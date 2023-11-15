Thai Taste
Appetizers
- Egg Rolls (5)$5.50
Vegan style, deep-fried egg rolls, stuffed with black mushrooms, clear bean thread noodles, carrots, and cabbage. Served with our sweet & sour sauce.
- Paw Peah Sod (Fresh Spring Rolls)$4.50
Wheat spring roll wrappers, stuffed with seasoned tofu, omelet, cucumber, and steamed beansprouts. Topped with homemade plum sauce, green onions, and jalapeños.
- Satay (Chicken Skewers) (6)$8.75
Grilled chicken tenders, marinated with Thai herbs and spices. Served with peanut sauce, and cucumber salad.
- Spicy Chicken Wings$9.00
Fried chicken wings, hand tossed in special sweet & sour spicy sauce. (Please allow approx 20 minutes)
- Saap Wings$9.00
Crispy fried chicken wings, hand tossed in special salty and tangy dry mix with green onions, red onions, and cilantro. (Please allow approx 20 minutes)
- Goong Kling (Shrimp Rolls)$8.00
Deep-fried shrimp, folded in spring roll wrappers. Served with our sweet & sour sauce.
- Fried Wontons (8)$7.00
Deep-fried wonton wrappers, stuffed with ground pork. Served with our sweet & sour sauce.
- Fried Tofu$7.50
Deep-fried tofu served with sweet chili & sour sauce, topped with ground peanuts and cilantro.
- One Sun Beef$8.00
Thai-style fried beef jerky.
Soups
- Wonton Soup$3.50
Wonton skins, wrapped with ground pork, bean sprouts, and topped off with green onions, in a clear broth.
- Vegetable Soup$3.00
Mixed vegetables and tofu, in a clear broth.
- Chicken Rice Soup$3.00
- Egg Drop Soup$3.50
Thai-style egg drop, with peas and carrots.
- Hot and Sour$3.50
Thai-style hot & sour soup, with tofu, egg, bamboo shoots, chicken, and black mushrooms.
- Tom Yum$4.00
Lemon grass, kaffir leaves, fish sauce, mushrooms, lime juice, and chili. Garnished with cilantro.
- Tom Kha$4.50
A creamy, coconut milk, galangal root, lemon grass, kaffir leaves, fish sauce, mushrooms, lime juice, and chili. Garnished with cilantro.
- Poh Tak$15.00
Seafood soup (shrimp, squid, mussels, and imitation crab meat) with basil, lemon grass, kaffir leaves, fish sauce, mushrooms, lime juice, and chili.
- House Special Soup$9.00
Clear bean thread noodles, shrimp, ground pork, with vegetables, in clear broth.
Fried Rice
- Fried Rice$13.00
Stir-fried rice, with egg, tomato, onions.
- Pineapple Fried Rice$15.00
Stir-fried rice, with chicken, shrimp, egg, pineapple, cashews, and green onions.
- Spicy Fried Rice$13.00
Stir-fried rice, with jalapeños, red bell peppers, onions.
- Spicy Fried Rice with Basil$14.00
Stir-fried rice with basil, jalapeños, red bell peppers, and onions
Noodles
- Pad Thai$13.00
Thailand’s world famous rice noodles, stir-fried with egg, tofu, green onions, and bean sprouts.
- Pad See Ewe$13.00
Stir-fried flat rice noodles, with broccoli, egg, soy sauce seasoning.
- Pad Kee Mao$13.00
Stir-fried flat rice noodles, wth basil leaves, chili sauce, onions, tomatoes, bean sprouts.
- Tung Tak$13.00
Stir-fried flat rice noodles, with chicken, egg, green onions, and bean sprouts.
- Noodle Soup$9.50
Stir-fried flat rice noodles, with chicken, egg, green onions, and bean sprouts.
Yum
- Yum Nua$15.00
Sliced charbroiled beef, mixed with cucumber, tomato, onions, cilantro, and lettuce.
- Nua Nam Tok$15.00
Sliced charbroiled beef, mixed onions, cilantro, and ground roasted rice.
- Larb$15.50
Mixed onions, cilantro, and ground roasted rice, with your choice of minced beef or chicken.
- Plah Talay$17.00
A combination of seafood (shrimp, squid, mussels, and imitation crab meat), prepared with lemon grass, kaffir leaves, onions and cilantro.
- Nam Sod$15.00
Minced pork, mixed with onions, cilantro, fresh ginger, and roasted peanuts.
- Yum Woonsen$15.50
Clear bean thread noodles, with shrimp, minced chicken, onions, black mushroom, and cilantro.
- Plah Goong$16.00
Cooked shrimp, prepared with lemon grass, and kaffir leaves, onions, and cilantro.
- Yum Goong$16.00
Cooked shrimp, mixed with cucumber, tomato, onions, cilantro, and lettuce.
- Yum Pla Muk$16.00
Cooked squid, mixed with cucumber, tomato, onions, cilantro, and lettuce.
Entrees
- Pad Krao Prao$13.00
Fresh basil leaves, stir-fried with onions, jalapeños, red bell peppers.
- Pad Prig$13.00
Bamboo shoots, stir-fried with onions.
- Pad King$13.00
Fresh ginger, stir-fried with onions, blackwood ear mushrooms.
- Pad Kratium Prig Thai$13.00
Stir-fried garlic, green onions, in a tasty black & white pepper sauce, garnished with cilantro.
- Pad Woonsen$14.00
Stir-fried clear bean thread noodles, with chicken, shrimp, egg, napa Chinese cabbage, and onions.
- Pad Pak$13.00
Stir-fried broccoli, cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, napa Chinece cabbage, and onions.
- Cashews$14.00
Stir-fried chicken, with cashews, straw mushrooms, and onions.
- Broccoli Delight$13.00
Stir-fried broccoli, mushrooms, and onions in brown sauce.
- Sweet & Sour (Not Deep Fried)$13.00
Stir-fried cucumbers, tomatoes, bell peppers, pineapple, and onions, in homemade sweet & sour sauce.
- Pepper Steak$14.00
Stir-fried beef, with bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions.
- 3-Delight$15.00
Stir-fried shrimp, chicken, and beef, with mixed vegetables cooked in special brown sauce.
- Broccoli$13.00
- Pad Krao Prao Gai Saup (ground chicken only)$16.00
Fresh basil leaves, ground chicken, stir-fried with green beans, jalapeños, red bell peppers.
- Pad Normai$13.00
Stir-fried bamboo shoots, mushrooms, snow peas, onions.
- Pad Tao Hoo$13.00
Deep-fried tofu, topped with stir fried broccoli, carrots, straw mushrooms, and onions in brown sauce.
- Beef Oyster Sauce$14.00
Stir-fried beef, with oyster sauce, snow peas, straw mushrooms, and onions.
Thai Curry
- Pa-nang$14.00
Pa-nang curry paste, stewed with coconut milk.
- Red Curry$14.00
Red curry paste, stewed with coconut milk, bamboo, chilis, basil, red bell peppers, and jalapeños.
- Green Curry$14.00
Green Curry paste, stewed with coconut milk, bamboo, chilis, basil, red bell peppers, mushrooms, peas, carrots, and jalapeños.
- Yellow Curry$14.00
Yellow curry paste, stewed with chicken, coconut milk, potatoes, carrots, and onions.
- Pad Ped (Stir Fried)$14.00
Stir-fried red curry paste, stewed with coconut milk, bamboo, chilis, basil, red bell peppers, jalapeños, cabbage, kaffir leaves, snow peas.
Salad
Sides
- Jasmine Rice (small)$2.50
- Jasmine Rice (large)$4.50
- Sticky Rice$3.50
- Cucumber Salad (small)$1.50
- Cucumber Salad (large)$3.00
- Peanut Sauce$1.50
- Side of Steam Tofu$2.50
- Side of Steam Noodles$2.50
- Side of Steam Wide Noodles$3.00
- Side of Steam WS Noodles$2.50
- Side of Steam Vegetables$2.50
- Side of Steam Broc$2.50
- Bowl of KT Sauce$2.00
- Bowl of CASH Sauce$2.00
- Bowl of KP Sauce$2.00
- Bowl of BROC Sauce$2.00
- Bowl of PANANG Sauce$3.00
- Bowl of RED CURRY Sauce$3.00
- Bowl of GREEN CURRY Sauce$3.00
- Bowl of YELLOW CURRY Sauce$3.00
- ER/Sweet&Sour Sauce$0.25