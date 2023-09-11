Appetizers

AP1. Chicken Satay

$7.95

5 pcs. Skewers of yellow curry and coconut marinated chicken, with house peanut sauce

AP2. Hot Wok Potsticker

$7.95

6 pcs. Chicken & vegetable dumplings wok tossed in our delicious garlic & soy seasoning, with fresh cilantro

AP3. Fried Meatball Skewers

$7.95

A popular Thai snack food! Fried Asian meatball skewers, served with fresh veggie sticks and sweet chili sauce for dipping. Choice of beef or pork

AP4. Crispy Spring Roll, Vegetarian

$7.95

3 pcs. Noodles and vegetables, deep-fried and serve with house sweet & sour sauce

AP4. Crispy Spring Roll, Chicken

$7.95

3 pcs. Noodles and vegetables, deep-fried and serve with house sweet & sour sauce

AP5. Steamed Dumplings

$7.95

6 pcs. Chicken & vegetable dumpling with house dipping sauce, garnished with fried garlic flakes and fresh cilantro

AP6. Crispy Cheese Wonton

$7.95

6 pcs. Deep-fried wonton, filled with a mixture of cream cheese, scallion, onion, and house seasonings, served with sweet & sour sauce

Soups

SP1. Small (16 Oz) Fresh Tofu Soup

$6.95

A clear broth with steamed tofu, celery, onion, and carrot, garnished with fried garlic flakes, scallion, & cilantro. This mild, Thai homestyle soup is one of the owners' favorites.

SP1. Large (32 Oz) Fresh Tofu Soup

$12.95

A clear broth with steamed tofu, celery, onion, and carrot, garnished with fried garlic flakes, scallion, & cilantro. This mild, Thai homestyle soup is one of the owners favorites

SP2. Small (16 Oz) Tom Yum

$6.95

A popular, clear herbal broth, tomato, onion, mushroom, scallion, & cilantro garnish

SP2. Large (32 Oz) Tom Yum

$12.95

A popular, clear herbal broth, tomato, onion, mushroom, scallion, & cilantro garnish

SP3. Small (16 Oz) Tom Kha

$7.95

An aromatic herbal coconut milk broth, onion, tomato, mushroom, with scallion & cilantro topping

SP3. Large (32 Oz) Tom Kha

$13.95

An aromatic herbal coconut milk broth, onion, tomato, mushroom, with scallion & cilantro topping

Salads

SA3. Nam Tok Salad

$11.95

An authentic Thai style salad with your choice of grilled chicken, pork, beef (+$1.00), or fried tofu, tossed in a refreshing combination of fresh mint, cilantro, scallion, and red onion, dressed with a fish sauce, lime, and roasted rice powder dressing, a

SA2. Pork Loaf Thai Salad

$11.95

Steamed pork sausage, onion, scallion, tomato, fresh cilantro, and celery, tossed with a fish sauce & lime dressing. Served on a bed of greens

SA1. Fresh Mango Salad

$11.95

Your choice of tofu, chicken, or shrimp (+ 1.00), red onion, fresh cilantro, roasted cashew, tomato, and bell pepper, in-house sweet & sour tamarind dressing. Served on a bed of greens

SA 4 Papaya Salad

$11.95

Thai Street-Style Food

SF4. E-San Grille

$13.95

From Northeastern (E-San) Thailand, a flavor explosion with your choice of protein, freshly seasoned and grilled in a searing hot wok, with our spicy house salsa, and sliced cucumber on the side. Garnished with fresh cilantro

SF3. Hot Wok Curry

$13.95

A classic, native Thai dish for the adventurous palate. Your choice of protein, prepared with a combination of spices and savory flavors: green curry paste, peppercorns, basil, kaffir lime leaves, bamboo strips, and bell peppers

SF2. Double Garlic Goodness

$13.95

A typical and delicious meal for the Thais. Choice of protein, stir-fried with fresh garlic, onion, and scallion, flavored with house light soy and white pepper sauce, and garnished with fresh cilantro and fried garlic flakes

SF1. Favorite Gapow

$13.95

One of Thailand's most popular dishes! Chopped protein of your choice, with bell pepper and basil leaves, prepared in our hot wok with made-to-order brown sauce

Wok-Fried Rice

FR4. Ka Nha Fried Rice

$11.95

This popular Asian green, ka nha (also known as gai lan), is stir-fried with rice, onion, and egg, in a light soy & garlic seasoning

FR3. Basil Fried Rice

$11.95

Egg, onion, bell pepper, fresh basil in garlic-soy seasoning

FR2. Yellow Fried Rice

$11.95

Egg, onion, and scallion, flavored with turmeric powder

FR1. House Fried Rice

$11.95

Egg, onion, tomato, and scallion in house soy & garlic seasoning

Noodle Dishes

ND4. Wokless Noodle

$11.95

Rice noodle or wonton noodle (+ $1.00), tossed with scallion, fresh cilantro, and bean sprouts, in special house soy seasoning, garnished with fried garlic flakes

ND3. Drunken Noodle Pad Kee Mao

$11.95

Flat rice noodle, broccoli, Asian greens, bell pepper, and egg, with fresh basil in garlic & dark soy seasoning, cooked in our hot wok

ND2. Dark Soy Noodle Pad See Ew

$11.95

A hot wok dish of flat rice noodle, broccoli, Asian greens, and egg, seasoned with dark soy sauce

ND1. Thailand's Most Recognized Dish! Pad Thai

$11.95

Rice noodle, egg, cabbage, bean sprout in our special house sweet tamarind seasoning, garnished with scallion. Side of crushed peanuts upon request

Wok-Fried Entrées

EN6. Gai Lan Ka Nha

$11.95

Traditional Asian greens, tossed in garlic brown sauce

EN5. Savory Fresh Basil

$11.95

Bamboo strip, bell pepper, and fresh basil in flavorful garlic brown sauce

EN4. Sweet & Sour, Thai Style

$11.95

Pineapple chunk, tomato, bell pepper, cucumber, and onion, in tasty sweet chili & garlic sauce

EN3. Fiery Pepper Trio

$11.95

A mixture of jalapeño, green bell pepper, and colored pepper, and onion, in house garlic-brown sauce

EN2. Fresh Lemongrass

$11.95

An exotic combination of kaffir lime leaves, bell pepper, onion, & whole green peppercorn, with sauce of fresh ground lemongrass & garlic

EN1. Cashew Nut

$11.95

Onion, bell pepper, broccoli, carrot, and cashew nut in fresh house garlic soy seasoning

Thai Style Curries

CU5. Panang Curry

$12.95

Bell pepper, kaffir lime leaves, panang curry paste, and peanut sauce, in coconut milk

CU4. Yellow Curry

$12.95

Potato chunk, carrot, yellow onion, and yellow curry paste, in coconut milk

CU3. Green Curry

$12.95

Bamboo strip, bell pepper, fresh basil, and green curry paste, in coconut milk

CU2. Massaman Curry

$12.95

Potato chunk, onion, carrot, roasted peanut, and massaman curry paste, in coconut paste

CU1. Red Curry

$12.95

Bamboo strip, bell pepper, fresh basil, and red curry paste, in coconut milk

Desserts

DS1. Sweet Sticky Rice

$4.95

With sweetened coconut cream

DS2. Sticky Rice a La Mode

$6.95

A Thai tradition! Sweet, sticky rice with a scoop of ice cream, garnished with whipped cream

DS3. Exotic Mango with Sweet Sticky Rice

$7.95

Luscious, juicy mango, served over sweet sticky rice, and topped with sweetened coconut cream - a classic dessert of Thailand. Available seasonally

DS4. Chocolate Dessert Wontons

$6.95

4 pcs. Golden-fried, chocolate filled wontons

DS5. Chocolate Wontons a La Mode

$9.95

Crispy deep-fried, chocolate-filled wontons, served with vanilla ice cream

Beverages

Bottled Soft Drinks and Ice Tea

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.00

Coconut Water

$3.00

Aloe Vera Drink

$2.50

Thai Sweet & Creamy Tea on Ice

$3.50

Still Bottled Water

$2.00

Sparkling Bottled Water

$2.50

Coke

Diet Coke

Sides

Crushed Peanuts (2 oz)

$0.75

Peanut Sauce (2 oz)

$0.75

House Dumpling Sauce

$0.50

Condiment - Crushed Chili

$0.50

Condiment - Chili Garlic Sauce

$0.50

Condiment - Jalapenos in Vinegar

$0.50

Condiment - Chili in Fish Sauce

$0.50

Condiment - Sriracha

$0.50

House Dumpling Sauce

$0.50

House Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.50

House Sweet & Sour Sauce

$0.50

House Spicy Salsa/Tiger Cry Sauce

$0.50

Side Green Salad With House Sweet & Sour Dressing

$4.95

Steamed Vegetables

$3.95

Steamed Rice Noodles

$3.95

Egg Fried Rice

$3.95

Steamed Brown Rice

$3.95

Steamed White Rice

$2.95

Sticky Rice

$3.95

Steamed Chicken

$3.95

Steamed Pork

$3.95

Fried Tofu

$3.95

Steamed Beef

$4.95

Steamed Shrimp

$4.95

Steamed Protein Combo (chicken, pork, beef, shrimp)

$5.95

A fried egg

$2.00

Chef's Special Entree

Chef's Chicken

$13.95

Chef's Pork

$13.95

Chef's Beef

$14.95

Chef's Tofu

$13.95

Chef's Combo

$15.95

Chef's Shrimp

$14.95