Thai Spice Jeffrey Rd
Appetizers (utensils provided only upon request)
Egg Roll with Thai honey sauce
Homestyle egg roll stuffed with seasoned cabbage & carrots. Served with our flavorful Thai honey sauce. ~~If you want utensils, please request them~~
Chicken Fried Wontons with Thai honey sauce
Seasoned ground chicken wrapped in crispy wonton skin. Served with Thai honey sauce. ~~If you want utensils, please request them~~
Thai Fried Tofu with peanut topped Thai honey sauce
Fresh soft tofu fried until golden. Served with our tasty Thai honey sauce topped with ground peanuts. ~~If you want utensils, please request them~~
Dynamite Wings
Our original crispy & juicy wings tossed in Thai honey sauce. Choose your spice level. ~~If you want utensils, please request them~~
Salads (utensils provided only upon request)
Thai Beef Salad (Yum Nua)
Sliced tender beef with cucumbers, onions, carrots & celery tossed in our Thai citrus dressing. Served over lettuce. Choose your spice level. Beef cannot be made gluten-free but we can substitute chicken or fried tofu as other gluten-free options. Let us know. ~~If you want utensils, please request them~~
Laab Kai
A Thai Northeastern specialty: ground chicken mixed with onions, carrots & herbs in a Thai citrus dressing. Served traditionally with cabbage on the side. Choose your spice level. ~~If you want utensils, please request them~~
Mixed Green Salad
Served with our honey ranch dressing ~~If you want utensils, please request them~~
Soups (utensils provided only upon request)
Tom Ka Kai (Coconut Chicken Soup)
Sliced chicken breast with mushrooms, celery, white onions, herbs & seasonings in a Thai coconut milk broth. Choose your spice level. ~~If you want utensils, please request them~~
Tom Yum Koong (Tom Yum Shrimp Soup)
Famous Thai hot and sour soup with shrimp, mushrooms, celery & white onion with a special blend of seasonings. Choose your spice level. Note: tomato is not part of the dish ~~If you want utensils, please request them~~
Wonton Soup
A rich soup with chicken-filled wontons, ground chicken, shrimp, cabbage, broccoli & carrots. Choose your spice level. ~~If you want utensils, please request them~~
Noodles & Rices (utensils provided only upon request)
Pad Thai with egg & peanuts
Stir-fried rice noodles with our special sauce, egg, green onions, bean sprouts & topped with ground peanuts. Perfectly sweet, tangy and savory. It's got everything! (1) dish comes GLUTEN-FREE EXCEPT for BEEF options (2) the pad thai sauce used contains no fish sauce or animal products ~~If you want utensils, please request them~~
Pad Kee Mow (Drunken Noodles)
Stir-fried wide rice noodles with garlic, Thai basil, sprouts, carrots & onions. Served over lettuce. Savory, tangy, delicious! ~~If you want utensils, please request them~~
Pad See Ewe with egg
Soft wide rice noodles scrambled with sweet black soy sauce, egg, broccoli, mushrooms & carrots. Sweet & savory! ~~If you want utensils, please request them~~
Chowmein
Stir-fried chowmein noodles with our blend of seasonings, cabbage, bean sprouts, celery & carrots. Try our delicious take on a great classic! ~~If you want utensils, please request them~~
Pad Kra Prow (with white rice)
Thai favorite basil stir-fry with bell pepper, onions, carrot & our special seasoning. Served over white rice. ~~If you want utensils, please request them~~
Stir-Fried Green Beans (Pad Prik-Khing) with Rice
Green beans cooked with prik-khing curry paste. Served with white rice on side. ~~If you want utensils, please request them~~
Stir-Fried Eggplant with Thai basil (with rice)
Asian eggplant stir-fried with garlic, carrots, cilantro & Thai basil. Served with white rice on side. ~~If you want utensils, please request them~~
Egg Fried Rice
Seasoned rice with egg, peas, carrots, & onions. Comes with choice of filling. ~~If you want utensils, please request them~~
Thai Spice Fried Rice w/ Thai basil (no egg)
Our signature fried rice with a tangy and savory seasoning, garlic, Thai basil, bean sprouts, carrots & onions. Does not have egg. ~~If you want utensils, please request them~~
Pineapple Fried Rice (Add $1) (no egg)
Curry-seasoned fried rice with pineapple, onions, carrots, cashew nuts & raisins. Does not have egg. ~~If you want utensils, please request them~~
Curries (utensils provided only upon request)
Yellow Chicken Curry with potatoes
A classic favorite, tender chicken & potato cooked in spicy yellow curry & Thai coconut milk. CANNOT be made vegetarian. All curries start at medium spice. Cannot be made less spicy. ~~If you want utensils, please request them~~
Panang Chicken Curry with bamboo shoots
Tender chicken and sliced bamboo shoots cooked in panang curry & Thai coconut milk. CANNOT be made vegetarian. All curries start at medium spice. Cannot be made less spicy. ~~If you want utensils, please request them~~
Green Curry
Your choice of filing with bell peppers, bamboo shoots, eggplant, peas & carrots cooked in a spicy green curry with Thai coconut milk. Served with rice on the side. All curries start at medium spice. Cannot be made less spicy. ~~If you want utensils, please request them~~
Thai Chicken Curry Pasta
Spicy & tender yellow curry chicken with potato served over chowmein noodles. All curries start at medium spice. Cannot be made less spicy. ~~If you want utensils, please request them~~
Sides & Sauces (utensils provided only upon request)
White Rice
~~If you want utensils, please request them~~
Brown Rice
~~If you want utensils, please request them~~
Fried Rice (Side)
only with eggs, peas and carrots. No additional ingredients can be added. ~~If you want utensils, please request them~~
Steamed Mixed Veggies
~~If you want utensils, please request them~~
Cucumber Salad
~~If you want utensils, please request them~~
Peanut Sauce
Honey Sauce
Pad Thai Sauce
Honey Ranch (4oz)
Yellow Chicken Curry Sauce (4oz) - Medium Spice
Contains bits of chicken. CANNOT be made vegetarian.
Desserts & Snacks (utensils provided only upon request)
Kokonut Puddings - Dairy-Free (No Modifications Allowed)
Dairy-free coconut pudding. Choose a flavor with mix-ins or go original. Try them all! All healthy ingredients. No additives. No preservatives. No food coloring. No surprises. ~~If you want utensils, please request them~~
Almond Cookies
~~If you want utensils, please request them~~
Crispy Noodles
~~If you want utensils, please request them~~
Fortune Cookies
~~If you want utensils, please request them~~
Beverages (straws provided only upon request)
Soft Drink
~~If you want a straw, please request it~~
Thai Iced Tea
Cold-brewed, sweetened & with creamer. ~~If you want a straw, please request it~~
Thai Iced Coffee
Cold-brewed, sweetened & with creamer. ~~If you want a straw, please request it~~
Hibiscus Iced Tea
Sweet, tart & refreshing ~~If you want a straw, please request it~~
Bottled Water
~~If you want a straw, please request it~~
Unsweetened Iced Tea
~~If you want a straw, please request it~~