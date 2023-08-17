Tapas

App Dynamite Shrimp (5)

$8.00

Shrimp dipped in a better and fried, served with Thai sweet mayo

Crab Rangoons (6)

$7.00

Kani and Cream Cheese wrapped in a wonton Fried. Served with sweet & sour sauce.

Thai Ravioli*

$8.00

Maine Lobster Raviolis with red curry, topped with grated cheese.

Jerky

$9.00

Marinated Thai style, served with sticky rice and sweet Thai chili sauce.

Bangkok Shrimp(5)

$8.00

Fried Shrimp and Chicken in crispy spring roll wraps, served with Thai sweet & sour sauce

Tod Mun Moo (4)

$7.00

Thai Curry Fried Pork Patties with Sweet Cucumber Chili Sauce

Fried Calamari

$8.00

Fresh sliced calamari, lightly breaded and fried. Served with Thai sweet & sour / Thai chili sauce.

Thai Tara Edamame

$5.00

Steamed and Salted to order

Indian Pancake*

$7.00

Pan fried Roti served with Homemade Thai Green Curry Basil dip.

Summer Fresh Roll (2)

$6.00

Vegetables wrapped in fresh rice skin served with peanut sauce & house special sauce

Fried Tofu

$6.00

Crispy tofu with our signature sweet & sour sauce and ground peanuts.

Crispy Wontons (8)

$7.00

Wontons lightly stuffed with chicken, deep fried and served with Homemade sweet & sour sauce.

Curry Puffs (2)

$6.00

Thai style empanadas filled with special curry spices and potatoes, deep-fried. Served with Homemade cucumber relish.

Thai Dumplings (6)

$7.00

Marinated chicken stuffed dumplings topped with fried garlic and scallions served with Homemade Thai sweet soy sauce.

Thai Thai’s Wings (6)

$8.00

Chicken wings marinated in Thai special seasonings.

Satay Chickens (3)

$7.00

Chicken skewers marinated in curry, grilled and served with flavorful Homemade peanut sauce & cucumber relish

Duck Roll (3)

$6.00

Crispy rolls filled with Duck, fresh cabbage, carrot and bean thread served with our Homemade Thai sweet & sour and Hoisin sauce.

Spring Roll (4)

$6.00

Crispy spring rolls filled with fresh cabbage, carrot and bean thread served with our Homemade Thai sweet & sour sauce

Soup & Salad

Yum Seafood*

$14.00

Mixed seafood with celery, tomatoes, and onions with our fresh spicy lime dressing.

Beef Salad*

$10.00

Grilled sliced beef tossed with cucumber, tomatoes, and onions with our fresh spicy lime dressing.

Larb

$9.00

Minced chicken seasoned with Thai herbs and lime dressing with onion and fresh vegetables.

Som Tum (Papaya Salad)

$8.00

Fresh papaya & carrot mixed with lime juice, chilies, tomatoes and peanuts.

Thai Tara’s Salad

$7.00

Fresh vegetables and fried tofu served with choice of dressing,

Wonton Soup(5)

$4.50

Homemade wonton filled with Chicken, top with scallion and garlic.

Tom Kha

$4.95+

Coconut Milk soup with fresh lemongrass, kaffir lime, galangal, tomatoes, mushroom and scallions.

Tom Yum

$4.95+

An aromatic soup with fresh lemongrass, kaffir lime, tomatoes, mushrooms and scallions.

Noodle & Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$12.95

Fried rice with sautéed pineapples, raisins, onion, egg, cashew nuts and curry spices. Garnished with tomatoes, cucumber & scallions.

Basil Fried Rice

$12.95

Fried rice with bell peppers, garlic, basil, onions and basil sauce. Topped with cucumber garnish.

Fried Rice

$12.95

Thai style fried rice with egg and onions. Topped with tomatoes, cucumber & scallions garnish.

Basil Lo Mein

$12.95

Egg noodles stir fried with bell peppers, garlic, basil, onions and basil sauce

Thai Tara Lo Mein

$12.95

Egg noodles stir fried with bean sprout, carrot, mushroom, cabbage, onion, egg with special sauce.

Khua Kai

$12.95

Stir fried garlic pepper rice noodle with scallion, cabbage and Egg

Drunken Noodle (Pad Kee Mao)

$12.95

Flat rice noodles sautéed with basil sauce, fresh basil, bell peppers, carrots, and onion.

Pad See-Ew

$12.95

Sautéed flat rice noodles with sweet soy sauce, broccoli and egg.

Pad Woon Sen

$12.95

Clear noodles sautéed with bean sprouts, mushroom, cabbage, carrots, onion and egg.

Pad Thai

$12.95

Signature Thai rice noodles sautéed with egg, ground peanuts, bean sprouts & green onions.

Stir Fried

Praram LongSong

$12.95

A Thai classic of steamed broccoli and carrots with our homemade peanut sauce

Cashew Nuts

$12.95

Cashew nuts with bell peppers, onions, and carrots sautéed in sweet chili brown sauce.

Sweet & Sour

$12.95

Sautéed pineapple, carrots, tomatoes, onions, and cucumbers with chef special sauce.

Garlic Pepper

$12.95

Sautéed carrots, cabbage, fresh garlic, mushroom and black pepper in a light flavorful brown sauce

Ginger

$12.95

Fresh ginger stir fried with onions, mushrooms, bell pepper and carrots

Mixed Vegetables

$12.95

Sautéed fresh mixed vegetable with brown sauce

Eggplant

$12.95

Eggplant stir fried with bell peppers, onions and fresh basil leaves

Prik Khing*

$12.95

Green beans, carrot and lime leaves stir fried in Thai Chili curry

Basil (Ga Pao)

$12.95

Fresh sweet basil leaves stir fried with onion, carrots, green beans, and bell peppers

Curry

Massaman Curry

$12.95

Thai style Massaman curry made with potatoes, onion and carrots, garnished with cashew nuts.

Pineapple Yellow Curry

$12.95

Yellow curry spices simmered in coconut milk with carrots, onion, pineapple and Thai herbs.

Panang Curry

$12.95

A special Thai curry flavored with ground peanuts, coconut milk, broccoli, carrots and bell peppers.

Green Curry

$12.95

Green Thai herbs & spices, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, carrots and fresh basil.

Red Curry

$12.95

A signature Thai curry with fresh herbs & chilies, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, carrots and basil

Chef's special

Thai Tara Street Noodle Soup

$13.00

With side of crispy noodle, bean sprouts, basil & lime.

Krapow Moo Sup with Fried Egg

$15.00

Minced Pork stir fried with basil, bell pepper, onion, basil sauce, with Thai Fired Egg and Jasmine rice.

Blue Crab & Shrimp fried Rice

$18.00

Fried rice with egg and onion. Garnished with tomatoes, cucumber, and scallions.

Gulf of the Sea

$18.00

Seafood stir fried with egg, bell peppers, carrots onions and Thai curry spices. Served with jasmine rice

Crispy Duck

$20.00Out of stock

Roasted Crispy Duck Served with jasmine rice.

Dynamite Shrimp

$16.00

Shrimp Dipped in a light batter and fried mixed sweet mayo sauce and French Fries.

Laad Na

$16.00

Pan fried flat rice noodles with pork, chicken, beef, shrimp & broccoli with chef special grav

Esarn Combo

$15.00

Thai wings with Thai chili sauce served with sticky rice & Som Tum.

Crispy Shrimp Teriyaki

$17.00

Lightly battered fried shrimp with mix veggies and teriyaki sauce Served with jasmine rice

Bang Bang Shrimp

$17.00

Lightly battered fried shrimp with mix veggies and Thai Sweet Chili Served with jasmine rice

Crispy Chicken Teriyaki

$15.00

Lightly battered fried chicken with mix veggies and Teriyaki sauce Served with jasmine rice

Bang Bang Chicken

$15.00

Lightly battered fried chicken with mix veggies and Thai Sweet Chili Served with jasmine rice

Spicy Chicken

$12.00

Fried marinated chicken with Thai Cajun sweet chili sauce. Served with jasmine rice, broccoli and scallions.

Drinks

Pepsi

$3.00+

Diet Pepsi

$3.00+

Sierra Mist

$3.00+

Ginger Ale

$3.00+

Mountain Dew

$3.00+

Dr Pepper

$3.00+

Root Beer

$3.00+

Thai ice tea

$4.00+

Thai ice coffee

$4.00+

Sweet tea

$3.00+

Unsweet tea

$3.00+

Virgin Pina colada

$6.00

bottle water

$1.50

hot coffee

$3.00

hot tea

$3.00

juice

$3.00

Desserts

Fried Banana

$6.00

Mango& Sweet Sticky Rice

$6.00

Tempura Cheesecake

$6.00

Thai Donut

$6.00

Sides

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Side Fried Rice

$5.00

Frech Fries

$3.00

Steam Noodle

$3.00

Steam Mixed Vegetables

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Side Curry Sauce

$5.00

Extra sauce