The Aberdeen Tap 440 N Aberdeen St
Starters
- Soup of the Day$4.00
soup of the day - ask staff
- Chili$4.00
housemade black bean chorizo chili
- Caprese Flatbread$15.00
grilled pita, fresh mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, pesto, balsamic glaze, truffle oil and fresh basil.
- Loaded Chili Cheese Fries$10.00
steak fries, our homemade black bean chorizo chili, nacho cheese sauce, sour cream, bacon and chives
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$12.00
artichoke, spinach, cream cheese & parmesan cheese. served with wonton chips. +2.50 for a side of pita bread
- Chorizo Dip$12.00
chorizo, poblano peppers, caramelized onions, pepperjack & chihuahua cheese. served with wonton chips. +2.50 for a side of pita bread
- Mac & Cheese Squares$14.00
four cheeses, elbow macaroni, panko, house-made ranch & marinara
- Wings$17.00
8 jumbo wings, choice of up to 2 sauces, served with ranch and blue cheese. Sauces: naked, buffalo, hot buffalo, chiliyaki, smoked bbq, spicy bbq with tamarind, mango habanero, jerk, carolina gold.
- Nachos$13.00
crispy wonton chips with black bean pico de gallo, chopped tomato, salsa rojo, avocado, cilantro, jalapeno crema, queso blanco sauce. add chicken or pulled pork $6, sub steak $7
- Poutine$16.00
steak fries, Wisconsin cheese curds, duck confit, PBR brown gravy, fresno chilis & green onions topped with a fried egg
- Chee-Vaps$16.00
house made Croatian uncased sausage, served with ajvar, tzatziki, feta, grilled pita
- Shrimp Tacos$16.00
grilled or fried Shrimp topped with avocado, cabbage, chipotle rodeo, cilantro, white corn tortillas
- Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls$14.00
shredded chicken, blue cheese, house buffalo, ranch or bluei cheese
- Buffalo Cauliflower$13.00
marinated and bread cauliflower, tossed in your choice of buffalo or hot buffalo sauce, ranch dressing on the side
- Pretzels$11.00
warm soft pretzels, honey mustard, four cheese sauce
Salads
- House Salad$10.00
field greens, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, onion, shaved carrots, house made balsamic dressing
- Chopped Wedge Salad$14.00
Romaine lettuce, hard boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles, candied bacon, cherry tomatoes, fried onion strings, house made smoked onion vinaigrette dressing
- Southwest Salad$14.00
mixed greens, black bean pico de gallo, avocado, tortilla strips, house made habanero ranch dressing (spicy! ask for dressing on the side if you're not sure you can handle the heat or substitute for our world famous ranch dressing)
- Caesar Salad$14.00
romaine hearts, parmesan, croutons, grape tomatoes, house made creamy caesar dressing
- Side Caesar Salad$5.00
- Side House Salad$5.00
Bangers & Grinders
- Gator Banger$17.50
grilled smoked Louisiana gator sausage, bacon etouffee, green onion
- Crawfish Banger$17.50
crawfish sausage, goat cheese, green onion and remoulade sauce
- Wagyu Banger$17.50
wagyu beef jalapeno smoked sausage with cheese. topped with carmelized onions, bacon and bbq sauce.
- Duck Grinder$17.50
duck confit, crispy duck skin, chimichurri, garlic aioli
- Cubano Grinder$17.50
slow roasted pork, polish ham, dijonnaise, swiss, dill pickles
- Chipotle Fajita Chicken Grinder$17.50
chopped grilled chicken breast sautéed in a chipotle sauce with spices and seasonings. green peppers, red peppers & onions with melted pepperjack & chihuahua cheese.
Sandwiches & More
- Fish N Chips$17.50
FRIDAYS ONLY (until we run out) 2 pieces of fried cod served with homemade tartar sauce, coleslaw and steak fries
- Fried Fish Sandwich$17.50
beer battered white fish, lettuce, tomato, pickles, pickled red onions, american cheese, house made remoulade sauce, brioche bun
- Burger$17.50
8oz CAB prime burger, LTO, pickles, brioche bun
- Impossible Burger$17.50
double stacked grilled patties, LTO, pickles, brioche bun
- Black Bean Veggie Burger$17.50
house made black bean, rice and farro patty, LTO, pickles brioche
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.50
breaded chicken breast, dill pickles, coleslaw, brioche
- Grilled Chicken Wrap$17.50
grilled chicken breast, avocado, lettuce, tomato, bacon, swiss cheese, mayo, flour tortilla. customize chicken: plain, buffalo, bbq, blackened seasoning
- Steak Sandwich$17.50
7oz ribeye, poblano peppers, red peppers, carmelized onions, pepperjack cheese & chipotle mayo on ciabatta bread
- B.L.A.A.T$17.50
crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, cheddar, house aioli, toasted sourdough
- Adult Grilled Cheese$12.00
melted american, cheddar, pepperjack and swiss cheese on toasted sourdough bread. Served with fries or sweet potato tots
Sides
- 12oz Sauce TO GO$10.00
12oz bottle of your favorite Aberdeen sauces to take home!
- Onion Rings$10.00
beer/whisky battered onions served with ranch and special sauce
- Fries$6.00
steak fries with special sauce
- Sweet Potato Tots$8.00
1/2 lb of sweet potato fries with ranch
- Coleslaw$4.00
hand cut veggies, creamy slaw dressing
- Side Sauce$0.50