The Americano
Liquor
Specialty Cocktails
Classic Cocktails
Red Wine
- Arceno Chianti Classico$80.00
Chianti, Italy
- Banshee PN$14.00+
Pinot Noir, Sonoma, CA
- Belle Glos$80.00
Pinot Noir, RRV, CA
- Black Stallion Cab$75.00
Cabernet, Napa, CA
- Louis Martini$110.00
Cabernet, Napa, CA
- Rubio Tuscana$14.00+
Organic Tuscana
- Terrazas Malbec$12.00+Out of stock
Malbec, Argentina
- The Calling PN$16.00+
Pinot Noir, Monterey, CA
- Unshackled Cab$15.00+
Cabernet, California
White Wine
Sparkling & Rose
Beer Bottled
Beer Draft
Bourbon / Whiskey
Cognac
Liqueur
Tequila
- Casamigos Blanco$14.00+
- Casamigos Reposado$16.00+
- Casamigos Anejo$18.00+
- Cincoro Blanco$18.00+
- Cincoro Repo$25.00+
- Cincoro Anejo$30.00+
- Clase Azul Reposado$29.00+
- Don Julio Blanco$13.00+
- Don Julio Reposado$14.00+
- Don Julio Anejo$16.00+
- Don Julio 1942$40.00+
- Herradura Blanco$12.00+
- Herradura Reposado$14.00+
- Herradura Anejo$16.00+
- Los Siete Mezcal$12.00+
Vodka
Miscellaneous
Food
Raw Bar
Starters
- French Onion$10.00
- Chacuterie Board$28.00
- Rock Shrimp Bao Buns$18.00
Shishito slaw, garlic chili
- Crispy Sesame Calamari$18.00
Gochujang aioli, Thai basil, and lime
- Black Truffle Arancini$14.00
Mushroom risotto, mozzarella, and truffle aioli
- Shrimp Wonton$17.00
- Burrata$17.00
Cured prosciutto, baby heirloom tomatoes, basil olive oil, and lemon vinaigrette
- Gnocchi$17.00
- Steak Tartare$20.00
- Black Pot Mussels$18.00Out of stock
Serrano pepper and blue cheese ranch
- Truffle Fries$14.00
Black garlic truffle aioli and Parmesan
- Side Bread
Salads
- Quinoa$18.00
Red and white quinoa, almonds, cucumber, red peppers, feta, mixed greens, cranberries, and champagne vinaigrette
- Honeycrisp Apple Goat Cheese$16.00
Escarole, spiced pepitas, celery, and apple cider vinaigrette
- Crackling Calamari$19.00
Fried calamari, frisee, and miso-lime dressing
- Garden$17.00
Garden greens, endive, goat cheese, citrus, candied pecans, red onion, tomato, cucumber, red peppers, basil, and red wine vinaigrette
- Caesar Baby$16.00
Romaine, kale, Granny Smith apples, crispy Parmesan frico
Pasta
Mains
Butcher's Cuts
Fish
Sandwiches
Side Dishes
Desserts
NA Beverages
Beverages
- Bottle Coke$4.50
- Bottle Diet Coke$4.00
- Bottle Gingerale$4.50
- Bottle Sprite$4.50
- Caffe Americano$7.00
- Caffe Latte$7.00
- Cappuccino$7.00
- Club Soda$2.50
- Coffee$4.00
- Cranberry Juice$4.00
- Espresso$5.00
- Espresso Double$7.00
- Grapefruit Juice$4.00
- Hot Tea$4.00
- Iced Tea$4.00
- Lemonade$4.00
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Pineapple Juice$4.00
- Shirley Temple$4.00
- Sparkling Water$8.00
- Spring Water$8.00
- Tonic Water$3.00