Main Menu

Appetizer

Spring Rolls

Spring Rolls

$7.95

Ground pork or tofu with fresh vegetables and bean thread noodles, wrapped in lumpia wrapper, deep fried. Served with plum sauce.

Summer Rolls

Summer Rolls

$7.95

Fresh salad rolls with sweet basil, rice noodles wrapped in rice paper (not deep fried). Served with peanut sauce. *Contains nuts

Pratad Lom (Shrimp in a Blanket)

Pratad Lom (Shrimp in a Blanket)

$10.95

Wrapped shrimp, deep fried and served with plum sauce

Soft-Shell crab

$9.95

Deep-fried, served with plum sauce. *Contains nuts

Poocha

$12.95

Patties of crab, pork, water chestnuts and Thai seasoning.*Contains nuts

Tod Mun Pla (Fried Fish Cake)

$16.95

Patties of fish, egg, green beans and Thai spices

Satay

Satay

$10.95

Grilled chicken or shrimp skewers served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad. *Contains nuts

Chicken Wings

$13.95

Deep-fried marinated chicken wings, served with plum sauce.

Spicy Chicken Wings

Spicy Chicken Wings

$15.95

Deep-fried chicken wings tossed in sweet and spicy Thai sauce.

Deep-Fried Tofu

$8.95

Served with peanut plum sauce.

Fried Calamari

$13.95

Tempura, served with plum sauce.

Fried Shrimp

$13.95

Tempura, served with plum sauce.

Larb

Larb

$15.95

Ground chicken, pork or beef tossed in Thai spices, mint, lime juice, onion, toasted rice powder and chili pepper (optional)

Mussels Delight

$16.95

New Zealand mussels sauteed in chili sauce, onion, garlic and oyster sauce with Thai spices

Noodles & Rice

Pad Thai

$16.95

Sauteed rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, green onion, and peanuts on the side. *Contains Nuts

Pad See Ew

$16.95

Sauteed rice noodles with egg, broccoli, cabbage, and soy sauce.

Pad Wood Sen

$16.95

Stir-fried bean thread noodles with eggs, onion, Chinese cabbage, and tomatoes.

Yellow Noodles

$16.95

Egg noodles stir-fried with vegetables and mild seasoning.

Pad Kee Mao (Spicy Noodles)

Pad Kee Mao (Spicy Noodles)

$16.95

AKA "Drunken Noodles". Sauteed rice noodles with vegetables, Thai basil, chili pepper, and choice of protein.

Thai Fried Rice

$16.95

Fried rice with egg, onion, and tomato with Thai seasoning.

Spicy Fried Rice

$16.95

Fried rice with vegetables, fragrant Thai basil, and chili peppers

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$18.95

Fried rice with egg, onion, and tomato with Thai seasonings + pineapple, cashrew nuts, and raisins. *Contains Nuts

Crab Fried Rice

$22.95Out of stock

Fried rice featuring lump crab meat, egg, onion, tomato, and carrots, stir fried to perfection with Thai seasonings.

Rad-na (Rice noodles in gravy)

$16.95

Stir-fried rice noodle dish with Chinese broccoli, smothered with savory gravy

Curry

Green Curry

$16.95

Coconut milk, string beans, cabbage, bamboo shoots and sweet basil

Massaman Curry

Massaman Curry

$17.95

Massaman curry, coconut milk, potatoes, carrots, onions, bell pepper, adn peanuts. *Contains nuts

Panang Curry

$16.95

Coconut milk, string beans, cabbage, bamboo shoots and sweet basil

Red Curry

$16.95

Coconut milk, string beans, cabbage, bamboo shoots and sweet basil

Yellow Curry

$16.95

Yellow curry, coconut milk, potatoes, carrots, onions, and bell pepper.

Chef's Specials

Thai Garlic Sauce

$16.95

Broccoli, carrot, cabbage, zucchini, minced garlic, and black pepper.

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$16.95

Pineapple, carrot, tomato, cucumber, onions, mushroom in sweet & sour sauce.

Ginger & Onion with Bean sauce

$16.95

Wtih carrot, mushroom and bell pepper

Cashew Nuts

Cashew Nuts

$18.95

Stir-fried with onion, mushroom, celery, bell pepper, and Thai spices. *Contains Nuts

Macadamia Nuts

Macadamia Nuts

$18.95

Stir-fried with onion, mushroom, celery, bell pepper, and Thai spices. *Contains Nuts

Mixed Vegetable Stir-Fry

$16.95

Mixed vegetables stir-fried in Thai seasoning.

Eggplant with Garlic & Bean Sauce

Eggplant with Garlic & Bean Sauce

$17.95

Eggplant with garlic and bean sauce

Rama

$16.95

Steamed mixed vegetables topped with peanut sauce. *Contains Nuts

Bangkok Jungle (Pad Kra Pao)

Bangkok Jungle (Pad Kra Pao)

$16.95

Stir-fried mixed vegetables topped with Thai basil, Thai spices.

Pad Prik King

$16.95

Stir-fried green beans, onions, cabbage, bamboo shoots with red curry and sweet basil.

Pu Pu Platter

Pu Pu Platter

$28.95

Spring Rolls, Chicken Satay, Beef Salad, Chicken Wings, and Tom Yung Kung (Shrimp) Soup.

Deep-Fried Fish

Deep-Fried Fish

$23.95

With mixed vegetables stir-fry, with choice of sweet-chili or Thai garlic sauce.

Grilled Fish

$23.95

Steamed Mussels & Salad

$17.95

Steamed Jumbo Shrimp & Salad

$20.95
Grilled Chicken & Salad

Grilled Chicken & Salad

$16.95

Marinated game hen with sweet chili sauce on the side.

Beef in Oyster Sauce

$18.95

Sliced beef sirloin stir-fried with mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers.

Sweet & Sour Pork Ribs

$18.95

Garlic-Pepper Pork Ribs

$18.95

Broccoli Stir-Fry

$16.95

Soup

Tom Yum (Lemongrass Soup)

Tom Yum (Lemongrass Soup)

$12.95

Our most popular soup which combines fresh lemongrass, galanga, keffir lime leaves, mushrooms, onions, and fresh lime juice seasoning.

Tom Kha (Lemongrass Soup with Coconut Milk)

Tom Kha (Lemongrass Soup with Coconut Milk)

$12.95

Tom Jued (Mild Soup)

$12.95

Milk soup with mushrooms, Chinese cabbage, celery, and bean thread noodles in clear vegetable broth

Patchara's Special

Special Pu Pu Platter

Special Pu Pu Platter

$35.95

Chicken Wings, Pratad Lom, Deep-fried Kanpachi, Grilled Shrimp, Fresh Island Papaya Salad, and rice noodles

Special Pu Pu Platter Lao (Spicy)

Special Pu Pu Platter Lao (Spicy)

$35.95

Spicy Chicken Wings, Grilled Shrimp, Steamed Mussels, Steamed Squid, Fresh island papaya salad (Thai or Lao Style), Thai Sausage, rice noodles, hard-boiled eggs, adn bamboo shoots

Thai Sausage & Salad

Thai Sausage & Salad

$10.95

Thai sausage served wtih ginger, Hawaiian chili pepper, cabbage, cilantro, and peanuts. *Contains nuts

Grilled Jumbo Shrimp Salad

Grilled Jumbo Shrimp Salad

$34.95

Grilled jumbo shrimp with rice noodles, lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, and cilantro. Served wtih Thai chili sauce.

Noodle Soup Special

Yen Ta Fo (Pink Noodle Soup)

Yen Ta Fo (Pink Noodle Soup)

$18.95

Rice noodles, bean sprouts, and seafood combination in Tom Yum soup with fermanted soybean paste.

Nam Tok Noodle Soup

Nam Tok Noodle Soup

$17.95

Rice noodles, bean sprouts, bok choy, and cilantro in rich spicy brorth.

Tom Yum Noodle Soup

Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$18.95

Rice noodles and bean sprouts in soup which combines fresh lemongrass, galanga, Kaffir lime leaves, mushrooms, onions, and fresh lime juice seasoning. With pork ribs and ground pork.

Noodle Soup

Noodle Soup

$16.95

Rice noodle and bean sprouts in clear broth.

Salad

Papaya Salad

$10.95

Shredded green papaya, tomato, fresh roasted peanuts with lime juice dressing. *Contains nuts

Papaya Salad Lao (Spicy)

$12.95

Shredded green papaya, tomatoes, roasted peanuts with lime juice/pla-ra fish sauce dressing. *Contains nuts

House Salad

$9.95

lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, onions, carrots with peanut sauce. *Contains nuts.

Chicken Salad

$14.95

House salad with chicken, tossed with lime-chili dressing

Beef Salad

$16.95

House salad with beef, tossed with lime-chili salad.

Shrimp Salad

$16.95

House salad with shrimp or squid.

Squid Salad

$16.95

House salad with shrimp or squid.

Seafood Combo Salad

$21.95

Shrimp, squid, scallops, fish, and mussels with House Salad and lime-chili dressing

Yum Woon Sen (Vermicelli Salad)

$17.95

Bean thread noodles with shrimp and pork, dressed in lime juice and spices.

Side Orders

Thai Jasmine Rice (Steamed Rice)

$1.95

Brown Rice

$2.95

Sticky Rice

$2.95

Rice Noodle

$3.25

Peanut Sauce

$1.00

Chili Garlic Sauce

$1.00

Desserts

Tapioca & Sweet Potato in Coconut Milk

$3.95
Fresh Mango with Sweet Sticky Rice (Seasonal)

Fresh Mango with Sweet Sticky Rice (Seasonal)

$8.95

Our speciality!

Soft Drinks

Tea/Coffee

Thai Iced Coffee

$5.00

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00