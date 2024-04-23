Thai Wisdom - Edmonds Thai Wisdom Edmonds
SPECIALTY
- Special Cashew Crispy CK$20.00
Top Seller! Crispy Chicken, cashew nut, onion, bell, carrot, and mushroom topped with green onion.
- Crispy Garlic CK$19.00
Our Signature Version of Crispy Garlic Chicken. Sautéed with sweet chili garlic sauce, topped with red bell & crispy basil.
- TOFU Crispy Garlic VG$18.00
- Greenbeans Prawn$21.00
Stir-fried fresh green beans, red bell & prawns in creamy garlic sauce. Sprinkled with shredded lime leaf.
- Emperor Duck$23.00
Delicious Crispy Half Whole duck Flash fried and topped with Red Curry sauce, bell pepper, basil, and tomatoes. Sprinkle with Fresh coconut milk and Crispy Basil.
- 3 Flavor Prawn$21.00
Savory Prawns Sautéed with mushroom, bell, and basil in the house three flavor sauce, topped with crispy basil, and served on a sizzling platter.
- 3 Flavor Scallop$21.00
Succulent Scallops Sautéed with mushroom, bell, and basil in the house three flavor sauce, topped with crispy basil, and served on a sizzling platter.
- Crispy Trout$18.00
Deliciously Golden fried Crispy Whole Trout. Served with Thai sweet cucumber vinaigrette.
- Sea Wisdom (Amazing Thailand)$21.00
Seafood Dieties! Jumbo Prawns, Jumbo Scallops, and calamari, and Mussels stir-fry onion, bell, celery and scallion with curry powder and Cream in House Signature sauce.
- Chili Fried Rice$21.00
Jumbo prawns, Jumbo Scallops, calamari and mussel, Sweet chili, Egg, onion, tomato, broccoli. Chef's Favorite!
- Wonton Curry$19.00
Jumbo Prawns, bell, basil with minced prawn & CK stuffed wonton, simmered in choice of Panang, Red, Yellow or Green Curry.
- Salmon Curry GF$21.00
Delicious Salmon steak topped with Panang curry sauce, bell, basil, and Crispy Fried Basil.
- Heavenly Salmon$21.00
Tender Salmon Steak heavenly glazed, snow peas, baby corn, mushrooms, onion, bell, broccoli and sesame seeds.
- Lobster Phad Thai$26.00
APPETIZER
- ULTIMATE PLATTER$16.00
Combinations of Chicken Satay, Prawn Rolls, Spring Rolls and Crab delight.
- Fried Calamari$12.00
Lightly breaded calamari crispy-fried to perfection. Served with delicious plum sauce.
- COCONUT PRAWN$12.00
Battered butterfly prawns dressed with coconut flake crispy fried to golden, served with plum sauce.
- PRAWN SATAY$13.00
Grilled marinated prawns served with fresh cucumber vinaigrette and homemade peanut sauce.
- PRAWN ROLL$11.00
Succulent Prawn lightly seasoned, wrapped in wonton, crispy-fried and served with plum sauce.
- CRAB DELIGHT$12.00
Crispy-fried wonton stuffed with crab meat and seasoned cream cheese, paired with plum sauce.
- Curry Puff$10.00
- Chicken Wings$14.00
Famous wings specially marinated and crispy-fried, served with delicious plum sauce.
- CK SATAY$13.00
Grilled marinated chicken served with fresh cucumber vinaigrette and homemade peanut sauce.
- Fried Spring Roll$10.00
Golden brown spring rolls stuffed with seasoned vegetables & glass noodle served with sweet plum sauce.
- POT STICKER$10.00
Delicious chicken and vegetable dumplings crispy-fried paired with special ginger soy sauce.
- FRIED TOFU$9.00
Crispy-fried bean cake, served with sweet plum sauce and crushed peanuts.
- Fresh Roll Prawn$11.00Out of stock
Fresh lettuce, carrots, basil and vermicelli noodles wrapped in rice paper and served with our homemade peanut sauce and crushed peanut.
- Fresh Roll Tofu$11.00Out of stock
Fresh lettuce, carrots, basil and vermicelli noodles wrapped in rice paper and served with our homemade peanut sauce.
SOUP
- TOM KAH$15.00
World famous Thai style coconut soup with mushrooms, onion, cabbage, chili paste, springled with fresh cilantro.
- TOM YUM$15.00
Thai’s favorite spicy lemongrass soup with onion, tomato mushrooms, chili paste, springled with fresh cilantro.
- WONTON SOUP$16.00
Fresh wontons stuffed with ground shrimp and Chicken in delicious broth with baby bok choy. Topped with fresh green onion and crispy garlic.
SALAD
- Larb Minced CK Salad$15.00
Traditional Minced Chicken Salad. Zesty mix green with red onion, scallion, Toasted Rice powder, chili lime dressing,
- Thai Wisdom SALAD TOFU$14.00
Traditional Thai-style salad features mix green, cucumber, and tomatoes drizzled with special peanut sauce vinaigrette, topped with crispy tofu.
- Yum Neau Beef Salad$17.00
House favorite, Sizzling tender beef tossed with red & green onion, tomato, cucumber, basil in chili lime dressing.
- Yum Goong Prawn Salad$16.00
Juicy Jumbo Prawns tossed with red onion, scallion, tomato, cucumber, cashew, cilantro, basil in chili lime dressing for a signature Thai taste.
- Som Tom Papaya salad$16.00
Famous Fresh Green Papaya salad Jumbo Prawns, tomatoes, green beans, fresh chili, and roasted peanuts in lime dressing. Warning : Fresh chili extremely spicy
ENTREE
- King of Cashew$17.00
Roasted cashew nuts, bell, onion, mushrooms, carrots in special sweet chili sauce.
- Ginger Garden$17.00
Fresh ginger, mushrooms, carrots, green onion, onion, snow peas, bell & celery in yellow bean sauce.
- Thai Style Basil Chicken$18.50
Authentic style Stir-fried minced chicken with fresh Thai basil and bell pepper in special basil sauce.
- Holy Basil$17.00
Fresh Thai basil, garlic, onion, bell & mushrooms in savory house sauce.
- Sweet & Sour$17.00
Tomatoes, cucumber, pineapple, onion, bell, green onion, snow peas & celery in special sweet and sour sauce.
- Garlic Delight$17.00
Fresh Garlic, broccoli, cabbage, snow peas & carrots in special garlic sauce sprinkled with golden fried garlic.
- Heavenly Beef$19.00
Coriander seeds, snow peas, baby corn, mushrooms, and bell pepper in sweet soy sauce & sprinkled with white sesame seeds.
- Ocean Delight$21.00
Creation of calamari, prawns, scallops and mussels with bamboo shoots, baby corn, bell, green beans, onion & basil, stir-fried in special chili sauce.
- Seafood Curry Basket$21.00
God of Seafood Curry! Jumbo Prawns, Jumbo Scallops, Calamari, mussels, napa cabbage, bell, basil, and eggs simmered in red curry and topped with coconut milk.
- Mother of Broccoli$17.00
Sautéed fresh broccoli & garlic in savory house sauce.
- Rama Entree$17.00
Sautéed bed of spinach, topped with homemade peanut sauce.
- Eggplant$18.50
House signature Eggplant, crispy tofu, minced chicken, basil, bell & onion in chili yellow bean sauce.
- Prik King$17.00
Green beans, bell pepper & Thai basil, stir-fried in Prik king chili sauce.
- Veggies Lover$17.00
Varieties of mixed vegetables delicately sautéed in special house sauce.
- Orange CK Crispy$19.00
NEW! CRISPY CK, Fresh Orange slices, Onion, Bell & Carrots in house orange sauce. Delicious!
- Crispy Curry Trout (chu chi)$19.00
Deep-fried trout topped with Panang curry sauce with bell pepper & fresh basil, served on a sizzling hot plate.
- Sweet & Sour Trout$19.00
Deep fried trout topped with bell pepper, tomato, sliced ginger, green onion and pineapple, stir fried in Thai sweet & sour sauce & served on a sizzling hot plate.
- Siam Trio$18.50
Combination of beef, pork, and chicken with bamboo shoots, baby corn, green beans, bell pepper, onion & basil, stir-fried in special chili sauce.
- Ocean Angel$21.00
A tasty combination of seafood, celery, carrots, mushrooms, green onion, snow peas, onion, baby corn, glass noodles & sliced fresh ginger.
- 3 Flavor Trout$19.00
Deep-fried trout topped with mushrooms, bell pepper, and fresh Thai basil, stir-fried in Thai three flavor sauce & served on a sizzling hot plate.
- Spicy Entree$17.00
Spicy Stir fry Choice of meat, Onion, Broccoli, Basil, Bell, Carrot, Special Chili Paste Sauce. Perfect with Beef!
NOODLE
- Phad Thai$17.00
World-famous street food, fresh thin rice noodles with bean sprout, green onion, and egg stir-fried in special tamarind sauce and sprinkled with crushed peanuts.
- See Ew$17.00
Simplicity as it’s best, wide rice noodles, broccoli, egg stir-fried in sweet soy sauce.
- Kee Mao$17.00
Traditionally spicy noodles, wide rice noodles, bamboo shoots, egg, onion, tomato, bell, Thai basil stir-fried in house special sauce.
- Rama Noodle$17.00
Sautéed wide rice noodles with egg, spinach and glazed with homemade peanut sauce.
- Sen Mee$17.00
Vermicelli noodles, mushroom, carrots, egg, cabbage, onion and green onion stir-fried in yellow curry powder.
- Golden Noodle$17.00
Wide rice noodles with broccoli, egg, onion, bell pepper, green beans, carrots and Thai basil stir-fried in yellow curry sauce.
- Red Royal Noodle$17.00
Wide rice noodles with egg, onion, bell pepper, green beans, broccoli, carrots & basil stir-fried in red curry sauce and homemade peanut sauce.
- Sri Racha Noodle$17.00
Spicy! Wide rice noodles with bell pepper, egg, onion, and broccoli stir-fried in Spicy Sriracha sauce.
- Mama Noodle$17.00
MUST TRY! Thai RAMEN Stiry Fry! features carrots, baby corn, egg, cabbage, broccoli, snow peas & bell stir-fried in special mama sauce.
- Emperor Noodle (Rad Nah)$17.00
Crispy Egg Noodle Rad Na! House Special Crispy egg noodles & topped with Savory Broccoli Gravy Yellow bean sauce. Yum!!!!
- Angel Noodle (Crystal Glass Noodle)$17.00
Stir-fried crystal noodles with onion, cabbage, mushrooms, egg, tomato, pineapple, green onion, bean sprouts, and celery in a light sauce.
- Bah Mee$17.00
Thai Cart Noodle! Famous street food! Steam Egg noodles stir fry with savory garlic sauce, bean sprouts, crispy garlic, sprinkled with crushed peanuts, scallion, and cilantro.
CURRY GF
- Red Curry GF$17.00
Gluten Free Authentic curry! Red Curry, Coconut milk, Bamboo shoot, bell, and fresh basil.
- Yellow Curry GF$17.00
Gluten Free Yellow Curry, Coconut milk, Cashew nut, onion, and carrot.
- Panang Curry GF$17.00
Most Popular Thicker Curry! Authentic Panang Curry, Coconut milk, Bell pepper, and fresh basil.
- Massaman Curry GF$17.00
Milder taste Massaman Curry, Coconut milk, Potato, carrot, onion, pineapple, and roasted peanut.
- Green Curry GF$17.00
Authentic curry! Green Curry, Coconut Milk, Zucchini, Eggplant, bell, and fresh basil.
- Pineapple Curry Prawns GF$18.50
Jumbo Prawns, Special red curry, bell, and pineapple.
- Pumpkin Curry Prawns GF$18.50
Jumbo Prawns, Special red curry, fresh pumpkin, bell, and fresh basil.
- Salmon Curry GF$21.00
Tender Salmon Steak! Authentic Panang curry sauce, bell, fresh basil, and Crispy Fried Basil.
- Wonton Curry$19.00
Jumbo Prawns! and Minced Jumbo Prawns & Chicken in Wontons! with fresh basil, and bell, Crisp7 Basil topping Choice of Red, Green, Yellow, Panang Curry.
- Roast Duck Curry GF$21.00
Loaded Roast Duck Meat! Special Red curry, coconut milk, pineapple, tomato, bell and fresh basil.
- VEGAN RED curry GF$17.00
FRIED RICE
- Thai Fried Rice$17.00
Famous Thai Fried Rice! Jasmine Rice, Egg, tomatoes, onion, and broccoli!
- Basil Fried Rice$17.00
Basilicious! Fried Rice! Jasmine Rice, Egg, Fresh Basil, mushrooms, bell pepper, and onion.
- Pineapple Fried Rice$17.00
Blast of Flavors! Curry powder, Egg, Jasmine rice, pineapple, carrots, peas, raisins, cashew nuts, onion. Must try!
- Prik King Fried Rice$17.00
Spicy Lover! Savory stir fry, Egg, Jasmine rice, green bean, bell pepper, fresh basil, onion, and Prik King Curry!!!!!
- Red & Spice Brown Fried Rice$17.00
New School Brown Fried Rice! Authentic Red curry and famous house sauce! Egg, onion, corn, broccoli, bell pepper, snow peas, and basil.
- Combo Fried Rice$19.00
Meat Lover Fried Rice! Jumbo Prawns, Chicken, Beef, and Pork, Stir-fried with Jasmine rice, egg, tomatoes, onion, and broccoli. So Good!!!!!
- Crab Fried Rice$21.00
TOP SELLER! Loaded Crab Meat Jasmine rice, Eggs, onion, Peas, and Carrots. Crab Omelette Topping! Try with EXTRA CRAB!!!!!
- Chili Fried Rice Seafood$21.00
Seafood Lover! Explosive Taste! Sweet Chili! + Jumbo Prawns, Jumbo Scallops, Calamari, Mussels, Egg, Jasmine Rice, Onion, Broccoli, and Tomato! Chef Paul's Favorite!
- Salmon Fried Rice$23.00
SIDE ORDER
DESSERT
- Mango Sticky Rice$11.00
Fresh Ripen Mango serves with Signature Blue Sweet Sticky Rice with Coconut Milk topping.
- Snowman$9.00
Homemade Black Sticky Rice Pudding topped with Coconut Milk Ice Cream.
- Black Sticky Rice$5.00
Homemade Black Sticky Rice Topped with Coconut Cream
- Sweet Sticky Rice$5.00
Purple! Homemade Sweet Sticky Rice Topped with Coconut Cream
- Thai Tea Float$6.00
Thai Ice Tea, Coconut Milk Ice Cream, Whip Cream
- Thai Coffee Float$6.00
Thai Ice Coffee, Coconut Milk Ice Cream, Whip Cream.
- Coconut Ice Cream$5.00
- Mango Ice Cream$5.00
- Fried Banana$11.00
Homemade Fried Banana w/ Coconut Ice Cream
- Fried Ice Cream$9.00
Handmade Fried Ice Cream w/ Homemade Mix Berries Sauce
Drinks
Beverage
Red Wine
White Wine
Catering Menu
Noodle Tray (24 Hours Pre Order Only)
- Phad Thai Small Tray 24 Hours Pre Order$75.00
Serve 4-6 24 Hours Pre Order Only To ensure Food quality & Your complete satisfaction!
- Phad Thai Large Tray 24 Hours Pre Order$150.00
Serve 8-12 24 Hours Pre Order Only To ensure Food quality & Your complete satisfaction!
- See Ew Small Tray 24 Hours Pre Order$75.00
Serve 4-6 24 Hours Pre Order Only To ensure Food quality & Your complete satisfaction!
- See Ew Large Tray 24 Hours Pre Order$150.00
Serve 8-12 24 Hours Pre Order Only To ensure Food quality & Your complete satisfaction!
- Kee Mao Small Tray 24 Hours Pre Order$75.00
Serve 4-6 24 Hours Pre Order Only To ensure Food quality & Your complete satisfaction!
- Kee Mao Large Tray 24 Hours Pre Order$150.00
Serve 8-12 24 Hours Pre Order Only To ensure Food quality & Your complete satisfaction!
Entree Tray (24 Hours Pre Order Only)
- Cashew Small Tray 24 Hours Pre Order$75.00
Serve 4-6 24 Hours Pre Order Only To ensure Food quality & Your complete satisfaction!
- Cashew Large Tray 24 Hours Pre Order$150.00
Serve 8-12 24 Hours Pre Order Only To ensure Food quality & Your complete satisfaction!
- Mix Veggies Small Tray 24 Hours Pre Order$75.00
Serve 4-6 24 Hours Pre Order Only To ensure Food quality & Your complete satisfaction!
- Mix Veggies Large Tray 24 Hours Pre Order$150.00
Serve 8-12 24 Hours Pre Order Only To ensure Food quality & Your complete satisfaction!
- Eggplant Small Tray 24 Hours Pre Order$75.00
Serve 4-6 24 Hours Pre Order Only To ensure Food quality & Your complete satisfaction!
- Eggplant Large Tray 24 Hours Pre Order$150.00
Serve 8-12 24 Hours Pre Order Only To ensure Food quality & Your complete satisfaction!
Fried Rice Tray (24 Hours Pre Order Only)
- Thai F/R Small Tray 24 Hours Pre Order$75.00
Serve 4-6 24 Hours Pre Order Only To ensure Food quality & Your complete satisfaction!
- Thai F/R Large Tray 24 Hours Pre Order$150.00
Serve 8-12 24 Hours Pre Order Only To ensure Food quality & Your complete satisfaction!
- Basil F/R Small Tray 24 Hours Pre Order$75.00
Serve 4-6 24 Hours Pre Order Only To ensure Food quality & Your complete satisfaction!
- Basil F/R Large Tray 24 Hours Pre Order$150.00
Serve 8-12 24 Hours Pre Order Only To ensure Food quality & Your complete satisfaction!
- Pineapple F/R Small Tray 24 Hours Pre Order$75.00
Serve 4-6 24 Hours Pre Order Only To ensure Food quality & Your complete satisfaction!
- Pineapple F/R Large Tray 24 Hours Pre Order$150.00
Serve 8-12 24 Hours Pre Order Only To ensure Food quality & Your complete satisfaction!
Curry Tray (24 Hours Pre Order Only)
- Red Curry Small Tray 24 Hours Pre Order$75.00
Serve 4-6 24 Hours Pre Order Only To ensure Food quality & Your complete satisfaction!
- Red Curry Large Tray 24 Hours Pre Order$150.00
Serve 8-12 24 Hours Pre Order Only To ensure Food quality & Your complete satisfaction!
- Panang Curry Small Tray 24 Hours Pre Order$75.00
Serve 4-6 24 Hours Pre Order Only To ensure Food quality & Your complete satisfaction!
- Panang Curry Large Tray 24 Hours Pre Order$150.00
Serve 8-12 24 Hours Pre Order Only To ensure Food quality & Your complete satisfaction!
- Green Curry Small Tray 24 Hours Pre Order$75.00
Serve 4-6 24 Hours Pre Order Only To ensure Food quality & Your complete satisfaction!
- Green Curry Large Tray 24 Hours Pre Order$150.00
Serve 8-12 24 Hours Pre Order Only To ensure Food quality & Your complete satisfaction!