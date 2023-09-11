Thai Table Wichita 3570 N Woodlawn Blvd # 100
Appetizers
AP1. Chicken Satay
5 pcs. Skewers of yellow curry and coconut marinated chicken, with house peanut sauce
AP2. Hot Wok Potsticker
6 pcs. Chicken & vegetable dumplings wok tossed in our delicious garlic & soy seasoning, with fresh cilantro
AP3. Fried Meatball Skewers
A popular Thai snack food! Fried Asian meatball skewers, served with fresh veggie sticks and sweet chili sauce for dipping. Choice of beef or pork
AP4. Crispy Spring Roll, Vegetarian
3 pcs. Noodles and vegetables, deep-fried and serve with house sweet & sour sauce
AP4. Crispy Spring Roll, Chicken
3 pcs. Noodles and vegetables, deep-fried and serve with house sweet & sour sauce
AP5. Steamed Dumplings
6 pcs. Chicken & vegetable dumpling with house dipping sauce, garnished with fried garlic flakes and fresh cilantro
AP6. Crispy Cheese Wonton
6 pcs. Deep-fried wonton, filled with a mixture of cream cheese, scallion, onion, and house seasonings, served with sweet & sour sauce
Soups
SP1. Small (16 Oz) Fresh Tofu Soup
A clear broth with steamed tofu, celery, onion, and carrot, garnished with fried garlic flakes, scallion, & cilantro. This mild, Thai homestyle soup is one of the owners' favorites.
SP1. Large (32 Oz) Fresh Tofu Soup
A clear broth with steamed tofu, celery, onion, and carrot, garnished with fried garlic flakes, scallion, & cilantro. This mild, Thai homestyle soup is one of the owners favorites
SP2. Small (16 Oz) Tom Yum
A popular, clear herbal broth, tomato, onion, mushroom, scallion, & cilantro garnish
SP2. Large (32 Oz) Tom Yum
A popular, clear herbal broth, tomato, onion, mushroom, scallion, & cilantro garnish
SP3. Small (16 Oz) Tom Kha
An aromatic herbal coconut milk broth, onion, tomato, mushroom, with scallion & cilantro topping
SP3. Large (32 Oz) Tom Kha
An aromatic herbal coconut milk broth, onion, tomato, mushroom, with scallion & cilantro topping
Salads
SA3. Nam Tok Salad
An authentic Thai style salad with your choice of grilled chicken, pork, beef (+$1.00), or fried tofu, tossed in a refreshing combination of fresh mint, cilantro, scallion, and red onion, dressed with a fish sauce, lime, and roasted rice powder dressing, a
SA2. Pork Loaf Thai Salad
Steamed pork sausage, onion, scallion, tomato, fresh cilantro, and celery, tossed with a fish sauce & lime dressing. Served on a bed of greens
SA1. Fresh Mango Salad
Your choice of tofu, chicken, or shrimp (+ 1.00), red onion, fresh cilantro, roasted cashew, tomato, and bell pepper, in-house sweet & sour tamarind dressing. Served on a bed of greens
SA 4 Papaya Salad
Thai Street-Style Food
SF4. E-San Grille
From Northeastern (E-San) Thailand, a flavor explosion with your choice of protein, freshly seasoned and grilled in a searing hot wok, with our spicy house salsa, and sliced cucumber on the side. Garnished with fresh cilantro
SF3. Hot Wok Curry
A classic, native Thai dish for the adventurous palate. Your choice of protein, prepared with a combination of spices and savory flavors: green curry paste, peppercorns, basil, kaffir lime leaves, bamboo strips, and bell peppers
SF2. Double Garlic Goodness
A typical and delicious meal for the Thais. Choice of protein, stir-fried with fresh garlic, onion, and scallion, flavored with house light soy and white pepper sauce, and garnished with fresh cilantro and fried garlic flakes
SF1. Favorite Gapow
One of Thailand's most popular dishes! Chopped protein of your choice, with bell pepper and basil leaves, prepared in our hot wok with made-to-order brown sauce
Wok-Fried Rice
FR4. Ka Nha Fried Rice
This popular Asian green, ka nha (also known as gai lan), is stir-fried with rice, onion, and egg, in a light soy & garlic seasoning
FR3. Basil Fried Rice
Egg, onion, bell pepper, fresh basil in garlic-soy seasoning
FR2. Yellow Fried Rice
Egg, onion, and scallion, flavored with turmeric powder
FR1. House Fried Rice
Egg, onion, tomato, and scallion in house soy & garlic seasoning
Noodle Dishes
ND4. Wokless Noodle
Rice noodle or wonton noodle (+ $1.00), tossed with scallion, fresh cilantro, and bean sprouts, in special house soy seasoning, garnished with fried garlic flakes
ND3. Drunken Noodle Pad Kee Mao
Flat rice noodle, broccoli, Asian greens, bell pepper, and egg, with fresh basil in garlic & dark soy seasoning, cooked in our hot wok
ND2. Dark Soy Noodle Pad See Ew
A hot wok dish of flat rice noodle, broccoli, Asian greens, and egg, seasoned with dark soy sauce
ND1. Thailand's Most Recognized Dish! Pad Thai
Rice noodle, egg, cabbage, bean sprout in our special house sweet tamarind seasoning, garnished with scallion. Side of crushed peanuts upon request
Wok-Fried Entrées
EN6. Gai Lan Ka Nha
Traditional Asian greens, tossed in garlic brown sauce
EN5. Savory Fresh Basil
Bamboo strip, bell pepper, and fresh basil in flavorful garlic brown sauce
EN4. Sweet & Sour, Thai Style
Pineapple chunk, tomato, bell pepper, cucumber, and onion, in tasty sweet chili & garlic sauce
EN3. Fiery Pepper Trio
A mixture of jalapeño, green bell pepper, and colored pepper, and onion, in house garlic-brown sauce
EN2. Fresh Lemongrass
An exotic combination of kaffir lime leaves, bell pepper, onion, & whole green peppercorn, with sauce of fresh ground lemongrass & garlic
EN1. Cashew Nut
Onion, bell pepper, broccoli, carrot, and cashew nut in fresh house garlic soy seasoning
Thai Style Curries
CU5. Panang Curry
Bell pepper, kaffir lime leaves, panang curry paste, and peanut sauce, in coconut milk
CU4. Yellow Curry
Potato chunk, carrot, yellow onion, and yellow curry paste, in coconut milk
CU3. Green Curry
Bamboo strip, bell pepper, fresh basil, and green curry paste, in coconut milk
CU2. Massaman Curry
Potato chunk, onion, carrot, roasted peanut, and massaman curry paste, in coconut paste
CU1. Red Curry
Bamboo strip, bell pepper, fresh basil, and red curry paste, in coconut milk
Desserts
DS1. Sweet Sticky Rice
With sweetened coconut cream
DS2. Sticky Rice a La Mode
A Thai tradition! Sweet, sticky rice with a scoop of ice cream, garnished with whipped cream
DS3. Exotic Mango with Sweet Sticky Rice
Luscious, juicy mango, served over sweet sticky rice, and topped with sweetened coconut cream - a classic dessert of Thailand. Available seasonally
DS4. Chocolate Dessert Wontons
4 pcs. Golden-fried, chocolate filled wontons
DS5. Chocolate Wontons a La Mode
Crispy deep-fried, chocolate-filled wontons, served with vanilla ice cream