That’s A Burger - Stony Island 8301 South Stony Island Avenue
Burgers
- Turkey Burger$11.00
Our ⅓ pound turkey burger is made from premium ground turkey, carefully seasoned with a blend of savory spices that will tantalize your taste buds. Cooked to perfection, this burger is grilled to a golden brown on the outside while remaining moist and tender on the inside.
- Beef Burger$12.00
Our premium ⅓ pound ground beef is seasoned with a special blend of herbs and spices, ensuring every bite is bursting with rich, savory flavors. Cooked to perfection, this burger is juicy, tender, and sure to satisfy even the heartiest appetite.
- Chicken Burger$10.00
Get ready to sink your teeth into our mouth-watering chicken burger, served on a buttery brioche bun and loaded with fresh, crisp lettuce, tangy pickles, and your choice of either grilled or raw onions.
- Salmon Burger$10.00
Indulge in our deliciously savory salmon burger, served on a fluffy brioche bun and topped with fresh lettuce, tangy pickles, and your choice of either grilled or raw onions.
- Impossible Burger (Veggie)$10.00
- Black Bean Burger$10.00
- Dad Duo Burger$14.00
One Beef patty.. One Turkey patty
- Whammy Burger (Beef)$15.00
Indulge in the ultimate burger experience with our mouth-watering beef burger and beef polish sausage combo, served open-face on top of each other for double the flavor and deliciousness.
- Whammy Burger (Turkey)$14.00
Get ready to savor the ultimate turkey burger experience with our mouth-watering turkey burger and turkey polish sausage combo, served open-face on top of each other for double the deliciousness.
- 4 in 1 Burger$17.00
4 in 1 comes with a single Beef or Turkey patty.. 1 egg, (3 oz) Turkey Chili, your choice of cheese..
- Kid Turkey$6.00
- Kid Beef$7.00
Other Stuff
- Chicken Strips$8.00
- Polish (Beef)$7.00
Served on a buttery brioche bun, this sausage is perfectly complemented by the bold flavors of tangy mustard and savory grilled onions, creating a taste sensation that is truly unforgettable. For those who like a little heat, we've added zesty sport peppers, adding a kick of spicy goodness to every bite.
- Polish (Turkey)$7.00
- Fish Sandwich$10.00
Served on toasted butter bun.. comes with Tarter Sauce, lettuce & Tomatoe
- Turkey Chili$6.00
- Turkey Hot Dogs (2)$7.00
Hot dogs come with mustard, relish,