Thai Continental Cusine 106 Market St SE
Beverages
Appetizers
- Spring Rolls$7.00
Deep fried rolls stuffed with vegetables, chicken and silk noodles. Served with sweet and sour sauce
- Crab Rangoons$7.00
Deep fried pastry filled with cream cheese and imitation crab. Served with sweet and sour dipping sauce
- Summer Rolls with Veggies$6.00
Basil, rice noodles and carrots wrapped in clear rice paper. Served with hoisin dipping sauce
- Steamed Dumplings$8.00
Stuffed with a mixture of chicken and shrimp. Served with a sesame dipping sauce
- Vegetable Egg Rolls$6.00
Deep fried rolls stuffed with vegetables and silk noodles. Served with sweet and sour dipping sauce
- Vegetable Dumplings$7.00
Deep fried dumplings stuffed with chives on steamed bean sprouts. Served with a sesame dipping sauce
- Chicken Satay$8.00
Grilled chicken skewers glazed with yellow curry sauce and served with homemade peanut sauce for dipping
- Summer Rolls with Shrimp$8.00
Basil, rice noodles and carrots wrapped in clear rice paper. Served with hoisin dipping sauce
- Edamame$6.00
Steamed soybeans in the shell and lightly salted
- Vegetable Tempura$7.00
Mix of vegetables dipped in tempura batter and deep fried
- Thai Hot Wings$8.00
Chicken wings deep fried and tossed with a hot and thai chili sauce. Spicy
- Fried Calamari$10.00
Fresh squid lightly battered and deep fried. Served with hot sweet and sour sauce
- Fried Tofu$7.00
Deep fried tofu. Served with sweet and sour sauce topped crushed peanuts
- Shrimp Bikini$8.00
Jumbo shrimp stuffed with chicken, water chestnuts carrots, and onions, wrapped in a wonton and deep fried. Served with sweet and sour dipping sauce
- Shrimp Tempura$10.00
Shrimp dipped in tempura batter and deep fried
- Thai Sausage$8.00
Grilled thai pork sausage served with hot sauce
- Fresh Calamari Grilled$11.00
Served with spicy lime dipping sauce. Spicy
- Fish Cake$8.00
- Spicy fried wonton$8.00
Soups
- Tom Yum$6.00
Mushrooms, green pepper and red peppers in a hot and sour lemongrass broth
- Tom Kha$6.00
Mushrooms, green peppers, and red peppers in a lime and coconut milk broth
- Wonton Soup$7.00
Vegetable broth with celery, carrots, broccoli and chicken topped with fried wontons stuffed with chicken and shrimp
- Miso Soup$5.00
- Tom Yum with Shrimp$7.00
Mushrooms, green peppers and red peppers in a hot and sour lemongrass broth
- Beef Noodle Soup$14.00
Rice noodle, beef tender slice and beef balls also bean spouts, chinese watercress in mild spicy beef broth - Thai style
- Tofu Soup$6.00
Vegetable broth with steamed tofu, celery and carrots topped with garlic and scallions
- Teriyaki Chicken with Egg Noodle Soup$15.00
Sliced grilled teriyaki chicken topped on egg noodle and bokchoy in sesame chicken broth soup - Japanese style
- Tom Kha with Shrimp$8.00
Mushrooms, green peppers, and red peppers in a lime and coconut milk broth
- Duck Noodle Soup$18.00
Egg noodle topped with roasted duck in delicious soup
- Tom Yum Shrimp Noodle Soup$17.00
White rice noodles with shrimp. Tomatoes and broccoli. Lemon grass. Spicy soup with peanut
Salads
- Papaya Salad$8.00
Chopped papaya mixed with carrots, tomatoes and peanuts in a spicy lime juice. Spicy
- Larb Gai Salad$8.00
Minced chicken and onions in a spicy lime dressing. Spicy
- House Salad$7.00
Bangkok salad. Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions and crispy noodles served with our homemade peanut sauce
- Moo Nam Tok$9.00
Spicy grilled pork salad, Thai style dressing with mint, onion and scallions. Spicy
- Beef Salad$8.00
Grilled, minced beef with carrots, onions, cucumbers and mixed greens in a spicy lime dressing. Spicy
- Yum Woonsen Salad$9.00
Woonsen noodles, chicken, shrimp and vegetables in a spicy lime dressing. Spicy
- Pla Goong Salad$9.00
Grilled shrimp and mixed greens in spicy lime dressing. Spicy
Fried Rice
Vegetarian
- Tofu Curry$15.00
Mild red coconut milk broth with deep fried tofu, pineapples, cashews, tomatoes, bell peppers and basil. Spicy
- Mixed Vegetables with Tofu$14.00
Deep fried tofu stir fried in a garlic soybean sauce with mixed vegetables
- Spicy Tofu$14.00
Deep fried tofu with bell peppers, onions, and basil in a spicy chili-garlic sauce. Medium
- Pha Ram Jea$14.00
Deep fried tofu in a yellow curry powder on a bed of steamed cabbage. Topped with homemade peanut sauce
- Gang Pak$15.00
Mild green coconut milk broth with deep fried tofu, mixed vegetables and basil. Spicy
Entrees
- General Tso's Chicken$14.00
Deep fried chicken tossed in tso's sauce with steamed veggies on the side
- Cashew Chicken$14.00
Sauteed chicken and cashews with onions, celery, scallions and carrots in a special house sauce
- Kapow$14.00
Stir fry of green peppers, red peppers, onion and basil in a chili garlic sauce. Medium. Spicy
- Garlic Lover$14.00
Choice of meat stir fried in garlic sauce and served on bed of broccoli. Topped with scallions. Spicy
- Ginger Lover$14.00
Choice of meat sauteed with fresh ginger, onions, scallions and mushrooms in a ginger sauce
- Teriyaki Chicken$14.00
Grilled chicken topped with teriyaki sauce, scallions and sesame seeds with steamed vegetables on the side
- Pepper Steak$15.00
Stir fried beef with onions, bell pepper and scallions in chili-garlic sauce. Medium. Spicy
- Pad Poy Zian$18.00
A combo of beef, chicken and shrimp in a garlic sauce with silk noodles and mixed vegetables
- Duck Kapow$18.00
Roasted duck, deep fried, then stir fried with bell peppers, onions and basil in a spicy chili-basil sauce. Medium. Spicy
- Pad Prik King$14.00
Green beans and bell peppers in pad prik king sauce. Spicy
- Walnut Shrimp$18.00
Deep fried shrimp and walnuts tossed in a house sauce
- Honey Duck$18.00
Roasted duck, deep fried in a homemade honey-ginger sauce
- Bangkok Garden$14.00
Choice of meat stir fried in garlic sauce with a mix of vegetables
- Gai Takrai$14.00
Stir fried chicken with lemon grass in chili sauce. Spicy
- Soft Shell Crab$19.00
2 deep fried crab topped with choice of sauce
- Szechuan Beef$14.00
Chinese style beef stir fried with broccoli, carrots and baby born
- Three Company$18.00
Chicken, beef and pork stir fried in teriyaki-garlic sauce. Served on a hot pan with broccoli
- Teriyaki Salmon$19.00
Grilled shrimp topped with teriyaki sauce, scallions and sesame seeds with steamed vegetables on the side
- Pha Ram Long Song$14.00
Chicken sauteed in a yellow curry powder on a bed of steamed cabbage, topped with homemade peanut sauce
- Garlic Scallops$20.00
Sauteed scallops, baby corn and carrots in a garlic sauce
- Golden Tilapia$19.00
Deep fried tilapia filet served with your choice of fresh ginger sauce or spicy basil sauce
- Pad Poh Tack$20.00
Combination of shrimp, scallops, squid and mussels sauteed with lemon grass, galanga, chili paste and kaffir lime leaves. Spicy
- Four Company$20.00
Chicken, beef, shrimp and scallops stir fried in a teriyaki garlic sauce home style and steamed broccoli on side
- Pas Prik King with Seafood$18.00
Green beans and bell peppers in pad prik king sauce. Spicy
- Pineapple$15.00
Peas, onions, carrots and baby corn with a sweet and sour sauce
- Cashew Nut Tilapia$18.00
Crispy stir-fried tilapia served with cashews, onions, celery, scallions, and carrots in a secret house made sauce!
Noodles
- Pad Thai$14.00
Rice noodles, eggs, scallions, bean sprouts and peanuts in a tamarind sauce
- Drunken Noodles$14.00
Wide rice noodles, green peppers, red peppers, onion and basil in a chili basil sauce. Medium. Spicy
- Pad See Ew$14.00
Stir fried wide rice noodles, broccoli, eggs, bean sprouts and chicken in a black bean sauce
- Koa Say$15.00
Crispy egg noodle topped with boiled egg, cabbage, carrot, pickled mustard greens, red onion, yellow curry dressing. Chef style straight from Thailand. Spicy
- Lo Mein Noodle$15.00
Traditional chinese noodle dish, stir fry with vegetable scallion with choice of meat or seafood in garlic soy sauce
- Fried Flat Noodles$14.00
Stir fried wide rice noodles, eggs, bean sprouts and chicken
- Pad Woonsen$14.00
Vermicelli noodles stir fried with eggs,celery,baby corns, onion,carrots, chicken, tomatoes and scallions
- Spicy Linguine$18.00
Linguine noodles stir fried with bell peppers, onions, basil, chicken and shrimp in a spicy chili-basil sauce. Medium
- Lad Na$14.00
Rice noodles, eggs, broccoli and mushrooms in a soybean gravy sauce
- Bha Me Duck$18.00
Egg noodles, bean sprouts and roasted duck topped with peanuts and a Thai honey sauce
- Linguine Curry$16.00
Creamy red coconut cream sauce with chicken, basil, bamboo shoots and mixed vegetables with linguine on the side. Spicy
Thai Curries
- Panang Curry$15.00
Creamy red coconut milk broth with peas, carrots, bell peppers, green beans and zucchini. Mild. Spicy
- Green Curry$15.00
Creamy green coconut milk broth with basil, bamboo shoots, zucchini, green peppers and green beans. Mild. Spicy
- Red Curry$15.00
Creamy red coconut milk broth with basil, bamboo shoots and green beans. Mild. Spicy
- Massaman Curry$15.00
Onion, potatoes, carrots and peanuts in a creamy red coconut milk broth. Mild. Spicy
- Yellow Curry$15.00
Creamy yellow coconut milk broth with peas, onion, potatoes and bell peppers. Mild. Spicy
- Mango Curry$16.00
Creamy red coconut milk broth with bamboo shoots, bell pepper, green beans, tomato and cashews. Spicy
- Duck Curry$18.00
Tomatoes, cashews, pineapple and bell peppers in a creamy red coconut milk broth. Mild. Spicy
- Shrimp Curry$17.00
Cashews, pineapple, tomatoes and peppers in a creamy red coconut milk broth. Mild. Spicy
- Jungle Curry$15.00
Green papaya, egg plant, green beans, bell peppers and basil in a spicy chili broth. Spicy
Extra
Desserts
- Sticky Rice with Mango$8.00
Season. Sweet coconut rice with freshly sliced mango. Topped with coconut sauce
- Sticky Rice and Coconut Custard$6.00
Sweet coconut rice with homemade custard. Topped with coconut sauce
- Chinese Donuts$6.00
Chinese style fried dough topped with sugar
- Crispy Bananas$6.00
Deep fried banana with honey and sesame seeds
- Mochi Ice Cream$6.00
- Fried Ice Cream$6.00
Japanese Entrees
- Gyoza$9.00
Chicken and veggie Japanese potstickers
- Miso Soup*$6.00
Japanese style tofu soup
- Soft Shell Crab*$10.00
Lightly fried American style appetizer
- Teriyaki Chicken*$15.00
Served with steamed Japanese rice and miso soup
- Tempura Shrimp$18.00
Served with steamed Japanese rice and miso soup
- Teriyaki Veggie$14.00
Served with steamed Japanese rice and miso soup
- Tempura Chicken$15.00
Served with steamed Japanese rice and miso soup
- Tempura Chicken and Shrimp$18.00
Served with steamed Japanese rice and miso soup
- Teriyaki Shrimp and Chicken$18.00
Served with steamed Japanese rice and miso soup
- Tempura Veggie$14.00
Served with steamed Japanese rice and miso soup
- Teriyaki Shrimp$18.00
Served with steamed Japanese rice and miso soup
- Mixed Grilled Seafood$24.00
Served with ponza sauce