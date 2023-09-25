Specials

Pulled Pork Nachos

$16.00

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

Jumbo Stuffed Potato

$12.00

French Dip

$17.00

Brisket Burrito

$17.00

Soups

Cup Chili

$6.00

Bowl Chili

$8.00

Cup Chowder

$5.00

Bowl Chowder

$9.00

Noodle Bowl

$16.00

Salads

Small Farm Salad

$9.00

Arcadia mixed greens fresh + dried fruits + nuts veggies + Parmesan cheese and lemon thyme vinaigrette

Small Caesar Salad

$8.00

Crisp romaine, housemade croutons, and Parmesan cheese

Small Cowboy Salad

$9.00

Chopped romaine, roasted corn, black bean salsa, tomato + cucumber, bell peppers, shredded Cheddar, BBQ ranch, ranch drizzle topped with fresh fried blue corn tortilla chips

Small House Salad

$7.00

Arcadia mixed greens, fresh veggies and balsamic vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

$13.00

Crisp iceberg, bacon bits, tomatoes, red onion, crumbled bleu cheese, and champagne vinaigrette + bleu cheese dressing

Large Farm Salad

$15.00

Arcadia mixed greens fresh + dried fruits + nuts veggies + Parmesan cheese and lemon thyme vinaigrette

Large Caesar Salad

$14.00

Crisp romaine, housemade croutons, and Parmesan cheese

Large Cowboy Salad

$15.00

Chopped romaine, roasted corn, black bean salsa, tomato + cucumber, bell peppers, shredded Cheddar, BBQ ranch, ranch drizzle topped with fresh fried blue corn tortilla chips

Large House Salad

$11.00

Arcadia mixed greens, fresh veggies and balsamic vinaigrette

Starters

Giant Pretzel

$10.00

Served warm with housemade cheese sauce & mustard sauce

Fried Pickles

$9.00

House seasoned flour mix buttermilk dredged dill pickle chips with spicy BBQ ranch dipping sauce

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.00

Buttermilk dredged + lightly coated house seasoned flour mix, served with creamy maple chipotle sauce

Pulled Pork Sliders

$10.00

Smoked low + slow 'til it melts, mini toasted brioche buns, house BBQ sauce, bread & butter pickles

1/2 Rack Ribs

$15.00

1/2 rack house dry rub smoked low + slow

Biscuit

$5.00

House recipe served warm with honey butter or country sausage gravy

Half Poutine

$9.00

Fries + Cheddar cheese curds + Cheddar cheese topped with your choice of BBQ pulled pork, black bean chili or country sausage gravy

Full Poutine

$14.00

Fries + Cheddar cheese curds + Cheddar cheese topped with your choice of BBQ pulled pork, black bean chili or country sausage gravy

BBQ Flatbread

$14.00

Local artisanal crust, 3 cheese, house BBQ sauce, pulled pork & caramelized onions

Regular Wings (8 pcs)

$15.00

Boneless Wings (5 pcs)

$15.00

Sandwiches

Alley Burger

$15.00

Short rib + chuck 1/2 lb patty with caramelized onions + house BBQ sauce

Cheeseburger

$14.00

Short rib + chuck 1/2 lb patty, lettuce + tomato

BBQ Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

House smoked + lightly grilled, choice of cheese, and house BBQ sauce

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

House smoked low + slow 'til it melts, house BBQ + bread & butter pickles

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Buttermilk dredged house seasoned corn flour mix, roasted garlic chili mayo, lettuce + tomato

Pork Belly BLT Sandwich

$15.00

House smoked, roasted garlic mayo on white toast with lettuce & tomato

Veggie Burger

$14.00

Sweet potato, corn + black bean, roasted garlic chili mayo, lettuce + tomato

Sausage Roll

$13.00

House smoked + lightly grilled caramelized onions, house BBQ mustard on a brioche hot dog bun

No Meat Queadilla

$9.00

Pork Quesadilla

$10.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Brisket Quesadilla

$13.00

Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

Meat Trays

Pulled Pork Tray

$18.00

Smoked for 14 hours

Full Rack Baby Back Ribs

$32.00

Full rack - smoked for 6 hours

Pork Belly Tray

$21.00

Smoked for 10 hours

Brisket Tray

$22.00

Smoked for 14 hours

Sausage Tray

$17.00

Smoked for 2 hours

Fried Chicken Tray

$18.00

Boneless thighs + country gravy

Burnt Ends Tary

$23.00

Beef brisket meat candy!

Brisket + Sausage

$20.00

Brisket + Pulled Pork

$21.00

Sausage + Pulled Pork

$19.00

1/2 Rack + Brisket

$24.00

1/2 Rack + Sausage

$22.00

1/2 Rack + Pulled Pork

$22.00

Big Rig Tray

$41.00

1/2 rack ribs, 1 sausage, pulled pork + brisket. Choice of two hots & two cold sides

Cold Sides

Potato Salad

$5.00

Classic style hard boiled egg + celery

Macaroni Salad

$5.00

Classic creamy

Coleslaw

$5.00

Classic creamy

Side Salad

$7.00

Arcadia mixed greens, fresh veggies and balsamic vinaigrette

Hot Sides

Fries

$6.00

Collard Greens

$7.00

Bacon + garlic

Au Gratin

$8.00

Caramelized onion, heavy cream, fresh herbs, Cheddar + Parmesan

Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Crushed hazelnuts, Parmesan + sherry vinaigrette

Beans

$5.00

Vegetarian!

Corn Puddin'

$7.00

Sweet creamy creamed corn, cream cheese, onions + cornmeal

Mac N' Cheese

$7.00

Housemade classic, seasoned elbows, and 3 cheese blend

Sweet Fries

$7.00

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Hot Dog

$8.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Dog Da Puss

$7.00

Desserts

Fried Oreo Sundae

$10.00

Waffle batter fried Oreos, vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce + whipped cream

Ice Cream

$6.00

2 scoops - vanilla or chocolate

Mud Pie

$10.00

Oreo crusted chocolate, vanilla + heath bar ice cream, Oreo cookies, chocolate chunks, peanut butter cups, almonds chocolate + caramel sauce

Hummingbird Cake

$10.00

A moist, dense pineapple + banana yellow cake with cream cheese frosting

Chocolate Brownie

$10.00

A la mode

Root Beer Float

$8.00

IBC root beer + 2 scoops of vanilla

BBQ Sauce

1/2 Quart Chipotle BBQ Sauce

$5.00

Medium smoke

Full Quart Chipotle BBQ Sauce

$10.00

Heavy n' bold

1/2 Quart Bourbon BBQ Sauce

$5.00

Sweet bourbon kick

Full Quart Bourbon BBQ Sauce

$10.00

Sour, spicy and sweet

1/2 Quart Vinegar BBQ Sauce

$5.00

Full Quart Vinegar BBQ Sauce

$10.00

1/2 Quart Mustard BBQ Sauce

$5.00

Full Quart Mustard BBQ Sauce

$10.00