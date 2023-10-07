Thai Table Topeka 2222 Southwest Washburn Avenue
Appetizers
AP1. Crispy Cheese Wonton
Deep fried wonton, filled with a mixture of cream cheese, scallion, onion, and house seasonings, served with sweet and sour sauce.
AP2. Hot Wok Potsticker
6 pcs. Chicken & vegetable dumplings wok tossed in our delicious garlic & soy seasoning, with fresh cilantro
AP3. Fresh Rice Wrapper
Choice of tofu, chicken, or shrimp (+1.00), noodle, fresh greens, cilantro, with peanut sauce
AP4. Crispy Spring Roll, Vegetarian or Chicken
3 pcs. Noodles and vegetables, deep-fried and serve with house sweet & sour sauce
AP5. Steamed Dumplings
6 pcs. Chicken & vegetable dumpling with house dipping sauce, garnished with fried garlic flakes and fresh cilantro
AP6. Steamed Rice Bun
Traditional plain rice buns with peanut sauce on the side.
Soups
SP1. Small (16 oz) Woon Sen & Veggie
Bean thread noodles (woo sen) and fresh veggies in clear broth, garnished with scallions, cilantro, and garlic flakes.
SP1. Large (32 oz) Woon Sen & Veggie
Bean thread noodles (woon sen) and fresh veggies in clear broth, garnished with scallions, cilantro, and garlic flakes.
SP2. Small (16 Oz) Tom Yum
A popular, clear herbal broth, tomato, onion, mushroom, scallion, & cilantro garnish
SP2. Large (32 Oz) Tom Yum
A popular, clear herbal broth, tomato, onion, mushroom, scallion, & cilantro garnish
SP3. Small (16 Oz) Tom Kha
An aromatic herbal coconut milk broth, onion, tomato, mushroom, with scallion & cilantro topping
SP3. Large (32 Oz) Tom Kha
An aromatic herbal coconut milk broth, onion, tomato, mushroom, with scallion & cilantro topping
Salads
SA.1 Fiery Herbal Salad
Your choice from above, plus tomato, cucumber, red onion, fresh mint, scallion, and cilantro tossed in our homemade spicy dressing, served on a bed of greens.
SA.2 Sweet Chill Salad
Your choice from above, plus bell pepper, cucumber, tomato, red onion, and pineapple in sweet chili-lime dressing , topped with crispy wonton strips & fresh cilantro, on a bed of greens.
SA.3 Savory Peanut Salad
Your choice from above, plus bell pepper, tomato, and red onion, in our flavorful peanut dressing, served on a bed of greens, topped with crush peanuts.
Thai Street-Style Food
SF4. E-San Grille
From Northeastern (E-San) Thailand, a flavor explosion with your choice of protein, freshly seasoned and grilled in a searing hot wok, with our spicy house salsa, and sliced cucumber on the side. Garnished with fresh cilantro
SF3. Hot Wok Curry
A classic, native Thai dish for the adventurous palate. Your choice of protein, prepared with a combination of spices and savory flavors: green curry paste, peppercorns, basil, kaffir lime leaves, bamboo strips, and bell peppers
SF2. Double Garlic Goodness
A typical and delicious meal for the Thais. Choice of protein, stir-fried with fresh garlic, onion, and scallion, flavored with house light soy and white pepper sauce, and garnished with fresh cilantro and fried garlic flakes
SF1. Favorite Gapow
One of Thailand's most popular dishes! Chopped protein of your choice, with bell pepper and basil leaves, prepared in our hot wok with made-to-order brown sauce
Wok-Fried Rice
FR1. House Fried Rice
Egg, onion, tomato, and scallion in house soy & garlic seasoning
FR2. Yellow Fried Rice
Egg, onion, and scallion, flavored with turmeric powder
FR3. Basil Fried Rice
Egg, onion, bell pepper, fresh basil in garlic-soy seasoning
FR4. Pineapple Fried Rice
A classic, popular Thai dish with cashew nut, pineapple chunks, raisins, onion, and egg.
Noodle Dishes
ND1. Pad Thai
Rice noodle, egg, cabbage, bean sprout, carrots, onions in our special house sweet tamarind seasoning, garnished with scallion. Side of crushed peanuts upon request
ND2. Dark Soy Noodle (Pad See Ew)
A hot wok dish of flat rice noodle, broccoli, Asian greens, and egg, seasoned with dark soy sauce
ND3. Pad Sen Mee
Angel, hair rice noodle, egg, onion, nappa cabbage, celery, flavored by light soy sauce, topped with shredded carrot, and scallion topping.
ND4. Drunken Noodle (Pad Kee Mao)
Flat rice noodle, broccoli, Asian greens, bell pepper, and egg, with fresh basil in garlic & dark soy seasoning, cooked in our hot wok
Wok-Fried Entrées
EN1. Cashew Nut
Onion, bell pepper, broccoli, carrot, and cashew nut in fresh house garlic soy seasoning
EN2. Fresh Lemongrass
An exotic combination of kaffir lime leaves, bell pepper, onion, & whole green peppercorn, with sauce of fresh ground lemongrass & garlic
EN3. Fiery Pepper Trio
A mixture of jalapeño, green bell pepper, and colored pepper, and onion, in house garlic-brown sauce
EN4. Sweet & Sour, Thai Style
Pineapple chunk, tomato, bell pepper, cucumber, and onion, in tasty sweet chili & garlic sauce.
EN5. Savory Fresh Basil
Bamboo strip, bell pepper, and fresh basil in flavorful garlic brown sauce
EN6. Fresh Veggie Medley
A medley of garden fresh vegetables, tossed in garlic brown sauce.
Thai Style Curries
CU1. Red Curry
Bamboo strip, bell pepper, fresh basil, and red curry paste, in coconut milk
CU2. Massaman Curry
Potato chunk, onion, carrot, roasted peanut, and massaman curry paste, in coconut paste
CU3. Green Curry
Bamboo strip, bell pepper, fresh basil, and green curry paste, in coconut milk
CU4. Yellow Curry
Potato chunk, carrot, yellow onion, and yellow curry paste, in coconut milk
CU5. Panang Curry
Bell pepper, kaffir lime leaves, panang curry paste, and peanut sauce, in coconut milk
Desserts
DS1. Purple (Taro) Ice Cream
Single scoop, served with whipped cream.
DS2. Sweet Sticky Rice
With sweetened coconut cream.
DS3. Sticky Rice a La Mode
A Thai tradition! Sweet, sticky rice with a scoop of purple ice cream, garnished with whipped cream.
DS4. Baked Custard Tarts (2)
Sweet vanilla custard, baked in a flaky pastry shell. Topped with whipped cream and coconut flakes.