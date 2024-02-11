THAI TREE
Appetizers
- A1 Kanom Jeeb$10.00
Ground chicken & shrimp, fried garlic, cilantro roots, black pepper, sesame oil, wonton wrappers with a side of seasoning sauce.
- A2 Shrimp Volcano$9.00
Tempura batter & a volcano-style sauce (mayonnaise, sweet chili & slices of green onion).
- A3 Khao Kriab Pak Moh$9.00
Steamed dumplings with ground chicken, garlic, shallots, palm sugar, sweet radish, fried garlic, cilantro & coconut milk on top.
- A4 Fresh Spring Rolls (GF)$7.00+
Rice paper wrappers, cucumber, carrots, mint, cilantro & thin rice noodles with crushed peanuts on top of sweet chili sauce.
- A5 Yum Gai Sab$12.00
Crispy chicken with vibrant herbs, chili & lime.
- A6 Tod Mun (GF)$8.00
Chicken curry cake wrapped around a lemongrass stick.
- A7 Crispy Wings (GF)$10.00+
Seasoned with a blend of garlic & black peppers with sweet chili sauce.
- A8 Fried Spring Rolls (V/GF)$8.00
Shredded cabbage, carrots, celery, glass noodles with sweet & chili sauce.
- A9 Nam Sod (GF)$10.00
Ground chicken, ginger, lime, peanuts, green & red onions, cilantro, & red peppers.
- A10 Yum Nam Tok$12.00
Grilled beef, shallots, palm sugar, roasted rice powder, mint, cilantro, red pepper, scallions & lemon grass.
- A11 Som Tum (V/GF)$12.00
Shredded green papaya, vegetarian sauce, tomatoes, green beans, palm sugar, lime, served with sticky rice.
- A12 Som Tum Korat$14.00
Shredded green papaya, grilled shrimp, tomatoes, green beans, palm sugar, lime, served with sticky rice.
- A13 Laab Gai (GF)$12.00
Ground chicken, lemongrass, red pepper, red onion, scallions, mint, rice powder & lime leaves. Served in crisp lettuce cups.
- A14 Mussels Curry Bowl (GF)$12.00
Mussels bathed in a rich & aromatic Thai herbs broth, infused with lime leaves, galangal & lemongrass with spicy seafood sauce.
- A15 Chive Dumplings (V)$8.00
Delicate pockets filled with fresh chives, garlic & savory seasonings. Steamed to perfection, served with ginger soy sauce.
- A16 Scallion Pancakes (V)$8.00
Crispy golden pancakes with vibrant scallions, lightly seasoned, served with a ginger sauce.
- A17 Vegetable Tempura (V)$8.00
Sweet potato, onions, broccoli, pumpkin, mushrooms & carrots, served with volcano-style sauce (mayonnaise mixed with sweet chili).
- A18 Crab Rangoon$10.00
Wonton wrappers, cream cheese, crab meat, finely chopped scallions with pineapple sweet sauce.
- A19 Thai Salad$8.00+
Lettuce, cucumber, cherry tomatoes & carrots, served with ginger dressing.
- A20 Nuer Tod (GF)$8.00
Korat beef jerky with sweet chili sauce.
- A21 Pot Stickers$8.00
Pork & vegetables served with ginger sauce.
Skewers & Soup
- B1 Skewers Tom Yum Shrimp$7.00
Grilled shrimp with Lemongrass, lime leaves & galangal.
- B2 Gai Satay (GF)$7.00
Grilled chicken with coconut milk & Thai spices, served with peanut sauce & red onion cucumber sauce.
- B3 Moo Yaang$7.00
Grilled pork & sweet soy sauce.
- B4 Oyster Mushroom (V/GF)$7.00
Grilled Oyster mushroom, lime, roasted rice powder & fresh herbs.
- B5 Soy Nuggets (V)$7.00
Grilled soy nuggets, served with sweet chili sauce.
- B6 Tom Yum Soup (GF)$6.00+
Lemongrass, cilantro, mushrooms, tomatoes, galangal & lime leaves.
- B7 Tom Kha Soup (GF)$6.00+
Creamy & aromatic soup features cilantro, coconut milk, galangal, lemongrass & lime juice.
- B8 Thai Wonton Soup$7.00
Wontons stuffed with ground chicken & shrimp, roasted pork, fried garlic, lettuce, scallions, cilantro & white pepper.
Noodle Soup
- C1 Boat Noodle Soup$15.00
Slow cooked short ribs, bean sprouts, garlic oil, white pepper, scallions & cilantro.
- C2 Pho Noodle Soup (GF)$15.00
Thinly sliced beef, garnished with bean sprouts, basil, scallions, onion & lime, served with medium rice noodles.
- C3 Duck Noodle Soup$15.00
Tender duck, five spices broth, bean sprouts, lettuce, fried garlic oil, dried cabbage, cilantro & scallions.
- C4 Guay Teaw Tomyum Noodle Soup Combo (GF)$17.00
Shrimp, roasted pork & ground chicken, fried garlic oil, lemongrass, scallions, cilantro, dried cabbage, lime & crushed peanuts.
- C5 Guay Teaw Noodle Soup$15.00
Fried garlic oil, scallions, cilantro, dried cabbage & crushed peanuts.
- C6 Guay Teaw Haang No Broth (GF)$15.00
Crushed peanuts, fried garlic oil, dark sweet soy sauce, scallions, cilantro, lime & dried cabbage.
Dinner
Noodle & Fried Rice
- D1 Pad Mee Korat (GF)
Thin rice noodles, red onions, tamarind paste, soybean paste, bean sprouts & scallions.
- D2 Pad Thai (GF)
Rice noodles, bean sprouts, peanuts, lime & scallions.
- D3 Crispy Pad Thai
Egg noodles, bean sprouts, peanuts, lime & scallions.
- D4 Pad See Ew
Wide rice noodles, brown sauce, garlic, eggs, carrots & broccoli.
- D5 Pad Kee mao
Wide rice noodles, egg, brown sauce, garlic, chilies, peppers, broccoli, onions, carrots & basil.
- D6 Thai Fried Rice
Eggs, onions, scallions & tomatoes.
- D7 Pineapple Fried Rice
Eggs, pineapple, cashews, scallions, raisins & seasoning.
- D8 Lo Mein
Stir fried egg noodles, brown sauce with mixed vegetables.
Main Course
- D9 Krapao Gai Kai Dao$18.00
Ground chicken stir fried basil, brown sauce with fried egg on top.
- D10 Evil Tofu (V)$15.00
Garlic, peppers, scallions, carrots & onions.
- D11 Salt & Pepper Tofu (V)$15.00
Fried tofu, sea salt, spices with Korat sauce.
- D12 Thai Orange Chicken$17.00
Crispy chicken, red & green peppers, carrots, green beans & broccoli.
- D13 Tamarind Duck or Seafood Combo
Tomatoes, pineapples, onions, red peppers & scallions, served with steamed broccoli.
- D14 Spicy Duck$23.00
Mushroom, onion, peppers, basil & chili garlic sauce.
Curry
- E1 Red or Green
Peppers, green beans, basil & bamboo shoots.
- E2 Panaang
Lime leaves,snow peas, baby corn, basil & red chili.
- E3 Massamun
Potatoes, carrots, onions & peanuts.
- E4 Yellow
Potatoes, pineapple, tomatoes, snow peas & onions.
- E5 Mango
Yellow curry, onion & snow peas.
- E6 Khao Soi$19.00
Egg noodles with chicken thigh, coconut curry, red onions & cilantro, pickled mustard greens, top with crispy egg noodles.
Stir Fried
- E7 Cashew Nut Stir Fry
Pineapple, red pepper, onion & garlic.
- E8 Ginger Stir Fry
Mushrooms, red pepper, onion, scallions & garlic.
- E9 Combo Vegetable Stir Fry
In garlic sauce.
- E10 Pineapple Stir Fry
Mushroom, snow peas, onion, scallions, cashew & garlic sauce.
- E11 Bamboo Shoot Stir Fry
Mushroom, peppers, onion & basil sauce.
- E12 Tofu Noodle Stir Fry$15.00
Mixed vegetables & peanut sauce.
- E13 Ginger Duck or Haddock
Ginger, mushroom, onion, scallions & red peppers.
- E14 Chicken Teriyaki Stir Fry$17.00
Mixed vegetables & garlic sauce.
- E15 Chicken Katsu Stir Fry$17.00
Crispy chicken, mixed vegetables, Katsu sauce & lo mein noodles