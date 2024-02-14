Maisanos Little Italian Kitchen 7831 Cleveland Ave NW
Main Menu
Appetizers
- Pepperoni Rolls (2)$6.25
- Tomato Bruschetta (5)$7.50
Garlic Tomato basil and parmesan on crostini
- Honey Ricotta$8.75
charred Italian Bread with honey, ricotta, reduced balsamic and basil
- Stuffed Mushrooms$9.85
Roasted button mushrooms w/ Italian sausage, cheese and herbs.
- Loaded Jojos$9.00
Fried Jojo potatoes with marinara & Alfredo gravy, red onions, black olives, Parmesan, pepperoni bits and herbs.
- Mozzarella Sticks (5)$8.25
Soups & Salads
- Garden Salad$5.25+
Fresh greens, red onions, black olives, pepperoncini, shredded cheese and croutons
- Antipasto$13.45
Fresh greens, tomatoes, ham, salami, pepperoni, black olives, shredded cheese and Italian Vinaigrette.
- Pepperoni Crisp Salad$12.50
Fresh greens, tomatoes, banana peppers,, red onions, parmesan, pepperoni crisps, croutons and Italian Vinaigrette.
- Panzanella Salad$12.75
Marinated tomatoes, red onion, fresh mozzarella and croutons tossed with balsamic vinaigrette.
- Chicken Caesar Salad$13.50
Romaine, parmesan, croutons, roasted red peppers, grilled chicken and Caesar dressing.
- House Wedding Soup$4.50+
House made chicken stock with chicken, meatballs, veggies, & pasta.
Pasta
- Pasta$9.00
- Chicken Parmesan$14.00
Crispy parmesan breaded chicken breast with marinara, melted cheese, and a side of spaghetti.
- Lasagna$13.80
Pasta layered with marinara, blended cheeses, herbs and spices.
- Eggplant Parmesan$12.90
Crispy parmesan breaded eggplant with marinara, melted cheese and a side of spaghetti.
- Gnocchi$12.80
Old School potato gnocchi sauteed and tossed with marinara.
- Cheese Ravioli$14.50
Eight Cheese filled Ravioli with marinara or alfredo sauce.
- Shrimp Tortellini$16.00
Sauteed shrimp, spinach, tomatoes and mushrooms with cheese tortollini and alfredo sauce.
- Sausage, Pepper, Onions Pasta$13.00
Italian Sausage, sauted bell peppers and onions with penne and marinara gravy
- Mostaccioli$14.80
Bolognese, mushrooms, fresh spinach, ricotta and parmesan
- Pasta Bake$11.85
Our signature bake sauce with penne pasta topped with cheese and baked.
- Italian Sausage Bake$14.85
Our signature bake sauce with penne and Italian sausage, topped with cheese then baked
- Chicken Bake$14.85
Our signature bake sauce, penne and grilled chicken, topped with cheese then baked.
- Meatball Bake$14.70
Our signature bake sauce with penne, two meatballs topped with cheese then baked.
- Shrimp Bake$15.30
Our signature bake sauce, penne and sauteed shrimp topped with cheese then baked.
- Side Pasta$6.00
Pizza
- Small Pizza$9.75
- Large Pizza$13.65
- Gluten Free-Medium$14.50
- Supreme Pizza$13.90+
Select either 9 " or 15" round pizza with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, red onion, green peppers, mozzarella and provolone cheese.
- Blanco Pizza$13.90+
Select either 9" or 15" round pizza with garlic ricotta spread on top, tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone, herbs, and spices.
- Chicken Florentine Pizza$13.90+
Select either 9" or 15" pizza with garlic ricotta spread, mozzarella, provolone, marinated tomatoes, spinach, herbs and spices.
Stromboli
Sandwiches
- Original DiRizz$8.75+
Dirizz Sandwich includes capicola, sopressata, pepperoni, and salami meats plus provolone and mozzarella cheeses. Diriz style adds tomatoes, red onion, red peppers and Italian slaw. Served with our own pasta chips.
- Meatball Sub$9.00+
Meatballs, marinara sauce with mozzarella and provolone cheese. Served with our own pasta chips.
- Philly Cheese Steak$9.40+
Seasoned beef steak with bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella, and provolone cheeses. Served with our own pasta chips.
- Chicken Parm Sub$8.90+
Our parmesan breaded chicken with marinara with mozzarella and provolone cheese. Served with our own pasta chips.
- Sausage w/ onions & Peppers$8.60+
Seared Italian sausage, onions, bell peppers with mozzarella and provolone cheeses. Served with our own pasta chips.
Sides
- Side Salad w/ Meal$4.00
- Side Salad$5.25
- Italian Slaw$3.75
Shredded cabbage with wine vinegar, oil and spices.
- Garlic Bread$3.25
Half loaf of our baked bread with whipped garlic butter and spices.
- Cheesy Garlic Bread$3.90
Half loaf of our bread with whipped butter, garlic , spices and topped with cheese-then baked.
- Meatballs$2.25
Our famous 2 oz meatball with marinara sauce topped with parmesan cheese/parsley.
- Pasta Chips with marinara cream$2.00
Our own penne pasta fried with salt/pepper and spices. Side of marinara.
- Fresh Bread$1.00
- Side of Marinara$1.00
- Side of Alfredo$1.75
- 2oz Side of Parm Cheese$0.75
- Side of Pasta w Marinara$5.50
Desserts
- Cannoli$1.95+
Italian cannoli shell filled with cannoli cream/chocolate chips and topped with powdered sugar.
- Gelato$3.75+
Our own house made gelato in various flavors!
- Lemoncello Cake$6.00
Rich lemon flavor, very popular cake.
- Tiramisu$4.75+
Our house made tiramisu with custard, expresso, lady finger cookies and topped with cocoa powder.
- Dessert Special$1.00+
- Single Cookie/biscotti$1.50
Extras
Holiday Cookies
- 7 Layer Bar Cookie$15.75
- Lemon Bars$15.00
- Macadamia Amaretto Biscotti$19.50
- Butter Balls$15.75
- Decorated Cut-Outs$26.75
- Hershey Kiss$15.50
- Mini Cannoli$1.95
- Pitzelle--Vanilla$15.50
- Pitzelle--Anise$15.50
- Thumbprint--Jelly$15.50
- Thumbprint--ICING$15.50
- Cream Horns$16.50
- TRAY COST$7.00
- Pecan Fingers$16.00
- Apricot Cookie$17.00
- 12 inch tray Assorted Cookies$30.00
- 16 in tray Assorted Cookies$50.00
- 18 in Tray Assorted Cookies$75.00