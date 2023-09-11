The Alley 10834 Warner Avenue
Popular Items
Drinks
Brown Sugar Deerioca Series
Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk
Our Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk combines our signature Deerioca boba with fresh organic milk or an alternative (soy or oat). This drink does not contain tea and cannot be made without boba
Creme Brulee Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk
Our #1 Drink! Our Signature Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk featuring our carefully crafted in-house creme brulee! The Brown Sugar Creme Brulee Derioca Milk combines our signature Deerioca boba, fresh organic milk or an alternative (soy or oat), and a smooth custard topping. This drink does not contain tea and cannot be made without boba
Matcha Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk
Matcha lovers rejoice! Our Matcha Brown Sugar Deerioca incorporates our own premium matcha with our signature Brown Sugar Deerioca boba. Made with fresh organic milk or an alternative (soy or oat). This drink DOES contain tea but cannot be made without boba.
Cocoa Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk
Our signature brown sugar boba paired with your choice of milk and our house-made cocoa blend
Ube Taro Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk
Our signature brown sugar boba paired with your choice of milk and our in-house sweet cream, taro paste, and ube cream sauce
Ube Creme Brulee Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk
Our Ube Creme Brulee Brown Sugar Deerioca with the addition of our carefully crafted in-house creme brulee and ube cream
Original Brew Tea
Jasmine Green Tea
Aromatic jasmine green tea sweetened with cane sugar
The Alley Assam Black Tea
A full bodied, robust black tea and cane sugar
Royal No.9 Black Tea
Our signature premium black tea with a hint of blueberry sweetened with cane sugar
Peach Oolong Tea
Peach infused with our premium oolong tea sweetened with cane sugar. Add the snow velvet topping for a creamy, velvety flavor!
The Alley Specialty
Lychee Green Tea
Fresh lychee bits and jasmine green tea paired with crystal boba
Passionfruit Green Tea
Jasmine green tea combined with passionfruit puree paired with boba and coconut jelly
Strawberry Green Tea with Green Tea Jelly
Jasmine green tea with strawberry puree. Comes with handcrafted green tea jelly and fresh strawberry
Orange Peach Oolong
Premium peach oolong tea sweetened with cane sugar and passionfruit puree combined with fresh oranges for a refreshing and citrusy treat.
Original Purple Rice Yogurt Smoothie
Sweet and tart purple sticky rice smoothie topped with our in-house yogurt mix
Mango Purple Rice Yogurt
Similar to our Original Purple Rice Yogurt Smoothie but added with fresh mango flavor, mango chunks, and a nice fruity twist to our original
Matcha Purple Rice Yogurt
For Matcha lovers! Combining our sweet and tart flavor of our original purple rice yogurt smoothie with our signature matcha.
Yogurt Grape Smoothie
A limited edition made by ice blending fresh grapes with the thickness and smoothness of fresh yogurt.
Snow Strawberry Smoothie
Blended drink with premium peach oolong tea sweetened with cane sugar and with the addition of fresh strawberries. Then topped with our in-house snow velvet cheese foam.
Mango Coconut Smoothie
Our version of a mango smoothie that comes with fresh mangos and crystal boba paired with coconut milk and topped with our in-house sweet cream
Snow Velvet Grape Smoothie
Cold Brew Series
Milk Tea Series
Royal No.9 Milk Tea
Black Milk Tea with a hunt of Blueberry sweetened with cane sugar. (Dairy Free creamer used)
The Alley Assam Milk Tea
Assam Black Milk Tea sweetened with cane sugar (Dairy Free creamer used)
Jasmine Green Milk Tea
Jasmine Green Milk Tea sweetened with cane sugar (Dairy Free creamer used)
The Alley Trio Milk Tea
Assam black milk tea sweetened with cane sugar featuring our topping trifecta - Boba, Rainbow Jelly, and Coconut Jelly. (Dairy Free creamer used)