Popular Items

Thai Time special

Thai Time special

$16.95

Ground beef, chicken, or pork stir-fried with spicy authentic basil sauce, fresh chilies, mushrooms, green peppers & Thai basil leaves, served with steamed rice & Thai-style fried egg.

Basil Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice

$15.95

House fried with basil & spicy prik paw.

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$8.95

Crabmeat & cream cheese filling inside crispy wonton wrappers.

ALL DAY MENU

Appetizers

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$9.95

Charcoal-grilled chicken tenders on skewers, marinated with Thai spices, served with peanut sauce & cucumber sauce.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$9.95

Deep-fried chicken wing, marinated with herbs & house sauce.

Thai Crispy Rolls

Thai Crispy Rolls

$8.95

Crispy rice paper filled with chicken & mixed vegetables, served with sweet chili sauce.

Thai Soft Spring Rolls

Thai Soft Spring Rolls

$8.95

Steamed vermicelli, cooked chicken, lettuce, carrot, cucumber, wrapped in fresh spring roll skins, served with sweet & sour sauce, & topped with ground peanuts.

Shrimp Shumai

Shrimp Shumai

$8.95

Choose either steamed or deep-fried dumplings served with ginger sauce

Tofu Triangles

Tofu Triangles

$8.95

Deep-fried tofu served with sweet & sour topped with ground peanut

Pork Dumplings

Pork Dumplings

$8.95

Steamed or fried dumplings served with light soy sauce.

Edamame

Edamame

$7.95

Seasoned Japanese snack, steamed soybean pods & seasoned with salt.

Scallion Pancakes

Scallion Pancakes

$8.95

Scallion Pancakes

Chive Pancakes

Chive Pancakes

$8.95

Fried or steamed chive pancake served with ginger sauce.

Golden Triangle

Golden Triangle

$8.95

Deep-fried egg roll skins stuffed with vegetables, served with sweet chili sauce.

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$8.95

Crabmeat & cream cheese filling inside crispy wonton wrappers.

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$8.95

Brussels sprouts seasoned with light soy sauce.

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$8.95

Shrimp (5) dipped in batter and rolled in an aromatic blend of shredded coconut and Panko bread crumbs.

Vegetarian Sampler

Vegetarian Sampler

$14.95

Vegetable roll (2), golden triangle (2), fried chive pancake (4), tofu triangle (4).

Sampler

Sampler

$15.95

Combination of (2) crispy rolls, (2) vegetable rolls, (2) satay & (2) golden triangles, (2) crab rangoons, served with peanut sauce & cucumber sauce.

Vegetarian crispy rolls

Vegetarian crispy rolls

$8.95
Moo Ping

Moo Ping

$9.95

Sweet and savory Thai style pork skewers Marinate contain soybean cilantro and garlic.

Spicy Wings

Spicy Wings

$11.95

Crispy chicken Wings served with Thai hot sauce.

BBQ Chicken Wings

BBQ Chicken Wings

$11.95
Mini Chicken Pie

Mini Chicken Pie

$8.50

Salads

Chicken Salad (Larb Gai)

Chicken Salad (Larb Gai)

$13.95

Ground chicken with tomato, cucumber, lemon grass, lime juice, & special Thai sauce

Papaya Salad

Papaya Salad

$13.95

Shredded papaya mixed with string beans, tomato, chili in spicy lime sauce,

Soups

Tom Yum

Tom Yum

$8.95

The world-famous Thai soup spiced with chilies, lemon grass, mushrooms, & lime juice; with choice of chicken or shrimp.

Seafood Tom Yum

Seafood Tom Yum

$9.95

Tom yum soup with shrimp, squid, & scallops.

Tom Kha Gai

Tom Kha Gai

$8.95

Mild chicken coconut milk soup with galangal root, lime juice, mushrooms & scallions.

Vegetable Soup

Vegetable Soup

$6.95

Fresh spinach, mushrooms, zucchini, & baby corn in a clear broth.

Thai Noodle Soup

Thai Noodle Soup

$12.95

Rice noodles in special Thai broth with choice of chicken, beef, or pork served in a large bowl.

Roasted Duck Noodle Soup

Roasted Duck Noodle Soup

$15.95

Rice noodles with sliced roasted duck & bean sprouts in duck broth, topped with chopped scallion & garlic.

Dinner

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$15.95

Your choice of chicken, shrimp, or both. Stir-fried with rice noodles, egg, scallions, bean sprouts & ground peanuts.

Fiery Pad Thai

Fiery Pad Thai

$15.95

Spicy version of traditional Pad Thai with chicken & shrimp.

Drunken Noodles

Drunken Noodles

$15.95

Wide noodles stir-fried with ground chicken, egg, onion, carrots, green peppers & basil.

Pad See-U

Pad See-U

$15.95

Choice of chicken, beef, pork, or shrimp. Stir-fried with wide noodles, cabbage, broccoli, carrots, & bean sprouts.

Pad Woonsen

Pad Woonsen

$15.95

Choice of chicken, beef, pork, or shrimp stir-fried with glass noodles, egg, cabbage, carrots, Brocoli

Lad-Nar

Lad-Nar

$16.95

Wide rice noodles stir-fried with broccoli, mushrooms, carrots, baby corn & egg in a Thai-style gravy with chicken & shrimp

Thai Special Fried Rice

Thai Special Fried Rice

$15.95

Fried rice with shrimp, chicken, egg, peas, onion, & scallions

Basil Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice

$15.95

House fried with basil & spicy prik paw.

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$15.95

Fried rice with chicken, shrimp, egg, pineapple, onion, peas, scallions, & curry powder.

Lion City Noodles

Lion City Noodles

$15.95

Tiny noodles stir-fried with Thai spicy sauce, seasoned with curry powder, carrots, peas, sprouts, onion, scallions, & baby corn with chicken, pork, or shrimp.

Khao Soi

Khao Soi

$15.95

The famous northern noodles in delicious mix of light yellow curry, chicken, scallions, & fried shallots, vegetarian version available.

See You in Kale

See You in Kale

$15.95

A Healthy combination of the super green kale and tofu stir fried with wide noodles and seasoned with house sauce

Thai Lomein

Thai Lomein

$15.95
Spicy Thai Lomein

Spicy Thai Lomein

$15.95
Sriracha Fried Rice

Sriracha Fried Rice

$15.95

Spicy fried rice with egg, vegetables, and your choice of Meat

Basil Combo

Basil Combo

$15.95

Basil, green peppers, onion, mushrooms, broccoli, zucchini, & spicy Thai chili sauce.

Cashew Nut Combo

Cashew Nut Combo

$15.95

Pineapple, bamboo shoots, carrots, onion, green peppers, mushrooms & cashew nuts.

Broccoli Combo

Broccoli Combo

$15.95

Broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, baby corn, & tomato.

Peanut Sauce Combo

Peanut Sauce Combo

$15.95

Sauteed in peanut sauce with baby corn, onion, carrots, cabbage, mushrooms, zucchini, broccoli, & potato.

Garlic Combo

Garlic Combo

$15.95

Garlic, baby corn, mushrooms, red peppers, scallions, & peas.

Ginger Combo

Ginger Combo

$15.95

Ginger sauce with baby corn, black mushroom, scallions, & green peppers.

Red Curry

Red Curry

$16.95

Bamboo shoots, carrots, broccoli, green peppers, & basil.

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$16.95

Pineapple, baby corn, potato, carrots, & onion

Green Curry

Green Curry

$16.95

Bamboo shoots, broccoli, peas, mushrooms, green peppers, green beans, & basil.

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

$16.95

Baby corn, carrots, broccoli, green peppers, & lime leaves.

Massaman Curry

Massaman Curry

$16.95

Peanuts, potato, onion, green peppers, & carrots and your choice of Meat

Boston Volcano

Boston Volcano

$26.95

Crispy duck coated with tamarind sauce, cashew nuts, mushrooms, carrots, & peas

Rama Duck

Rama Duck

$26.95

Crispy roasted-duck simmered in red curry & peanut sauce

Bangkok Duck

Bangkok Duck

$26.95

Roasted duck sliced & de-boned, topped with ginger sauce & served with vegetables.

Thai Time special

Thai Time special

$16.95

Ground beef, chicken, or pork stir-fried with spicy authentic basil sauce, fresh chilies, mushrooms, green peppers & Thai basil leaves, served with steamed rice & Thai-style fried egg.

Seafood Curry

Seafood Curry

$18.95

Combination of shrimp, squid, & scallops in red curry.

Seafood Basil

Seafood Basil

$18.95

Combination of shrimp, squid, & scallops stir-fried with chili sauce

Furious Trio

Furious Trio

$16.95

Combination of pork, chicken, & beef sauteed in spicy Sriracha sauce, served with scallions, onions, celery, mushrooms & cashew nuts.

Tamarind Fish

Tamarind Fish

$17.95

Fried tilapia in a sweet & sour tamarind sauce, with bell peppers, pineapple chunks, snow peas & carrots.

Spicy Fish

Spicy Fish

$17.95

Fried tilapia, served in a hot chili sauce with crispy basil leaves.

Mango Curry

Mango Curry

$18.95

Chicken & shrimp with mango chunks in a yellow curry with coconut milk, onions, carrots, tomatoes, & bell peppers.

Vegetable Delight

Vegetable Delight

$15.95

Variety of vegetables stir fried with light soy sauce.

Crispy Chicken Plum Sauce

Crispy Chicken Plum Sauce

$16.95
Roasted Duck with Rice

Roasted Duck with Rice

$14.95

Sides & Additional

Coconut Rice

Coconut Rice

$4.95
Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$4.95
Sticky Rice

Sticky Rice

$5.95
Steamed White Rice

Steamed White Rice

$3.95
Peanut Sauce

Peanut Sauce

$3.00
Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$6.95
Steamed Mixed Vegetables w/Peanut Sauce

Steamed Mixed Vegetables w/Peanut Sauce

$7.95
Steam Noodle

Steam Noodle

$3.00
Steamed Mixed Vegetables

Steamed Mixed Vegetables

$3.95

Desserts

Banana Rolls w/Honey

Banana Rolls w/Honey

$8.95

Fresh banana wrapped in crispy egg roll shell, deep-fried, and drizzled with honey and sesame seeds.

Mango With Sweet Sticky Rice

Mango With Sweet Sticky Rice

$9.95

Sweetened sticky rice with fresh mangoes and coconut milks

Thai Custard

Thai Custard

$9.95

Thai culinary preparation based on steamed mixture of coconut milk and sugar on top of sticky rice.

Fried Ice Cream (In House Only)

Fried Ice Cream (In House Only)

$7.95

Coconut Bliss Delight - a scoop of velvety coconut ice cream, encased in a delicate, golden breading with a fluffy cloud of whipped cream and drizzled with luscious chocolate sauce.

Ginger Ice Cream

$7.95
BANAN ROLL + ICE CREAM

BANAN ROLL + ICE CREAM

$8.95

Coconut Ice Cream

$7.95

BEVERAGES

N/A Beverages

Coke

Coke

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$2.50
Thai Hot Tea

Thai Hot Tea

$3.00
Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00
Thai Iced Coffee

Thai Iced Coffee

$5.00

Milk Tea

$5.00

Vanilla Chai

$5.00

Lavender Milk Tea

$5.00

Matcha Green Tea

$5.00

Unsweet Ice Tea

$4.00
Honey Green Tea

Honey Green Tea

$5.00
Bubble Tea

Bubble Tea

$5.50

Italian soda

$4.00