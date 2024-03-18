Thaicoon Restaurant & Pub
Appetizers
- Thaicoon Veggie Rolls$5.50
Our version of fried vegetable egg rolls mixed with vegetables served with a side of sweet and sour chili sauce.
- Thaicoon Pork Rolls$7.50
Our version of fried egg rolls mixed in with pork served with a side of sweet and sour chili sauce.
- Flying Fish Cakes$7.50
Fried fish cakes marinated with chili paste, Thai herbs and spices with a side of cucumber relish.
- Darling Dumpling$8.00
Steamed wonton wrapped with ground pork and ground shrimp served with a side of house dumpling sauce.
- Chiang Mai Chicken Satay$7.50
Grilled marinated sliced chicken breast served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish.
- Salmon Skin Chip$5.50
Crispy fried salmon skin served with house wasabi sauce.
- Crunchy Pad Thai$7.50
Crispy pig ear mixed with spring beans and onions tossed in pad thai sauce.
- Firecracker Shrimp$7.50
Fried shrimp marinated with green onions and ginger wrapped in an eggroll wrapper served with sweet and sour chili sauce.
- Moneybag$9.50
Deep fried wonton wrapped in cream cheese, crab meat, carrot, and green onions served with sweet and sour chili sauce.
- Cash Out Calamari$9.50
Crispy fried calamari with crunch light batter served with sweet and sour chili sauce.
- Millionaire Mussel$10.50
Mussels steamed with lemongrass, basil, and galanga served with spicy chili sauce.
- Thaicoon Sampler$17.99
Thaicoon Rolls - pork, Flyin' Fish Cakes, Firecracker shrimp, moneybags, Darlin' dumplings - served with a variety of sauces (2 of each)
Chef Specialties
- Lobster Pad Thai$25.50
Lobster served with stir fried rice noodle with tamarind sauce, egg, onion and bean sprouts with peanuts on the side
- Pad Ka Pow Scallop$16.50
Scallops stir fried with bell peppers and basil in a spicy house sauce.
- Crying Tiger$19.50
Sliced marinated filet mignon sous vide to perfection and lightly seared . Served with Thaicoon house sauce and tangy garlic-lime sauce.
- Lying Tiger$17.50
Marinated pork steak served with spicy cucumber salad.
- Cranky Crab Fried Rice$19.50
Stir-fried rice with lump crab, egg, garlic, and green onions.
- Not Heo Thy$17.50
Deep-fried marinated pork belly served with spicy cucumber salad.
- Kapow Moo Grob$17.50
Stir-fried Thai crispy pork belly with basil, yellow onions, bell peppers, and green beans. - Add egg +$3
- Kana Moo Grob$17.50
Stir-fried Thai crispy pork belly with Chinese broccoli. - Add egg +$3
- Tamarind Duck Thigh$16.50
Crispy fried duck leg served with sauteed Chinese broccoli and spicy tamarind sauce
Salad
- Lobster Papaya Salad$24.50
Lobster tail and shrimp with shredded green papaya, green beans, crushed peanuts, dried shrimp, carrots, and tomatoes dressed in house lime dressing.
- Poppin Papaya Salad$14.50
Shrimp with shredded green papaya, green beans, crushed peanuts, dried shrimp, carrots, and tomatoes dressed in house lime dressing.
- Laotian Papaya Salad$16.50
Ba Khai (fermented raw crab) and shrimp with shredded green papaya, green beans, crushed peanuts, fried shrimp, carrots, and tomatoes dressed in lime padaek sauce (fermented fish sauce).
- Thai Larb Chicken$14.75
Ground chicken with mint, onion, cilantro, chili powder dressed with lime dressing.
- Thai Larb Pork$14.75
Ground pork with mint, onions, cilantro, and chili powder dressed in lime dressing.
- Thai Larb Filet Mignon$17.50
Ground filet mignon with mint, onions, cilantro, and chili powder dressed in lime dressing.
- Yum Nua Thai Beef Salad$17.50
Sliced grilled filet mignon with tomatoes and cucumber dressed in a spicy house dressing.
- Yum Talay Thai Seafood Salad$17.50
Combination of seafood (mussels, squid, shrimp, and scallop) with cucumber, tomatoes, Chinese celery, red onions, green onions, and cilantro dressed in a spicy house dressing.
- Yum Woonsen Glass Noodle Salad$17.50
Glass noodles with seafood (mussels, squid, shrimp, and scallop), ground pork, tomatoes, Chinese celery, red onions, green onions, and cilantro dressed in spicy house sauce.
Soup
- Tom Yum Chicken$6.50
Hot and sour soup infused with lemongrass and kaffir lime leaves served with mushrooms, tomatoes, cilantro, and chicken.
- Tom Yum Shrimp$7.50
Hot and sour soup infused with lemongrass and kaffir lime leaves served with mushrooms, tomatoes, cilantro, and shrimp.
- Tom Yum Tofu$6.50
Hot and sour soup infused with lemongrass and kaffir lime leaves served with mushrooms, tomatoes, cilantro, and tofu.
- Tom Yum Plain$5.50
Hot and sour soup infused with lemongrass and kaffir lime leaves served with mushrooms, tomatoes, and cilantro.
- Tom Kha Chicken$6.50
Coconut soup infused with lemongrass, galanga, and kaffir lime leaves with mushrooms, tomatoes, and chicken.
- Tom Kha Shrimp$7.50
Coconut soup infused with lemongrass, galanga, and kaffir lime leaves with mushrooms, tomatoes, and shrimp.
- Tom Kha Tofu$6.50
Coconut soup infused with lemongrass, galanga, and kaffir lime leaves with mushrooms, tomatoes, and tofu.
- Tom Kha Plain$5.50
Coconut soup infused with lemongrass, galanga, and kaffir lime leaves with mushrooms and tomatoes.
- Tom Yum Noodle Chicken$14.50
Hot and sour soup with mushrooms, tomatoes, Chinese broccoli, onions and cilantro served with rice noodles and chicken.
- Tom Yum Noodle Shrimp$15.50
Hot and sour soup with mushrooms, tomatoes, Chinese broccoli, onions and cilantro served with rice noodles and shrimp.
- Thai Boat Noodle$14.40
Rice noodle with meatballs, filet mignon, celery, Chinese broccoli, and bean sprouts topped with fried garlic, green and red onions in a spicy sour broth.
Curry
- Red Curry$13.50
Coconut based curry with basil, bell peppers, green beams, bamboo shoots, and a choice of protein.
- Yellow Curry$13.50
Coconut based curry with potatoes, bell peppers, yellow onions, carrots, and a choice of protein.
- Green Curry$13.50
Coconut based curry with Thai eggplants, basil, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, green beans, and a choice of protein.
- Panang Curry$13.50
Coconut based curry with carrots, green beans, bell peppers, and a choice of protein.
Fried Rice
- Spicy Basil Fried Rice$13.50
Stir fried rice with eggs, basil, carrots, yellow onions, green onions in thai basil sauce with a choice of protein.
- Pineapple Fried Rice$13.50
Stir-fried rice with carrots, yellow onions, tomatoes, pineapple, cashew nuts, egg - served in a fresh pineapple shell.
- Tradional Fried Rice$13.50
Stir fried rice with eggs, carrots, yellow onions, green onions, tomatoes, and a choice of protein.
Noodles
- Thaicoon Banging Noodle$13.50
Crispy flat rice noodles topped with stir fried basil, yellow onions, bell peppers, green beans, and a choice of protein.
- Blooming Pad Thai$13.50
Stir-fried rice noodles topped with tamarind sauce, egg, onion, and bean sprouts enclosed in an egg shell with peanuts on the side
- Pad C-Ewe$13.50
Stir fried rice noodles with Chinese broccoli and eggs with a choice of protein.
- Pad Kee Mao Drunken Noodle$13.50
Stir fried rice noodles with eggs, bell peppers, carrots, yellow onions, bamboo shoots, and a choice of protein.
- Pad Woonsen$13.50
Stir fried glass noodles with bell peppers. yellow onions, tomatoes, carrots, green onions, and a choice of protein.
Wok
- Pad Ka Pow Dinner$13.50
Stir fried basil, yellow onions, bell peppers, green beans, and a choice of protein.
- Pad Prik King Dinner$13.50
Pad Prik King curry stir fried with bell peppers and green beans with a choice of protein.
- Cashew Nut Dinner$13.50
Stir fried cashew nuts, yellow onions, bell peppers, and dried chili with a choice of protein.
- Sweet and Sour$13.50
Stir fried bell peppers, carrots, pineapple, cucumber, tomatoes, yellow onions, green onions, and a choice of protein.
- Basil Rocking Tofu$13.50
Stir fried crispy fried tofu sauteed in garlic basil house sauce with bell peppers, onions, and a choice of protein.
- Sticky Basil Chicken$13.50
- Black Pepper Chicken$13.50
Desserts
- Creme Brulee$7.50
Vanilla creme brulee and coconut creme brulee with coconut crumbles and fresh fruit
- Mango Sticky Rice$8.50
Sweet coconut sticky rice with fresh mangos.
- Tradional Che Thai$7.00
Traditional Thai dessert with logan, lychee, jack fruit palm seed, and assorted jelly served with cream and crushed ice.
- Birthday Creme Brulee