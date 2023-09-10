American Standard
Food
Snacks & Small Plates
****AS READY****
**DON'T MAKE**
Andouille Mac & Cheese Skillet
Bayou Quesadilla
Seared shrimp, andouille sausage, bell peppers, cheddar jack, flour tortillas
BBQ Brisket Taquitos
Happy Valley brisket, rolled & fried corn tortillas, pickled red onion, roasted poblano crema
Black Eyed Taquitos
Heirloom black eyed peas, rolled & fried corn tortillas, grilled asparagus, pickled garlic scapes, roasted poblano crema
Boneless Wings
Boneless wings served with carrots & celery and your choice of blue cheese, ranch, or Bama style BBQ sauce
Brisket Mac & Cheese Skillet
Buttermilk Biscuits
Chicken Tacos
Fried chicken breast, guacamole, cheddar jack, salsa roja
Chopped Quesadilla
Ground beef, caramelized onion, tomato, lettuce, cheddar jack, pickles, special sauce, flour tortilla
Crab Cakes
Lump crab, remoulade, mixed greens
Fried Chix Mac & Cheese Skillet
Fried Pickles
Fried pickles served with Bama style BBQ sauce
Frito Pie
Chili, tomatoes, jalapenos, guacamole, sour cream, melted cheddar jack, fritos scoops
Guacamole
Avocado, tomato, lime, onion, cilantro served with corn tortilla chips
Hot Chicken Mac & Cheese Skillet
Hot Chicken Quesadilla
Fried chicken, Crystal hot sauce, pickled jalapenos, cheddar jack, flour tortillas, side of cole slaw
Hushpuppy
Balsam Farm cornmeal, whipped honey butter
Jambalaya Arancini
Crispy shrimp & rice balls, creole tomato sauce
Mac & Cheese Skillet
Pimento Cheese Dip
Blistered shishitos, Newlight Breadworks crostini
Regular Wings
Served with carrots & celery and your choice of blue cheese, ranch, or Bama style BBQ sauce
Salmon Mac & Cheese Skillet
Shrimp Mac & Cheese Skillet
Shrimp Tacos
Cajun-marinated shrimp, shaved cabbage, peach salsa, avocado, corn tortillas
Salads
****AS READY****
**DON'T MAKE**
Fried Green Tomato Salad
Panko-crusted fried green tomato, buttermilk ranch, pickled red onion, arugula, burrata, bacon
Little Gem Salad
Litte gem lettuce, crumbled gorganzola and blue cheese dressing, cherry tomatoes, red onion
Peach Pecan Salad
Spinach, fresh peaches, toasted pecans, goat cheese, honey-rosé vinaigrette
Po Boy Salad
Sandwiches & Burgers
**DON'T MAKE**
Bama Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken, house hot sauce, Bama sauce, sliced pickles
Black Eyed Pea Veggie Burger
Black eyed pea veggie patty, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, pickled red onion, avocado, lemon garlic aioli, sesame seed brioche bun
BLFGT
Blackened fish, lettuce, tomato, cajun aioli, toasted brioche
Brisket Sandwich
Happy Valley beef brisket, whiskey barbecue sauce, pimento cheese, milk bread
Chicken Burger
cajun spiced ground chicken burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, guacamole, sesame seed bun
Chicken Fried Burger
6 oz Happy Valley burger patty breaded and deep-fried, black pepper gravy, pickles, sesame seed brioche bun
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, sourdough, lemon garlic aioli
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Spicy fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, sliced pickles, cole slaw, buttermilk ranch
Rhythym & Blues Burger
6 oz Happy Valley burger, caramelized onion jam, crumbled blue cheese, pickled jalapeno, lettuce, tomato.
Standard Burger
6 oz Happy Valley burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, sesame seed brioche bun, american cheese.
Whiskey BBQ Burger
6 oz Happy Valley burger, pimento cheese, fried pickles, caramelized onions, whiskey BBQ sauce, lettuce, sesame seed brioche bun
Supper
**DON'T MAKE**
Chicken & Waffles
Buttermilk fried chicken drum and thigh, buttermilk waffle, hot honey, cole slaw, sliced watermelon
Cowboy Steak
Bone-in ribeye, grilled asparagus, au poivre sauce, french fries
Shrimp & Grits
Seared jumbo shrimp, heirloom grits, sauteed greens, cajus jus
Roasted BBQ Chicken
Roasted chicken, whiskey BBQ sauce, sauteed greens, potato salad
Veggie Grain Bowl
Chicken Fried Steak
Cajun Roasted Salmon
6 oz Faroe Island salmon, steamed spinach, grilled lemon, garlic scape yogurt, smashed garlic potatoes
Chicken Andouille Pasta
Crumbled chicken andouille sausage, cavatelli, garlic creole cream, roasted asparagus, bell peppers