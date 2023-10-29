2x points now for loyalty members
Thanks A Brunch
ThanksABrunch House Menu
Brunchfast Burritos
Classic Breakfast Burrito - 12" flour tortilla, choice of Bacon, Veggies, Green Chili Pork, Soyrizo, Sausage, OR Carne Asada, house potatoes, eggs, avocado, cheese fondue, salsa
12" flour tortilla, sausage, bacon, house potatoes, eggs, sour cream, American cheese, hot sauce, pickled onions
12" flour tortilla, bacon, crisscut fries, eggs, avocado, sour cream, pickled jalapenos, pico de gallo
12" flour tortilla, bacon, elote, Valentino Hot Sauce, eggs, feta, potatoes, pico de gallo
TAB Bennies
English muffin, fried eggs, tomato, avocado, topped with cheese fondue, balsamic reduction, basil & served with house potatoes
English muffin, fried eggs, tomato, avocado, topped with cheese fondue, Carne Asada, balsamic reduction, basil & served with house potatoes.
English Muffin, fried eggs, tomato, avocado, topped with a Green Chili Hollandaise & served with house potatoes.
Soyrizo Eggs Benedict - English Muffin, Fried Eggs, Pico, Soyrizo, Green Chili Hollandaise & served with house potatoes
TAB French Toast
Our signature French Toast topped with fresh fruit, Whipped Cream, Syrup & Powdered Sugar
French Toast stacked with our house-made Cookie Butter Tiramisu filling, cacao powder, espresso powder, & drizzled with syrup
Stacked French Toast stuffed with Nutella, peanut butter and dusted with a churro mix, topped with our cream cheese drizzle & fruit.
Pretzel crusted French Toast stuffed with a cheesecake filling and topped with Prickly Pear syrup, whipped cream, & powdered sugar
Pretzel crusted French Toast stuffed with a cheesecake filling and topped with banana foster, whipped cream, & powdered sugar. - $10
Cornflake Fried French toast stuffed with Ice Cream. Topped with whipped cream, cherry, and cinnamon
TAB Hangover Bowls
CrissCut fries with Carne Asada, cheese fondue, jalapeno, tomato, cilantro & avocado
CrissCut fries topped with bacon, scrambled eggs, cheese fondue, salsa, avocado, pickled onions & cilantro
CrissCut fries topped with sausage, scrambled eggs, cheese fondue, chipotle sauce, pickled onions & cilantro
Freshly made tortilla chips, cheese sauce, Tomatillo Pork, scrambled eggs, mild salsa, sour cream, tomatoes, cilantro, pickled onions
TAB Avocado Toast
Toasted sourdough topped with an avocado spread, tomato, basil, & balsamic glaze
Toasted sourdough topped with an avocado spread, elote, feta, cilantro & hot honey
Toasted sourdough topped with an avocado spread, sliced strawberries, almonds, feta, basil & balsamic
TAB Tacos
Pick three of the Tacos! Served with house potatoes
Corn Tortillas stuffed with scrambled eggs, bacon, salsa, avocado, & cilantro served with house potatoes
Corn Tortillas stuffed with scrambled eggs, sausage, chipotle sauce, pickled onions & cilantro served with house potatoes
Corn Tortillas stuffed with JUST EGGS, Soyrizo, salsa, avocado, & cilantro served with house potatoes
Corn Tortillas toasted with cheddar cheese, green chili, with scrambled eggs, salsa, avocado, & cilantro served with house potatoes
TAB in the Afternoon
Two smashed beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, fried egg, chipotle mayo & served side of your choice
Two Smash beef patties, feta cheese, red onion jam, lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli & served side of choice
Two smashed beef patties, American cheese, Green Chili Hollandaise, crispy chips, lettuce, tomato, bacon & served with side of your choice
Hand-breaded chicken, bacon, pepper jack cheese, chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato & served with side of your choice
Hand-breaded chicken, honey sriracha sauce, lettuce, tomato, cilantro, red onion, sour cream, wrapped up in a tortilla & served with side of your choice.
Spring mix, fresh strawberries, chicken, feta cheese, red onions, almonds, avocado served with our house Lemon vinaigrette
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, croutons, tomatoes, Caesar dressing, and parmesan cheese.
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, croutons, tomatoes, Caesar dressing, and parmesan cheese all wrapped up and served with kettle chips
Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Aioli & Avocado served on sourdough toast comes with a side of your choice.
Fried Tortilla bowl stuffed with romaine lettuce, green chilis, elote, grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, and a house dressing
TAB Weekly Specials!!!!
Our homemade banana bread made into an awesome french toast topped with a cream cheese drizzle!
Toast Sourdough, Pesto Eggs, Feta, Bacon, Balsamic Tomato, Garlic Aioli, Red Onion Jam. Served with potato.
Build A Platter
100% Plant Based Menu
Breakfast
Your Choice of Soyrizo or Impossible Sausage, Just Eggs, Potatoes, Avocado, Salsa, Tomato, and Cilantro.
Corn Tortillas, House-Made Soyrizo, Just Eggs, Salsa, Avocado, Cilantro served with potatoes.
Impossible Sausage, Just Eggs, Vegan American Cheese, Vegan Chipotle Aioli, Tomatoes, on sourdough bread served with potatoes.
Potatoes, Just Eggs, and Vegan Cheese wrapped up in tortilla and smothered in our Green Chili Vegan Pork!
Toasted sourdough, pesto Just Eggs, vegan feta, impossible sausage, balsamic tomato, garlic aioli. Served with potato
Lunch
Vegan bun, Recreate Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Aioli, and cheese. Served with fries.
Vegan bun stuffed with Two Smash Patties with American Cheese, Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Avocado & Tomato. Served with Fries.
Flour Tortilla, Recreate Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Cilantro, Garlic Aioli, and Agave Sriracha Sauce. Served with kettle chips.
Our Impossible Smash Patties, topped with Vegan Feta, Red Onion Jam, Balsamic Tomato, Lettuce, & Vegan Garlic Aioli. served with Fries