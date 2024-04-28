Thai Restaurant 3012 Augusta St.
APPETIZERS
- A-1 Spring Roll (1)$2.00
- A-2 Fresh Basil Rolls (2)$7.00
- A-3 Chicken Satay (4)$8.25
- A-4 Chicken Wings$10.95
- A-5 Thai Fish Cakes$7.00
- A-6 Fried Tofu$7.00
- A-7 Fried Squid$9.00
- A-8 Papaya Salad (Som Tum)$9.00
- A-9 Dumplings (4)$7.00
- A-10 Terry's Beef$9.00
- A-11 Shrimp in the Blanket$9.00
- A-12 Sampler fot Two (or more)$19.00
- A-13 Cream Cheese Rangoons$7.00
- A-14 Fried Soft Shell Crab Salad$12.50
- A-15 Crispy Thai Pork Toast (served with cucumber salad)$8.00
DINNER
Soup
- B-1 Gulf of Siam$24.00
Mixture of seafood, flavored with lemongrass, chillies, kaffir lime leaf and a touch of lime juice to give the unique "hot and sour" taste.
- B-2 BOWL Tom Yum Goong (Shrimp)$7.00
- B-2 POT Tom Yum Goong (Shrimp)$17.25
- B-3 BOWL Tom Yum Gai (Chicken)$6.00
- B-3 POT Tom Yum Gai (Chicken)$15.25
- B-4 BOWL Tom Kha Gai (Chicken)$6.00
- B-4 POT Tom Kha Gai (Chicken)$15.25
- B-4 BOWL Shrimp$7.00
- B-4 BOWL Tofu$6.00
- B-4 POT Shrimp$17.25
- B-4 POT Tofu$15.25
Curry
Thai Salad
Stir Fried
- S-1 Pla Rad Prig$17.50
- S-2 Pla Sam Rod$17.50
- S-3 Pla Jiean$17.50
- S-4 Pla Preaw Wan$17.50
- S-5 Pad Ped Talay$24.00
- S-6 Pad Prig Sod
- S-7 Pad Kee Mao
- S-7 Thai Style$17.50
- S-8 Pad Preaw Wan
- S-9 Pad Khing
- S-10 Pad Garlic and Peppercorn
- S-11 Hungry
- S-12 Pad Sriracha
- S-13 Pad Pineapple and Cashew Nuts
- S-14 Spicy Crispy
- S-15 Pad Asian Broccoli
- S-16 Stir-Fried Shitake Mushrooms
- S-17 Pad Bean Sprouts
- S-18 Pad Prig Khing
- S-19 Pad Vegetables
- S-20 Pad Snow Pea Pods
- S-21 Pad Tomato
- S-22 Pad Broccoli
- S-23 Pad Black Bean
- S-24 Rama
- S-25 Pad Prig Khang
- S-26 Pad Woonsen
Chef's Specials
- T-1 Crispy Soft Shell Crab$24.00
- T-2 Grilled Tuna$22.00
- T-3 Grilled Salmon$22.00
- T-4 Pan Fried Grouper$25.00
- T-5 Tamarind Shrimp$20.00
- T-6 Pan Fried Red Snapper$22.00
- T-7 Steamed RedSnapper with Chili Lime Garlic Sauce$22.00
- T-8 Roasted Duck in Red Curry
- T-9 Basil Duck$28.00
- T-10 Green Curry Seafood$24.00
- T-11 Spicy Catfish$22.00
- T-12 Thai Grilled Chicken$20.00
Thai Fried Rice
SIDES
- Steamed Broccoli$5.00
- Sauteed Broccoli$9.00
- Sauteed Mixed Veggetables$9.00
- Sauteed green Beans$9.00
- House Salad with Ginger Dressing$5.00
- Cucumber Salad$4.00
- Bowl of Rice$2.50
- Sticky Rice$3.00
- Peanut Sauce$2.00
- Ginger Dressing$2.00
- Fried Rice$5.00
- Lo Mein Noodles$5.00
- Bean Thread Noodles (Woonsen)$5.00
- Flat Rice Noodles$5.00
DRINKS
NA Beverages
White Wine
Red Wine
Sake
Beer
- Singha (Thai)$5.00
- Chang (Thai)$5.00
- Kirin (Japan)$5.00
- Sapporo 12 oz. (Japan)$5.00
- Sapporo 22 oz. (Japan)$8.00
- Orion (Japan)$9.00
- Paulaner Lager (Germany)$5.00
- Spaten Premium Lager$5.00
- Peroni$5.00
- Terra (Korea)$5.00
- Cass (No.1 Korea)$6.00
- Heineken$5.00
- Corona$5.00
- Mich Ultra$3.50
- Miller Lite$3.50
- Lucky Buddha$5.00
Wine Bottle
- House Chardonnay Bottle$20.00
- Reisling Bottle$26.00
- Moscato Bottle$24.00
- Pinot Grigio Bottle$26.00
- Sauvignon Blanc Bottle$26.00
- Rodney Strong Chardonnay Bottle$28.00
- Louis Latour Chardonnay Bottle$26.00
- House Merlot Bottle$20.00
- House Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle$20.00
- Rickshaw Pinot Noir Bottle$26.00
- Meiomi Pinot Noir Bottle$32.00
- Kenwood Cabernet Bottle$28.00
- Malbec Bottle$26.00
- Velvet Devil Merlot Bottle$30.00
- 14 Hands Merlot Bottle$30.00
- Takara Plum Wine Bottle$20.00
Thai Restaurant 3012 Augusta St. Location and Ordering Hours
(864) 299-0677
Open now • Closes at 8PM