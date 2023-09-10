Food

Snacks & Small Plates

Andouille Mac & Cheese Skillet

$21.00

Bayou Quesadilla

$17.00

Seared shrimp, andouille sausage, bell peppers, cheddar jack, flour tortillas

BBQ Brisket Taquitos

$17.00

Happy Valley brisket, rolled & fried corn tortillas, pickled red onion, roasted poblano crema

Black Eyed Taquitos

$16.00

Heirloom black eyed peas, rolled & fried corn tortillas, grilled asparagus, pickled garlic scapes, roasted poblano crema

Boneless Wings

$15.00

Boneless wings served with carrots & celery and your choice of blue cheese, ranch, or Bama style BBQ sauce

Brisket Mac & Cheese Skillet

$21.00

Buttermilk Biscuits

$7.00

Chicken Tacos

$15.00

Fried chicken breast, guacamole, cheddar jack, salsa roja

Chopped Quesadilla

$17.00

Ground beef, caramelized onion, tomato, lettuce, cheddar jack, pickles, special sauce, flour tortilla

Crab Cakes

$21.00

Lump crab, remoulade, mixed greens

Fried Chix Mac & Cheese Skillet

$21.00

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Fried pickles served with Bama style BBQ sauce

Frito Pie

$18.00

Chili, tomatoes, jalapenos, guacamole, sour cream, melted cheddar jack, fritos scoops

Guacamole

$16.00

Avocado, tomato, lime, onion, cilantro served with corn tortilla chips

Hot Chicken Mac & Cheese Skillet

$21.00

Hot Chicken Quesadilla

$17.00

Fried chicken, Crystal hot sauce, pickled jalapenos, cheddar jack, flour tortillas, side of cole slaw

Hushpuppy

$12.00

Balsam Farm cornmeal, whipped honey butter

Jambalaya Arancini

$14.00Out of stock

Crispy shrimp & rice balls, creole tomato sauce

Mac & Cheese Skillet

$14.00

Pimento Cheese Dip

$19.00

Blistered shishitos, Newlight Breadworks crostini

Regular Wings

$15.00

Served with carrots & celery and your choice of blue cheese, ranch, or Bama style BBQ sauce

Salmon Mac & Cheese Skillet

$23.00

Shrimp Mac & Cheese Skillet

$21.00

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Cajun-marinated shrimp, shaved cabbage, peach salsa, avocado, corn tortillas

Salads

Fried Green Tomato Salad

$16.00

Panko-crusted fried green tomato, buttermilk ranch, pickled red onion, arugula, burrata, bacon

Little Gem Salad

$15.00

Litte gem lettuce, crumbled gorganzola and blue cheese dressing, cherry tomatoes, red onion

Peach Pecan Salad

$16.00

Spinach, fresh peaches, toasted pecans, goat cheese, honey-rosé vinaigrette

Po Boy Salad

$17.00

Sandwiches & Burgers

Bama Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Fried chicken, house hot sauce, Bama sauce, sliced pickles

Black Eyed Pea Veggie Burger

$14.00

Black eyed pea veggie patty, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, pickled red onion, avocado, lemon garlic aioli, sesame seed brioche bun

BLFGT

$15.00

Blackened fish, lettuce, tomato, cajun aioli, toasted brioche

Brisket Sandwich

$16.00

Happy Valley beef brisket, whiskey barbecue sauce, pimento cheese, milk bread

Chicken Burger

$14.00

cajun spiced ground chicken burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, guacamole, sesame seed bun

Chicken Fried Burger

$16.00

6 oz Happy Valley burger patty breaded and deep-fried, black pepper gravy, pickles, sesame seed brioche bun

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, sourdough, lemon garlic aioli

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Spicy fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, sliced pickles, cole slaw, buttermilk ranch

Rhythym & Blues Burger

$16.00

6 oz Happy Valley burger, caramelized onion jam, crumbled blue cheese, pickled jalapeno, lettuce, tomato.

Standard Burger

$15.00

6 oz Happy Valley burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, sesame seed brioche bun, american cheese.

Whiskey BBQ Burger

$16.00

6 oz Happy Valley burger, pimento cheese, fried pickles, caramelized onions, whiskey BBQ sauce, lettuce, sesame seed brioche bun

Supper

Chicken & Waffles

$23.00

Buttermilk fried chicken drum and thigh, buttermilk waffle, hot honey, cole slaw, sliced watermelon

Cowboy Steak

$58.00Out of stock

Bone-in ribeye, grilled asparagus, au poivre sauce, french fries

Shrimp & Grits

$27.00Out of stock

Seared jumbo shrimp, heirloom grits, sauteed greens, cajus jus

Roasted BBQ Chicken

$23.00

Roasted chicken, whiskey BBQ sauce, sauteed greens, potato salad

Veggie Grain Bowl

$21.00

Chicken Fried Steak

$28.00

Cajun Roasted Salmon

$25.00

6 oz Faroe Island salmon, steamed spinach, grilled lemon, garlic scape yogurt, smashed garlic potatoes

Chicken Andouille Pasta

$24.00

Crumbled chicken andouille sausage, cavatelli, garlic creole cream, roasted asparagus, bell peppers

Sweets

Pecan Pie

$12.00

Bourbon peaches, vanilla bean ice cream

Strawberry Shortcake

$12.00

Local macerated strawberries, creme diplomat, buttermilk shortcake

Vanilla Ice Cream

$8.00

Whoopie Pie Traditional

$8.00

Whoopie Pie Red Velvet

$8.00

Sides & Extras

Blistered Shishitos

$10.00

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$2.00

Cajun Fries

$7.00

Cajun Tater Tots

$8.00

Cajun Waffle Fries

$8.00

Corn Bread

$7.00

Corn Succotash

$10.00

Creamed Corn

$10.00

Extra Pickle Spear

$1.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.00