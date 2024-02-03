Thai Thai Asian Bistro 3522 24th Ave NW
Appetizers
- Fried Spring rolls$9.00
Fried pork or vegetable rolls served with a side of sweet & sour sauce and cucumber salad.
- Fresh Rolls$8.00
Vegetable or shrimp wrapped in clear rice paper served with sweet chili sauce and peanut sauce.
- Fried Tofu$9.00
Deep fried tofu served with sweet & sour sauce and cucumber salad.
- Fried Calamari$11.00
Sliced squid rolled in tempura batter with Japanese style bread crumbs, fried and served on a bed of crispy egg noodles with sweet & spicy chili sauce.
- Chicken Satay$10.00
Marinated chicken breast grilled on skewers served with peanut sauce and house vinaigrette.
- Crab Rangoons$9.00
Minced crab meat and cream cheese covered in wonton wrap. Deep fried and served with sweet & sour sauce.
- Fried Tempura$11.00
Crisp, lightly battered shrimp and mixed vegetables served with sweet & spicy chili sauce.
- Edamame$7.00
Lightly salted steamed soybeans in the pod served with sweet soy sauce.
- Gyoza$8.00
Chicken and vegetable filled dumplings, fried and served with sweet soy sauce.
Salads
- House Salad$8.00
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and red onions served with a side of pink vinaigrette and peanut sauce. *With fried coconut shrimp* $12
- Larb$12.00
Minced chicken, beef, or pork tossed with dry chili, onions, cilantro, roasted rice powder, fish sauce, and lime juice. Served on a bed of lettuce with cucumbers. *Spicy level 2/5.
- BBQ Beef Salad$13.00
Grilled sliced beef with red onions, tomatoes, chili, fish sauce, and lime juice. *Spicy level 2/5.
- Shrimp Salad$14.00
Cooked shrimp seasoned with sweet chili paste, lemon grass, tomatoes, onions, lime juice, fish sauce, and roasted cashew nuts. Served on a bed of lettuce with cucumbers. *Spicy level 2/5
- Papaya Salad$12.00
Green papaya, shredded carrots, tomatoes, chili, and roasted peanuts in our house dressing with fish sauce. Served on a bed of lettuce with cucumbers. *Spicy level 2/5
Soups
- Wonton
Ground pork and chicken filled wontons, served with napa cabbage in mild vegetable broth tropped with garlic oil and chopped green onions.
- Tom Kha
(Creamy coconut soup) Coconut milk, lemon grass, mushrooms, red onions, tomatoes, and cilantro. Your choice of chicken, pork, shrimp, tofu, or vegetables.
- Tom Yum
Spicy and sour soup with mushrooms, tomatoes, lemongrass, red onions, and cilantro. Your choice of chicken, pork, shrimp, tofu, or vegetables. *Minimum spicy level 2/5
- Po Tak$17.00
Seafood spicy and sour soup with a combination of green mussels, shrimp, and squid cooked with mushrooms, tomatoes, lemongrass, red onions, cilantro, and cili paste. *Minimum spicy level 2/5
- Tom Jued
Fresh tofu, napa cabbage, glass noodles, and mushrooms in vegetable broth topped with garlic oil. Your choice of chicken, pork, or vegetables.
- Chicken Noodle Soup$13.00
Glass noodles, minced chicken, bean sprouts in chicken broth topped with garlic oil, cilantro, black pepper, and chopped green onion.
- Pho$14.00
Your choice of sliced beef OR pork with rice noodles, chopped green onions, and cilantro in homemade broth. Served with a side of mixed vegetables (bean sprouts,basil,lime,jalapeno).
Entrees
- Cashew Nut Stir Fry$13.00
Your choice of protein sauteed with fresh garlic, roasted cashew nuts, broccoli, bamboo shoots, carrots, onions, red & green bell peppers, and mushrooms in stir fry sauce.
- Garlic Stir fry$13.00
Your choice of protein sauteed with fresh garlic, mushrooms, baby corn, carrots, red & green bell peppers, and onions in stir fry sauce.
- Sweet and Sour Stir Fry$13.00
Your choice of protein sauteed with fresh garlic, pineapples, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, red & green bell peppers in our sweet and sour sauce.
- Basil Stir Fry$13.00
Your choice of protein sauteed with fresh garlic, basil leaves, green beans, onions, red & green bell peppers in our stir fry sauce with sriracha. *Minimum spicy level 2/5
- Spicy Stir Fry$13.00
Your choice of protein sauteed with fresh garlic, basil leaves, green beans, onions, red & green bell peppers in red curry sauce. *Minimum spicy level 2/5
- House Chili Paste Stir Fry$13.00
Your choice of protein sauteed with fresh garlic, bamboo shoots, onions, mushrooms, red & green bell peppers in stir fry sauce and house chili paste. *Minimum spicy level 2/5
- Ginger Stir Fry$13.00
Your choice of protein sauteed with fresh garlic, ginger, red & green bell peppers, carrots, baby corn, mushrooms, and onions in a light bean sauce.
- Pra Ram$13.00
Your choice of fried tofu OR chicken sauteed with fresh garlic and onions in stir fry sauce served on a bed of steamed vegetables (broccoli, baby corn, mushrooms, carrots) and topped with peanut sauce.
- Beef and Broccoli$13.00
Beef sauteed with fresh garlic, broccoli, carrots, and onions in oyster sauce and stir fry sauce.
- Pad Kra Pao$15.00
Your choice of minced chicken, pork, fried tofu, or mixed vegetables sauteed with fresh garlic, chopped green beans, bell peppers, onions, and basil leaves in a spicy basil stir fry sauce. Served with a side of white rice topped with a fried egg. *Minimum spicy level 2/5
- Firecracker Chicken / Shrimp
Fried chicken OR fried shrimp covered with sweet and sour sauce with a hint of ginger. Served with a side of white rice and steamed broccoli.
Noodles
- Pad Thai$13.00
Rice noodles stir fried with eggs and your choice of protein in our sweet pad Thai sauce and stir fry sauce. Topped with shredded carrots, bean sprouts, and green onions.
- Pad See Ew$13.00
Flat rice noodles, carrots, broccoli, eggs, and your choice of protein stir fried in our sweet soy sauce.
- Pad Kee Mao$13.00
(Spicy Basil Noodles) Flat rice noodles stir fried with eggs, onions, red & green bell peppers, fresh basil leaves, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, baby corn, and your choice of protein in our special spicy sauce.
- Sukiyaki$13.00
Glass noodles with napa cabbage, eggs, carrots, celery, onions, and your choice of protein in our light and mild house special broth. Served with a side of sweet sesame oil. *Also available as a soup*
- Yakisoba$13.00
Egg noodles stir fried with eggs, Bok choy, carrots, and your choice of protein in our sweet and salty sauce.
- Kao-Soi$13.00
Northern style egg noodles in yellow curry with red & green bell peppers, bamboo shoots, and your choice of protein, topped with crispy fried egg noodles. Served with a side of mixed vegetables. *Minimum spicy level 2/5
Fried Rice
- Thai Thai Fried Rice$13.00
Fried rice with eggs, onions, sweet peas, tomatoes, and your choice of protein, with a hint of seasoning.
- Basil Fried Rice$13.00
Fried rice with eggs, tomatoes, fresh basil leaves, red & green bell peppers, mushrooms, sweet peas, bamboo shoots, and your choice of protein in our house special spicy sauce. *Minimum spicy level 2/5
- Pineapple Fried Rice$13.00
Fried rice with eggs, pineapples, roasted cashew nuts, onions, sweet peas, tomatoes, and your choice of protein, with a hint of curry powder for seasoning.
- Siam Fried Rice$13.00
Fried rice with eggs, onions, sweet peas, tomatoes, and your choice of protein, with house chili paste. *Minimum spicy level 2/5
- Green Curry Fried Rice$13.00
Fried rice with eggs, onions, red & green bell peppers, bamboo shoots, fresh basil leaves, sweet peas, tomatoes, and your choice of protein, with green curry seasoning. *Minimum spicy level 2/5
Curry
- Red Curry$14.00
Red curry with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, fresh basil leaves, red & green bell peppers, and your choice of protein. *Minimum spicy level 2/5
- Green Curry$14.00
Green curry with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, fresh basil leaves, red & green bell peppers, and your choice of protein. *Minimum spicy level 2/5
- Evil Jungle Curry$14.00
Minced chicken OR fried tofu with coconut milk, chili paste, and shredded cabbage. Garnished with chopped red & green bell peppers, and cilantro. *Minimum spicy level 2/5
- Pineapple Curry$14.00
Red chili paste with coconut milk, pineapples, fresh basil leaves, red & green bell peppers, and your choice of protein. *Minimum spicy level 2/5
- Massaman Curry$14.00
Yellow curry with coconut milk, carrots, potatoes, roasted peanuts, onions, and your choice of protein. *Minimum spicy level 2/5
- Panang Curry$14.00
Red chili paste with coconut milk, sweet peas, fresh basil leaves, red & green bell peppers, and your choice of protein. *Minimum spicy level 2/5
Seafood Specials
- Pad Ped Catfish$18.00
Fried catfish sauteed with fresh garlic, green beans, red & green bell peppers, onions, red curry sauce, and fresh basil leaves. *Minimum spicy level 2/5
- Koong Pad Nam Prik Pao$18.00
Sauteed shrimp in our house chili sauce with onions, fresh garlic, red & green bell peppers, mushrooms, and baby corn. *Minimum spicy level 2/5
- Pla Muk Pad Prik$18.00
Sauteed squid in our house chili sauce with onions, fresh garlic, red & green bell peppers, mushrooms, and baby corn. *Minimum spicy level 2/5
- Himmapan Koong$18.00
Large shrimp sauteed with fresh garlic, roasted cashew nuts, onions, baby corn, and broccoli.
- Pad Talay$19.00
Seafood combination of green mussels, shrimp, and squid sauteed with fresh garlic, lemongrass, mushrooms, red & green bell peppers, onions, and baby corn in our chili sauce. *Minimum spicy level 2/5
- Salmon Panang$20.00
Fried salmon in a thick Panang curry sauce with fresh garlic, red & green bell peppers, sweet peas, and kaffir lime leaves. *Minimum spicy level 2/5
- Salmon Garlic$20.00
Fried salmon flavored with fresh garlic, mushrooms, red & green bell peppers, black pepper, onions, and baby corn.
Kids' Meals
- Chicken Fingers$8.00
All kids' meals come with a drink and a side of french fries, fried rice, or white rice
- Chicken Nuggets$8.00
All kids' meals come with a drink and a side of french fries, fried rice, or white rice
- Corn Dog$8.00
All kids' meals come with a drink and a side of french fries, fried rice, or white rice
- Popcorn Shrimp$8.00
All kids' meals come with a drink and a side of french fries, fried rice, or white rice
Sides
Dessert
Drinks
- Thai Iced Tea$4.00
- Thai Iced Coffee$4.00
- Unsweet Iced Tea$3.00
- Sweet Iced Tea$3.00
- Chilled Peach Black Tea (bottled)$4.00
- Chilled Jasmine Tea (bottled)$4.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
(green tea, jasmine, oolong, black, white)
- Soft Drinks$3.00
(coke, diet coke, dr. pepper, diet dr. pepper, lemonade, sprite)
- Sparkling Water$3.00
- Roasted Coconut Juice (canned)$4.00
- Bottled Water$2.00
- Apple Juice$3.00
- Orange Juice$3.00