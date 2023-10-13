Popular Items

Soft wide rice noodles scrambled with sweet black soy sauce, egg, broccoli, mushrooms & carrots. Sweet & savory! ~~If you want utensils, please request them~~

Stir-fried rice noodles with our special sauce, egg, green onions, bean sprouts & topped with ground peanuts. Perfectly sweet, tangy and savory. It's got everything! (1) dish comes GLUTEN-FREE EXCEPT for BEEF options (2) the pad thai sauce used contains no fish sauce or animal products ~~If you want utensils, please request them~~

Appetizers (utensils provided only upon request)

Egg Roll with Thai honey sauce

$1.89+

Homestyle egg roll stuffed with seasoned cabbage & carrots. Served with our flavorful Thai honey sauce. ~~If you want utensils, please request them~~

Chicken Fried Wontons with Thai honey sauce

$8.49

Seasoned ground chicken wrapped in crispy wonton skin. Served with Thai honey sauce. ~~If you want utensils, please request them~~

Thai Fried Tofu with peanut topped Thai honey sauce

$8.49

Fresh soft tofu fried until golden. Served with our tasty Thai honey sauce topped with ground peanuts. ~~If you want utensils, please request them~~

Dynamite Wings

$10.49

Our original crispy & juicy wings tossed in Thai honey sauce. Choose your spice level. ~~If you want utensils, please request them~~

Salads (utensils provided only upon request)

Thai Beef Salad (Yum Nua)

$12.49

Sliced tender beef with cucumbers, onions, carrots & celery tossed in our Thai citrus dressing. Served over lettuce. Choose your spice level. Beef cannot be made gluten-free but we can substitute chicken or fried tofu as other gluten-free options. Let us know. ~~If you want utensils, please request them~~

Laab Kai

$12.49

A Thai Northeastern specialty: ground chicken mixed with onions, carrots & herbs in a Thai citrus dressing. Served traditionally with cabbage on the side. Choose your spice level. ~~If you want utensils, please request them~~

Mixed Green Salad

$6.99

Served with our honey ranch dressing ~~If you want utensils, please request them~~

Soups (utensils provided only upon request)

Tom Ka Kai (Coconut Chicken Soup)

$6.49+

Sliced chicken breast with mushrooms, celery, white onions, herbs & seasonings in a Thai coconut milk broth. Choose your spice level. ~~If you want utensils, please request them~~

Tom Yum Koong (Tom Yum Shrimp Soup)

$6.49+

Famous Thai hot and sour soup with shrimp, mushrooms, celery & white onion with a special blend of seasonings. Choose your spice level. Note: tomato is not part of the dish ~~If you want utensils, please request them~~

Wonton Soup

$6.99+

A rich soup with chicken-filled wontons, ground chicken, shrimp, cabbage, broccoli & carrots. Choose your spice level. ~~If you want utensils, please request them~~

Noodles & Rices (utensils provided only upon request)

Pad Thai with egg & peanuts

Stir-fried rice noodles with our special sauce, egg, green onions, bean sprouts & topped with ground peanuts. Perfectly sweet, tangy and savory. It's got everything! (1) dish comes GLUTEN-FREE EXCEPT for BEEF options (2) the pad thai sauce used contains no fish sauce or animal products ~~If you want utensils, please request them~~

Pad Kee Mow (Drunken Noodles)

Stir-fried wide rice noodles with garlic, Thai basil, sprouts, carrots & onions. Served over lettuce. Savory, tangy, delicious! ~~If you want utensils, please request them~~

Pad See Ewe with egg

Soft wide rice noodles scrambled with sweet black soy sauce, egg, broccoli, mushrooms & carrots. Sweet & savory! ~~If you want utensils, please request them~~

Chowmein

Stir-fried chowmein noodles with our blend of seasonings, cabbage, bean sprouts, celery & carrots. Try our delicious take on a great classic! ~~If you want utensils, please request them~~

Pad Kra Prow (with white rice)

Thai favorite basil stir-fry with bell pepper, onions, carrot & our special seasoning. Served over white rice. ~~If you want utensils, please request them~~

Stir-Fried Green Beans (Pad Prik-Khing) with Rice

Green beans cooked with prik-khing curry paste. Served with white rice on side. ~~If you want utensils, please request them~~

Stir-Fried Eggplant with Thai basil (with rice)

Asian eggplant stir-fried with garlic, carrots, cilantro & Thai basil. Served with white rice on side. ~~If you want utensils, please request them~~

Egg Fried Rice

Seasoned rice with egg, peas, carrots, & onions. Comes with choice of filling. ~~If you want utensils, please request them~~

Thai Spice Fried Rice w/ Thai basil (no egg)

Our signature fried rice with a tangy and savory seasoning, garlic, Thai basil, bean sprouts, carrots & onions. Does not have egg. ~~If you want utensils, please request them~~

Pineapple Fried Rice (Add $1) (no egg)

$1.00

Curry-seasoned fried rice with pineapple, onions, carrots, cashew nuts & raisins. Does not have egg. ~~If you want utensils, please request them~~

Curries (utensils provided only upon request)

Thai curry dishes are seasoned with spices which start at a medium spice level. All dishes below are served with white rice except for the pasta dish.
Yellow Chicken Curry with potatoes

$11.25

A classic favorite, tender chicken & potato cooked in spicy yellow curry & Thai coconut milk. CANNOT be made vegetarian. All curries start at medium spice. Cannot be made less spicy. ~~If you want utensils, please request them~~

Panang Chicken Curry with bamboo shoots

$11.25

Tender chicken and sliced bamboo shoots cooked in panang curry & Thai coconut milk. CANNOT be made vegetarian. All curries start at medium spice. Cannot be made less spicy. ~~If you want utensils, please request them~~

Green Curry

$11.25

Your choice of filing with bell peppers, bamboo shoots, eggplant, peas & carrots cooked in a spicy green curry with Thai coconut milk. Served with rice on the side. All curries start at medium spice. Cannot be made less spicy. ~~If you want utensils, please request them~~

Thai Chicken Curry Pasta

$11.95

Spicy & tender yellow curry chicken with potato served over chowmein noodles. All curries start at medium spice. Cannot be made less spicy. ~~If you want utensils, please request them~~

Sides & Sauces (utensils provided only upon request)

White Rice

$2.00+

~~If you want utensils, please request them~~

Brown Rice

$2.50+

~~If you want utensils, please request them~~

Fried Rice (Side)

$3.95+

only with eggs, peas and carrots. No additional ingredients can be added. ~~If you want utensils, please request them~~

Steamed Mixed Veggies

$6.99

~~If you want utensils, please request them~~

Cucumber Salad

$1.50+

~~If you want utensils, please request them~~

Peanut Sauce

Honey Sauce

Pad Thai Sauce

$1.50+

Honey Ranch (4oz)

$1.50

Yellow Chicken Curry Sauce (4oz) - Medium Spice

$1.50

Contains bits of chicken. CANNOT be made vegetarian.

Desserts & Snacks (utensils provided only upon request)

Kokonut Puddings - Dairy-Free (No Modifications Allowed)

$9.00

Dairy-free coconut pudding. Choose a flavor with mix-ins or go original. Try them all! All healthy ingredients. No additives. No preservatives. No food coloring. No surprises. ~~If you want utensils, please request them~~

Almond Cookies

$2.00

~~If you want utensils, please request them~~

Crispy Noodles

$2.00

~~If you want utensils, please request them~~

Fortune Cookies

$2.00

~~If you want utensils, please request them~~

Beverages (straws provided only upon request)

~~Starting June 1, 2022, if you don't request a straw, we can't give it to you per state law AB1276.~~

Soft Drink

$1.99+

~~If you want a straw, please request it~~

Thai Iced Tea

$3.95+

Cold-brewed, sweetened & with creamer. ~~If you want a straw, please request it~~

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.95+

Cold-brewed, sweetened & with creamer. ~~If you want a straw, please request it~~

Hibiscus Iced Tea

$3.95+

Sweet, tart & refreshing ~~If you want a straw, please request it~~

Bottled Water

$1.50

~~If you want a straw, please request it~~

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$1.99+

~~If you want a straw, please request it~~