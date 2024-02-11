Thai Spice - Frisco 13355 Dallas Pkwy , Ste 600
Food
Appetizers
- Thai Crispy Spring Roll$8.00
Crisp fried, cabbage, carrot, glass noodle, and housemade sweet & sour sauce
- Fried Calamari$13.00
Strip-cut calamari, Japanese-style bread crumb, and housemade sweet & sour sauce
- Thai Spice's Chicken Wing$13.00
Crisp fried topped with fried garlic and housemade tamarind sauce
- Thai Potsticker$9.00
Pan-seared chicken dumpling and housemade soy vinaigrette sauce
- Fresh Mango Roll$8.00
Rice paper, vermicelli rice noodle, mango, lettuce, Thai basil, carrot, and housemade sweet & sour sauce
- Dim Sum$9.00
Steamed shrimp, chicken and pork dumplings, and housemade soy vinaigrette sauce topped with fried garlic
- Chicken Satay$10.00
Turmeric marinated & grilled chicken skewer and housemade peanut sauce
- Edamame$8.00
Steamed and served with salt
- Corn patties$8.00
battered corn kernel patties, coconut, sesame seed, house-made sweet & sour sauce
- Tofu Satay$10.00
tofu skewers marinated in turmeric, house-made peanut sauce
- Heaven beef$13.00
traditional thai-style marinated fried beef jerky, house-made lime vinaigrette sauce
Soup
Salad
- Thai Chicken Wrap$14.00
Contains fish sauce. Mince chicken, Thai lime vinaigrette dressing, cilantro, Thai basil, shallot, toasted rice powder, and lettuce
- Papaya Salad$12.00
Contains fish sauce. Green papaya, tomato, carrot, green bean, and peanut Thai lime vinaigrette dressing
- House Salad$9.00
Contains fish sauce. Spring mixed, julienned rainbow vegetable, tomato, and choice of Thai peanut dressing or Thai lime vinaigrette dressing
- Grilled Salmon Salad$28.00
Contains fish sauce. Spring mixed, julienned rainbow vegetable, tomato, and Thai lime vinaigrette dressing
Noodle
- Pad Thai$15.00
Thin rice noodles, egg, bean sprout, scallion, peanut, and housemade tamarind sauce
- Pad See Ew$15.00
Wide rice noodle, egg, bok choy, broccoli, and bean sprout
- Pad Kee Mao$15.00
Wide rice noodle, egg, basil, tomato, red bell pepper, and lettuce
- Pad Woon Sen$15.00
Clear low carb noodle, egg, bok choy, tomato, white onion, bean sprout, and cabbage
- Lo Mein$16.00
Lo mein noodle, white onion, carrot, cabbage, mushroom, and bean sprout
Fried Rice
- House Fried Rice$15.00
White rice, egg, scallion, white onion, tomato
- Basil Fried Rice$15.00
White rice, egg, Thai basil, red bell pepper
- Yellow Curry Fried Rice$15.00
White rice, egg, yellow curry powder, scallion
- Pineapple Cashew Fried Rice$19.00
White rice, egg, pineapple, cashew, white onion, tomato, scallion, served in fresh pineapple
- Crab Fried Rice$19.00
Crab meat, egg, white onion, tomato, scallion
Fish
- Grilled Herb Ginger Salmon$28.00
Grilled atlantic salmon, ginger, mushroom, broccoli, bok choy, white onion, Thai basil, and red bell pepper
- Grilled Chilean Sea Bass$39.00
Grilled Chilean sea bass, asparagus, pad Thai noodle, and housemade chili paste sauce
- Catfish Thai Spice$24.00
Crisp fried, broccoli, basil, red bell pepper, and housemade chili sweet & sour sauce
- Tilapia chili basil$24.00
crisp fried, broccoli, basil, red bell pepper, house-made thai basil sauce
Curry
- Yellow Curry$15.00
Mild yellow curry, coconut milk, potato, white onion and carrot
- Red Curry$15.00
Red curry, coconut milk, bamboo shoot, Japanese purple eggplant, Thai basil, red bell pepper, and zucchini
- Green Curry$15.00
Spicy green curry, coconut milk, bamboo shoot, Japanese purple eggplant, Thai basil, red bell pepper, and zucchini
- Jungle Curry$15.00
- Pineapple Curry$16.00
Signature Entrée
- Thai Peanut Chicken$17.00
Broccoli, bean sprout, carrot, and housemade peanut sauce
- Beef Chili Basil$18.00
Asparagus, basil, broccoli, red bell pepper, and housemade Thai basil sauce
- Orange Chicken$17.00
Crispy chicken, broccoli, carrot, and housemade orange zest sauce
- Cashew Chicken$17.00
Cashew nut, white onion, carrot, mushroom, cabbage, red bell pepper, and housemade Thai roasted chili paste sauce
- Vegetables Stir-fry$15.00
Broccoli, bok choy, cabbage, mushroom, carrot, white onion, red bell pepper, and housemade brown sauce
- Pad Prik King Beef$18.00
Green bean, Thai basil, mushroom, red bell pepper, white onion, and housemade red curry paste sauce
- Thai Chicken Basil$17.00
Minced chicken, broccoli, Thai basil, red bell pepper, and housemade Thai basil sauce
- Panang Curry Beef$18.00
Beef simmering in panang coconut curry, red bell pepper and broccoli
- Panang Curry Chicken$18.00
chicken simmering in panang coconut curry, red bell pepper and broccoli
Side
Beverage
Iced Drinks
- Thai Tea$6.00
Sweetened, milk
- Iced Tea$3.50
Unsweetened
- Mango Cranberry Fizz$6.00
Handcrafted drink
- Raspberry Pineapple Fizz$6.00
Handcrafted drink
- San Pellegrino$5.00
500 ml
- Topo Chico$5.00
500 ml
- Fiji Natural Artisan Still Water$4.00
500 ml
- Coke$3.50
- Diet Coke$3.50
- Sprite$3.50
- Dr. Pepper$3.50
- Club Soda$3.50
- Ginger Beer$3.50
- Tonic Water$3.50
Hot Drinks
Cocktails
- Mai Tai$14.00
Rum infused with fresh lime, orange juice, pineapple juice and grenadine
- Espresso Martini$15.00
Freshly brewed espresso mixed with vodka and Kahlúa
- Lychee Martini$15.00
Vodka, lychee juice and cranberry juice
- Mango Martini$15.00
Vodka, mango purée and orange liqueur
- Strawberry Mojito$15.00
Rum, lime juice, strawberry, mint leaves, sugar and soda water
- Aperol Spritz$14.00
Prosecco, aperol and soda water
- Lemon Drop Martini$14.00
Vodka, lemon juice, triple sec and simple syrup
- Manhattan$16.00
Whiskey mixed with sweet vermouth and bitter
- Whiskey Sour$16.00
Fresh lemon juice infused whiskey and egg white
- Bourbon Flip$16.00
Whiskey, egg, nutmeg mixed with sugar syrup
- Old Fashioned$16.00
Whiskey mixed with sugar, bitter and water
- Paper Plane$16.00
Whiskey mixed with amaro and aperol
- Gin Fizz$16.00
- Gin Gimlet$16.00
Sake
Wine
- BTL Alamos Mendoza$46.00
- BTL Lyric$62.00
- BTL Sea Sun$46.00
- BTL Bonanza$46.00
- BTL Daou Cabernet sauvignon$62.00
- BTL Markham, Vineyards Six Stack$54.00
- BTL St. Hubert's the Stag$54.00
- BTL Etude$69.00
- BTL Penfolds, Bin 389$99.00
- BTL Penfolds, Bin 600$99.00Out of stock
- BTL Duckhorn$89.00
- BTL Beringer Knight Valley$79.00
- BTL Austin Hope$99.00
- BTL Frank Family$99.00
- BTL Cakebread Cellars*$199.00
- BTL Caymus$199.00
- BTL Matua$46.00
- BTL Harken, Winemaker's Select$46.00
- BTL Sonoma-Cutrer Sonoma Coast$62.00
- BTL Dr. Loosen$46.00
- BTL Gabbiano, Cavaliere D Oro Campa$46.00
- BTL Daou Rose$54.00
- BTL Villa Maria, Private Bin$58.00
- BTL Santa Margherita$69.00
- BTL Cakebread Cellars$89.00
- Francis Coppola Diamond Collection$13.00
- Chandon$19.00
- La Marca, Extra Dry$15.00