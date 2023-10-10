Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr pepper

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot coffee

$3.00

Thai ice tea

$4.00

Thai ice coffee

$4.00

Root beer

$3.00

Ginger ale

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Food

TODAY'S SPECIALS

Sake Toro

$6.50Out of stock

Sushi Appetizer

Spicy Kani Salad

$6.00

Avocado Salad

$6.00

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Ika Sansai

$6.00

Traditional Japanese Squid salad made with soy sauce and sesame oil

Salmon Carpaccio

$14.00

Salmon with Yuzu ponzu, Bonito, Masago & Japanese mayo.

Tuna Tacos

$9.00Out of stock

Tuna, red onion, mango & avocado in a crispy taco drizzled in a blend of chef sauces.

Salmon Tatar

$15.00

Salmon, avocado,Red onion, Masago, with kimchi & Japanese mayo.

Tuna Katsu

$12.00Out of stock

Fresh tuna, breaded, fried then topped with a house Katsu sauce

Crispy Rice with Spicy Tuna

$12.00

Bite size crispy sushi rice topped with spicy tuna, avocado, tobiko and spicy mayo & eel sauce

Jalapeño Poppers

$9.00

Stuffed jalapeños with spicy tuna & cream cheese, deep-fried and drizzled with spicy and savory sauces.

Poke Tuna

$14.00Out of stock

Diced fresh tuna tossed in our chef’s blend of herbs, Himalayan salt , red onion& scallion

Yellowtail Jalapeño

$15.00

Fresh sliced yellowtail topped with Jalapeño, sriracha & cilantro drizzled in Yuzu ponzu sauce

Tuna Tataki

$15.00Out of stock

Seared Peppered Tuna with Yuzu ponzu sauce & Chilli Oil

Nigiri & Sashimi

Maguro (Tuna)

$6.00Out of stock

Escolar (White Tuna)

$5.50

Shiro Maguro (Albacore)

$6.00

Sake (Salmon)

$5.50

Hirame (Fluke)

$5.75

Suzuki (Strip Bass)

$5.50

Hamachi (Yellowtail)

$6.00

Ika (Squid)

$6.00

Hokkigai (Red Clam)

$6.00

Tako (Octopus)

$6.00

Hotate (Scallop)

$7.00

Uni (sea urchin)

$9.00

Unagi (Eel)

$6.00

Ebi (Shrimp)

$4.50

Ama Ebi (Sweet Shrimp)

$8.00

Kani (Crab)

$4.50

Tamago (Sweet Omelet)

$4.00

Masago(Smelt Roe)

$5.00

Tobiko (Fly fish Roe)

$6.00

Sushi Roll

Veggie Roll

$5.00

Oshinko Rol

$4.00

Avocado Roll

$4.50

Cucumber Roll

$4.50

Sweet Potato Roll

$5.00

Tuna Roll

$6.00

Tuna Avocado Roll

$6.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$6.00

White tuna Roll

$6.00

Salmon Roll

$6.00

Salmon Avocado Roll

$6.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$6.00

Yellowtail Scallion Roll

$6.50

Yellowtail Jalapeño Roll

$6.50

Eel Cucumber Roll

$6.50

Eel Avocado Roll

$6.50

California Roll

$6.00

Kani, Avocado, Cucumber and Masago

Bagel Roll

$8.00

Salmon, cream cheese,Scallion , sesame seed, topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$9.00

Shrimp tempura, Cucumber and Avocado massago with Eel sauce

Volcano Roll

$12.00

Baked California Roll topped with Spicy Seafood Lava

Rainbow Roll

$13.00

California Roll topped with assorted fish

Spider Roll

$13.00

Soft Shell Crab, Cucumber, Masago and Avocado drizzled with eel sauce

Signature roll

Crunchy Roll

$12.00

Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber & Spicy mayo inside. Tobiko, Tempura Flakes, Furikake & Eel sauce on top

Phuket Roll

$14.00

Crispy Chicken & Pineapple with Yellow Curry drizzle & Saffron

Bush garden Roll

$14.00

BBQ Eel & Cucumber inside with Avocado, Eel sauce & Sesame seeds

Yummy Roll (Deep Fried)

$14.00

Yellowtail, Salmon, White gish & cream cheese, Deep Fried and topped with Spicy Mayo & Eel sauce

Pink lady Roll

$15.00

Spicy Tuna, Yellowtail, Avocado & Tempura Flakes wrapped with soy paper, dotted with Spicy Mayo and Red Tobiko.

Flame Roll

$15.00

Shrimp Tempura & Cucumber, Topped with torched Spicy Mayo Salmon and Black Tobiko.

Girl on Fire Roll

$14.00Out of stock

Tuna, Cucumber, Avocado, Masago & Tempura glakes, topped with Escolar, Jalapeño, Cilantro and Sriracha.

Victoria Secret Roll

$15.00Out of stock

Salmon, Yellowtail, Tuna & Avocado wrapped in a thin slice of cucumber, topped with Red Tobiko and Homemade Ponzu sauce

Gangnam Roll

$16.00Out of stock

Tuna & Avocado inside with Yellowtail, Perilla & Kimchi sauce on top

KingsMill Roll

$16.00Out of stock

Salmon, Tuna, Cucumber inside with Yellowtail , Masago, Radish Sprout and Homemade sauce on top.

Black Dragon Roll

$16.00

Shrimp Tempura & Cucumber topped with Eel, Avocado, Eel Sauce & Black Tobiko

Red Dragon Roll

$16.00Out of stock

Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber and Spicy Mayo, topped with Tuna & Avocado& Red tobiko

Amazing Roll

$15.00

Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Dani, Cucumber & Spicy Mayo topped with Spicy Tuna,Tempura Flakes, Cilantro,Masago,Spicy Mayo & Eel sauce

Thai Tara Roll

$20.00

Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Kani, Cucumber & Avocado topped with Seared Marinated Filet Mignon, with Sweet Chili & Eel Sauce drizzle, Scallion, Masago & Sesame Seeds.

Sushi Sashimi Combo

Sushi Lunch

$15.00

Salmon Roll, 6 pieces of Chef Choice Nigiri

Sashimi Lunch

$18.00

10 pieces of Chef Choice Sashimi

Sushi and Sashimi Combo

$25.00

Tuna Roll, Chef Choice 3 Nigiri & 6 Sashimi

Sushi Dinner

$22.00

Tuna Roll & 9 pieces of Chef Choice Nigiri

Sashimi Dinner

$32.00

18 pieces of assorted Chef Choice Sashimi

Kitchen Appetizer

Agedashi Tofu

$8.00

Crispy deep-fried tofu served in a dashi sauce with green onions

Edamame

$5.00

Steam soybean pods topped with sea salt

Shumai

$6.00

Shrimp steamed dumpling with ponzu sauce

Gyoza

$6.00

Pan Fried or Steamed Japanese style Pork dumplings with sweet Soy sauce

Moo Ping

$8.00Out of stock

A Traditional Thai street favorite Pork marinate with Thai Chili Sauce

Pot Sticker

$8.00

Japanese style Pork Dumplings served in our homemade Red Curry Broth.

Spring Rolls

$6.00

Crispy spring rolls filled with fresh cabbage, carrot and bean thread served with our Homemade Thai sweet & sour sauce.

Summer Fresh Roll

$6.00

Herbs and Vegetables wrapped in fresh rice skin served with peanut sauce & house special sauce.

Satay Chickens

$8.00

Chicken skewers marinated in curry, grilled and served with flavorful Homemade peanut sauce & cucumber relish.

Thai Thai’s Wings

$8.00

Chicken Wings marinated in Thai special seasonings.Choice of Teriyaki or Thai Chili sauce

Curry Puffs

$6.00

Thai style empanadas filled with special curry spices and potatoes, deep-fried. Served with Homemade cucumber relish.Choice of Chicken or Veggie.

Crispy Wontons

$7.00

Wontons lightly stuffed with chicken, deep fried and served with Homemade sweet & sour sauce.

Indian Pancake*

$8.00

Pan fried Roti served with Homemade Thai Green Curry Basil dip.

Tod Mun Moo

$8.00

Thai Herb spiced, Fried Pork Patties with Sweet Cucumber Chili Sauce

Bangkok Shrimp

$8.00

Fried Shrimp and Chicken in crispy spring roll wraps, served with Thai sweet & sour sauce

Beef Jerky

$10.00

Marinated Thai style, served with sweet Thai chili sauce.

Crab Rangoons

$7.00

Kani and Cream Cheese wrapped in a wonton Fried. Served with sweet & sour sauce.

Tiger Cry Steak

$11.00

Marinated Grilled Flank Steak served with authentic Thai Jeow dipping sauce

Soup & Salad

Tom Yum

$5.95

A Traditional aromatic soup with fresh lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, tomatoes, mushrooms and scallions.

Tom Kha

$5.95

Coconut Milk soup with fresh lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, galangal, tomatoes, mushroom and scallions.

Miso soup

$2.50

Wonton Soup

$4.50

Som Tum (Papaya Salad)

$9.00

Fresh papaya & carrot mixed with lime juice, chilies, tomatoes and peanuts.

Larb Chicken

$10.00

Minced chicken seasoned with Thai herbs and lime dressing with onion and fresh vegetables.

Nam Tok

$11.00

Marinated Grilled Flank Steak seasoned with Thai herbs and lime dressing with onion and fresh vegetables

Pla Goong

$12.00

Spicy Thai Shrimp Salad made with a blend of fresh Thai herbs and spices, tossed in a special saucemade with Homegrown Thai chili paste.

House salad

$7.00

Fresh vegetables and boil egg served with choice of dressing, Choice of Peanut or Ginger dressing.

Noodles & Rice

Pad Thai

$13.95

Signature Thai rice noodles sautéed with egg, ground peanuts, bean sprouts & green onions.

Pad Woo Sen

$13.95

Clear noodles sautéed with bean sprouts, mushroom, cabbage, carrots, onion and egg.

Pad See- Ew

$13.95

Sautéed flat rice noodles with sweet soy sauce, broccoli and egg.

Pad Kee Mao

$13.95

Flat rice noodles sautéed with basil sauce, fresh basil, bell peppers, carrots, and onion.

Khua Kai

$13.95

Stir fried garlic pepper rice noodle with scallion, cabbage and Egg

Thai Tara Lo Mein

$13.95

Egg noodles stir fried with bean sprout, carrot, mushroom, cabbage, onion, egg with special sauce.

Basil Lo Mein

$13.95

Egg noodles stir fried with bell peppers, garlic, basil, onions and basil sauce

Fried Rice

$13.95

Thai style fried rice with egg and onions. Topped with tomatoes, cucumber & scallions garnish.

Basil Fried Rice

$13.95

Fried rice with bell peppers, garlic, basil, onions and basil sauce. Topped with cucumber garnish.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$13.95

Fried rice with sautéed pineapples, raisins, onion, egg, cashew nuts and curry spices. Garnished with tomatoes, cucumber & scallions.

Curry

Red Curry

$13.95

A signature Thai curry with fresh herbs & chilies, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, carrots and basil

Green Curry

$13.95

Green Thai herbs & spices, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, carrots and fresh basil.

Panang Curry

$13.95

A special Thai curry flavored with ground peanuts, coconut milk, broccoli, carrots and bell peppers.

Pineapple Yellow Curry

$13.95

Yellow curry spices simmered in coconut milk with carrots, onion, pineapple and Thai herbs.

Massaman Curry

$13.95

Thai style Massaman curry made with potatoes, onion and carrots, garnished with cashew nuts.

Stir Fry

Kra Pow (Basil)

$13.95

Fresh sweet basil leaves stir fried with onion, carrots, green beans, and bell pepper

Prik Khing

$13.95

Green beans, carrot and lime leaves stir fried in Thai Chili curry

Eggplant

$13.95

Eggplant stir fried with bell peppers, onions and fresh basil leaves

Mixed Vegetables

$13.95

Sautéed fresh mixed vegetable with brown sauce

Ginger

$13.95

Fresh ginger stir fried with onions, mushrooms, bell pepper and carrots

Garlic Pepper

$13.95

Sautéed carrots, cabbage, fresh garlic, mushroom and black pepper in a light flavorful brown sauce

Cashew Nut

$13.95

Cashew nuts with bell peppers, onions, and carrots sautéed in sweet chili brown sauce.

Praram LongSong

$13.95

A Thai classic of steamed broccoli and carrots with our homemade peanut sauce

Chef Special

Spicy Chicken

$13.00

Fried marinated chicken with Thai Cajun sweet chili sauce. Served with jasmine rice, broccoli and scallions.

Bang Bang Chicken

$16.00

Lightly battered fried chicken, thai sweet chili with mix veggies. Served with Jasmin rice

Esarn Combo

$16.00

Thai Wings with Thai chili sauce served with Sticky Rice & Som Tum.

Krapow GAI Sup with Fried Egg

$16.00

Minced Pork stir fried with basil, bell pepper, onion, basil sauce, with Thai Fired Egg and Jasmine rice.Choice of minced Pork or Chicken. Choice of Egg fried over Easy, Medium or Har

Dancing Shrimp

$18.00

Crispy Fried Shrimp with Traditional Thai Tamarind sauce topped with crispy red onions. Served with Jasmine Rice

Gulf of the Sea

$19.00

Seafood stir fry with egg, bell peppers, carrots, onions and Thai curry spices. Served with jasmine rice

Salmon Panang

$22.00

Grilled Salmon served with Panang Curry, broccoli, bell pepper, asparagus and carrots

Garlic Pepper Soft-shell Crab

$26.00

Soft-shell Crab, Dry Fried with black pepper & garlic seasoning with onion, bell peppers, Thai chilies and scallions. Served with Jasmine Rice.

NY Steak Co Khun (10 OZ)

$30.00

NY Steak Grilled Medium with a Thai Jeow sauce, Sautéed asparagus, carrot and broccoli. Served with Jasmine Rice

Black Pepper Fillet Mignon (6 OZ)

$30.00

Filet Mignon with au Poivre Demi-glace, grilled and served with sautéed asparagus, carrot and broccoli. Served with Jasmine Rice

Massaman Curry Beef Short Ribs (12-16OZ)

$35.00

Slow Cooked Bone In Beef Short Ribs in homemade Thai Massaman Curry with potatoes, carrots and onions. Served with Jasmine Rice

Hibachi

Hibachi Veggie

$14.00

Hibachi Chicken

$16.50Out of stock

Hibachi Shrimp

$18.00

Hibachi Beef (Flank Steak)

$18.00

Hibachi Fillet Mignon

$30.00

Hibachi NY Strip

$30.00

Hibachi Scallop

$20.00

Teriyaki

Teriyaki Veggie

$14.00

Teriyaki Crispy Chicken

$16.50

Teriyaki Shrimp

$18.00

Teriyaki Steak (Flank Steak )

$18.00

Teriyaki Fillet Mignon (6oz)

$30.00

Teriyaki NY Strip (10oz)

$30.00

Teriyaki Salmon (6 OZ)

$20.00

Tempura

Tempura Veggie

$14.00

Tempura Shrimp & Veggie

$17.50

Dessert

Mochi ice-cream

$7.00

Fried Banana

$7.00

Tempura Cheesecake

$7.00

Mango Sticky Rice

$7.00

Thai Donut

$6.00Out of stock