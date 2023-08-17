2x points now for loyalty members
Thai Tara
Tapas
App Dynamite Shrimp (5)
Shrimp dipped in a better and fried, served with Thai sweet mayo
Crab Rangoons (6)
Kani and Cream Cheese wrapped in a wonton Fried. Served with sweet & sour sauce.
Thai Ravioli*
Maine Lobster Raviolis with red curry, topped with grated cheese.
Jerky
Marinated Thai style, served with sticky rice and sweet Thai chili sauce.
Bangkok Shrimp(5)
Fried Shrimp and Chicken in crispy spring roll wraps, served with Thai sweet & sour sauce
Tod Mun Moo (4)
Thai Curry Fried Pork Patties with Sweet Cucumber Chili Sauce
Fried Calamari
Fresh sliced calamari, lightly breaded and fried. Served with Thai sweet & sour / Thai chili sauce.
Thai Tara Edamame
Steamed and Salted to order
Indian Pancake*
Pan fried Roti served with Homemade Thai Green Curry Basil dip.
Summer Fresh Roll (2)
Vegetables wrapped in fresh rice skin served with peanut sauce & house special sauce
Fried Tofu
Crispy tofu with our signature sweet & sour sauce and ground peanuts.
Crispy Wontons (8)
Wontons lightly stuffed with chicken, deep fried and served with Homemade sweet & sour sauce.
Curry Puffs (2)
Thai style empanadas filled with special curry spices and potatoes, deep-fried. Served with Homemade cucumber relish.
Thai Dumplings (6)
Marinated chicken stuffed dumplings topped with fried garlic and scallions served with Homemade Thai sweet soy sauce.
Thai Thai’s Wings (6)
Chicken wings marinated in Thai special seasonings.
Satay Chickens (3)
Chicken skewers marinated in curry, grilled and served with flavorful Homemade peanut sauce & cucumber relish
Duck Roll (3)
Crispy rolls filled with Duck, fresh cabbage, carrot and bean thread served with our Homemade Thai sweet & sour and Hoisin sauce.
Spring Roll (4)
Crispy spring rolls filled with fresh cabbage, carrot and bean thread served with our Homemade Thai sweet & sour sauce
Soup & Salad
Yum Seafood*
Mixed seafood with celery, tomatoes, and onions with our fresh spicy lime dressing.
Beef Salad*
Grilled sliced beef tossed with cucumber, tomatoes, and onions with our fresh spicy lime dressing.
Larb
Minced chicken seasoned with Thai herbs and lime dressing with onion and fresh vegetables.
Som Tum (Papaya Salad)
Fresh papaya & carrot mixed with lime juice, chilies, tomatoes and peanuts.
Thai Tara’s Salad
Fresh vegetables and fried tofu served with choice of dressing,
Wonton Soup(5)
Homemade wonton filled with Chicken, top with scallion and garlic.
Tom Kha
Coconut Milk soup with fresh lemongrass, kaffir lime, galangal, tomatoes, mushroom and scallions.
Tom Yum
An aromatic soup with fresh lemongrass, kaffir lime, tomatoes, mushrooms and scallions.
Noodle & Rice
Pineapple Fried Rice
Fried rice with sautéed pineapples, raisins, onion, egg, cashew nuts and curry spices. Garnished with tomatoes, cucumber & scallions.
Basil Fried Rice
Fried rice with bell peppers, garlic, basil, onions and basil sauce. Topped with cucumber garnish.
Fried Rice
Thai style fried rice with egg and onions. Topped with tomatoes, cucumber & scallions garnish.
Basil Lo Mein
Egg noodles stir fried with bell peppers, garlic, basil, onions and basil sauce
Thai Tara Lo Mein
Egg noodles stir fried with bean sprout, carrot, mushroom, cabbage, onion, egg with special sauce.
Khua Kai
Stir fried garlic pepper rice noodle with scallion, cabbage and Egg
Drunken Noodle (Pad Kee Mao)
Flat rice noodles sautéed with basil sauce, fresh basil, bell peppers, carrots, and onion.
Pad See-Ew
Sautéed flat rice noodles with sweet soy sauce, broccoli and egg.
Pad Woon Sen
Clear noodles sautéed with bean sprouts, mushroom, cabbage, carrots, onion and egg.
Pad Thai
Signature Thai rice noodles sautéed with egg, ground peanuts, bean sprouts & green onions.
Stir Fried
Praram LongSong
A Thai classic of steamed broccoli and carrots with our homemade peanut sauce
Cashew Nuts
Cashew nuts with bell peppers, onions, and carrots sautéed in sweet chili brown sauce.
Sweet & Sour
Sautéed pineapple, carrots, tomatoes, onions, and cucumbers with chef special sauce.
Garlic Pepper
Sautéed carrots, cabbage, fresh garlic, mushroom and black pepper in a light flavorful brown sauce
Ginger
Fresh ginger stir fried with onions, mushrooms, bell pepper and carrots
Mixed Vegetables
Sautéed fresh mixed vegetable with brown sauce
Eggplant
Eggplant stir fried with bell peppers, onions and fresh basil leaves
Prik Khing*
Green beans, carrot and lime leaves stir fried in Thai Chili curry
Basil (Ga Pao)
Fresh sweet basil leaves stir fried with onion, carrots, green beans, and bell peppers
Curry
Massaman Curry
Thai style Massaman curry made with potatoes, onion and carrots, garnished with cashew nuts.
Pineapple Yellow Curry
Yellow curry spices simmered in coconut milk with carrots, onion, pineapple and Thai herbs.
Panang Curry
A special Thai curry flavored with ground peanuts, coconut milk, broccoli, carrots and bell peppers.
Green Curry
Green Thai herbs & spices, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, carrots and fresh basil.
Red Curry
A signature Thai curry with fresh herbs & chilies, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, carrots and basil
Chef's special
Thai Tara Street Noodle Soup
With side of crispy noodle, bean sprouts, basil & lime.
Krapow Moo Sup with Fried Egg
Minced Pork stir fried with basil, bell pepper, onion, basil sauce, with Thai Fired Egg and Jasmine rice.
Blue Crab & Shrimp fried Rice
Fried rice with egg and onion. Garnished with tomatoes, cucumber, and scallions.
Gulf of the Sea
Seafood stir fried with egg, bell peppers, carrots onions and Thai curry spices. Served with jasmine rice
Crispy Duck
Roasted Crispy Duck Served with jasmine rice.
Dynamite Shrimp
Shrimp Dipped in a light batter and fried mixed sweet mayo sauce and French Fries.
Laad Na
Pan fried flat rice noodles with pork, chicken, beef, shrimp & broccoli with chef special grav
Esarn Combo
Thai wings with Thai chili sauce served with sticky rice & Som Tum.
Crispy Shrimp Teriyaki
Lightly battered fried shrimp with mix veggies and teriyaki sauce Served with jasmine rice
Bang Bang Shrimp
Lightly battered fried shrimp with mix veggies and Thai Sweet Chili Served with jasmine rice
Crispy Chicken Teriyaki
Lightly battered fried chicken with mix veggies and Teriyaki sauce Served with jasmine rice
Bang Bang Chicken
Lightly battered fried chicken with mix veggies and Thai Sweet Chili Served with jasmine rice
Spicy Chicken
Fried marinated chicken with Thai Cajun sweet chili sauce. Served with jasmine rice, broccoli and scallions.