The Alumni Club Tavern & Eatery N88 W16718 Appleton Ave
Main AC Menu
Pizza
Fresh Artisan Pizza
Sandwiches
B2 Bomber
Grilled Italian saussage with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese, served on torpedo bread.
BLT
Thick maple bacon, lettuce and freshly sliced tomatoes served on Texas toast with mayo.
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled 6oz chicken breast, served on torpedo bread with lettuce and tomato (add cheese for .50)
Italian Beef Sandwich
10oz shredded Italian beef served with mozzarella cheese and Aus Jus on Torpedo Bread with a side of Giardiniera
Loaded Grilled Cheese
A blend of american and cheddar cheeses, served on Texas toast with tomatoes and thick maple bacon.
Patty Melt
Half-pound burger served on rye bread with Swiss cheese, fried onions and a side of thousand island dressing.
Rueben
Thinly sliced corned beef with sauerkraut and swiss cheese served on rye bread with a side of thousand island dressing.
Tenderloin Sandwich
6oz tenderloin steak with sauteed mushrooms and onions served on torpedo bread (add cheese for .50)
Burgers
Burger
Half-pound black angus served on a brioche bun.
Cheeseburger
Pick one: American, Cheddar, Swiss and Pepper Jack
Black and Blue Burger
Half- pound burger served with a generous amount of blue cheese crumbles.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Half- pound burger with mushroom and Swiss cheese.
Starters
Cheese Bread
Artisan style crust, garlic butter and loads of fresh, mozzarella cheese.
Cheese Curds
Wisconsin cheese, deep fried to perfection.
Chicken Tenders with Fries
Dozen Traditional Chicken WIngs
Fried Crispy and tossed in your choice of two sauces.
Half Dozen Traditional Chicken Wings
Fried crispy and tossed in one choice of sauce
Fresh Chips and Homemade Salsa
Large amount of fresh tortilla chips served with Jaime's homemade salsa made fresh everyday.
Mozzarella Sticks
Wonton Wrapped and deep fried to perfection.
Onion Rings
Fried golden brown and served with ranch dressing.
Pulled Pork Tot-Chos
Tater tots topped with bourbon pulled pork, melted cheddar and monterrey jack cheese, green onions, diced tomatoes and a sour cream drizzle.
Side Salad
Side Fries
Side Tots
Salads and Soups
Caesar Salad
Mixed with romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, shredded romano cheese and croutons.
Garden Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, green peppers and croutons.
Soup of the Day (Seasonal)
Homemade soups available during the cold seasons.
Chili (Seasonal)
Homemade chili made with love during the cold seasons.
Wraps
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, romano chees and caesar dressing.
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken dipped in buffalo sauce with lettuce, blue cheese crumbles and a side of blue cheese dressing.
Chicken Wrap
Crispy or grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato and cheddar jack cheese.
Veggie Wrap
Cucumbers, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, shredded cheese and ranch dressing.
Daily Specials
Tuesday Specials
Wednesday Specials
Thursday Specials
12'' Cheese Pizza
Each additonal meat topping -$1 Each addtional vegetable topping $.75
16'' Cheese Pizza
Each additional meat topping -$2 Each additonal vegetable topping -$1
Old Faithful Artisan Pizza
Choose two of our fresh, homemade pizza toppings
Buffalo Chicken Artisan Pizza
Creamy, sweet and mild buffalo foundation, melted cheddar, monterrey jack , blue cheese crumbles and crispy chicken with alumni sauce.