The Alley - Ala Moana NEW
Brown Sugar Deerioca Series
- Crème Brûlée Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk$7.95
Our #1 Drink! Our Signature Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk featuring our carefully crafted in-house creme brulee.
- Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk$7.95
Our signature brown sugar boba paired with your choice of milk and our house-made sweet sea salt cream.
- Deerioca Crème Brûlée Cold Brew$7.95
- Matcha Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk$7.95
Our signature brown sugar boba paired with your choice of milk and our house-made matcha blend.
- Cocoa Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk$7.95
Our signature brown sugar boba paired with your choice of milk and our house-made cocoa blend.
- Ube Taro Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk$7.95
Our signature brown sugar boba paired with your choice of milk and our in-house sweet cream , taro chunks, and ube cream sauce.
- Ube Crème Brûlée Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk$7.95
Our signature brown sugar boba paired with your choice of milk and our in-house sweet cream, ube cream sauce, and creme brûlée.
Coffee Series
The Alley Specialty
- Lilikoi Green Tea$7.25
Jasmine green tea combined with lilikoi puree paired with boba and coconut jelly.
- Strawberry Mochi Smoothie$7.99Out of stock
- Lychee Green Tea$7.25
Fresh lychee bits and jasmine green tea paired with crystal boba.
- Strawberry Green Tea$7.25
Fresh strawberries and jasmine green tea paired with green tea jelly.
- Mango Purple Rice$7.95Out of stock
- Purple Rice Yogurt Smoothie$7.95
- Peach Frappe$7.45
- Mango Frappe$7.45
- Sea Salt Pineapple Tea$7.45
- Sea Salt Grapefruit Tea$7.45
Milk Tea Series
- Garden Milk Tea$6.95
- The Alley Trio Milk Tea$6.95
Assam black milk tea sweetened with cane sugar featuring our topping trifecta - Boba, Rainbow Jelly, Coconut Jelly
- Royal No. 9 Milk Tea$6.45
Blueberry black milk tea sweetened with cane sugar.
- The Alley Assam Milk Tea$6.45
Assam black milk tea sweetened with cane sugar
- Earl Grey Milk Tea$6.19Out of stock
Earl grey milk tea sweetened with cane sugar
- Jasmine Green Milk Tea$6.45
Jasmine green milk tea sweetened with cane sugar
- Peach Oolong Milk Tea$6.95
- Thai Milk Tea$6.95
Lulu Fresh Fruit Series
- Snow Strawberry Smoothie$7.95
Premium peach oolong tea sweetened with cane sugar lightly blended with the addition of fresh strawberries then topped with our in-house cheese foam.
- Orange Peach Oolong$7.25
Premium peach oolong tea sweetened with cane sugar and passion fruit puree combined with fresh oranges for a refreshing treat.
- Mango Coconut Lulu$7.99Out of stock
Snow Velvet Series
- Snow Velvet Peach Oolong Tea$6.45
Premium peach oolong tea topped with our in-house cheese foam.
- Snow Velvet Royal No 9 Black Tea$6.45
Our signature black tea with a hint of blueberry topped with in-house cheese foam.
- Snow Velvet Assam Black Tea$6.45
A robust black tea topped with our in-house cheese foam.
- Snow Velvet Jasmine Green Tea$6.45
Jasmine green tea topped with our in-house cheese foam.
- Snow Velvet Earl Grey Tea$6.45Out of stock
Earl grey tea, cheese foam
- Snow Velvet La France Pear Oolong Tea$6.45
Premium oolong tea with naturally infused pear topped with our in-house cheese foam.
Original Brew Tea Series
- Peach Oolong Tea$5.99
Premium oolong tea with naturally infused peach sweetened with cane sugar.
- Royal No. 9 Black Tea$5.99
Our unique premium black tea with a hint of blueberry sweetened with cane sugar.
- The Alley Assam Black Tea$5.99
A full bodied, robust black tea sweetened with cane sugar.
- Jasmine Green Tea$5.99
Aromatic jasmine green tea sweetened with cane sugar.
- Earl Grey Tea$5.99Out of stock
- La France Pear Oolong Tea$5.99
Premium oolong tea with naturally infused pear sweetened with cane sugar.
Bottled Beverages
- Coconut Water$3.50
- Redbull (Original)$5.00Out of stock
- Redbull (Tropical)$5.00
- Redbull (Watermelon)$5.00Out of stock
- Fiji Water 500ml$5.00
- Coke 12oz$3.00
- Sprite 12oz$3.00
- 100% Apple Juice 14oz$5.00Out of stock
- Canned Royal No 9 Milk Tea$3.49Out of stock
- Illy Cold Brew Cappuccino$5.00Out of stock
- Illy Cold Brew Macchiatto$5.00
- Illy Cold Brew$5.00
- Redbull (Blueberry)$5.00Out of stock
Alley Partea Box
- Jasmine Green Tea Partea Box$40.00
- Assam Black Tea Partea Box$40.00
- Royal No. 9 Black Tea Partea Box$40.00
- Peach Oolong Tea Partea Box$40.00
- Earl Grey Black Tea Partea Box$40.00
- La France Pear Oolong Tea Partea Box$40.00
- Royal No. 9 Milk Tea Partea Box$40.00
- The Alley Assam Milk Tea Partea Box$40.00
- The Alley Trio Milk Tea Partea Box$40.00
- Earl Grey Milk Tea Partea Box$40.00
- Jasmine Green Milk Tea Partea Box$40.00
- Regular Boba$7.00
- Konjac Jelly$7.00
- Coconut Jelly$7.00
- Creme Brûlée$8.00
- Crystal Boba$8.00
- Green Tea Jelly$8.00