Thaiway6
FOOD
Appetizer
- Roti Dip$6.00
- Fresh Summer Roll Tofu$7.00
- Fresh Summer Roll Shrimp$8.00
- Crispy Egg Roll Veggies$7.00
- Finger Shrimp$9.00
- Coconut Shrimp$9.00
- Cream Cheese Wonton$8.00
- Crispy Tofu$6.00
- Spicy Chicken Wings$11.00
- Fried Chicken Wings$10.00
- Chicken Satay$9.00
- Homemade Fish Cake$9.00
- Edamame$6.00
- Vegetable Gyoza$7.00
- E SAAN Sausage$10.00
Soup
- SMALL Tom Yum$7.00
Hot & sour with mushroom, galangal, tomato, onions, and cilantro
- LARGE Tom Yum$13.00
Hot & sour with mushroom, galangal, tomato, onions, and cilantro
- SMALL Tom Kha Coconut$7.00
Hot and sour with "Coconut milk", mushroom, galangal, onions, and cilantro
- LARGE Tom Kha Coconut$13.00
Hot and sour with "Coconut milk", mushroom, galangal, onions, and cilantro
Salad
- Som Tum Papapya$11.00
Shredded papaya with shrimp, green beans, tomato, garlic, peanuts, fish sauce, and spicy lime dressing
- Larb$13.00
- Larb Duck$17.00
Grounded meat, red onion, rice powder, cilantro, mint, and basil with spicy lime dressing
- Pla Goong$16.00
Grilled shrimp, lemongrass, cilantro, kaffir leaves, mint, and basil with spicy lime dressing
- Seafood Salad$17.00
Scallop, shrimp, mussels, calamari, cilantro, onion, tomato, mint, basil, chili paste, and celery with spicy lime dressing
- Eggplant Salad$14.00
Grilled eggplant with minced chicken & shrimp, onion, cilantro, and basil, mint, chili paste, and spicy lime dressing
- Beef Salad$16.00
Grilled sliced beef, cucumber, cilantro, onion, tomato, mint, and basil with spicy lime dressing
- Crystal Noodle Salad$14.00
Minced pork, crystal noodles, shrimp, mushroom, tomato, chili paste, and onion with spicy lime dressing
Chef's Special
- Tiger Cry$20.00
Grilled steak topped with sautéed mixed vegetables, served with chili fish sauce
- Green Curry Salmon$18.00
Grilled filet salmon paired with green curry reduction. Served with steamed carrot and broccoli
- PaNang Mango$18.00
Choice of salmon or prawns on a bed of fresh mango served with "Pa Nang" curry sauce
- Pad Ped Catfish$17.00
Spicy catfish with green beans, kaffir leaves, basil, bell pepper, and house spicy chili paste
- Pad Cha Catfish$17.00
Catfish with lemongrass, galangal, kaffir leaves, green peppercorn, finger root, and chili
- Pad Tua Shrimp and Scallop$18.00
Shrimp and scallop with green beans, bell pepper, and house spicy chili paste
- Pla Rad Prik$17.00
Deep-fried whole tilapia fish. Topped with house spicy sweet and sour sauce and crispy basil
- Kra Prow Moo Grob$16.00
Crispy pork with basil, bell pepper, white onions, and chili
- Ka Na Moo Grob$16.00
Crispy pork with Chinese broccoli
- Kao Moo Dang$15.00
Red BBQ pork on top of steamed rice and red gravy sauce
- Kao Mun Gai Tod$15.00
Fried chicken on top of garlic rice
- Pork Leg Stew$16.00
Stewed pork leg in house special soy sauce. Served on top of steamed Chinese broccoli
- Spicy Fish$17.00
Deep fried fillet Basa white fish served with red curry sauce and steamed broccoli.
- Kao Moo Dang & Moo Grob$16.00
- Rib Eye Dern Dong$20.00
Sauteed spicy Grilled Rib Eye Steak with kaffir leave, bell pepper, pepper corn, and basil leaves.
Curry
- Yellow Curry$13.95
Dark meat chicken stewed in yellow curry and yellow onions
- Red Curry$13.95
Choice of meat in red curry with bamboo shoots, green beans, basils, carrot, and bell pepper
- Green Curry$13.95
Choice of meat in green curry with bamboo shoots, green beans, basil, carrot, and bell pepper
- Pa Nang Curry$13.95
Choice of meat in panang curry sauce with carrot, and kaffir leaves
- Gang Kua$13.95
Choice of meat in red curry sauce with pineapple, tomatoes, onions, bell pepper, and basil
- Pumpkin Curry$13.95
Choice of meat in red curry sauce with pumpkin, bell pepper, and basil
- Massaman Curry$13.95
Choice of meat in massaman curry sauce and peanuts
Entrée
- Grilled Marinated Chicken$15.00
Grilled marinated chicken. Served with Thai sweet sauce
- Charcoal Pork$15.00
Grilled marinated pork, served with Thai sweet sauce
- Pad Prik Khing$13.00
Sting beans with house spicy chili paste, bell pepper, kaffir leaves, and string beans
- Pad Kra Prow$13.00
Grounded chicken or pork with bell pepper, basil, and chili paste
- Pad Garlic$13.00
Fresh garlic with a choice of meat, green onion, on vegetables
- Pad Ginger$13.00
Fresh ginger with choice of meat, carrot, onion, mushroom, and bell pepper
- Pad Eggplant$13.00
Eggplant with choice of meat, basil, and bell pepper
- Pad Veggies$13.00
Fresh mixed vegetables with a choice of meat in light garlic sauce
- Pra Ram Peanut Sauce$13.00
Steamed mixed vegetables topped with a choice of meat and peanut sauce dressing
- Pad Himapan$13.00
Cashew nuts with choice of meat, onion, carrot, dried chili, and bell pepper
- Pad Prik Pao$13.00
Sauteed mushroom, carrot, choice of meat, onion, carrot, dried chili, and bell pepper.
Noodle Soup / Dry
- Duck Noodle Soup$15.00
Roasted duck, bean sprouts, onion, cilantro, and garlic
- Tom Yum Noodle Soup$13.00
Sliced pork, grounded pork, meatball, onions, beansprouts, peanuts, lime juice, and garlic
- Original Noodle Soup$13.00
Chicken or beef, bean sprouts, onion, cilantro, and garlic
- Grilled Pork Egg Noodle (DRY)$14.00
Grilled marinated pork., bean sprouts, onion, cilantro, and garlic. Served with soup on the side
- Roasted Duck Egg Noodle (DRY)$15.00
- Kao Soy$15.00
Chicken, egg noodles topped with yellow curry, chicken, dried shallot, onion, garlic, cilantro, chili, pickle, crispy noodles, and fried shallot
Noodles & Fried Rice
- Pad Thai$13.00
Rice stick noodles, bean sprouts, green onion, peanut, egg, tofu, in pad Thai sauce
- Pad Se Ew$13.00
Flat rice noodle, egg, Chinese broccoli, and American broccoli
- Pad Kee Mao$13.00
Flat rice noodle, basil, carrot, onion, broccoli, tomatoes, bell pepper, and cabbage
- Pad Woon Sen$13.00
Crystal noodles, egg, celery, onion, mushroom, carrot
- Guay Tiew Kua$13.00
Chicken pan-fried flat rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, onion, and peanuts
- Rad Na$13.00
Pan-fried flat rice noodles. Topped with gravy sauce, and Chinese broccoli
- Rad Na Mee Grob$13.00
Pan-fried crispy egg noodles. Topped with gravy sauce and Chinese broccoli
- Thai Fried Rice$13.00
Egg, tomatoes, onions, and cilantro
- Basil Fried Rice$13.00
Fresh basil with chili and bell pepper
- Mango Fried Rice$14.00
Fresh mango, egg, cashew, raisins, onion, yellow curry powder, carrot, and tomatoes
- Pineapple Fried Rice$14.00
Pineapple, egg, cashew, raisins, onion, yellow curry powder, carrot, and tomatoes
- Fried Chicken Fried Rice$15.00
Fried chicken on top of fried rice, egg, tomatoes, and onions. Served with Thai sweet sauce
- Grilled Pork Fried Rice$15.00
Marinated grilled pork on top of fried rice, egg, tomatoes, and onions. Served with Thai sweet sauce
- Red Curry Fried Rice$13.00
Red curry paste, choice of meat, basil, string beans, and bell pepper
- Crab Fried Rice$20.00
Crab meat, tomatoes, onion, and egg
- Bird’s Nest Noodle$14.00
DRINKS
Beverages
- Thai Tea$4.00
- Thai Coffee$4.00
- Thai Jasmine Green Milk Tea$4.50
- Unsweetened Iced Tea$3.00
- Sweetened Iced Tea$3.50
- Coke$2.00
- Dr. Pepper$2.00
- Ginger Ale$2.00
- Diet Coke$2.00
- Sprite$2.00
- Thai Tea (No Ice)$4.50
- Thai Coffee (No Ice)$4.50
- Sparkling Butterfly Pea Flower Tea$5.00
- Spicy Ginger Iced Tea$4.50
- Juice$2.00
- Milk$2.00
- Hibiscus Sweet Iced Tea$4.50