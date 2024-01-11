The Alley: Entertainment Center
Appetizers
- Garlic Knots
Our home-made fluffy Garlic Rolls toasted in the oven and served with a side of our Marinara.
- Cheesy Garlic Sticks
Loads of Garlic and Cheese on our homemade Focaccia cut into sticks and served with Marinara.
- Mozzerella Sticks
Six (6) of our crispy, golden-brown fried sticks of stringy Mozzarella Cheese. Served with a side of Marinara.
- Cheese Curds
- Jalepeno Poppers
- Fried Ravioli
Eight (8) of our crispy Fried Ravioli stuffed with your choice of Cheese or Beef. Served with a side of Marinara.
- Onion Rings
- French Fries
A basket of our golden, crispy French Fries.
- Fried Cauliflower
- Chicken Bites
- Baked Meatballs
A bowl of our All-Beef Meatballs topped with Marinara and Mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Wings
Salads
- Side Salad
Get a little green to go with your pizza. Our Iceberg and Romain mix with sliced Tomato and Red Onion. Your choice of dressing on the side.
- House Salad
Get a little more green to go with your pizza. Our Iceberg and Romain mix with sliced Tomato, Red Onion, Black Olives, and Pepperoncini. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
- Antipasto Salad
A Frank's Specialty Salad. Iceberg and Romain with sliced Tomato, Red Onion, Green Olives, Black Olives, and topped with our select Italian Meats and Cheese. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
- Grilled Chicken Salad
Our Iceberg and Romain mix with sliced Tomato, Red Onion, Green Olive, Black Olive, Pepperoncini, and topped with Diced Grilled Chicken.
Hand-Tossed Pizza
- Personal Pizza (9")
Don't want to share? We don't blame you. Order your own pizza in one of our Specialty Combinations or with your choice of toppings. (Feeds 1)
- Large Pizza (16")
Our large, 16" pizza. Enough for the whole family. Cut into eight slices. (Feeds 4)
- Cauliflower (GF) Pizza (12")
Our Cauliflower-Based crust is available in 12" and cut into eight slices. This crust is both Gluten-Friendly and Keto-Friendly. (Feeds 1 - 2)
Sicilian Pizza
- Half-Size Sicilian Pizza
A half-size version of our Sicilian Pizza. Our thick, homemade Focaccia crust with your choice of toppings. Cut into six square pieces. (Feeds 3 - 4)
- Full-Size Sicilian Pizza
Our Sicilian Pizza is a thick, massive, homemade Focaccia crust with your choice of toppings. Cut into twelve square pieces. (Feeds 6 - 8)
Italian Specialties
Sandwiches and Wraps
- The Alley Cheeseburger
- Philly Cheesesteak
- Meatball Parmesan Sandwich
Our tasty, savory, Meatballs on a hoagie covered in Marinara and topped with Mozzarella Cheese and toasted. It's a classic.
- Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Our hand-breaded Chicken cutlet covered in Marinara and topped with Mozzarella Cheese and toasted.
- Italian Sub Sandwich
Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, and Capicola with Provolone Cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mustard, and Italian Dressing.
- Grilled Chicken Sub Sandwich
Diced, Grilled Chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo in a roasted bun.
- Sausage and Peppers Sandwich
A classic Italian Sandwich. Sausage, Green Peppers, and Onions roasted and stuffed into a toasted bun. Served with a side of Marinara.
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap
- Grilled Chicken Wrap
- Italian Wrap