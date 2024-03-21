Thailicious - Artesia 18902 NORWALK BLVD
Appetizers
- Beef Jerky$15.00
- Egg Rolls$6.95
4 pieces. Filled with seasoned shredded cabbage, celery, carrot and glass noodles
- Fish Tofu$9.95
Deep fried fish tofu served with sweet sauce and crushed peanuts
- Fried Calamari$12.25
Thailicious secret battered, deep fried until crispy tossed with salt and pepper
- Fried Tofu$7.95
12 pieces. Deep-fried tofu served with sweet sauce and crushed peanuts
- Fried Wonton$8.95
10 pieces. Golden fried wontons filled with seasoned ground pork
- Golden Shrimp$10.50
8 pieces. Shrimp lightly coated in a batter then dipped in panko bread crumbs. The result? Crispy and crunchy in your mouth
- Pork Gyoza$9.25
- Satay Chicken$11.25
4 pieces. Delicious chicken skewers marinated with herbs and coconut milk. Served with peanut sauce and cucumber relish
- Shrimp Chips$6.00
- Wonton Cream Cheese$9.95
Hot Pot
- I Love Tofu$13.95
Soft tofu, and Napa cabbages, celery, carrots in a light broth
- King of the Sea$18.95
Shrimps, mussels, squids, fish fillets, imitation crabs, kaffir lime leaves, galangal, lemongrass and lime juice
- Tom Kha$14.95
A light coconut milk broth with mushrooms, lemongrass, cilantro and lime juice
- Tom Yum$13.95
Thai hot and sour soup with mushrooms, lemongrass, and cilantro.
- Vegetable Soup$13.95
- Wonton Soup$13.95
Wonton skin filled with ground pork in a light broth, napa cabbages, celery, and carrots
From Da Garden
- Beef Salad$16.95
Grilled sliced USDA Choice Beef Chuck tossed with lime juice, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes and chili sauce
- Larb$12.95
Ground choice of meat with lime juice, chili, onions, cilantro and roasted rice powder
- Papaya Salad$12.95
The northeastern style Thai classic featuring the fruitiness of green papaya, tomatoes, sliced green beans and dried shrimps flavored with spicy lime juice. Ask us about crispy pork and salted blue crab!
- Shrimp Salad (Pla Goong)$16.95
Shrimp tossed with lemongrass, red onions, cilantro and spicy lime juice
- Silver Noodle Salad ( Yum Woon Sen)$13.95
Glass noodles with ground pork, shrimps, onions and peanuts with spicy lime juice
Classic Curry
- Yellow Curry$14.95
Tender chicken, potatoes, and carrots in mild yellow curry
- Panang Curry$14.95
Special Thai panang curry with bell pepper, and basil in coconut milk. Served with beef tendon. Substitution always available upon request
- Red Curry$14.95
A Thai delight of mild red curried sauce made from coconut milk, bamboo shoots, and a rich blend of traditional Thai spices
- Green Curry$14.95
Historically known as the queen of all curries! Surprisingly, green curry tends to be as hot as red or sometimes hotter. We prepare it with bamboo shoots, eggplant, and your choice of meats
- Pineapple Curry$14.95
Savory dish which combines pineapple and coconut to make this curry a sweet adventure in red curry sauce
- Duck Curry$17.95
Roasted duck with pineapples and tomatoes in red coconut curry sauce
From Da Wok
- Chow Mein$13.95
Yakisoba noodles stir-fried with assorted vegetables
- Giem Ee Noodle$16.95
- Kai Kua Noodle$15.95
- Keemao$13.95
Stir-fried rice noodles with bell peppers, green chili, basil and spicy sauce. Served on a bed of lettuce
- Pad See Ew$13.95
Rice noodles stir-fried with egg, chinese broccoli and black soy sauce
- Pad Thai$13.95
Thin rice noodles stir-fried with your choice of meats, egg, tofu, bean sprouts and ground peanut in our tamarind sauce
- Pad Woonsen$13.95
Stir-fried glass noodles with egg, cabbage, carrots, celery and mushrooms
- Rad Na$13.95
Stir-fried rice noodles topped chinese broccoli in delicious gravy sauce
Jasmine Rice
- Basil Fried Rice$14.95
- Crab Fried Rice$15.95
Real crab meats stir-fried with jasmine rice, eggs and onion
- Hawaiian Fried Rice$15.95
Shrimp, chicken and juicy pineapple stir-fried with curry powder, cashew nuts, and egg
- Simply Fried Rice$14.95
Your choice of meat stir-fried with rice, egg, onion, tomatoes and special sauce
- Thailicious Fried Rice$14.95
Your choice of meat stir-fried with egg, chili paste, and green beans. Served with boiled egg
- Tom Yum Fried Rice$15.95
Chef's Variety
- Broccoli Madness$15.95
Stir-fried choice of meat or tofu with broccoli, garlic and oyster sauce
- Cashew Nut$15.95
Stir-fried choice of meat with cashew nuts, celery, carrots, and green onions in chili paste sauce
- Chinese Broccoli$15.95
Delightful dish blends melt-in-the-mouth crispy pork belly with crunchy chinese broccoli stir-fried in oyster sauce creating a flavor sensation
- Garlic Pepper$15.95
Stir-fried choice of meat or tofu with garlic and pepper sauce
- Green Prik King$15.95
Stir-fried choice of meat with fresh green beans and kaffir lime leaf in spicy red curry sauce
- Orange Chicken$15.95
Chicken breast in tempura batter tossed in an orange tangy sauce
- Rainbow Medley$15.95
Fresh mixed vegetable stir-fried in light soy sauce
- Siamese Eggplant$15.95
Eggplants stir fried with sweet basil with your choice of meat. Taste best with ground pork or tofu!
- Stir-fried Bean Sprout$15.95
Stir-fried fresh bean sprouts, carrots, and green onions with light soy sauce
- Sweet Basil$15.95
Your choice of meats stir-fried with bell peppers, chili and sweet basil. Test awesome with ground pork or crispy pork!
- Thai Ginger$15.95
Ginger is for lovers!! Stir-fried choice of meat with fre ginger, onion and mushroom
Family Legacy Recipe
- Crying Tiger$15.00
GRilled beef served with stir-fried vegetables and chili-roasted ground rice sauce
- Fond of Clams$16.00
Stir-fried clams with roasted chili paste and basil
- Lemon Fish$19.00
Steam basa/swai fish with our secret Thailicious sauce topped with sliced lemon
- Spicy Catfish$19.00
Stir-fried crispy catfish with fresh mint leaves, red bell peppers, and garlic in thai chili sauce
- The Weeping Warrior$20.00
Combination of sea mussels, shrimp, squid, fish fillets, kra prao, bell peppers and mild chili paste
Noodle in Da Bowl
- Large BEEF Thai Boat Noodle$17.95
Beef combination: meatballs, tendon, tripe, liver, blood, bean sprout, and chinese broccoli. Choice of beef or pork
- Large PORK Thai Boat Noodle$17.95
- Large BBQ Pork Noodle$16.95
Homemade honey roasted BBQ pork with bean sprouts
- Large Sukhothai Noodle$17.95
Signature noodle dish of northen city of Thailand, sukhothai. It has tasty blend of rice noodle mixed with BBQ pork slices, ground pork, pork ball, crushed peanut, and chewy green bean
- Large Simply Noodle$16.95
Choice of chicken, beef or pork
- Large Tom Yum Noodle$17.95
Ground pork, pork ball, fish tofu, bean sprouts, ground peanut
- BBQ Duck Noodle$17.95
Roasted duck bean sprouts
- Yentafo$17.95
Spinach, squid, fish ball, shrimp, and pork
Craving Sweet?
- Banana Pudding$7.00
- Banana Sticky Rice$3.50
- Butter Pecan Ice Cream$4.50
- Deep fried Roti$2.00
- Durain Ice with Sticky Rice$12.00
- Fried Banana$9.00
Add ice-cream for only $1.50
- Homemade Coconut Ice Cream$8.00
- Homemade coconut ice cream with sweet sticky rice$9.00
- Mango with Sweet Sticky Rice$9.00
- Nutella Rice Dream$7.00
- Roti with condense milk$6.00
- Sweet Sticky Rice$4.50
- Taro Sticky Rice$3.50