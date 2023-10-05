DRINKS

Coffee

$3.07+

A medium to dark blend using our 205 House Coffee Blend.

Latté (8oz)

$4.50

Steamed whole milk poured over espresso.

Latté (12oz)

$5.00

Latté (16oz)

$5.75

Old Soul (16oz)

$6.46

Earl Grey tea, steamed milk, vanilla, honey infused with lavender and grapefruit.

Americano (12oz Only)

Espresso over hot water.

Chai Latte (12oz)

$5.52

A not too sweet chai latte made with Rishi's Masala Chai.

Chai Latte (16oz)

$5.90

Brazen Latte (12oz)

$5.90

Espresso, touch of chocolate, coconut cream and local cayenne honey.

Brazen Latte (16oz)

$6.46

Espresso, touch of chocolate, coconut cream and cayenne honey.

12oz Brown Sugar Molasses Latte

$5.90

A not too sweet combination of brown sugar and molasses in your latte.

16oz Brown Sugar Molasses Latte

$6.46

A not too sweet combination of brown sugar and molasses in your latte.

Vietnamese Latte (12oz)

$5.90

Espresso shot, vanilla, condensed milk, coconut cream and cinnamon.

Vietnamese Latte (16oz)

$6.46

Cappuccino

$4.00

2oz of espresso 4oz of steamed milk

Creme Brulatté (12oz)

$5.90

A uniquely delicious latte with caramelized sugar on top.

Creme Brulatte (16oz)

$6.46

Hot Chocolate (12oz)

$4.01

Top it off with some homemade whipped cream.

Kids Hot Chocolate

$3.54

8oz hot chocolate "not too hot" and whipped cream included.

Hot Tea

$4.01

Brewed Rishi tea located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Try it iced with honey!

Espresso Shot

$3.25

A 2oz espresso shot pulled straight for our ModBar

Miel (12oz)

$5.90

Espresso shot, honey, cinnamon with steamed milk.

Miel (16oz)

$6.46

Espresso shot, honey, cinnamon with steamed milk.

Nutella Latte (12oz)

$5.90

Just like it sounds. Nutella mixed into your latte.

Nutella Latte (16oz)

$6.46

Mocha (12oz)

$5.50

Espresso shot, Ghirardelli chocolate, with steamed milk.

Mocha 16oz

$6.46

White Chocolate Rasp Oat Mil No Whip!

$6.56

(W)White Mocha Raspberry With Oat Milk With Whip

$6.46

Iced Latté (16oz)

$5.61

Espresso over iced milk. Most popular with vanilla added!

Cortado

$3.54

Equal parts espresso and milk (4oz).

London Fog (16oz)

$5.66

Earl Grey tea steeped with vanilla and steamed milk.

Shot in the Dark/Red Eye

$4.50

2oz espresso shot over our House Blend coffee.

Tea Au Lait (16oz)

$4.50

Pick your favorite Rishi tea with steamed milk.

Steamer

$2.75+

Flat White (12oz)

$4.72

Coffee drink consisting of espresso with microfoam.

Chocolate Chai Latte 16oz

$6.25

Pour Over

$6.00

Cafe Au Lait

$3.75+

House coffee combined with steamed milk.

Macchiato (3oz Only)

$3.54

Epresso with a dash of frothy steamed milk.

Matcha Latte (12oz Only)

$6.00

Ceremony grade matcha. Most popular with honey added for a touch of sweetness.

Chai Chocolate Raspberry

$6.27

Maple Cinnamon Latte

$6.45

Pumpkin Latte

$6.46

On Tap

Kombucha (16oz)

$5.50

Cold Brew (16oz)

$5.43

Oat Milk (12oz)

$3.50

Milk (12oz)

$2.00

Milk (16oz)

$2.50

Chocolate Milk (12oz)

$2.50

Chocolate Milk (16oz)

$3.00

Water Cup

$1.00

Frozen Lemonade

$5.50

Lemonade Tap

$4.25

SELTZER

Italian Soda

$3.30

Spritzer/Phosphate

$2.75

FOOD

Bakery Category

Donut

$2.74
Apple Fritter

$3.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$3.75
Avocado Toast

$10.25
Ham & Gouda Croissant

$4.48

Muffin

$3.44

Almond Sticks

$3.25Out of stock

Gluten Free

Cinnamon Sugar Gluten Free Donuts

$3.70

Double Chocolate Gluten Free Donut

$3.70

Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.70
Gluten Free Breakfast Cookie

$3.70

Gluten Free Sugar Cookie

$3.70
Gluten Free Lemon Raspberry Donut

$3.70

Lemon Cookie

$3.70Out of stock

Gluten Free Birthday Cake Doughnut

$3.70

Cinnamon roll

$5.70

Croiffles

Churro Croiffle

$7.50
Smoked Salmon

$12.25
Peanut Butter Banana Waffle

$10.25

Blueberry Lemon Curd

$10.00

Nutella Strawberry Croiffle

$10.25

Blueberry Lemon Croiffle

$10.25

Toast Smoked Salmon

$12.25

Bagels

Plain

$3.25

Cinnamon Raisin

$3.25

Italian Herb

$3.25

RETAIL

Retail Coffee & Goods

205 House Blend

$17.00
Stovetop Company Blend

$17.00

Rwanda Frog Girl

$20.00Out of stock
Columbia Llama Bae

$16.00Out of stock
Decaf Columbia Sloth

$17.00
Ethiopia Hound

$18.00Out of stock

Brazil King Louis

$17.00Out of stock

Space Fox

$18.00Out of stock

Slouchy Cat 1\2 Caffeinated

$17.00

Chuck Panama

$18.00Out of stock

Smalls

$18.00

Lil Bun

$18.00Out of stock

Oat Milk

$5.50

Rishi Box

$7.50

Chai Carton

$7.00

Peru Owl

$19.00Out of stock