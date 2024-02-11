That Sushi Spot 5towns 1058 Broadway
Appetizers
- Buffalo Cauliflower Poppers$12.00
battered, breaded & deep fried cauliflower poppers in a homemade savory popper sauce
- Buffalo Salmon Poppers & Rice$18.00
10 pc crispy salmon bites deep fried and sauteed in our homemade buffalo sauce
- Cajun Curly Fries$6.50
- Crispy Rice$16.00
6 pieces rice tempura patty topped with assorted spicy fish & guacamole options
- Crispy Salmon Bites (8 pcs)$14.00
10 pieces deep-fried crunchy spicy salmon balls
- Edamame$7.00
Boiled soy beans, lightly salted.
- Fried Rice$9.00
Wok fried rice with soy sauce, egg, diced carrot, mushroom, and edamame
- Kani Poppers (12 pc)$12.00
16 pieces battered & deep-fried Kani sticks
- Kani Salad$12.00
spicy Kani atop diced cucumber & topped with crunch.
- Mini Vegetable Eggrolls (8 pcs)$7.00
8 pieces per serving, with duck sauce on the side.
- Sushi Burrito$15.00
Soy paper wrapped, choice of 2 fish and 2 veg
- Sushi Spot Fries$6.00
shoestring fries, lightly salted
- Sweet Potato Tempura Widges$8.00
Tempura battered homestyle fries.
- Tempura Onion Rings$7.00
- Tempura Salmon Strips (8 pcs)$14.00
8 strips, battered & deep-fried salmon
Poke Bowls & Salads
Poke' Bowls (Build Your Own)
Sushi Rolls
- Alaskan Roll$8.50
Raw salmon, avocado & cucumber
- Black Pepper Tuna Roll$8.50
Black pepper tuna with avocado OR cucumber
- Boston Roll$7.00
Kani, cucumber, lettuce.
- California Roll$7.00
Kani, avocado, cucumber.
- Holiday Roll$8.00
Raw tuna, Kani, & avocado topped with crunch
- King Crab Roll$7.50
Crunchy spicy Kani topped with crunch
- Philadelphia Roll$8.50
Raw salmon, cucumber & parve cream cheese
- Salango Roll$8.00
Raw salmon, jalapeno & mango
- Salmon Roll$7.50
Raw salmon with avocado OR cucumber
- Salmon Skin Roll$7.00
Crunchy cooked salmon skin with avocado OR cucumber
- Spicy Kani Roll$7.00
Spicy Kani crunch, choice of avocado OR cucumber.
- Spicy Salmon Roll$7.50
Crunchy spicy salmon with avocado OR cucumber
- Spicy Tuna Roll$7.50
spicy tuna crunch with avocado OR cucumber
- Spring Roll$8.00
Raw salmon, tuna, & avocado
- Tuna Roll$7.50
Raw tuna with avocado OR cucumber
- White Tuna Roll$8.50
White tuna with avocado OR cucumber
- Yellow Tail Roll$9.00
White tuna, jalapeño, cucumber, & spicy mayo
Specialty Rolls
- 5T DeLox Roll (XL)$16.00
black pepper tuna, avocado & asparagus, topped with spicy salmon, crunchy fried onions and special sauce combo
- Alternate Sides Roll$14.00
Cooked salmon & avocado, topped with half spicy tuna and half spicy salmon, and crunch.
- Crab Lover's Roll$11.00
Kani and avocado topped with crunchy spicy kani.
- Crunchy Situation (XL) Roll$16.50
- Diamond Roll$13.00
White tuna & red tuna topped with salmon.
- Double Decker Roll$16.00
Cooked salmon & cucumber, topped with layer of avocado and second layer of spicy tuna crunch.
- Dragon Roll$11.00
Kani, avocado & cucumber topped with avocado
- El Scoobacho Roll (XL)$14.00
salmon, tuna, avocado & cucumber, topped with crunch and special sauce duo
- Fashionista Roll$12.50
salmon, mango, & cucumber topped with avocado
- Godzilla Roll$11.50
crunchy spicy tuna topped with avocado
- Greeny Roll$12.50
crunchy spicy salmon and spicy Kani, topped with avocado
- Interesting Roll$15.00
spicy tuna, mango & avocado, topped with seared salmon, diced jalapeno and a sauce trio
- Kawasaki Roll$11.50
Spicy kani topped with avocado, crunch, and sweet sauce.
- Lawrence Roll$16.00
- Mexican Roll$13.00
White tuna with cucumber, jalapeño, crunch, and spicy mayo. Topped with avocado and spicy crunch.
- Naruto Roll (No Rice, No Nori)$14.00
- Rainbow Roll$14.00
- Salmon Lovers Roll$12.50
Spicy salmon crunch topped with salmon.
- Smoked & Seared Roll$14.00
- Spicy Status Roll$14.00
Spicy salmon, spicy kani, and jalapeño topped with spicy tuna, crunch, and spicy sauce combo.
- Tuna Bagel Roll$14.00
Black pepper tuna, white tuna, and avocado topped with red tuna and spicy mayo.
- Tuna Lovers Roll$12.50
Spicy tuna crunch topped with tuna.
- Volcanic Eruption Roll$14.00
- Yellow Dragon Roll$14.00
Vegetable Rolls
- A.A.C Roll$6.50
Avocado, asparagus & cucumber
- Avocado Cucumber Roll$5.50
- Avocado Lemon Roll$6.50
- Avocado Roll$5.50
- Cooked Sweet Potato Roll$6.00
- Cucumber Carrot Roll$5.00
- Cucumber Roll$5.00
- Garden Roll$6.00
avocado, cucumber, carrot, & asparagus.
- George Roll$6.00
avocado, crunch & spicy mayo inside roll
- Magnificent Roll$10.00
sweet potato tempura, topped with avocado & crunch.
- Mango Roll$5.50
- Mushroom Onion Roll$6.00
portobello mushroom & crunchy fried onion
- Onion Tempura Roll$6.00
- Portobello Mushroom Roll$6.00
- Portobello Pesto Roll$6.00
- Portobello Plus Roll$10.00
portobello mushroom & sweet potato tempura, topped with avocado.
- Rice Roll$5.50
- Sabi Roll$6.50
asparagus & sweet potato tempura, topped with crunch and sweet sauce
- Sundried Tomato Avocado Roll$6.00
sun-dried tomato & avocado
- Sweet Potato Tempura Roll$6.00
sweet potato tempura
- Sweetheart Roll$6.00
avocado, carrot, & sweet potato tempura.
- Vegetable Roll$5.50
avocado, cucumber, carrot
- Vegetarian Mexican Roll$6.50
avocado & jalapeno, topped with crunch and spicy mayo.
- Veggie Tempura Roll (tempura fried)$10.00
avocado, portobello mushroom & carrot, topped with a sauce trio
Tempura Rolls
Tempura Special Rolls
- Bentzy Roll$15.00
- Broadway Roll$14.00
tuna, kani, and salmon, topped with chef special sauce combo.
- Firecracker Roll$14.00
cooked black pepper tuna, avocado & jalapeno, topped with crunch and sriracha hot sauce.
- Manhattan Roll$14.00
spicy tuna, spicy salmon, avocado & cucumber, topped with spicy mayo and sweet sauce
- OMG! (Oh My Guacamole) Roll$15.00
salmon & sweet potato tempura, topped with guacamole, scrunch & special sauce combo
- Sharon Roll (seaweed outside)$12.00
salmon & avocado, topped with crunch and special sauce combo
- Spicefest Roll$14.00
Spicy salmon, spicy tuna, spicy kani & avocado, tempurad and topped with Jalapeño and sriracha sauce.
- Spider Roll (seaweed outside)$13.00
salmon, kani & carrots, topped with sweet sauce
- Sushi Spot Roll$14.00
black pepper tuna, avocado, sun-dried tomato & pesto, topped with chef special sauce and crunch.
- Tempura Dragon Roll$15.00
California tempura roll, topped with avocado
- Toasted Bagel Roll$14.00
salmon, parve cream cheese, cucumber, topped with spicy mayo.
Cooked Fish Rolls
- Cooked Salmon Roll$8.00
- Fit Roll (no rice, no nori)$12.00
Cooked salmon, avocado, carrot & lettuce, wrapped in cucumber (No Rice, No Nori)
- Good Times Roll (XL)$12.00
Cooked salmon, Kani, avocado, & sweet potato tempura
- Green House Roll$12.00
Cooked salmon, cucumber & carrot, topped with avocado
- Hitodi Roll$9.00
- Legit Roll$14.00
Cooked spicy tuna, sun-dried tomato & pesto, topped with avocado
- Pesto Magic Roll$9.00
- Salmon Popper Roll$10.00
tempura salmon, with choice of vegetables.
- Saw You On Central Roll (XL)$12.00
- Schnitzel Roll$14.00