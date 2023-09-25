The Alley Bowl and BBQ 191 Rt 6a
Specials
Salads
Small Farm Salad
Arcadia mixed greens fresh + dried fruits + nuts veggies + Parmesan cheese and lemon thyme vinaigrette
Small Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine, housemade croutons, and Parmesan cheese
Small Cowboy Salad
Chopped romaine, roasted corn, black bean salsa, tomato + cucumber, bell peppers, shredded Cheddar, BBQ ranch, ranch drizzle topped with fresh fried blue corn tortilla chips
Small House Salad
Arcadia mixed greens, fresh veggies and balsamic vinaigrette
Wedge Salad
Crisp iceberg, bacon bits, tomatoes, red onion, crumbled bleu cheese, and champagne vinaigrette + bleu cheese dressing
Large Farm Salad
Arcadia mixed greens fresh + dried fruits + nuts veggies + Parmesan cheese and lemon thyme vinaigrette
Large Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine, housemade croutons, and Parmesan cheese
Large Cowboy Salad
Chopped romaine, roasted corn, black bean salsa, tomato + cucumber, bell peppers, shredded Cheddar, BBQ ranch, ranch drizzle topped with fresh fried blue corn tortilla chips
Large House Salad
Arcadia mixed greens, fresh veggies and balsamic vinaigrette
Starters
Giant Pretzel
Served warm with housemade cheese sauce & mustard sauce
Fried Pickles
House seasoned flour mix buttermilk dredged dill pickle chips with spicy BBQ ranch dipping sauce
Fried Green Tomatoes
Buttermilk dredged + lightly coated house seasoned flour mix, served with creamy maple chipotle sauce
Pulled Pork Sliders
Smoked low + slow 'til it melts, mini toasted brioche buns, house BBQ sauce, bread & butter pickles
1/2 Rack Ribs
1/2 rack house dry rub smoked low + slow
Biscuit
House recipe served warm with honey butter or country sausage gravy
Half Poutine
Fries + Cheddar cheese curds + Cheddar cheese topped with your choice of BBQ pulled pork, black bean chili or country sausage gravy
Full Poutine
Fries + Cheddar cheese curds + Cheddar cheese topped with your choice of BBQ pulled pork, black bean chili or country sausage gravy
BBQ Flatbread
Local artisanal crust, 3 cheese, house BBQ sauce, pulled pork & caramelized onions
Regular Wings (8 pcs)
Boneless Wings (5 pcs)
Sandwiches
Alley Burger
Short rib + chuck 1/2 lb patty with caramelized onions + house BBQ sauce
Cheeseburger
Short rib + chuck 1/2 lb patty, lettuce + tomato
BBQ Brisket Sandwich
House smoked + lightly grilled, choice of cheese, and house BBQ sauce
Pulled Pork Sandwich
House smoked low + slow 'til it melts, house BBQ + bread & butter pickles
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk dredged house seasoned corn flour mix, roasted garlic chili mayo, lettuce + tomato
Pork Belly BLT Sandwich
House smoked, roasted garlic mayo on white toast with lettuce & tomato
Veggie Burger
Sweet potato, corn + black bean, roasted garlic chili mayo, lettuce + tomato
Sausage Roll
House smoked + lightly grilled caramelized onions, house BBQ mustard on a brioche hot dog bun
No Meat Queadilla
Pork Quesadilla
Chicken Quesadilla
Brisket Quesadilla
Chicken & Waffles
Meat Trays
Pulled Pork Tray
Smoked for 14 hours
Full Rack Baby Back Ribs
Full rack - smoked for 6 hours
Pork Belly Tray
Smoked for 10 hours
Brisket Tray
Smoked for 14 hours
Sausage Tray
Smoked for 2 hours
Fried Chicken Tray
Boneless thighs + country gravy
Burnt Ends Tary
Beef brisket meat candy!
Brisket + Sausage
Brisket + Pulled Pork
Sausage + Pulled Pork
1/2 Rack + Brisket
1/2 Rack + Sausage
1/2 Rack + Pulled Pork
Big Rig Tray
1/2 rack ribs, 1 sausage, pulled pork + brisket. Choice of two hots & two cold sides
Cold Sides
Hot Sides
Fries
Collard Greens
Bacon + garlic
Au Gratin
Caramelized onion, heavy cream, fresh herbs, Cheddar + Parmesan
Brussel Sprouts
Crushed hazelnuts, Parmesan + sherry vinaigrette
Beans
Vegetarian!
Corn Puddin'
Sweet creamy creamed corn, cream cheese, onions + cornmeal
Mac N' Cheese
Housemade classic, seasoned elbows, and 3 cheese blend
Sweet Fries
Kids Menu
Desserts
Fried Oreo Sundae
Waffle batter fried Oreos, vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce + whipped cream
Ice Cream
2 scoops - vanilla or chocolate
Mud Pie
Oreo crusted chocolate, vanilla + heath bar ice cream, Oreo cookies, chocolate chunks, peanut butter cups, almonds chocolate + caramel sauce
Hummingbird Cake
A moist, dense pineapple + banana yellow cake with cream cheese frosting
Chocolate Brownie
A la mode
Root Beer Float
IBC root beer + 2 scoops of vanilla
BBQ Sauce
1/2 Quart Chipotle BBQ Sauce
Medium smoke
Full Quart Chipotle BBQ Sauce
Heavy n' bold
1/2 Quart Bourbon BBQ Sauce
Sweet bourbon kick
Full Quart Bourbon BBQ Sauce
Sour, spicy and sweet