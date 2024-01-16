That's A Some Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza
Specialty Pizza
- Lg House Pizza
Tomato Sauce, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Green Peppers Onions and Mozzarella Cheese.$24.99
- Lg Frog Rock
Named after the beloved Bainbridge landmark made with Pesto Sauce, Sausage, Artichoke Hearts Sun-Dried Tomatoes and Mozzarella Cheese.$24.99
- Lg Extreme Pepperoni
Pepperoni to the extreme! 3 times the pepperoni with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese!$24.99
- Lg Meat Pizza
Tomato Sauce, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni, Sausage, Italian Sausage and Mozzarella Cheese.$24.99
- Lg The Pleaser
Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Sausage and Mozzarella Cheese.$24.99
- Lg Carnivore
Tomato Sauce, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Parmesan Cheese and Mozzarella Cheese.$24.99
- Lg Margherita Pizza
Tomato Sauce, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil and Mozzarella Cheese.$24.99
- Lg Vegetarian Pizza
Tomato Sauce, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Green Peppers, Onions and Mozzarella Cheese.$24.99
- Lg Gourmet Vegetarian Pizza
Tomato Sauce, Sundried Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Garlic, Mushrooms and Mozzarella Cheese.$24.99
- Lg Spinach Pesto Pizza
Pesto Sauce, Spinach, Pine Nuts, Mozzarella Cheese and Feta Cheese.$24.99
- Lg Gorgonzola Vegetarian Pizza
Our National Award Winning Pizza!! Gorgonzola Sauce, Mushrooms, Pine Nuts, Red Onions, Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese and finished with a dusting of Feta Cheese after the bake.$24.99
- Lg BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, Chicken, Red Onions, Green Peppers and Mozzarella cheese.$24.99
- Lg Dirty Cricket
A mix of Tomato and Pesto Sauce, Chicken, Garlic and Mozzarella Cheese.$24.99
- Lg Pesto Chicken
Pesto sauce, Chicken, Artichoke hearts, Tomatoes, Garlic and Mozzarella cheese.$24.99
Chicken Wings
Fresh Salads
Calzones
DRINKS
Beverages
- 2 Liter Soda$4.99
- Sprite$3.00
- Orange Fanta$3.00
- Grape Fanta$3.25
- Strawberry Fanta$3.25
- OUT OF STOCKCoke ZeroOUT OF STOCK$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Coke$3.00
- Mexican Coke$3.75
- Barq's Rootbeer$3.00
- Mr. Pibb$3.00
- OUT OF STOCKMinuteMade LemonadeOUT OF STOCK$3.00
- OUT OF STOCKraspberry spiced cokeOUT OF STOCK$3.25
- OUT OF STOCKAHA Pinapple PassionfruitOUT OF STOCK$3.25
- OUT OF STOCKAHA Blackberry LemonOUT OF STOCK$3.25
- OUT OF STOCKTopo Chico Mineral WaterOUT OF STOCK$3.00
- Dasani Water$2.50
- Mexican Fanta Orange$3.75
- Powerade Mountainberry blast$3.00
- Powerade Grape$3.00
- Powerade Fruit punch$3.00
- Vitamin Water Tropical Citrus$3.00
- Vitamin Water Tropical Mango$3.00
- Vitamin Water Acai Blueberry Pomegranate$3.00
Alcohol
- OUT OF STOCKRainy Daze Goat Boater CanOUT OF STOCK$7.50
- OUT OF STOCKRainy Daze Disturbing The Peace CanOUT OF STOCK$7.50
- OUT OF STOCK14 Hands Bubbles Unicorn Can
14 hands sparkley Rose' by the can!OUT OF STOCK$8.00
- OUT OF STOCKRose CanOUT OF STOCK$8.00
- OUT OF STOCK14 Hands Hot to Trot Red Blend Can
14 hands hot to trot smooth red blend in a can!OUT OF STOCK$8.00
- OUT OF STOCKBainbridge Brewing Kommuter KolschOUT OF STOCK$7.50
- OUT OF STOCKBainbridge Brewing Eagle Harbor IPAOUT OF STOCK$7.50
- OUT OF STOCKWestern Red Brewing Springboard KolschOUT OF STOCK$5.00
- OUT OF STOCKWESTERN RED BREWING LITTLE TUGGER LAGEROUT OF STOCK$5.00
- OUT OF STOCK14 Hands Rose' Bottle
14 hands fantastic Rose' by the bottle!OUT OF STOCK$28.00
- OUT OF STOCK14 Hands Pinot Grigio BottleOUT OF STOCK$28.00
- OUT OF STOCK14 Hands Hot to Trot Red Blend Bottle
14 hands hot to trot red blend by the bottle!OUT OF STOCK$28.00