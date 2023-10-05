The 205 coffee bar 205 Columbia Ave
DRINKS
Coffee
A medium to dark blend using our 205 House Coffee Blend.
Latté (8oz)
Steamed whole milk poured over espresso.
Latté (12oz)
Steamed whole milk poured over espresso.
Latté (16oz)
Steamed whole milk poured over espresso.
Old Soul (16oz)
Earl Grey tea, steamed milk, vanilla, honey infused with lavender and grapefruit.
Americano (12oz Only)
Espresso over hot water.
Chai Latte (12oz)
A not too sweet chai latte made with Rishi's Masala Chai.
Chai Latte (16oz)
Brazen Latte (12oz)
Espresso, touch of chocolate, coconut cream and local cayenne honey.
Brazen Latte (16oz)
Espresso, touch of chocolate, coconut cream and cayenne honey.
12oz Brown Sugar Molasses Latte
A not too sweet combination of brown sugar and molasses in your latte.
16oz Brown Sugar Molasses Latte
A not too sweet combination of brown sugar and molasses in your latte.
Vietnamese Latte (12oz)
Espresso shot, vanilla, condensed milk, coconut cream and cinnamon.
Vietnamese Latte (16oz)
Espresso shot, vanilla, condensed milk, coconut cream and cinnamon.
Cappuccino
2oz of espresso 4oz of steamed milk
Creme Brulatté (12oz)
A uniquely delicious latte with caramelized sugar on top.
Creme Brulatte (16oz)
A uniquely delicious latte with caramelized sugar on top.
Hot Chocolate (12oz)
Top it off with some homemade whipped cream.
Kids Hot Chocolate
8oz hot chocolate "not too hot" and whipped cream included.
Hot Tea
Brewed Rishi tea located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Try it iced with honey!
Espresso Shot
A 2oz espresso shot pulled straight for our ModBar
Miel (12oz)
Espresso shot, honey, cinnamon with steamed milk.
Miel (16oz)
Espresso shot, honey, cinnamon with steamed milk.
Nutella Latte (12oz)
Just like it sounds. Nutella mixed into your latte.
Nutella Latte (16oz)
Just like it sounds. Nutella mixed into your latte.
Mocha (12oz)
Espresso shot, Ghirardelli chocolate, with steamed milk.
Mocha 16oz
Espresso shot, Ghirardelli chocolate, with steamed milk.
White Chocolate Rasp Oat Mil No Whip!
(W)White Mocha Raspberry With Oat Milk With Whip
Iced Latté (16oz)
Espresso over iced milk. Most popular with vanilla added!
Cortado
Equal parts espresso and milk (4oz).
London Fog (16oz)
Earl Grey tea steeped with vanilla and steamed milk.
Shot in the Dark/Red Eye
2oz espresso shot over our House Blend coffee.
Tea Au Lait (16oz)
Pick your favorite Rishi tea with steamed milk.
Steamer
Flat White (12oz)
Coffee drink consisting of espresso with microfoam.
Chocolate Chai Latte 16oz
Pour Over
Cafe Au Lait
House coffee combined with steamed milk.
Macchiato (3oz Only)
Epresso with a dash of frothy steamed milk.
Matcha Latte (12oz Only)
Ceremony grade matcha. Most popular with honey added for a touch of sweetness.