Thai Menu
Starters
- Spring Rolls$4.50
2 pieces. Crispy spring rolls filled with shredded vegetables, and bean thread noodles deep-fried and served with our house sweet and sour sauce
- Fresh Roll$6.00
2 pieces. Fresh lettuce, carrot, cucumber, rice noodles, wrapped with rice paper served with our house creamy peanut sauce
- Edamame$6.00
Steamed whole soy, sprinkled with salt
- Spicy Edamame$7.00
Edamame with garlic, sesame oil, sweet soy, and peppers
- Thai Samurai Roll$9.00
2 pieces. Crispy spring rolls filled with chicken, shrimp, mushroom, carrot, and water chestnuts deep fried served with sweet chili sauce
- Bangkok Rolls$10.00
2 pieces. Crispy rice paper, stuffed with ground chicken, shrimp, carrot, mushroom, water chestnut, celery, scallions, and glass noodle served with sweet chili sauce
- Crab Rangoon$9.00
Fried crab meat with cheese cream
- Veggie Gyoza$9.00
5 pieces. Pan-fried dumplings filled with minced vegetables
- Gyoza$9.00
5 pieces. Pan-fried dumplings filled with minced chicken and vegetables
- Steamed Dumplings$9.00
Chicken and shrimp with water chestnuts and onions, topped with crunchy garlic and served with ginger soy sauce
- Satay Chicken$10.00
4 pieces. Marinated chicken strip grilled on skewers, served with creamy peanut sauce and cucumber sauce
- Thai Sausage$10.00
Home-made Thai sausage serve with sriracha sauce
- Chicken Lettuce Wraps$12.00
Sautéed mince chicken with mushrooms and water chestnuts, served over crispy noodles
- Char Siu Bao Barbecued Pork Buns$12.00
Steamed buns with barbecued pork
- Fried Calamari$12.00
Lightly battered calamari fried to perfection
- Appetizer Combination$17.00
The combination of our popular appetizers, spring rolls, satay chicken and steamed dumplings
- Thai Beef Jerky$10.00
Deep-fried beef marinated in Thai special sauce
Soup
- Cup Tom Kha$6.00
Coconut milk soup with lime juice, kaffir leaves, lemon grass, and mushrooms
- Pot Tom Kha$14.00
Coconut milk soup with lime juice, kaffir leaves, lemon grass, and mushrooms
- Cup Tom Yum$6.00
A traditional hot and sour soup with mushrooms and tomatoes served with a touch of cilantro
- Pot Tom Yum$14.00
A traditional hot and sour soup with mushrooms and tomatoes served with a touch of cilantro
- Cup Wonton Soup$5.00
Thai style wonton soup with chicken and shrimp filled wontons
- Pot Wonton Soup$13.00
Thai style wonton soup with chicken and shrimp filled wontons
- Cup Vegetables & Tofu$5.00
Vegetarian soup with tofu, and mixed vegetables swirled together in a clear soup
- Pot Vegetables & Tofu$13.00
Vegetarian soup with tofu, and mixed vegetables swirled together in a clear soup
- Cup Miso Soup$4.00
Served with tofu, seaweed and green onions
- Bowl Miso Soup$9.00
Served with tofu, seaweed and green onions
Salad - Yum
- Thai Samurai Salad$11.00
Fresh mix vegetables with shrimp and chicken served with peanut sauce or ginger dressing
- Cucumber Salad$7.95
Cucumber and carrots lightly mixed with lime juice and grounded peanuts
- Cabbage Salad$7.95
Two kinds of cabbage, carrots, and ground peanuts seasoned with Thai spice
- Som Tum Papaya Salad$10.00
Julienne green papaya, carrot, tomato and steamed shrimp topped with peanuts
- Larb Gai Chicken Salad$15.00
Grounded chicken seasoned with chili peppers, crushed rice powder, lime juice, with a touch of cilantro
- Tiger Tear Beef Salad$16.00
Sliced grilled beef tossed with chili, onion, lime juice, and crushed rice powder with a touch of cilantro
- Yum Talay Seafood Salad$18.00
Seafood cocktail with shrimps, squids, scallops, onion, cilantro celery, and tomatoes
Entrées
- Basil$14.00
The most popular thai stir-fry; fresh thai basil, onions, carrot, mushrooms, bell peppers, and bamboo shoot with your choice of meat
- Cashew Nut$14.00
Original version called 'cashew chicken", stir-fried in our special house brown sauce with onions, water chestnut, bell peppers, carrot, and cashew nuts with your choice of meat
- Peanut Sauce$14.00
Thai peanut dipping sauce and spinach
- Pad Gatium Garlic Sauce$14.00
Your selection of meat stir-fried in our special garlic sauce, fresh crushed garlic, and crushed black peppers served over mix vegetables
- Sweet & Sour$14.00
Sautéed onions, pineapples, cucumbers, carrot, and tomatoes in our sweet & sour sauce with your choice of meat
- Ginger$14.00
Sautéed fresh ginger, mushrooms, onions, baby corns, carrot, and bell peppers in our brown sauce with your choice of meat
- Broccoli with Brown Sauce$14.00
Fresh broccoli and carrots stir fried with your choice of meat and our house brown sauce
- Sautéed Mixed Vegetables$14.00
Stir-fried mix vegetables with brown sauce
- Spicy Eggplant$14.00
Eggplant, stir fried with bamboo shoot, mushroom, bell peppers, onions, carrots, and fresh basil with your choice of meat
- Sesame Chicken$16.00
Deep-fried battered chicken with our house sesame sauce served with broccoli and topped with sesame seeds
- Orange Chicken$16.00
Deep-fried battered chicken with our house orange sauce served with broccoli
Curries
- Red Curry$14.00
Thai red curry blended with coconut milk, bamboo shoot, peas, carrots, bell peppers, and fresh basil with your selection of meat
- Green Curry$14.00
Thai green curry with a tinged of sweet spiciness blended with coconut milk, green beans, bell peppers, bamboo shoots, peas, carrots, and fresh basil
- Massaman$14.00
Thai massaman curry, coconut milk, onions, carrots, and potatoes topped with peanuts
- Panang$14.00
A creamy Thai Panang curry mixed with coconut milk, green beans, bell peppers, peas and carrots with your selection of meat.
Fried Rice
- Fried Rice$14.00
Stir-fried rice with egg, peas, carrot, and onion with your choice of meat
- Thai Samurai Fried Rice$14.00
Stir-fried rice with egg, peas, carrot, bell pepper, onions and fresh basil leaves with your choice of meat
- Pineapple Fried Rice$22.00
Special fried rice with curry powder, shrimp, chicken, onions, cashews, peas, pineapples, carrot, and raisins
- Crab Fried Rice$26.00
Fried eggs, scallion, onions, tomato, edamame, seasoning soy, with lump crab
Noodles
- Pad Thai$14.00
The popular dish of noodles; stir fried thin rice noodles in brown sweet and sour sauce with egg, bean sprouts, crushed peanuts and green onions
- Soy Sauce Noodles Pad See Ew$14.00
Stir fried wide rice noodles with egg, chinese broccoli, and carrots with your choice of meat
- Lard Na$14.00
Stir fried wide rice noodles with eggs topped with house creamy brown sauce, carrots, chinese broccoli and your choice of meat
- Stir-Fried Glass Noodles Pad Woon Sen$14.00
Stir-fried glass noodles, with fresh garlic, eggs, cabbage, carrots, bell pepper, tomatoes, and broccoli with our choice of meat
- Drunken Noodles$14.00
Wide rice noodles stir fried with, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, onion, and fresh basil with our house basil sauce with your choice of meat
- Lo Mein$14.00
Lo mein noodle stir-fried with eggs, bell pepper, cabbage, baby corns, broccoli, and carrot
- Bangkok Boat Noodles Soup$14.00
The most famous slow-braised noodle with five-spice consommé broth, meatball, bean sprouts, scallions, cilantro and rice noodles topped with crispy garlic
- Pho Noodles Soup$14.00
Vietnamese style noodles soup with bean sprouts, fresh basil and cilantro with your choice of meat
Thai Samurai Specials
- Chicken Jalapeño$16.00
Deep-fried battered chicken breast chunks, wok with basil, jalapeños, bell pepper, and sautéed in oyster and light garlic sauce
- Miracle Beef$24.00
Very tender beef chucked marinated with Thai herbs in Thai panang curry, coconut milk, bell pepper, peanut, and broccoli
- Duck Noodles$28.00
Crispy duck, chinese broccoli, egg noodles, homemade brown sauce served with broth on the side
- Basil Duck$28.00
Deep-fried duck with house basil sauce, onion, bell pepper, carrot, bamboo shoot, mushroom and fresh basil
- Caramel Duck$28.00
Roasted duck, lotus roots with house caramel sauce served on mixed vegetables and topped with scallions
- Duck Curry$28.00
Roasted duck in Thai red curry blended with coconut milk, pineapples, tomatoes, bell pepper, and fresh basil
- Peanut Duck$28.00
Deep-fried duck with house peanut sauce serve with mixed vegetables
- Steamed Seafood Curry$28.00
Steamed Mixed seafood, shrimp, squid, scallops, mussels, cabbage, broccoli, fresh basil with creamy red curry sauce.
- Salmon Curry$28.00
Red curry with grilled salmon served with steamed asparagus and mixed vegetables
- Pompano$30.00
Deep-fried fillet pompano fish with homemade Thai herb sauce served with broccoli and Thai herb mix
Side Order
Desserts
Boba Tea Menu
Soft Drinks
Japanese Menu
Starter From Bar
- Hamachi Kama$14.00
Grilled yellowtail fish collar served with ponzu sauce
- Fried Salmon Skin$9.00
Deep-fried lightly battered seasoned salmon skin
- Heart Attack$13.00
Raw or undercooked. Deep-fried tempura jalapeños stuffed with spicy tuna, crunchy flakes and cream cheese, top with spicy mayo, sweet soy, sriracha, and furikake
- Tuna Tataki$15.00
Raw or undercooked. Seared outside, rare inside served cold with ponzu sauce topped with masago and scallions
- Tuna Crudo$15.00
Raw or undercooked. Spicy crab mix, avocado wrapped with seared peppered tuna topped serrano, sweet soy, spicy mayo, masago, siracha, and scallions
- Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna$15.00
Raw or undercooked. Crispy rice topped with spicy tuna, slice avocado, scallions, serrano, masago, sweet soy, spicy mayo, siracha, and furikake
- Salmon Tatare$15.00
Raw or undercooked. Spicy salmon, crispy chips, avocado, spicy mayo, sweet soy, scallions and red tobiko
- Tuna Tatare$15.00
Raw or undercooked. Spicy tuna, crispy chips, avocado, spicy mayo, sweet soy, scallions and red tobiko
- Avocado Bomb$15.00
Raw or undercooked. Deep fried avocado with spicy salmon, scallions, sweet soy, spicy mayo, masago, tempura, and furikake
- Fire Ball$15.00
Raw or undercooked. Spicy tuna wrapped with avocado, sweet soy, spicy mayo, sesame seeds, scallions, and masago top with fried crab stick
- Hamachi Chili$15.00
Raw or undercooked. Thin slice Japanese yellow tail sashimi with serrano, wasabi tobiko, yuzu mustard dressing, roasted garlic, scallions, and chili oil
- Bang Bang Shrimp$18.00
Raw or undercooked. Battered shrimp deep-fried served homemade creamy sauce
- Kagoshima Wagyu$42.00
Raw or undercooked. A5 wagyu hot stone
- Miso Black Cod$26.00
Black cod marinated in saikyo miso and bake to perfection served with reduction balsamic vinegar and mixed green
- Sashimi Appetizer Combo$28.00
Raw or undercooked. 9 pieces - 3 each tuna, salmon, and white tuna
Starter From the Kitchen
- Shrimp Shumai$8.00
4 pieces. Steamed shrimp dumplings
- Tako Yaki$8.00
Deep-fried octopus balls
- App-Vegetable Tempura$9.00
Deep-fried lightly battered mixed vegetables
- App- Shrimp Tempura$11.00
Deep-fried lightly battered shrimps
- App- Shrimp & Vegetables Tempura$13.00
Deep-fried lightly battered shrimps and mixed vegetables
Japanese Tacos
- Pepper White Tuna Taco$20.00
Raw or undercooked. Pepper White Tuna, mix cilantro, red onions, tomatoes, sesame seeds, red redish, sweet soy, and sweet chili yuzu
- Eel Avocado Taco$17.00
Eel, avocado, mix cilantro, red onions, tomatoes, sesame seeds, red redish, sweet soy, and sweet chili yuzu
- Salmon Taco$17.00
Raw or undercooked. Salmon, mix cilantro, red onions, tomatoes, sesame seeds, red redish, sweet soy, and sweet chili yuzu
- Bluefin Tuna Taco$25.00
Raw or undercooked. Bluefine Tuna, mix cilantro, red onions, tomatoes, sesame seeds, red redish, sweet soy, and sweet chili yuzu
- Pepper Ahi Tuna Taco$17.00
Raw or undercooked. Pepper Ahi Tuna, mix cilantro, red onions, tomatoes, sesame seeds, red redish, sweet soy, and sweet chili yuzu
- Charsu Pork Taco$17.00
Charsu Pork, mix cilantro, red onions, tomatoes, sesame seeds, red redish, sweet soy, and sweet chili yuzu
- Teriyaki Chicken Taco$18.00
Teriyaki chicken, mix cilantro, red onions, tomatoes, sesame seeds, red redish, sweet soy, and sweet chili yuzu
- Teriyaki Beef Taco$20.00
Beef chicken, mix cilantro, red onions, tomatoes, sesame seeds, red redish, sweet soy, and sweet chili yuzu
- Teriyaki Shrimp Taco$22.00
Teriyaki shrimp, mix cilantro, red onions, tomatoes, sesame seeds, red redish, sweet soy, and sweet chili yuzu
Japanese Salads
- Hiyashi Wakame Seaweed$8.00
Green seaweed salad with sesame seeds and ponzu sauce
- Ika Sansai Squid Salad$11.00
Japanese calamari salad
- Avocado Salad$10.00
Avocado, shrimp and crabstick on green salad and sesame dressing
- Spicy Crab Mix Salad$10.00
Raw or undercooked. Cucumbers, masago, scallions, spicy mayo, and spicy crab mix
- Spicy Tuna Salad$11.00
Raw or undercooked. Chopped tuna with spicy sauce, scallions, and, sesame seeds with masago on top
- Spicy Salmon Salad$11.00
Raw or undercooked. Chopped salmon with spicy sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds with masago on top
Bento Box
- Tofu & Vegetables Teriyaki & Veggie Tempura Bento Box$21.00
- Chicken Teriyaki & Tempura Bento Box$25.00
- Chicken Teriyaki & California Roll Bento Box$25.00
- Beef Teriyaki & Tempura Bento Box$26.00
- Beef Teriyaki & California Roll Bento Box$26.00
- Shrimp Teriyaki & Tempura Bento Box$28.00
- Shrimp Teriyaki & California Roll Bento Box$28.00
- Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura & California Roll Bento Box$28.00
Japanese Noodles
- Tempura Udon$17.00
Thick wheat noodles in a savory hot broth garnished with crispy pieces of tempura vegetables and shrimp
- Tonkotsu Ramen$18.00
Pork broth, bamboo, pork belly, fish cake, egg, seaweed, furikake, and scallions
- Shoyu Ramen$18.00
Soy sauce base broth, bamboo, pork belly, fish cake, egg, seaweed, furikake, and scallions
- Miso Ramen$18.00
Miso base broth, bamboo, pork belly, fish cake, egg, seaweed, furikake, and scallions
- Spicy Miso Ramen$18.00
Spicy miso base broth, bamboo, pork belly, fish cake, egg, seaweed, furikake, and scallions
Nigiri & Sashimi Combinations
- Nigiri Regular$29.00
9 pieces of sushi and tuna roll
- Nigiri Deluxe$34.00
11 pieces of sushi and tuna roll
- Sashimi Regular$38.00
15 pieces of sashimi - 5 kinds
- Nigiri & Sashimi Regular$44.00
Tuna roll, 7 pieces of sushi, 9 pieces of sashimi
- Sashimi Deluxe$55.00
21 pieces of sashimi - 7 kinds
- Nigiri & Sashimi Deluxe$85.00
Tuna roll, salmon roll, 10 pieces of sushi, 16 pieces of sashimi
Donburi / Rice Bowl
Usuzukuri Style
- Tuna Usuzukuri$21.00
Tuna, yuzu citrus, kizami wasabi, red onions, micro greens, and red tobiko
- Albacore Usuzukuri$19.00
Albacore, ponzu, garlic, red onions, sea salt, micro greens, and black tobiko
- Monkfish Liver Usuzukuri$25.00
Monkfish liver, BJ sauce, ponzu, yuzu juice, sriracha, salmon eggs, and micro greens
- Hokkaido Scallop Usuzukuri$21.00
Japanese scallop, yuzu kosho, volcano salt, kaiware, and red tobiko
- Madai Usuzukuri$21.00
Red snapper, yuzu juice, lime zest, himalayan salt, and garlic chili
- Otoro Usuzukuri$35.00
Bluefin tuna otoro, truffle oil, black truffle, and volcano salt
Nigiri (2 Pieces) / Sashimi (3 Pieces)
- Nigiri (2 Pieces) Japanese A5 Wagyu$21.00
Raw or undercooked
- Sashimi (3 Pieces) Japanese A5 Wagyu$35.00
Raw or undercooked
- Nigiri (2 Pieces) Otoro (Fatty Tuna)$20.00
Raw or undercooked
- Sashimi (3 Pieces) Otoro (Fatty Tuna)$31.00
Raw or undercooked
- Nigiri (2 Pieces) Sweet Shrimp$18.00
Raw or undercooked
- Sashimi (3 Pieces) Sweet Shrimp$25.00
Raw or undercooked
- Nigiri (2 Pieces) Madai (Red Snapper)$15.00
Raw or undercooked
- Sashimi (3 Pieces) Madai (Red Snapper)$20.00
Raw or undercooked
- Nigiri (2 Pieces) Seared Salmon Belly with Quail Eggs$18.00
Raw or undercooked
- Sashimi (3 Pieces) Seared Salmon Belly with Quail Eggs$24.00
Raw or undercooked
- Nigiri (2 Pieces) Seared Salmon Belly$11.00
Raw or undercooked
- Sashimi (3 Pieces) Seared Salmon Belly$14.00
Raw or undercooked
- Nigiri (2 Pieces) Hokkaido Scallops$9.00
Raw or undercooked
- Sashimi (3 Pieces) Hokkaido Scallops$13.00
Raw or undercooked
- Nigiri (2 Pieces) Ikura (Salmon Eggs)$9.00
Raw or undercooked
- Sashimi (3 Pieces) Ikura (Salmon Eggs)$12.00
Raw or undercooked
- Nigiri (2 Pieces) Tuna$8.00
Raw or undercooked
- Sashimi (3 Pieces) Tuna$11.00
Raw or undercooked
- Nigiri (2 Pieces) Scottish Salmon$8.00
Raw or undercooked
- Sashimi (3 Pieces) Scottish Salmon$11.00
Raw or undercooked
- Nigiri (2 Pieces) Alaskan King Crab$21.00
- Sashimi (3 Pieces) Alaskan King Crab$31.00
- Nigiri (2 Pieces) Uni (Sea Urchin)$26.00
Raw or undercooked
- Sashimi (3 Pieces) Uni (Sea Urchin)$31.00
Raw or undercooked
- Uni (Sea Urchin) Shooter (1 SHOT)$19.00
Raw or undercooked. 1 shot
- Nigiri (2 Pieces) Bluefin$10.00
Raw or undercooked
- Sashimi (3 Pieces) Bluefin$16.00
Raw or undercooked
- Nigiri (2 Pieces) Yellow Tail Belly$11.00
Raw or undercooked
- Sashimi (3 Pieces) Yellow Tail Belly$14.00
Raw or undercooked
- Nigiri (2 Pieces) Hirame (Flounder)$11.00
Raw or undercooked
- Sashimi (3 Pieces) Hirame (Flounder)$14.00
Raw or undercooked
- Nigiri (2 Pieces) Spicy Tuna$9.00
Raw or undercooked
- Sashimi (3 Pieces) Spicy Tuna$12.00
Raw or undercooked
- Nigiri (2 Pieces) Yellow Tail$9.00
Raw or undercooked
- Sashimi (3 Pieces) Yellow Tail$12.00
Raw or undercooked
- Nigiri (2 Pieces) Unagi (Eel)$8.00
- Sashimi (3 Pieces) Unagi (Eel)$11.00
- Nigiri (2 Pieces) Smoked Salmon$8.00
Raw or undercooked
- Sashimi (3 Pieces) Smoked Salmon$11.00
Raw or undercooked
- Nigiri (2 Pieces) Escolar (Butter Fish)$8.00
Raw or undercooked
- Sashimi (3 Pieces) Escolar (Butter Fish)$11.00
Raw or undercooked
- Nigiri (2 Pieces) Squid$7.00
Raw or undercooked
- Sashimi (3 Pieces) Squid$9.00
Raw or undercooked
- Nigiri (2 Pieces) Masago (Fish Eggs)$7.00
Raw or undercooked
- Sashimi (3 Pieces) Masago (Fish Eggs)$9.00
Raw or undercooked
- Nigiri (2 Pieces) Surf Clam$7.00
Raw or undercooked
- Sashimi (3 Pieces) Surf Clam$9.00
Raw or undercooked
- Nigiri (2 Pieces) Tamago$7.00
- Sashimi (3 Pieces) Tamago$9.00
- Nigiri (2 Pieces) Quail Eggs$6.00
- Sashimi (3 Pieces) Quail Eggs$8.00
- Nigiri (2 Pieces) Albacore (White Tuna)$8.00
Raw or undercooked
- Sashimi (3 Pieces) Albacore (White Tuna)$11.00
Raw or undercooked
- Nigiri (2 Pieces) Ebi Shrimp$7.00
- Sashimi (3 Pieces) Ebi Shrimp$9.00
- Nigiri (2 Pieces) Octopus$7.00
- Sashimi (3 Pieces) Octopus$9.00
- Nigiri (2 Pieces) Saba (Mackerel)$7.00
- Sashimi (3 Pieces) Saba (Mackerel)$9.00
- Nigiri (2 Pieces) Crab Stick$6.00
- Sashimi (3 Pieces) Crab Stick$8.00
- Nigiri (2 Pieces) Avocado$5.00
- Sashimi (3 Pieces) Avocado$6.00
Maki (Rolls) or Temaki (Hand Rolls 1 Piece)
- Kappa Cucumber$6.50
Cucumber topped with sesame seeds
- Avocado Roll$7.50
Avocado and rice topped with sesame seeds
- Vegetable Roll$7.00
Avocado, cucumbers, lettuce, carrots, and sesame seeds
- Tuna Roll$7.50
Raw or undercooked. Tuna, rice inside and seaweed outside
- Salmon Roll$7.00
Raw or undercooked. Salmon, rice inside and seaweed outside
- California Sesame Seeds Roll$7.00
Crab mix, avocado and cucumber
- California Fish Eggs Roll$8.00
Raw or undercooked. Crab mix, avocado and cucumber with masago
- Crunchy Shrimp Roll$8.00
Japanese mayo, shrimp and crunchy flakes topped eel sauce
- Crunchy Crab Roll$7.00
Crab mix and crunchy flakes topped eel sauce
- Salmon Skin Roll$7.00
Raw or undercooked. Salmon skin with cucumber, fish eggs, eel sauce, and bonito flakes
- Spicy Crunchy Crab Roll$8.50
Spicy crab mix and crunchy flakes topped eel sauce
- Philly JB$8.50
Raw or undercooked. Salmon and cream cheese
- Yellowtail Roll$8.00
Raw or undercooked. Yellowtail and scallions with rice inside and seaweed outside
- Spicy Yellowtail Roll$8.50
Raw or undercooked. Spicy yellowtail, avocado, and scallions
- Salmon Avocado Roll$8.50
Raw or undercooked. Salmon, avocado topped with sesame seeds
- Spicy Salmon Roll$8.50
Raw or undercooked. Spicy salmon and avocado topped with sesame seeds
- Spicy Tuna Roll$8.50
Raw or undercooked. Spicy tuna and avocado topped with sesame seeds
- Eel Roll$9.00
Eel and cucumber topped with sesame seeds and sweet soy
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.00
Shrimp tempura and asparagus topped with eel sauce and crunchy flake
- Alaskan Roll$10.00
Raw or undercooked. Avocado, cream cheese, and salmon
- Sweet Potato Roll$9.00
Inside deep-fried potato tempura and rice, and sesame seeds on the outside
- Green Roll$12.00
Inside cucumber, avocado, and spring mix, sesame seeds outside, and seaweed salad on top
Cucumber Wrapped (Rolls)
- Kanisu Roll$12.00
Avocado, crab stick, masago, scallions, and sesame seeds with ponzu and BJ sauce
- P - Roll$14.00
Salmon, avocado, cream cheese, crab meat, masago and scallions served with ponzu and BJ sauce
- Florida Roll$14.00
Tuna, avocado, masago, salmon, crab stick, and cream cheese inside, thin cucumber, scallions served with ponzu and BJ sauce
- Cutie Roll$14.00
Tuna, avocado, and masago inside, thin cucumber, scallions served with ponzu and BJ sauce
- Naruto Roll$16.00
Tuna, salmon, yellow tail, white tuna, crab stick, spicy tuna, and avocado wrapped in cucumber, ponzu and BJ sauce, masago, and sesame seeds
Deep-Fried (Rolls)
- Hotel California Roll$16.00
In: crab mix, cream cheese, and avocado. Out: sweet soy, spicy mayo, and furikake
- Cowboy Roll$17.00
Raw or undercooked. In: smoked salmon, cream cheese, jalapeño. Out: spicy tuna, crunchy, masago, scallions, sweet soy, spicy mayo
- Tennessee Roll$17.00
In: salmon, cream cheese, crab mix, and avocado. Out: sweet soy, spicy mayo, furikake, and scallions
Rice Paper Wrapped (Rolls)
- No Rice White Mountain Roll$18.00
In: tuna, salmon, yellow tail, and crab mix. Out: rice paper, fried crab, sweet soy, spicy mayo, scallions, and masago
- Alaskan King Crab Roll$26.00
In: Alaskan king crab, mix spring, avocado, and cucumber. Out: rice paper, mixed baby spring salad, cucumber, BJ sauce, sweet soy, spicy mayo, and tobiko
- Fuji Mountain Roll$16.00
In: shrimp tempura, crab mix and avocado. Out: rice paper, fried sweet potato, sweet soy, spicy mayo, scallion, and masago
- Hurricane Roll$24.00
In: soft shell crab, tuna, avocado, and asparagus, and tempura. Out: rice paper, spicy mayo, furikake, and masago
No Rice Rolls
- Blackjack Roll$21.00
In: spicy tuna and cucumber. Out: albacore, crispy onions, and BJ sauce
- Honey Moon Roll$24.00
In: shrimp, avocado, cucumber, and crab mix. Out: salmon wrap, BJ sauce, and spicy mayo
- Franklin Roll$24.00
In: crab and 5 pieces of assort of fish. Out: BJ sauce, spicy mayo, green onions, and masago
Fresh (Rolls)
- Aloha Roll$19.00
In: spicy tuna, cilantro, and cucumber. Out: tuna, jalapeños, garlic ponzu, and spicy sauce
- Fire Roll$19.00
In: crab mix, cucumber, and crunchy mix fish. Out: escolar, green onions, masago, spicy mayo, sweet soy, and BJ sauce
- Hawaiian Roll$19.00
In: spicy tuna and cucumber. Out: tuna, avocado, green onions, and ponzu
- Ichiban Roll$18.00
In: crab mix, avocado and cucumber. Out: shrimp, avocado and sweet soy
- Kiss of Fire Roll$19.00
In: tuna, crunchy, cucumber, masago, and green onions. Out: spicy tuna, jalapeños, and spicy mayo sauce
- Hamachi Delight Roll$21.00
In: spicy tuna and cucumber. Out: yellowtail, serranos, kaiware, sriracha, cilantro, and BJ sauce
- Rainbow Roll$17.00
In: crab mix, avocado, and cucumber. Out: tuna, salmon, ono, ebi, and avocado
- Ahi Tower$16.00
In: spicy tuna, avocado, spicy crab mix, sushi rice all served in a tower. Out: spicy mayo, sweet soy, crunchy flakes, masago, scallions, and furikake
- Zombie Roll$19.00
In: salmon, yellowtail, avocado, scallions, cucumber, cream cheese, and masago. Out: isono yuki wrap, spicy mayo, eel and chili sauce
- Fancy Philly Roll$18.00
In: spicy tuna, avocado, and cream cheese. Out: wrapped smoked salmon, spicy mayo, sweet soy, scallions, masago, and ikura
- Lion King Roll$18.00
In: shrimp tempura, crab mix, and avocado. Out: salmon, thin lemon slices, scallions and BJ sauce
- Supreme Toro Roll$29.00
In: spicy tuna, masago, scallions, and avocado. Out: topped with toro, scallion, and spicy BJ sauce
Seared (Roll)
- X-Men Roll$17.00
In: shrimp tempura, spicy crab mix, and avocado. Out: crab stick, eel sauce, furikake, and spicy mayo
- Manhattan Roll$18.00
In: shrimp tempura, spicy crab mix, and avocado. Out: seared peppered tuna, serrano, sriracha, sweet soy, and spicy mayo
- Tuna on Fire Roll$18.00
In: spicy tuna, asparagus, jalapeño. Out: seared peppered tuna, yuzu mustard, chili oil, sweet soy, furikake, scallions, flame in the plate
- Heaven and Earth Roll$20.00
In: spicy salmon, crunchy, jalapeño, and avocado. Out: seared Hokkaido scallop with Japanese mayo, sweet soy, chili oil, yuzu mustard, furikake, and habanero tobiko
- Flaming Tiger Roll$21.00
In: shrimp tempura, cream cheese, spicy tuna topped with layer avocado, seared Japanese mayo, togarashi, furikake, and sriracha. Out: wrapped with foil and flame in the plate
- Superman Roll$35.00
In: spicy bluefin, masago, scallion, and avocado. Out: top with seared A5 Wagyu and spicy BJ sauce
- Land and Sea Roll$35.00
In: king crab, avocado, cucumber. Out: seared A5 Wagyu, sweet soy and scallions
Signature Rolls
- Dragon Roll$16.00
In: crab stick, cucumber, and cream cheese. Out: BBQ eel, avocado, sesame seed, scallions, and sweet soy
- Super Crunchy Roll$16.00
In: shrimp tempura, cucumber, spicy crab mix. Out: layer avocado, crunchy flake, and spicy mayo
- Baked Roll Volcano Roll$18.00
Raw or undercooked. In: crab mix, cucumber, and avocado. Out: spicy crab mix, craw fish, tempura flake, sweet soy, spicy mayo, masago, and scallions
- Spider Roll$17.00
Raw or undercooked. In: soft shell crab, masago, crab mix, cucumber, and green leaf. Out: sweet soy, bonito flakes, and sesame seed
- Shaggy Dog Roll$17.00
Raw or undercooked. In: shrimp tempura, cream cheese, and jalapeños. Out: crab stick, crunchy, sweet soy, spicy mayo, scallions, and masago
- Lobster Roll$29.00
Raw or undercooked. In: lobster meat mixed with Japanese mayo, asparagus, avocado, masago, and scallions. Out: topped with masago and lobster meat on the on the side on top of lettuce
- Providence Hill Roll$26.00
Raw or undercooked. In: spicy crab, avocado, cucumber. Out: soy wrap, spicy bang bang shrimp, and habanero tobiko
- Tsunami Roll$26.00
Raw or undercooked. In: spicy tuna, crab mix and avocado. Out: albacore tuna, sweet soy, bj sauce, chili oil and fried onions