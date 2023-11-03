Thanal Indian Tavern 1939 Arch Street
Food
Soups and Starter
- Basil Rasam$7.99
Light soup made with tamarind, garlic, pepper red chilies and basil
- Country Chicken Soup$7.99
Thin soup made with intense flavor of organic country chicken with southern spices
- Cheese Naan$5.99
Naan bread filled with shredded mozzarella cheese
- Spiced Crab Naan$9.99
Naan bread filled with coriander spiced crab meat
- Veg Samosa$7.49
Crispy triangular wheat dough pouches with a filling of potatoes, onion, peas, and spices.
- Kale And Spinach Chat$10.99
Spinach and kale leaves coated with gram flour batter and deep-fried crispy, layered with chickpeas, mint and tamarind chutneys
- Onion Pakora$10.99
Crispy onion fritters prepared in south Indian style with curry leaves
- Podi Idli$11.99
Idly, onion, red chilli, and curry leaves sautéed in ghee
- Gobi Manchurian$11.99
Cauliflower florets sautéed in a spicy & tangy sauce, prepared in an Indo-Chinese style
- Chili Paneer$13.99
Paneer/Onion/Green Pepper/Soy Cilantro Scallion Sauce
- Indian Railway Peppers$10.99
Wax chillies coated in gram flour, deep fried, stuffed with onion and chili, and served with coconut chutney
- Chicken 65$14.99
Crisp and spicy chicken fritters toasted with red chili and curry leaves
- Kodi Vepudu$13.99
Chicken Thighs/ Onion/ Tomato/ Curry Leaves/ Garlic/ Cumin/ Spices
- Apollo Fish / Chicken$14.99
Battered and Fried fish pieces - ginger, garlic & green chilly, crushed black pepper
- Prawn Milagu Varuval$15.99
Prawns tempered with black pepper and curry leaves
- Mutton Sukka$17.99
Seared boneless lamb seasoned with onions, garlic and dagad phool spice
Clay Pot Oven
- Pudhina Paneer Tikka$15.99
Soft cottage cheese in a mint and spice-smeared coat
- Zafrani Malai Kabab$15.99
Chicken tenders marinated with ginger, garlic, chili, and garam masala
- Shrimp Malai Kabab$19.49
Jumbo shrimp marinated in a nutty, spicy mix, with chili powder, curry leaf, and coriander
- Tandoori Chicken$17.99
Tender half chicken/ginger/garlic/garam masala
- Tandoori Salmon$22.99
Atlantic salmon fillet/ginger/garlic/ajwain/
- Coriander Lamb Chops$29.99
Tender lamb chops/coriander seeds/chillies
- Tandoori Pomfret$25.99
Whole pomfret/curry leaves/ asafetida/kashmiri red chillies
Breads
Traditional Curries
- Chicken Chettinad$22.99
Boneless chicken cooked with aromatic stone grounded spice paste
- Butter Chicken$22.99
Smoked chicken in a rich, buttery tomato sauce
- Malabar Fish Curry$24.99
Fresh Fish cooked with coconut milk and tamarind sauce in Kerala style
- Malabar Shrimp Curry$24.99
Fresh Shrimp cooked with coconut milk and tamarind sauce in Kerala style
- Thanal Special Goat Curry$28.99
Baby goat cubes simmered with our special mix of poppy seeds and coconut
- Gongura Mutton Curry$28.99
Baby goat cubes cooked in traditional red sorrel leaves paste
- Lamb Shank Roganjosh$28.99
Slow roasted lamb shank topped enriched stew of browned onions
- Vanjaram Fish Curry$22.99
Vegetarian Curries
- Aloo Gobi$14.99
Dry preparation of Potatoes and cauliflower spiced with cumin ginger and turmeric
- Tadka Dal$15.99
Boiled yellow lentils tempered with garlic tomatoes and mustard
- Mushroom Mutter Masala$15.99
Mushrooms, Peas in creamy Spiced Tomato sauce and garnished with coriander & panch phoron
- Chenna Masala$14.99
Chickpeas simmered in thickened gravy of ginger cumin and tomatoes
- Eggplant Koora$15.99
Indian egg plant cooked in curry made of tamarind, mustard and curry leaves
- Paneer Makhni$15.99
Cottage cheese cubes with reduced creamy gravy of tomatoes and garam masala
- Amchur Bhindi$16.99
Semi dry preparation of okra tossed with sun dried mango slices
- Kadai Tofu$16.99
Tofu cubes stir fried with bell peppers in rich tomato gravy
- Anjeer Kofta$17.99
Dumplings of cottage cheese, fenugreek, potatoes and figs in a creamy sauce
- Baingan Bharta$15.99
Baked eggplant mashed with ginger green chili and tomato paste
- Kadai Paneer$17.99
- Dal Makhani$15.99
Classic Curries
- Tikka Masala$18.99
Very tender and slow cooked (Chicken / Shrimp / Lamb / Salmon / Paneer/ Tofu) in a sauce made of tomatoes, onion, red chilies, fenugreek and cream
- Saag$16.99
Tender (Chicken / Lamb / Paneer/ Tofu) cooked with spinach, onions, green chili paste & garnished with light cream
- Karahi$16.99
Flavored (Chicken / Lamb / Goat / Shrimp/Veggie) slow cooked in onion, garlic, bell peppers
- Korma$16.99
Flavored (Chicken / Lamb / Vegetables) cooked in a sauce of green chilies, coconut, poppy seeds, and garlic
- Vindaloo$18.99
Select (Chicken / Lamb / Shrimp) cooked in a spicy concoction of vinegered red chili paste and baby potatoes