FOOD

Tacos

Brisket Taco

$4.75

Carnita Taco

$4.75

Chorizo & Potatoes Taco

$4.75

Huevos Rancheros Taco

$4.75

Broccoli-Mushroom-Almondaise Taco

$4.75

Shrimp Taco

$4.75

Salmon Taco

$4.75

Falafel Taco

$4.75

Pork Belly Taco

$4.75

Romesco & Beet Taco

$4.75

Butternut Cornut Taco

$4.75

3 Little Pigs Taco

$7.00

Deli-salad

Mediterranean Orzo

$10.25+

$10.25 small, $14.75 large

Roasted Cauliflower

$10.25+

$10.25 small, $14.75 large

Deli

Ahi Tuna

$11.50+

$11.50 small, $18.25 large

Curry Chicken

$11.50+

$11.50 small, $18.25 large

Fish Cakes

$7.00

Sweet Thai Chili Wings

$3.50+

$3.50 each, 6 for $17

Spinach Fritters

$2.50

Turkey 'n' Cheese (half Sammie)

$7.00

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$17.00

Two eggs, two strips of bacon, potatoes, cheese and avocado lime crema.

Frittata Wraps

$17.00

Cherry tomatoes, zucchini, spinach, two eggs, feta cheese. Romesco and basil pesto in a chipotle flour tortilla.

Breakfast Dilla

$17.00

Two eggs, three strips of bacon, cheese and avocado lime crema.

Breakfast Plate

$17.00

Two eggs, two strips of bacon, torn potatoes and toast.

Hangover Potatoes

$13.75

Torn potatoes, cheese, pico de gallo, avo lime crema, fried egg.

Sammies

Breakfast Sammie

$17.00

Two fried eggs, cheese, bacon, arugula, pico de gallo.

Green Chickpea Falafel Sammie

$17.00

Cucumber, mint and almond raita.

Pulled Pork Sammie

$17.00

Chayote slaw and cilantro crema.

Salmon Sammie

$20.00

Arugula and fennel salad.

Ahi Tuna Sammie

$19.00

Curry Salad Sammie

$17.00

Caulifower Sammie

$17.00

Saladry

Farro Salad

$16.00

Baby kale, tomato, asparagus, pesto, parm.

Salmon Salad

$19.50

Arugula, pickled fennel and tomato.

Falafel Salad

$16.00

Tomato, mint, cucumber and sumac vinaigrette.

Pulled Pork Salad

$17.00

Curry Chicken Salad

$17.00

Cauli Salad

$17.00

Family Meal

Chicken Enchiladas

Feed 4 for $45 (choose 1 entree)

Lasagna (beef)

Feed 4 for $45 (choose 1 entree)

Sweet Thai Chili Wings

Feed 4 for $45 (choose 1 entree)

Mix 'n' Match Tacos

Feed 4 for $45 (choose 1 entree)

Small Bites

Torn Potatoes SM

$5.00

Torn Potatoes LG

$10.00

House Made Casero Chips

$5.00

Mac 'n' Cheese

$8.00

Okra Fries

$7.00

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Avo Lime Crema

$0.50

Fried Plantains

$7.00

Dinner Specials

Pasta Olio

$17.00

house made pasta, olive oil, shallot, parsley, chili flake

8- oz New York Steak

$32.00

torn potatoes, seasonal vegetables, spicy bearnaise

Art Room Burger

$22.00

aged cheddar, bacon, garlic aioli, tomato, arugula served with torn potatoes or casero chips

Baby Gem Caesar

$17.00

The Fried Chicken

$21.00

Impossible Burger

$19.00

Burrito

Burrito

$17.00

Burrito

Bar

Specialty Cocktails

Garden Paloma

$17.00

Old Fashioned

$16.00

The Art Room Margarita

$14.00

Art Room Appletini

$15.00

Mule 3 Ways

$16.00

Our Bloody Valentine

$16.00

Mojito

$16.00

Mixed Berry Mocktail

$10.00

Paloma

$16.00

Blue Summer Marg

$16.00

Proofless Paloma

$15.00

Proofless Mule

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$19.00

Call Me Old Fashioned

$16.00

Tropical Sour

$16.00

Our Bloody Valentine

$16.00

Sol De Mezcal

$17.00

Proofless Blueberry

$15.00

Proofless Margarita

$15.00

Virgin Mojito

$10.00

Martini

$18.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$12.00

Titos

$13.00

Belvedere

$15.00

Grey Goose

$16.00

Kettle One

$13.00

Gin

Well Gin

$12.00

Hendricks

$15.00

Bombay Saphire

$13.00

Tanqueray

$14.00

Rum

Well Rum

$12.00

Bacardi White

$13.00

Sailor Jerry

$14.00

Kraken

$14.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$12.00

Espolon Silver

$13.00

Don Julio Blanco

$17.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$17.00

El Tesoro

$14.00

Lalo Blanco

$15.00

Don Julio Repo

$18.00

Casadores Repo

$13.00

Fortaleza Repo

$18.00

El Tesoro Repo

$14.00

Ocho repo

$18.00

Don Julio Anejo

$19.00

El Sativo Anejo

$16.00

Bozal, Ensamble

$16.00

Banhez , Joven

$15.00

Union, Espadin

$14.00

Well Mezcal

$12.00

Yuu Baal

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$12.00

Jameson

$13.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$14.00

Bulliet Rye

$15.00

Makers Mark

$16.00

Buffalo Trace

$14.00

Knob Creek

$16.00

Makers 46

$18.00

Woodford Reserve

$17.00

Four Roses

$13.00

Well Bourbon

$12.00

Scotch

Well Scotch

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$15.00

The Glenlivet 12 yr

$16.00

Aberlour 12yr

$17.00

The Balvenie 12yr

$18.00

Liqueurs

Aperol

$14.00

Campari

$13.00

Grand Marnier

$17.00

Cointreau

$16.00

Fernet Branca

$16.00

Baileys Irish Crème

$14.00

Frangelico

$14.00

Kaluha

$14.00

LeJay Cassis

$15.00

Apple Pucker

$13.00

Triple Sec

$12.00

Blue Curaçao

$12.00

Sweet Vermouth

$12.00

Dry Vermouth

$12.00

Licor 43

$14.00

Amaretto

$13.00

PAMA Liqueur

$13.00

Wines

Rodney Strong Red

$12.00

Cabernet

$14.00

NA Wine

$11.00

Sauv Blanc

$12.00

Bubbles

$12.00

Beer

Modelo

$10.00

Skyduster IPA

$12.00

Skyduster Lager

$12.00

Erdinger N/A

$8.00

Nonalcoholic Drinks

Water

Fiji Water

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.50

Soft Drink

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Mexican Sprite

$3.50

Mexican Squirt

$3.50

Mandrin Jarritos

$3.50

Lemonade

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Hibiscus Tea

$4.00

Cold Pressed Juice

Green Juice

$10.00

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Espresso

$3.00

Latte

$5.00

Iced Latte

$6.00

Capuccino

$5.00

Americano

$4.00

Matcha

$6.00

Catering Menu

Open catering

Cassero Chips:1\2 Pan

$30.00

Salad Full Pan

$64.00

Pico De Gallo Small

$10.00

Avo Lime

$15.00

Buyout/ Catering

$1,275.00

Pastry/Dessert

Pastry

Vegan Mixed Berry

$6.50

Vegan Choclate

$6.50

Croissant

$4.00

Oreo Bar

$5.00

Chocolate Cookie

$2.00

Oatmeal Cookie

$2.00

White Chocolate

$2.00

Pot De Creme

$6.00

Panna Cotta

$6.00