Starters
- Short Rib Poutine$10.00
with cheddar cheese curds, shredded short ribs, gravy, scallions, and sriracha aioli
- Crispy Sweet Chili Brussel Sprouts$8.00
- Tuna Tartar$11.50
with avocado, cucumber, toasted sesame seeds, wasabi aioli, micro cilantro, sesame soy glaze, and tortilla crisps (GF)
- Fried Cheese Curds$7.00
served with sriracha aioli
- Oven Roasted Tomato Hummus$10.00
served with pita chips, baby carrots, cucumber, tear drop peppers, artichoke hearts, tzatziki, marinated feta, mixed olives and tabouleh (GF)
- Roasted Beet$8.00
with whipped goat cheese, local honey, micro greens and candied walnuts (GF)
- Attic Wings half dozen$6.00
- Attic Wings dozen$11.00
- Waterside's House Potato Chips$7.00
served warm with spicy aioli.
- Lobster & Corn Fritters$13.00
served with roasted corn, lemon dill aioli, and micro greens
Salads & Soups
- Attic Salad$18.00
mixed greens, candied walnuts, apples, pomegranate, fried goat cheese, and apple cider vinaigrette
- Ceasar Salad$18.00
romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan, confit garlic, bacon lardons, and white anchovies
- French Onion Soup$12.00
with croutons and melted Swiss cheese
- Vegan Tomato Basil Soup$12.00
stewed tomato, basil, garlic & oat milk
Burgers
- Classic Burger$22.00
mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, cabot cheddar and bacon
- Attic Smash Burger$22.00
special sauce, diced onion, Bibb lettuce, tomato, pickles, and American cheese
- Veggie Burger$21.00
sweet potato and black bean burger with roasted red pepper aioli, caramelized onions, baby kale, and marinated tomatoes (VG)
- Turkey Burger$23.00
brie cheese, bourbon maple aioli, cranberry chutney, and baby greens
- Fish Burger$23.00
tempura battered fish, coleslaw, tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion
- Mr. Bowen$26.00
balsamic onion jam, baby spinach, melted brie cheese, braised short rib, and red wine gravy
- Brickhouse$26.00
pulled pork, dill pickles, coleslaw, crispy fried onion strings, and whiskey BBQ sauce
- Black & Bleu$26.00
cajun spice rubbed, melted gorgonzola cheese, roasted wild mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, and red onion
- Mac Attack!$26.00
creamy mac & cheese, caramelized onions, and crispy bacon bits
Kids Menu
- Kids Jumbo Hot Dog$12.00
- Kids Mac & Cheese$12.00
Our island famous Mac&Cheese
- Kids House Made Chicken Tenders with Fries$14.00
House made chicken tenders with fries and choice of dipping sauce
- Kids Grilled Cheese with Fries$12.00
thick sliced sourdough with American cheese
- Kids Quesadilla$12.00
grilled tortilla with cheddar jack, served with jasmine rice
- Kids Pasta$12.00
- Kids Burger with Fries$13.00
Entrees
- Steak Au Poivre$50.00
8 oz center cut beef tenderloin, an ode to Le Grenier, with roasted garlic mashed potato and asparagus
- Hoisin Glazed Salmon Rice Bowl$32.00
with jasmine rice, sweet cucumbers, cilantro, carrots, avocado, Napa cabbage, toasted sesame seeds, and scallions
- Sticky Sesame Cauliflower$28.00
with jasmine rice, roasted baby carrots, scallions, edamame, shiitake mushrooms (VG)
- Lobster Roll Served Cold$38.00
served cold with mayo, salt and pepper and a squeeze of lemon
- Lobster Roll Served Hot$38.00
served hot sautéed in butter
- Lemon Chicken$29.00
Crispy lemon chicken breast served with roasted garlic mashed potato, and roasted asparagus
Sides
- Hand-Cut Fries$10.00
- Roasted Garlic Mashed Potato$8.00
- Roasted Asparagus$9.00
- Jasmine Rice$9.00
- Roasted Baby Carrots$8.00
- Short Rib Gravy$5.00
- Side salad$12.00
- Whiskey BBQ Sauce$3.00
- Side Caesar$12.00
- Side Ranch$0.50
- Side Honey BBQ$0.50
- Side Spicy Aioli$0.50
- Side Blue Cheese$0.50
- Side Honey Mustard$0.50
Dessert
Dinner Specials
- Sunday Prime Rib$40.00Out of stock
- Monday Spaghetti & Meatballs$32.00Out of stock
- Tuesday Fish & Chips$28.00Out of stock
- Tuesday Poke Bowl$28.00Out of stock
- Free Lava CakeOut of stock
- Free Chocolate CakeOut of stock
- Free Berry TartOut of stock
- Free Carrot CakeOut of stock
- Free Cheese CakeOut of stock
- Billy's Chili$14.00
- waterside chicken burger$21.00
- short rib tacos$24.00
Bar
Wine
- Arnaldo Caprai, Montefalco Rosso BTL$64.00
- Austin Hope, Cabernet Sauvignon, BTL$84.00
- Banshee, Pinot Noir BTL$52.00
- Belle Glos Clark+Telephone, Pinot Noir BTL$76.00
- Bledsoe Family Winery, Cabernet Sauvignon BTL$96.00
- Booker Fracture, Syrah, BTL$150.00
- Bouchard Pere et Fils Volnay 'Caillerets', Pinot Noir BTL$200.00
- Brown Family, Cabernet Sauvignon BTL$50.00
- Cakebread, Cabernet Sauvignon BTL$125.00
- Calera ' Jensen Vineyard', Pinot Noir BTL$180.00
- Calera, 'Ryan Vineyard' Pinot Noir BTL$133.00
- Calera,'Devilliers Vineyard', Pinot Noir BTL$113.00
- Chateau Beaucastel 'Coudoulet', Cotes Du Rhone, BTL$60.00
- Chateau Montelena, Cabernet Sauvignon, BTL$120.00
- Chateau Montelena, ESTATE, Cabernet Sauvignon, BTL$350.00
- Chateau Tournefeuille, Bordeaux, BTL$70.00
- Cloudline, Pinot Noir, BTL$52.00
- Daou Soul of a Lion, Red Blend BTL$240.00
- Domaine de la Solitude, Chateauneuf Du Pape, BTL$110.00
- Domaine du Vieux Telegraphe, Chateauneuf Du Pape, BTL$140.00
- Doubleback,Cabernet Sauvignon, BTL$230.00
- Duckhorn, Howell Mountain, Cabernet Sauvignon BTL$160.00
- Duckhorn, Merlot, BTL$90.00
- Elk Cove Clay Court Vineyard, Pinot Noir, BTL$95.00
- Elk Cove, Pinot Noir BTL$60.00
- Famille Lancon Bellecost, Gigondas, BTL$90.00
- Far Niente 'Post & Beam',Cabernet Sauvignon BTL$88.00
- Far Niente, Cabernet Sauvignon BTL$166.00
- Flycatcher, Frogs Leap, Red Blend, BTL$56.00
- Frogs Leap, Cabernet Sauvignon, BTL$100.00
- Guigal, Cotes Du Rhone, BTL$52.00
- Heritage, Frogs Leap, Red Blend BTL$75.00
- Ireland Family, Peak Ranch Vineyard, Pinot Noir BTL$75.00
- Lang & Reed, Cabernet Franc, BTL$64.00
- Le Serre Nuove dell'Ornellaia,Toscana Rosso BTL$99.00
- Marchesi Antinori Tignanello, Toscana Rosso, BTL$250.00
- Napa Cut , Cabernet Sauvignon, BTL$66.00
- Orin Swift '8 Years in the Desert', Zinfandel Blend BTL$90.00
- Orin Swift 'Abstract', Red Blend, BTL$88.00
- Penfolds Bin 407, Cabernet Sauvignon, BTL$115.00
- Penfolds Bin 704, Cabernet Sauvignon, BTL$100.00
- Podernovi, Brunello di Montalcino, San Polo, BTL$200.00
- Raen 'St Robert', Pinot Noir BTL$107.00
- Ridge 'Pagini Ranch', Zinfandel, BTL$96.00
- Ridge 'Three Valleys', Red Blend BTL$68.00Out of stock
- Ridge, 'Geyserville', Zinfandel BTL$120.00
- Route Stock, Cabernet Sauvignon, BTL$68.00
- Sierra Cantabria Crianza, Tempranillo, BTL$52.00
- Terrazas de Los Andes, Malbec BTL$52.00
- The Hilt, Pinot Noir, BTL$80.00
- The Pairing, Red Blend BTL$60.00
- Trefethen Dragon's Tooth, Red Blend BTL$99.00
- Marco Felluga 'Mongris',Pinot Grigio BTL$52.00
- 'Ingrid Groiss', Gruner Veltiner BTL$48.00
- Dog Point, Sauvignon Blanc, BTL$56.00
- Frogs Leap, Sauvignon Blanc, BTL$72.00
- Merry Edwards, Sauvignon Blanc, BTL$90.00
- Domaine de la Solitude, Cotes Du Rhone Blanc, BTL
- Clarendelle, Bordeaux Blanc, BTL$52.00
- Villebois, Pouilly Fume, BTL$52.00
- Langlois Audon, Sancerre, BTL$68.00
- Olivier Leflaive Les Setilles, Bourgogne Blanc, BTL$88.00
- Joseph Drouhin-Vaudon, Chablis, BTL$76.00
- Domaine Laroche de l'Obedience, Chablis, BTL$360.00
- Bouchard Pere & Fils, Meursault, BTL$125.00
- Latour Giraud 'Charles Maxime', Meursault, BTL$155.00
- My Favorite Neighbor, Chardonnay, BTL$65.00
- Bledsoe Family Winery 'Elizabeth', Chardonnay, BTL$56.00
- Rutherford Ranch, Chardonnay, BTL$56.00
- Patz & Hall, Chardonnay, BTL$60.00
- Far Niente, Chardonnay, BTL$96.00
- Dom Perignon, Champagne Brut BTL2012$425.00
- Dom Perignon, Champagne Brut, BTL2013$450.00
- Gloria Ferrer, Blanc de Blancs BTL$56.00
- Goldeneye, Sparkling Rose, BTL$70.00
- JCB Jean-Charles Boisset, Rose,BTL$56.00
- Laurent Perrier, Champagne Rose, BTL$110.00
- Perlage, Prosecco BTL$52.00
- Tattinger Comtes de Champagne GC, Champagne Blanc de Blancs, BTL2008$300.00
- Vueve Clicquot Vintage, Champagne Rose BTL2012$163.00
- Vueve-Clicquot, Yellow Label, Champagne Brut BTL$116.00
- Chateau d'esclans, Whispering Angel Rose, BTL$56.00Out of stock
- Le Grenouille Rougante, Frogs Leap, Rose, BTL$60.00
- Villebois Sancerre Rose, BTL$64.00
- Flowers, Rose, BTL$68.00
- Gerard Bertrand, Orange Gold, BTL$64.00
- Marnavelli, Kisi-Khikhvi, Orange Wine, BTL$68.00