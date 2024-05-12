Thai Chefs Restaurant 28014 Seco Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita, CA 91390
Appetizers
- 1. Veggie Roll
Fried veggie rolls stuffed with mixed vegetables. Served with sweet chili sauce.$8.99
- 2. Edamame
Steamed edamame with a pinch of salt.$5.99
- 3. Thai Crispy Pork Jerky
Deep fried, marinated sliced pork. Served with house Thai spicy sauce.$15.99
- 4. Golden Fried Tofu
Crispy fried tofu served with peanut sweet chili sauce.$11.99
- 5. Fried Wonton
Crispy fried wonton stuffed with marinated ground chicken. Served with sweet chili sauce.$11.99
- 6. Crab Cheese Wonton
Crispy wontons stuffed with cream cheese, imitation crab meat, onion and carrot. Served with plum sauce.$11.99
- 7. Pot Sticker
Choice of chicken or vegetable pot sticker, steamed or fried. Served with sliced cabbage, carrot and sweet soy sauce.$11.99
- 8. Chicken Satay
Grilled marinated chicken on skewers, served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.$13.99
- 9. Calamari Tempura
Fried battered calamari. Served with sweet chili sauce.$13.99
- 10. Coconut Shrimp
Crispy shrimp in shredded coconut, served with house lemon sauce.$12.99
- 11. Shrimp In The Blanket
Deep-fried shrimp wonton, served with sweet chili sauce.$13.99
- 12. Garlic Chicken Wings
Deep-fried chicken wings flavored with savory garlic sauce.$12.99
- 13. Larb Chicken Wings
Deep-fried chicken wings flavored with Thai larb seasoning.$13.99
Thai Salad
- 14. Vegetarian Salad
Romaine lettuce, carrot, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, topped with fried tofu and wonton strips. Served with peanut sauce.$13.99
- 15. Yum Woon Sen
Glass noodle salad with ground chicken, red onion, cilantro, tomatoes, and chili lime dressing.$14.99
- 16. Papaya Salad
Green papaya salad with green bean, lime, tomatoes, peanut, and fresh chili (Fried Tofu +$1, Shrimp +$3).$12.99
- 17. Spicy Beef Salad
Grilled beef with spicy Thai chili dressing. Served with romaine lettuce, red onion, cilantro, and tomatoes.$15.99
- 18. Spicy Tofu Salad
Fried tofu with spicy Thai chili dressing. Served with romaine lettuce, red onion, cilantro, and tomatoes.$14.99
- 19. Spicy Shrimp Salad
Grilled shrimp with spicy Thai chili dressing. Served with romaine lettuce, red onion, cilantro, and tomatoes.$16.99
- 20. Larb
Choice of ground meat or tofu seasoned with Thai larb seasoning. Served with romaine lettuce, red onion, and cilantro.$14.99
- 21. Yum Crispy Fried Wonton
Crispy fried wonton stuffed with marinated ground chicken in chili lime dressing. Served with romaine lettuce and cilantro.$16.99
Stir-Fried Noodle
- 22. Kai Kua Noodle
Stir-fried flat rice noodle with choice of protein, egg, bean sprouts, and green onion.$14.99
- 23. Pad Kee Mow
Stir-fried noodle with choice of protein, basil, onion, bell peppers, and bamboo shoot in house chili garlic sauce.$14.99
- 24. Pad Se Ew
Flat-rice noodle with choice of protein, broccoli and egg in house sweet soy sauce.$14.99
- 25. Pad Woon Sen
Stir-fried glass noodle with choice of protein, cabbage, carrot, and onion.$15.99
- 26. Pad Thai
Thai Chefs’ signature dish. Traditional stir-fried noodle with choice of protein, bean sprouts, green onion, and egg. Served with crushed peanuts.$14.99
- 27. Chow Mein
Yakisoba noodle with choice of protein, mixed vegetables in house sauce.$14.99
- 28. Glass Noodle Pad Thai
Glass noodle stir-fried with choice of protein, green onion, bean sprouts, and egg in Pad Thai sauce. Served with crushed peanuts.$15.99
- 29. Rad Nah
Flat-rice noodle, choice of protein, and broccoli in flavorful gravy sauce.$15.99
- 30. Tom Yum Pasta
Stir-fried linguine with choice of protein, mushroom, basil in signature Tom Yum seasoning (Fried Egg +$2.50).$17.99
- 31. Spicy Basil Pasta
Stir-fried linguine with choice of protein, basil, bamboo shoot, onion, and bell peppers in house chili garlic sauce.$16.99
Soups
- 32. Wonton Soup
Choice of Chicken or Shrimp wonton (+$3) in vegetable broth with bok choy, bean sprouts, and green onion.$13.99
- 33. Vegetable Soup
Mixed vegetables in light vegetable broth (Tofu +$1).$13.99
- 34. Tom Yum
Choice of protein in spicy and sour soup with lemongrass, Thai herbs, red onion, and mushrooms.$15.99
- 35. Tom Kah
Choice of protein in a delightful coconut milk soup with lemongrass, Thai herbs, red onion, and mushrooms.$15.99
- 36. Spicy Seafood Soup
Shrimp, calamari, mussels, and fish filet with lemongrass in spicy and sour soup.$21.99
- 37. Tom Kah Seafood
Shrimp, calamari, mussel, and fish fillet in spicy coconut milk soup.$21.99
A La Carte
- 38. Thai Fried Chicken
Deep-fried, crispy sliced chicken breast, served with sweet chili sauce.$15.99
- 39. Thai BBQ Pork
Grilled marinated pork, served with house Thai spicy sauce.$15.99
- 40. Thai BBQ Pork Ribs
Tender and juicy marinated pork ribs served with chili sweet sauce.$16.99
- 41. Orange Chicken
Battered, deep-fried dark meat chicken tossed in house orange sauce and topped with sesame seeds.$14.99
- 42. Sweet and Sour
Choice of protein with cucumber, carrot, onion, pineapple in tangy sweet and sour sauce.$14.99
- 43. Broccoli and Oyster
Stir-fried broccoli with choice of protein in house sauce.$14.99
- 44. Garlic Pepper
Choice of protein sautéed with ground pepper and minced garlic, served with steamed vegetables.$14.99
- 45. Kung Pao
Stir-fried choice of protein with peanut, carrot, bell peppers, and onion in house chili paste.$14.99
- 46. Prik King
Sautéed green beans with choice of protein in house chili paste.$14.99
- 47. Spicy Basil Leaves
Choice of protein with onion, bell peppers, bamboo shoot, and basil in house chili garlic sauce.$14.99
- 48. Thai Eggplant Basil
Choice of protein with eggplant, bell peppers, onion, and basil in house chili garlic sauce.$14.99
- 49. Ginger Mushroom
Choice of protein stir fried with fresh ginger, mushroom, onion, and bell peppers.$14.99
- 50. Green Bean Garlic
Stir-fried green bean with choice of protein, ground pepper, and house garlic sauce.$14.99
- 51. Lemon Chicken
Deep-fried, crispy sliced chicken breast served with house lemon sauce.$15.99
- 52. Mixed Vegetable
Stir-fried mixed vegetables with house sauce. Additional choice of protein includes an extra charge.$14.99
Curry
- 53. Red Curry
Red curry with bamboo shoots, basil, bell peppers, and coconut milk.$17.99
- 54. Green Curry
Green curry with basil, bell peppers, eggplant and coconut milk.$17.99
- 55. Yellow Curry
Yellow curry with potatoes, carrot, onion, and coconut milk.$17.99
- 56. Panang Curry
Panang curry with bell peppers, peas, carrot and coconut milk.$17.99
- 57. Massaman Curry
Massaman curry with onion, potatoes, peanut, carrot, and coconut milk.$17.99
- 58. Pineapple Curry
Red curry with bamboo shoot, pineapple, basil, bell peppers and coconut milk.$17.99
- 59. Pumpkin Red Curry
Red curry with bamboo shoot, basil, bell peppers, pumpkin, and coconut milk.$17.99
Rice Plate
- 60. Fried Chicken Garlic Rice
Deep-fried, crispy sliced chicken breast over garlic rice. Served with sweet chili sauce.$15.99
- 61. Ground Chicken Krapow Over Rice
Stir-fried ground chicken with basil leaves in house chili garlic sauce. Served with steamed rice (Fried Egg +$2.50).$15.99
- 62. Crispy Chicken Krapow Over Rice
Stir-fried crispy chicken with basil leaves in house chili garlic sauce. Served with steamed rice (Fried Egg +$2.50).$18.99
- 63. Fried Chicken Curry Over Rice
Deep-fried, crispy sliced chicken breast served with creamy yellow curry sauce, sliced cabbage, carrot, and steamed rice.$18.99
Fried Rice
- 64. Bangkok Thai Fried Rice
House special jasmine fried rice with eggs, onion, peas, and carrot.$14.99
- 65. Spicy Basil Fried Rice
Jasmine fried rice with bamboo shoot, basil, bell peppers, and onion in house chili garlic sauce.$14.99
- 66. Pineapple Fried Rice
Jasmine fried rice with choice of protein, egg, pineapple, and raisins.$16.99
- 67. Seafood Fried Rice
Jasmine fried rice with shrimp, calamari, mussels, sole fish, egg, and onion.$19.99
- 68. Crab Fried Rice
Jasmine fried rice with crab meat, peas, carrots, onion, and egg.$17.99
- 69. Tom Yum Fried Rice
Jasmine fried rice with egg, choice of protein, mushroom, lemongrass, and Thai tom yum seasoning.$17.99
Noodle Soup
- 72. Thai Boat Noodle
Thai style boat noodle with choice of chicken, pork, or beef with bean sprouts, and meatballs in house broth (No meatballs for chicken option).$14.99
- 73. Lime & Peanut Noodle
Lime and peanut noodle with ground pork, meatball, bean sprouts, green onions, lime, Thai chili and peanut. Choice of soup or dry.$14.99
- 74. Chicken Noodle
Chicken noodle soup served with chicken and green onion in vegetable broth.$14.99
- 75. Wonton Noodle BBQ Pork
Egg noodles with chicken wonton, BBQ pork, and bok choy in vegetable broth.$15.99
- 76. Khao Soi
Northern Thai yellow curry with choice of protein, egg noodles, chili paste, red onions, bean sprouts and cilantro.$16.99
Seafood Special
- S1. Spicy Calamari Shrimp
Stir fried calamari and shrimp with bamboo shoot, onions, carrot, bell peppers, and basil in house chili garlic sauce.$19.99
- S2. Fisherman Party
Shrimp, calamari, and mussels simmered in red curry sauce with basil, onions, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, carrot, and pineapple. (Served with steamed rice $2.99 value| Brown rice, garlic rice, sticky rice add $3.99).$20.99
- S3. Fish Spicy Basil
Stir-fried sole fish fillet topped with chili, bell peppers, carrot, onions, and bamboo shoot in house chili garlic sauce.$19.99
- S4. House Sole Fish
Fried sole fish fillet topped with house sweet & sour sauce.$19.99
Thai Chefs Special
Side Order
- Steamed Rice$2.99
- Brown Rice$3.99
- Sticky Rice$3.99
- Garlic Rice$3.99
- Cucumber Salad$6.99
- Steamed Noodle$6.99
- Garlic Jade Noodle
Traditional jade egg noodle flavored with garlic oil. Pair these jade noodle with your favorite entree for a delicious meal!$10.99
- Steamed Vegetable
Steamed broccoli, cabbage and carrots.$6.99
- Small Green Salad$7.99
- Fried Egg$2.50
- Peanut Sauce (3 oz)$2.50
Beverages
- Thai Iced Tea$4.95
- Thai Iced Tea with Boba$5.60
- Thai Iced Green Tea$5.25
- Iced Butterfly Pea Tea
Herbal butterfly pea tea with a hint of refreshing citrus.$5.25
- Oliang (Thai Iced Black Coffee)
Traditional Thai iced black coffee with no milk.$4.95
- Cha Nom Yen (Thai Pink Milk)$4.95
- Thai Iced Coffee$4.95
- Regular Iced Tea$4.25
- Coke$2.49
- Diet Coke$2.49
- Coke Zero$2.49
- Sprite$2.49
- OUT OF STOCKDr. PepperOUT OF STOCK$2.49
- A&W$2.49
- Fanta$2.49
- La Croix$2.49
- Hot Tea
Choice of green or jasmine tea.$2.75
- Bottle Water$1.00
Desserts
- Sticky Rice Mango (Seasonal)
Sweet sticky rice infused with butterfly pea flower, topped with fresh mangoes and creamy coconut milk.$12.99
- Thai Banana Samosa
Crispy Thai fried banana samosas (16 pcs) served with a side of caramel dipping sauce.$11.99
- Sticky Rice Pineapple
Sweet sticky rice infused with butterfly pea flower, topped with pineapples and creamy coconut milk.$12.99
- Sweet Sticky Rice (No Fruits)
Sweet sticky rice infused with butterfly pea flower. Topped with creamy coconut milk.$7.99