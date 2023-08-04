Thai Time Worcester
Popular Items
Thai Time special
Ground beef, chicken, or pork stir-fried with spicy authentic basil sauce, fresh chilies, mushrooms, green peppers & Thai basil leaves, served with steamed rice & Thai-style fried egg.
Basil Fried Rice
House fried with basil & spicy prik paw.
Crab Rangoon
Crabmeat & cream cheese filling inside crispy wonton wrappers.
ALL DAY MENU
Appetizers
Chicken Satay
Charcoal-grilled chicken tenders on skewers, marinated with Thai spices, served with peanut sauce & cucumber sauce.
Chicken Wings
Deep-fried chicken wing, marinated with herbs & house sauce.
Thai Crispy Rolls
Crispy rice paper filled with chicken & mixed vegetables, served with sweet chili sauce.
Thai Soft Spring Rolls
Steamed vermicelli, cooked chicken, lettuce, carrot, cucumber, wrapped in fresh spring roll skins, served with sweet & sour sauce, & topped with ground peanuts.
Shrimp Shumai
Choose either steamed or deep-fried dumplings served with ginger sauce
Tofu Triangles
Deep-fried tofu served with sweet & sour topped with ground peanut
Pork Dumplings
Steamed or fried dumplings served with light soy sauce.
Edamame
Seasoned Japanese snack, steamed soybean pods & seasoned with salt.
Scallion Pancakes
Scallion Pancakes
Chive Pancakes
Fried or steamed chive pancake served with ginger sauce.
Golden Triangle
Deep-fried egg roll skins stuffed with vegetables, served with sweet chili sauce.
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Brussels sprouts seasoned with light soy sauce.
Coconut Shrimp
Shrimp (5) dipped in batter and rolled in an aromatic blend of shredded coconut and Panko bread crumbs.
Vegetarian Sampler
Vegetable roll (2), golden triangle (2), fried chive pancake (4), tofu triangle (4).
Sampler
Combination of (2) crispy rolls, (2) vegetable rolls, (2) satay & (2) golden triangles, (2) crab rangoons, served with peanut sauce & cucumber sauce.
Vegetarian crispy rolls
Moo Ping
Sweet and savory Thai style pork skewers Marinate contain soybean cilantro and garlic.
Spicy Wings
Crispy chicken Wings served with Thai hot sauce.
BBQ Chicken Wings
Mini Chicken Pie
Salads
Soups
Tom Yum
The world-famous Thai soup spiced with chilies, lemon grass, mushrooms, & lime juice; with choice of chicken or shrimp.
Seafood Tom Yum
Tom yum soup with shrimp, squid, & scallops.
Tom Kha Gai
Mild chicken coconut milk soup with galangal root, lime juice, mushrooms & scallions.
Vegetable Soup
Fresh spinach, mushrooms, zucchini, & baby corn in a clear broth.
Thai Noodle Soup
Rice noodles in special Thai broth with choice of chicken, beef, or pork served in a large bowl.
Roasted Duck Noodle Soup
Rice noodles with sliced roasted duck & bean sprouts in duck broth, topped with chopped scallion & garlic.
Dinner
Pad Thai
Your choice of chicken, shrimp, or both. Stir-fried with rice noodles, egg, scallions, bean sprouts & ground peanuts.
Fiery Pad Thai
Spicy version of traditional Pad Thai with chicken & shrimp.
Drunken Noodles
Wide noodles stir-fried with ground chicken, egg, onion, carrots, green peppers & basil.
Pad See-U
Choice of chicken, beef, pork, or shrimp. Stir-fried with wide noodles, cabbage, broccoli, carrots, & bean sprouts.
Pad Woonsen
Choice of chicken, beef, pork, or shrimp stir-fried with glass noodles, egg, cabbage, carrots, Brocoli
Lad-Nar
Wide rice noodles stir-fried with broccoli, mushrooms, carrots, baby corn & egg in a Thai-style gravy with chicken & shrimp
Thai Special Fried Rice
Fried rice with shrimp, chicken, egg, peas, onion, & scallions
Pineapple Fried Rice
Fried rice with chicken, shrimp, egg, pineapple, onion, peas, scallions, & curry powder.
Lion City Noodles
Tiny noodles stir-fried with Thai spicy sauce, seasoned with curry powder, carrots, peas, sprouts, onion, scallions, & baby corn with chicken, pork, or shrimp.
Khao Soi
The famous northern noodles in delicious mix of light yellow curry, chicken, scallions, & fried shallots, vegetarian version available.
See You in Kale
A Healthy combination of the super green kale and tofu stir fried with wide noodles and seasoned with house sauce
Thai Lomein
Spicy Thai Lomein
Sriracha Fried Rice
Spicy fried rice with egg, vegetables, and your choice of Meat
Basil Combo
Basil, green peppers, onion, mushrooms, broccoli, zucchini, & spicy Thai chili sauce.
Cashew Nut Combo
Pineapple, bamboo shoots, carrots, onion, green peppers, mushrooms & cashew nuts.
Broccoli Combo
Broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, baby corn, & tomato.
Peanut Sauce Combo
Sauteed in peanut sauce with baby corn, onion, carrots, cabbage, mushrooms, zucchini, broccoli, & potato.
Garlic Combo
Garlic, baby corn, mushrooms, red peppers, scallions, & peas.
Ginger Combo
Ginger sauce with baby corn, black mushroom, scallions, & green peppers.
Red Curry
Bamboo shoots, carrots, broccoli, green peppers, & basil.
Yellow Curry
Pineapple, baby corn, potato, carrots, & onion
Green Curry
Bamboo shoots, broccoli, peas, mushrooms, green peppers, green beans, & basil.
Panang Curry
Baby corn, carrots, broccoli, green peppers, & lime leaves.
Massaman Curry
Peanuts, potato, onion, green peppers, & carrots and your choice of Meat
Boston Volcano
Crispy duck coated with tamarind sauce, cashew nuts, mushrooms, carrots, & peas
Rama Duck
Crispy roasted-duck simmered in red curry & peanut sauce
Bangkok Duck
Roasted duck sliced & de-boned, topped with ginger sauce & served with vegetables.
Seafood Curry
Combination of shrimp, squid, & scallops in red curry.
Seafood Basil
Combination of shrimp, squid, & scallops stir-fried with chili sauce
Furious Trio
Combination of pork, chicken, & beef sauteed in spicy Sriracha sauce, served with scallions, onions, celery, mushrooms & cashew nuts.
Tamarind Fish
Fried tilapia in a sweet & sour tamarind sauce, with bell peppers, pineapple chunks, snow peas & carrots.
Spicy Fish
Fried tilapia, served in a hot chili sauce with crispy basil leaves.
Mango Curry
Chicken & shrimp with mango chunks in a yellow curry with coconut milk, onions, carrots, tomatoes, & bell peppers.
Vegetable Delight
Variety of vegetables stir fried with light soy sauce.
Crispy Chicken Plum Sauce
Roasted Duck with Rice
Sides & Additional
Desserts
Banana Rolls w/Honey
Fresh banana wrapped in crispy egg roll shell, deep-fried, and drizzled with honey and sesame seeds.
Mango With Sweet Sticky Rice
Sweetened sticky rice with fresh mangoes and coconut milks
Thai Custard
Thai culinary preparation based on steamed mixture of coconut milk and sugar on top of sticky rice.
Fried Ice Cream (In House Only)
Coconut Bliss Delight - a scoop of velvety coconut ice cream, encased in a delicate, golden breading with a fluffy cloud of whipped cream and drizzled with luscious chocolate sauce.