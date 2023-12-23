Thai Tanic Street Food 1001 Bridgeway,Ste B1
Today's Special
- Roti$14.00
Thai style pancakes served with yellow curry sauce
- Chicken Potstickers$15.00
Chicken and shiitake mushrooms potstickers
- Crispy Chicken Wings$20.00
Fried chicken wings with fish sauce served with jeow and sticky rice
- Sweet & Sour Pad Prew Warn$17.00
Choice of chicken, beef or tofu, pineapple, tomato, onion, and cucumber sautéed with sweet and sour gravy sauce. Served with white rice or brown rice
- Chicken Noodle Soup$18.00
Thai style chicken broth soup with chicken, rice noodles, spinach, bean sprouts, green onion, cilantro, and fried garlic
- Thai Eggplant Salad$18.00
Grilled eggplant with minced chicken and shrimp, onions, mint, cilantro, and green onion in light lime dressing
- Pineapple Fried Rice$18.00
Fried rice with eggs, pineapple, roasted cashew nuts, carrot, raisins, and a choice of chicken, beef, or tofu in curry powder sauce
- Green Veggie Curry Noodle Soup$18.00
Choice of chicken, beef, or tofu with curry coconut sauce, broccoli, green bean, spinach, zucchini, and rice noodle
- Fried-Chicken Garlic Ginger Rice$19.00
Garlic ginger fried rice with crispy thai style fried chicken with sweet & sour sauce
- Tom Yum Goong Noodle Soup$20.00
Hot and sour prawns soup with rice noodles, tomatoes, green onions, fresh mushroom, lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaf topped with coconut milk
- Sweet Sticky Rice with Coconut Ice Cream$12.00Out of stock
Coconut sticky rice with Thai coconut ice cream
Salad
- Larb Gai$17.00
Minced chicken with onions, cilantro, mint, toasted rice seasoned in a light lime dressing
- Yum Woonsen$18.00
Shrimp and minced chicken with silver noodles, lemongrass, onions, mint, cilantro, and roasted peanuts in light lime dressing
- Nam Kao Tod$17.00
Minced chicken with crispy rice, lemongrass, onions, fresh ginger, mint and roasted peanuts seasoned with light lime dressing
- Green Mango Salad$19.00
Shredded green mango seasoned with onions, green onions, cilantro, cashew nuts, and grilled shimps in light lime dressing
- Yum Nua$18.00
Grilled slices of beef with lemongrass, onions, mint, cucumber, tomato, cilantro, and roasted rice seasoned with lime dressing
- Mythai Salad$18.00
Grilled marinated sliced chicken with organic spring mix, tomatoes, onions, jicama, carrots with peanut dressing
- Som Tum$16.00
Shredded green papaya with green bean, tomato, and roasted peanuts seasoned with som tum lime dressing
Barbecue
- Grilled Thai Steak$25.00
Grilled marinated beef with Thai spices & herbs served with Thai hot sauce, green salad, and sticky rice. Served raw or undercooked or contains raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may incr
- Bar-B-Q Chicken$24.00
Grilled marinated chicken with Thai spices & herbs served with Thai hot sauce, sweet & sour sauce, papaya salad, and sticky rice
- Grilled Salmon$26.00
Grilled marinated salmon with Thai spices & herbs served with Thai hot sauce, peanut sauce, steamed vegetables, and brown rice. Served raw or undercooked or contains raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shel
Sautéed
- Pad Gra-Prow$18.00
Choice of ground chicken or beef or tofu, sweet basil, green bean, bell pepper, onions with garlic chili sauce
- Pad Char$18.00
Stir-fried choice of chicken or beef or tofu in red curry sauce, bamboo shoots, green bean, kaffir lime, galanga, krachai, bell pepper, and sweet basil
- Cashew Nuts Pad Hi Ma Parn$18.00
Choice of chicken or beef or tofu with roasted cashew nuts, onions, green onions, mushroom, and dried chili in homemade nam prik pao sauce
- Pad Gra Tiem$18.00
Choice of chicken or beef or tofu with homemade garlic pepper sauce and steamed mixed veggies
- Ginger Pad Khing$18.00
Choice of chicken or beef or tofu with fresh ginger, mushroom, onions and green onions in homemade garlic sauce
Vegetables Dish
- Eggplant Pad Ma Keur$18.00
Eggplant sautéed with sweet basil bell pepper in fresh garlic chili sauce
- Spinach and Mixed Vegetables Pra Ram$18.00
Homemade peanut sauce served on bed vegetables
- Mixed Vegetables Pad Pak$18.00
Stir-fried mixed vegetables with fresh garlic sauce
- Green Bean Pad Prig Khing$18.00
Green bean sautéed with homemade Prig Khing sauce
- Broccoli Pad Ka Nar$18.00
Stir-fried broccoli, bell pepper with garlic oyster sauce
Curries
- Green Curry$20.00
Sweet basil, green bean, bell pepper and bamboo shoot simmered in coconut milk green curry
- Yellow Curry$20.00
Potatoes, carrots, onions simmered in yellow coconut milk curry
- Red Curry$20.00
Sweet basil, bell pepper, eggplant, bamboo shoots simmered in red coconut milk curry
- Pumpkin Curry$22.00
Pumpkin chunks with bell pepper, broccoli, zucchini, and sweet basil simmered in red coconut milk curry
Noodle and Fried Rice
- Pad Thai$18.00
Pan-fried small rice noodle with eggs, tofu, green onions, bean sprouts and ground peanut
- Pad See-ew$18.00
Pan-fried flat rice noodle with eggs, and broccoli in garlic soy bean sauce
- Thai Fried Rice$18.00
Fried rice with eggs, onion, green onions carrot and pea
- Thai Beef Noodle Soup$18.00
Noodle soup with rice noodle, sliced beef, beef stew, beef ball and vegetable
- Pad Kee-Mao$18.00
Pan fried flat rice noodle with onion, carrot, sweet basil, bell pepper in fresh garlic chili sauce
- Thai Streetfood Noodle$18.00
Egg noodle with bean sprouts, onions, ground peanut in homemade sauce
- Basil Fried Rice$18.00
Fried rice with onions, sweet basil, bell pepper in garlic chili sauce
Thai Desserts
Starters
- Crispy Tofu$12.00
Deep-fried tofu served with sweet & sour sauce
- Vegan Fresh Rolls$13.00
Fresh rice paper roll, romaine heart, cucumber, carrots, mints, jicama, and cilantro
- Egg Rolls$12.00
Deep fried crispy rolls wrapped with cabbage, carrots, onion, silver noodle, taro, eggs, sweet basil served with sweet & sour sauce
- Samosa$13.00
Deep-fried crispy rolls wrapped with seasoned minced chicken, sweet potatoes, onions, carrots served with cucumber salad
- Fish Cakes$12.00
Fried seasoned fish cake with green beans and sweet basil
- Sriracha Wings$17.00
Crispy chicken wings layered with fresh garlic sriracha sauce top with crispy thai sweet basil
- Shrimp Rolls$15.00
Marinate shrimp wrapped with rice paper skins served with sweet and sour sauce
- Chicken Satay$15.00
Grilled marinated chicken skewers served with cucumber salad and peanut sauce
Soup
- Tom Yum Gai$15.00
Hot & sour chicken soup with tomatoes, green onions, fresh mushroom, lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaf
- Tom Kha Gai$16.00
Coconut milk soup with sliced chicken, fresh mushroom, green onions, lemongrass, galangal, and kaffirlime leaf
- Wonton Soup$16.00
Thai style wonton soup with ground chicken, shrimp and bean sprouts
- Tom Yum Goong$19.00
Hot & sour prawns soup with tomatoes, green onions, fresh mushroom, lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaf
Beers
Beverage
Wine
- Glass La Playa Sauvignon Blanc$15.00
- Bottle La Playa Sauvignon Blanc$45.00
- Glass J Vineyards Pinot Gris$15.00
- Bottle J Vineyards Pinot Gris$45.00
- Glass William Hill Central Coast Chardonnay$16.00
- Bottle William Hill Central Coast Chardonnay$48.00
- Glass J Lohr Seven Oaks Cabernet$17.00
- Bottle J Lohr Seven Oaks Cabernet$51.00
- Glass Mac Murray Pinot Noir$18.00
- Bottle Mac Murray Pinot Noir$54.00