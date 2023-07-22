Suki Noodle Soup🌶️🌶️🌶️

$10.95

this is a most Healthy Noodle Soup “Sukiyaki” is a Japanese hotpot, but Thai people have taken the idea and created our own version we turn them into ready-to-eat individual bowls of noodle soup. your Suki come with Glass Noodle napa cabbage spinach Chinese celery mushrooms eggs And Sukiyaki Sauce on the side