sour sauce.
Soups (6-7)
Salad (8-9)
Thai Curry (10-15)
10. Green Curry
A MEDIUM hot green curry with coconut milk, bell pepper, and broccoli. Served with white rice.
11. Ruby Curry
A medium hot red curry with coconut milk, red bell pepper, and sliced bamboo. Served with white rice.
12. Yellow Curry
A HOT red curry with coconut milk and potato. Served with white rice.
13. Jungle Curry
A VERY hot curry in Thai spices with baby aubergines, and bamboo shoots. (no coconut milk) Served with white rice.
14. Panang
A rich medium curry with ground pork, coconut milk & lime leaves. Served with white rice.
15. Massaman
A mild curry with beef. coconut milk and potatoes. Served with white rice.
Stir Fry (16-20)
16. Pad Kra Pow
Spiced to your taste. Stir fried pork or chicken with chili, garlic, onion, and basil leaves in oyster sauce. Served with white rice. (Shown with side order of fried egg).
17. Pad Mixed Vegetables
Stir fried onion, carrot, broccoli, cabbage, mushrooms, and ginger. Served with with rice.
18. Pad Kraticam Prick Tai
Slightly sweet glazed pork slices fried with garlic and pepper. Served with white rice.
19. Pad Prew Wan
Sweet and sour chicken slices. Served with white rice.
20. Fried Rice
Rice Fried with egg, shredded carrot, and green onion.
Noodles (21-24)
21. Pad Thai
Fried rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, and ground peanut. (Displayed with shrimp.)
22. Drunken Egg Noodles
VERY spicy stir fried egg noodles with chili and basil leaves. (Displayed with chicken.)
23. Drunken Noodles
VERY spicy fried rice noodles with chili and basil leaves. (Displayed with chicken)
24. Pad Egg Noodles
Stir fried egg noodles with mixed vegetables.
Side Orders (25-29)
25. Fried Rice
Rice fried with egg, shredded carrot & green onion. 1 cup.
26. White Rice
White rice. 1 cup.
27. Sticky Rice
Sticky rice. 1 cup.
28. Prawn Crackers
Crispy and savory multi-colored rice flour pastry with shrimp flavor.
29. Fried Egg
One egg fried. Soft, Medium, Hard, or scrambled.
Desserts (30-31)
Set Meals (A-E)
A. Serves one person
- Tom Yum soup with chicken amd mushroom. -Stir fried chicken with garlic and pepper. -Spring Roll with sweet and sour sauce. -White Rice
B. Serves one person
-Tom Kah Chicken soup -Stir Fried mixed vegetables in oyster sauce -Samosa (1) with sweet and sour sauce -White Rice
C. Serves two people
-Spring rolls (2) & Samosa (2) with sweet and sour sauce. -Stir fried beef in oyster sauce with chili and basil. -Yellow Curry with chicken. -White rice for two.
D. Serves two people.
-Paper Shrimp (2) & Chicken Satay (2) with sauce. -Pad Kratieam Prick Tai (pork) -Pad Thai noodles with egg -Egg fried rice.
E. Serves three people
-Paper Shrimp (3) & Spring Roll (3) with sweet and sour sauce. -Sweet and sour chicken with vegetable stir fry. -Green Curry with beef. -Pad Thai noodles with egg. -White Rice
Drinks
Bottled Soda (0.5l)
Coke, Diet Coke, Dr. Pepper, Diet Dr. Pepper. Sprite, Diet Sprite
Bottled Water (20 ounce)
Coconut Juice (17.6 ounce can)
Coconut Juice from Thailand. A light refreshing beverage. Roasted or unroasted. Contains small chunks of coconut.
Thai Iced Tea (20 ounce)
Sweet Thai iced tea. With milk or without.
Thai Iced Coffee (20 ounce)
Sweet Iced Thai coffee. With or without milk.
Thai Soda (20 ounce)
Club soda mixed with flavored syrup from Thailand. Your choice of cream or sala (fruit) flavor.
Thai Cold Milk
Cold sweet milk mixed with flavored syrup from Thailand. Your choice of cream or sala (fruit) flavor.
Thai Orchid (Main) (Copy)
Appetizers (1-5)
1. Chicken Satay (4)
Fried marinated chicken skewers served with peanut sauce.
2. Po Pea Tod "Crispy Spring Roll" (4)
Deep fried pastry filled with clear noodles, shredded carrot, bean sprouts and broccoli. Served with our special sweet and sour sauce.
4. Samosa (4)
Deep fried pastry triangle, filled with, peas, shredded carrot, corn, diced potatoes, and curry. Served with our special sweet and sour sauce.
5. Paper Shrimp (4)
Jumbo shrimp wrapped in pastry, deep[ fried, and served with our special sweet and sour sauce.
Soups (6-7)
Salad (8-9)
Thai Curry (10-15)
10. Green Curry
A MEDIUM hot green curry with coconut milk, bell pepper, and broccoli. Served with white rice.
11. Ruby Curry
A medium hot red curry with coconut milk, red bell pepper, and sliced bamboo. Served with white rice.
12. Yellow Curry
A HOT red curry with coconut milk and potato. Served with white rice.
13. Jungle Curry
A VERY hot curry in Thai spices with baby aubergines, and bamboo shoots. (no coconut milk) Served with white rice.
14. Panang
A rich medium curry with ground pork, coconut milk & lime leaves. Served with white rice.
15. Massaman
A mild curry with beef. coconut milk and potatoes. Served with white rice.
Stir Fry (16-20)
16. Pad Kra Pow
Spiced to your taste. Stir fried pork or chicken with chili, garlic, onion, and basil leaves in oyster sauce. Served with white rice. (Shown with side order of fried egg).
17. Pad Mixed Vegetables
Stir fried onion, carrot, broccoli, cabbage, mushrooms, and ginger. Served with with rice.
18. Pad Kraticam Prick Tai
Slightly sweet glazed pork slices fried with garlic and pepper. Served with white rice.
19. Pad Prew Wan
Sweet and sour chicken slices. Served with white rice.
20. Fried Rice
Rice Fried with egg, shredded carrot, and green onion.
Noodles (21-24)
21. Pad Thai
Fried rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, and ground peanut. (Displayed with shrimp.)
22. Drunken Egg Noodles
VERY spicy stir fried egg noodles with chili and basil leaves. (Displayed with chicken.)
23. Drunken Noodles
VERY spicy fried rice noodles with chili and basil leaves. (Displayed with chicken)
24. Pad Egg Noodles
Stir fried egg noodles with mixed vegetables.
Side Orders (25-29)
25. Fried Rice
Rice fried with egg, shredded carrot & green onion. 1 cup.
26. White Rice
White rice. 1 cup.
27. Sticky Rice
Sticky rice. 1 cup.
28. Prawn Crackers
Crispy and savory multi-colored rice flour pastry with shrimp flavor.
29. Fried Egg
One egg fried. Soft, Medium, Hard, or scrambled.
Desserts (30-31)
Set Meals (A-E)
A. Serves one person
- Tom Yum soup with chicken amd mushroom. -Stir fried chicken with garlic and pepper. -Spring Roll with sweet and sour sauce. -White Rice
B. Serves one person
-Tom Kah Chicken soup -Stir Fried mixed vegetables in oyster sauce -Samosa (1) with sweet and sour sauce -White Rice
C. Serves two people
-Spring rolls (2) & Samosa (2) with sweet and sour sauce. -Stir fried beef in oyster sauce with chili and basil. -Yellow Curry with chicken. -White rice for two.
D. Serves two people.
-Paper Shrimp (2) & Chicken Satay (2) with sauce. -Pad Kratieam Prick Tai (pork) -Pad Thai noodles with egg -Egg fried rice.
E. Serves three people
-Paper Shrimp (3) & Spring Roll (3) with sweet and sour sauce. -Sweet and sour chicken with vegetable stir fry. -Green Curry with beef. -Pad Thai noodles with egg. -White Rice
Drinks
Bottled Soda (0.5l)
Coke, Diet Coke, Dr. Pepper, Diet Dr. Pepper. Sprite, Diet Sprite
Bottled Water (20 ounce)
Coconut Juice (17.6 ounce can)
Coconut Juice from Thailand. A light refreshing beverage. Roasted or unroasted. Contains small chunks of coconut.
Thai Iced Tea (20 ounce)
Sweet Thai iced tea. With milk or without.
Thai Iced Coffee (20 ounce)
Sweet Iced Thai coffee. With or without milk.
Thai Soda (20 ounce)
Club soda mixed with flavored syrup from Thailand. Your choice of cream or sala (fruit) flavor.
Thai Cold Milk
Cold sweet milk mixed with flavored syrup from Thailand. Your choice of cream or sala (fruit) flavor.