the art room DTLA 908 South Olive Street
FOOD
Tacos
Deli-salad
Deli
Breakfast
Breakfast Burrito
$17.00
Two eggs, two strips of bacon, potatoes, cheese and avocado lime crema.
Frittata Wraps
$17.00
Cherry tomatoes, zucchini, spinach, two eggs, feta cheese. Romesco and basil pesto in a chipotle flour tortilla.
Breakfast Dilla
$17.00
Two eggs, three strips of bacon, cheese and avocado lime crema.
Breakfast Plate
$17.00
Two eggs, two strips of bacon, torn potatoes and toast.
Hangover Potatoes
$13.75
Torn potatoes, cheese, pico de gallo, avo lime crema, fried egg.
Sammies
Breakfast Sammie
$17.00
Two fried eggs, cheese, bacon, arugula, pico de gallo.
Green Chickpea Falafel Sammie
$17.00
Cucumber, mint and almond raita.
Pulled Pork Sammie
$17.00
Chayote slaw and cilantro crema.
Salmon Sammie
$20.00
Arugula and fennel salad.
Ahi Tuna Sammie
$19.00
Curry Salad Sammie
$17.00
Caulifower Sammie
$17.00
Saladry
Family Meal
Small Bites
Dinner Specials
Pasta Olio
$17.00
house made pasta, olive oil, shallot, parsley, chili flake
8- oz New York Steak
$32.00
torn potatoes, seasonal vegetables, spicy bearnaise
Art Room Burger
$22.00
aged cheddar, bacon, garlic aioli, tomato, arugula served with torn potatoes or casero chips
Baby Gem Caesar
$17.00
The Fried Chicken
$21.00
Impossible Burger
$19.00
Burrito
Bar
Specialty Cocktails
Garden Paloma
$17.00
Old Fashioned
$16.00
The Art Room Margarita
$14.00
Art Room Appletini
$15.00
Mule 3 Ways
$16.00
Our Bloody Valentine
$16.00
Mojito
$16.00
Mixed Berry Mocktail
$10.00
Paloma
$16.00
Blue Summer Marg
$16.00
Proofless Paloma
$15.00
Proofless Mule
$15.00
Espresso Martini
$19.00
Call Me Old Fashioned
$16.00
Tropical Sour
$16.00
Our Bloody Valentine
$16.00
Sol De Mezcal
$17.00
Proofless Blueberry
$15.00
Proofless Margarita
$15.00
Virgin Mojito
$10.00
Martini
$18.00
Tequila
Well Tequila
$12.00
Espolon Silver
$13.00
Don Julio Blanco
$17.00
Fortaleza Blanco
$17.00
El Tesoro
$14.00
Lalo Blanco
$15.00
Don Julio Repo
$18.00
Casadores Repo
$13.00
Fortaleza Repo
$18.00
El Tesoro Repo
$14.00
Ocho repo
$18.00
Don Julio Anejo
$19.00
El Sativo Anejo
$16.00
Bozal, Ensamble
$16.00
Banhez , Joven
$15.00
Union, Espadin
$14.00
Well Mezcal
$12.00
Yuu Baal
Whiskey
Scotch
Liqueurs
Nonalcoholic Drinks
Soft Drink
Cold Pressed Juice
Coffee
The Art Room DTLA2 Location and Ordering Hours
(213) 669-6100
Closed • Opens Monday at 11AM