Thai Rin Restaurant & Bar
Main Menu
Appetizer
Spring Rolls
Ground pork or tofu with fresh vegetables and bean thread noodles, wrapped in lumpia wrapper, deep fried. Served with plum sauce.
Summer Rolls
Fresh salad rolls with sweet basil, rice noodles wrapped in rice paper (not deep fried). Served with peanut sauce. *Contains nuts
Pratad Lom (Shrimp in a Blanket)
Wrapped shrimp, deep fried and served with plum sauce
Soft-Shell crab
Deep-fried, served with plum sauce. *Contains nuts
Poocha
Patties of crab, pork, water chestnuts and Thai seasoning.*Contains nuts
Tod Mun Pla (Fried Fish Cake)
Patties of fish, egg, green beans and Thai spices
Satay
Grilled chicken or shrimp skewers served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad. *Contains nuts
Chicken Wings
Deep-fried marinated chicken wings, served with plum sauce.
Spicy Chicken Wings
Deep-fried chicken wings tossed in sweet and spicy Thai sauce.
Deep-Fried Tofu
Served with peanut plum sauce.
Fried Calamari
Tempura, served with plum sauce.
Fried Shrimp
Tempura, served with plum sauce.
Larb
Ground chicken, pork or beef tossed in Thai spices, mint, lime juice, onion, toasted rice powder and chili pepper (optional)
Mussels Delight
New Zealand mussels sauteed in chili sauce, onion, garlic and oyster sauce with Thai spices
Noodles & Rice
Pad Thai
Sauteed rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, green onion, and peanuts on the side. *Contains Nuts
Pad See Ew
Sauteed rice noodles with egg, broccoli, cabbage, and soy sauce.
Pad Wood Sen
Stir-fried bean thread noodles with eggs, onion, Chinese cabbage, and tomatoes.
Yellow Noodles
Egg noodles stir-fried with vegetables and mild seasoning.
Pad Kee Mao (Spicy Noodles)
AKA "Drunken Noodles". Sauteed rice noodles with vegetables, Thai basil, chili pepper, and choice of protein.
Thai Fried Rice
Fried rice with egg, onion, and tomato with Thai seasoning.
Spicy Fried Rice
Fried rice with vegetables, fragrant Thai basil, and chili peppers
Pineapple Fried Rice
Fried rice with egg, onion, and tomato with Thai seasonings + pineapple, cashrew nuts, and raisins. *Contains Nuts
Crab Fried Rice
Fried rice featuring lump crab meat, egg, onion, tomato, and carrots, stir fried to perfection with Thai seasonings.
Rad-na (Rice noodles in gravy)
Stir-fried rice noodle dish with Chinese broccoli, smothered with savory gravy
Curry
Green Curry
Coconut milk, string beans, cabbage, bamboo shoots and sweet basil
Massaman Curry
Massaman curry, coconut milk, potatoes, carrots, onions, bell pepper, adn peanuts. *Contains nuts
Panang Curry
Coconut milk, string beans, cabbage, bamboo shoots and sweet basil
Red Curry
Coconut milk, string beans, cabbage, bamboo shoots and sweet basil
Yellow Curry
Yellow curry, coconut milk, potatoes, carrots, onions, and bell pepper.
Chef's Specials
Thai Garlic Sauce
Broccoli, carrot, cabbage, zucchini, minced garlic, and black pepper.
Sweet & Sour Sauce
Pineapple, carrot, tomato, cucumber, onions, mushroom in sweet & sour sauce.
Ginger & Onion with Bean sauce
Wtih carrot, mushroom and bell pepper
Cashew Nuts
Stir-fried with onion, mushroom, celery, bell pepper, and Thai spices. *Contains Nuts
Macadamia Nuts
Stir-fried with onion, mushroom, celery, bell pepper, and Thai spices. *Contains Nuts
Mixed Vegetable Stir-Fry
Mixed vegetables stir-fried in Thai seasoning.
Eggplant with Garlic & Bean Sauce
Eggplant with garlic and bean sauce
Rama
Steamed mixed vegetables topped with peanut sauce. *Contains Nuts
Bangkok Jungle (Pad Kra Pao)
Stir-fried mixed vegetables topped with Thai basil, Thai spices.
Pad Prik King
Stir-fried green beans, onions, cabbage, bamboo shoots with red curry and sweet basil.
Pu Pu Platter
Spring Rolls, Chicken Satay, Beef Salad, Chicken Wings, and Tom Yung Kung (Shrimp) Soup.
Deep-Fried Fish
With mixed vegetables stir-fry, with choice of sweet-chili or Thai garlic sauce.
Grilled Fish
Steamed Mussels & Salad
Steamed Jumbo Shrimp & Salad
Grilled Chicken & Salad
Marinated game hen with sweet chili sauce on the side.
Beef in Oyster Sauce
Sliced beef sirloin stir-fried with mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers.
Sweet & Sour Pork Ribs
Garlic-Pepper Pork Ribs
Broccoli Stir-Fry
Soup
Tom Yum (Lemongrass Soup)
Our most popular soup which combines fresh lemongrass, galanga, keffir lime leaves, mushrooms, onions, and fresh lime juice seasoning.
Tom Kha (Lemongrass Soup with Coconut Milk)
Tom Jued (Mild Soup)
Milk soup with mushrooms, Chinese cabbage, celery, and bean thread noodles in clear vegetable broth
Patchara's Special
Special Pu Pu Platter
Chicken Wings, Pratad Lom, Deep-fried Kanpachi, Grilled Shrimp, Fresh Island Papaya Salad, and rice noodles
Special Pu Pu Platter Lao (Spicy)
Spicy Chicken Wings, Grilled Shrimp, Steamed Mussels, Steamed Squid, Fresh island papaya salad (Thai or Lao Style), Thai Sausage, rice noodles, hard-boiled eggs, adn bamboo shoots
Thai Sausage & Salad
Thai sausage served wtih ginger, Hawaiian chili pepper, cabbage, cilantro, and peanuts. *Contains nuts
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp Salad
Grilled jumbo shrimp with rice noodles, lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, and cilantro. Served wtih Thai chili sauce.
Noodle Soup Special
Yen Ta Fo (Pink Noodle Soup)
Rice noodles, bean sprouts, and seafood combination in Tom Yum soup with fermanted soybean paste.
Nam Tok Noodle Soup
Rice noodles, bean sprouts, bok choy, and cilantro in rich spicy brorth.
Tom Yum Noodle Soup
Rice noodles and bean sprouts in soup which combines fresh lemongrass, galanga, Kaffir lime leaves, mushrooms, onions, and fresh lime juice seasoning. With pork ribs and ground pork.
Noodle Soup
Rice noodle and bean sprouts in clear broth.
Salad
Papaya Salad
Shredded green papaya, tomato, fresh roasted peanuts with lime juice dressing. *Contains nuts
Papaya Salad Lao (Spicy)
Shredded green papaya, tomatoes, roasted peanuts with lime juice/pla-ra fish sauce dressing. *Contains nuts
House Salad
lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, onions, carrots with peanut sauce. *Contains nuts.
Chicken Salad
House salad with chicken, tossed with lime-chili dressing
Beef Salad
House salad with beef, tossed with lime-chili salad.
Shrimp Salad
House salad with shrimp or squid.
Squid Salad
House salad with shrimp or squid.
Seafood Combo Salad
Shrimp, squid, scallops, fish, and mussels with House Salad and lime-chili dressing
Yum Woon Sen (Vermicelli Salad)
Bean thread noodles with shrimp and pork, dressed in lime juice and spices.