The Baan Thai Cuisine San Anselmo
Full Menu
Chef’s Special
Short Rib Signature
Braised beef short rib and stir-fried rice noodles (vermicelli) cilantro, bell pepper, yellow onion, fried onion, small cuts beef served with special curry sauce by "Chef Nina"
Kua Crab Curry
Crab meat, crispy soft shell crab, spinach in special coconut curry. (Little spicy)
Hello My Lamb
Classic lamb meat cooked with yellow onion, carrot, and potato in yellow curry sauce, served with cucumber salad.
Warriors
Stir-fried thin rice noodles with fried tofu, egg, bean sprouts, green onion, and crushed peanuts with jumbo prawns and grilled marinated chicken.
Baan's Specials
Tamarind Chicken
Half-fried chicken with our secret special tamarind sauce and cilantro topped. It's kind of sweet & sour
Chan Pad Pu
Stir-fried rice noodles with crab meat, egg, fried onion, fried tofu, green onion, bean sprout and ground peanuts
Dancing Prawns
Jumbo prawns marinated with garlic, wild butter served with steamed broccoli, carrot and lettuce
Angry Prawns
Jumbo prawns sauteed with chef special curry sauce, basil, green bean, bell pepper and young peppercorn
Garlic Lover Prawn
Jumbo prawns sauteed with garlic, black pepper and cilantro, served on a bed of lettuce
Eggplant Salmon
Salmon, eggplant, yellow onion, bell pepper and basil sauteed with black bean sauce
Sassy Salmon
Pan seared salmon served in panang curry sauce with eggplant, bell pepper, green bean and crispy basil topped
Lemongrass Beef
Grilled certified Angus flank steak sauteed with bell pepper, basil in homemade lemongrass spicy sauce
Fire Cook Beef
Grilled certified Angus flank steak cut dice sauteed with bell pepper, basil in spicy homemade sauce
Appetizer
Appetizers Platter
Two pieces of crispy rolls, thai samosas, chicken satays, prawns in a blanket
Satay Beef
Sliced beef skewers and marinated with coconut milk and spices
Satay Chicken
Sliced chicken skewers and marinated with coconut milk and spices
Steamed Dumpling
Homemade steamed dumplings filled with minced pork, water chestnut, and garlic topped with spicy sweet and sour soy sauce.
Crispy Rolls
Homemade vegetarian egg rolls filled with clear noodles, taro, carrots, and cabbage, served with a sweet and sour sauce.
Crab Rangoon
Homemade deep-fried pastry sheet wrapped with crab meat, cream cheese, Thai shallot and green onion, served with sweet and sour sauce.
Fresh Spring Rolls Prawns
Prawns with rice noodles, carrot, icebergs, bean sprouts, mint, and wrapped with rice paper
Fresh Spring Rolls Tofu
Tofu with rice noodle, carrot, iceberg, bean sprouts, mint, and wrapped with rice paper
Coconut Prawns
Deep fried prawns skewers dipped in flour and coconut flake served with sweet and sour sauce topped with coconut flake.
Deep Fried Calamari
Deep-fried calamari, served with special mayo sauce
Thai Samosa
Homemade deep-fried pasty sheet wrapped with taro, sweet potato, pumpkin, corn kernel, onion, carrot, and black pepper.
Roti Green Curry
Deep-fried Indian bread, served with green curry
Prawns in the Blanket
Deep-fried prawns rolled in spring roll wrappers
Salmon Rolls
Deep-fried pastry sheet and seaweed wrapped with marinated salmon, served with salad and mayo sauce
Corn Cake
Crispy sweet corn served with crushed peanuts and cucumber in sweet and sour sauce.
Salad
Crying Tiger Salad
Grilled certified Angus flank steak, red and green onion, mint, cucumber, tomato, carrot, cilantro, dried chili and lettuce
Mango Salmon Salad
Grilled salmon, shredded mango, coconut flake, carrot, tomato and spring mix
Larb Salad
Minced chicken or tofu, red and green onion, mint, carrot, cilantro, crushed roasted rice, dried chili and lettuce
The Baan Thai Salad
Must try. Minced chicken, prawns, green bean, green onion, mint, cilantro, fried onion, coconut flake, cashew nut, carrot, ground peanuts and lettuce
Papaya Salad
Shredded green papaya, tomato, green bean, peanuts, carrot and lettuce
Soup
Bowl Tom Kha
Coconut soup with lemongrass, galangal, mushroom, onion, cilantro, kaffir lime leaf, mushroom, tomato and chili paste
Cup Tom Kha
Coconut soup with lemongrass, galangal, mushroom, onion, cilantro, kaffir lime leaf, mushroom, tomato and chili paste
Bowl Tom Yum
Hot and sour soup with lemongrass, galangal, mushroom, cilantro, kaffir lime leaf, onion, tomato, half and half and chili paste
Cup Tom Yum
Hot and sour soup with lemongrass, galangal, mushroom, cilantro, kaffir lime leaf, onion, tomato, half and half and chili paste
Noodle & Fried Rice
Pad Thai Noodles
Stir-fried rice noodles with fried tofu, egg, bean sprout, green onion, and crushed peanuts
Drunken Noodles
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with fresh Thai chili, tomato, yellow onion, green bean, basil and bell pepper
Pad See Ew Noodles
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with egg, broccoli and carrot
Spicy Basil Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with basil, fresh thai chili, green bean and bell pepper
Green Curry Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with green curry paste, coconut milk, basil, green bean, bell pepper and bamboo shoot
Tom Yum Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with Thai chili paste, tom yum sauce, tomato, yellow onion, basil and mushroom
Classic Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with egg, tomato, yellow and green onion
Pineapple Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with chicken, prawns, yellow and green onion, egg, tomato, cashew nuts, and chunks of golden pineapple
Crab Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with crab meat, egg, yellow and green onion
Baan's BBQ
BBQ Lamb
Grill marinated lamb served with salad and spicy home made sauce.
BBQ Beef
Barbecue beef marinated in a Thai Special sauce served with spicy homemade sauce.
BBQ Chicken
Barbecue chicken marinated in a Thai Special sauce served with spicy homemade sauce.
BBQ Pork
Barbecue pork marinated in a Thai special sauce served with spicy homemade sauce.
Vegetarian
Miracle Fried Rice
Stir-fried brown rice with fried tofu, yellow onion, cashew nuts, carrot, spinach, corn kernel, snow peas, and crispy taro topped
Pad Song Sa Hai
Sauteed eggplant, green bean, bell pepper, basil and fried tofu
Pad Woon Zen
Stir-fried silver noodles with egg, broccoli, carrot, cabbage, yellow onion, bell pepper, mushroom, celery and fried tofu
A La Carte
Spicy Eggplant
Stir-fried eggplant, bell pepper, yellow onion, fresh chili and basil
Spicy String Beans
Stir-fried string bean, bell pepper, and Thai chili paste
Chilies & Thai Hot Basil
Stir-fried fresh Thai chili, basil, and bell pepper with your choice of minced chicken, pork, or beef (Pad Kra Pao)
Pra Ram
Steamed broccoli, spinach, garlic and peanut sauce topped
Pad Broccoli
Stir-fried broccoli with garlic sauce
Vegetables Deluxe
Stir-fried mixed vegetables
Garlic and Pepper
Stir-fried garlic, black pepper, cilantro
Cashew Nut
Stir-fried yellow onion, green onion, bell pepper, cashew nut, and Thai chili paste
Curry
Angel Wing in Panang Curry
Slow-cooked boneless chicken wing stuffed with minced chicken, silver noodles, mushroom, carrot, green onion in red curry sauce
Roasted Duck Curry
Sliced roasted duck with your choice of pineapple or lychee, tomato, bell pepper, and basil
Massaman Curry Beef
Tender chunks of slow-cooking certified Angus beef, carrot, peanuts and potato
Khao Soi
(Curry noodles) Thai Northern-style curry with egg noodles, red onion, green onion, and crispy egg noodles topped
Pumpkin Curry
Pumpkin, basil and bell pepper
Mango Curry
Mango, basil and bell pepper
Yellow Curry
Yellow onion, carrot and potato
Red Curry
Zucchini, basil, bamboo shoot, bell pepper and green bean
Green Curry
Zucchini, basil, bamboo shoot, bell pepper and green bean
Panang Curry
Bell pepper and kaffir lime leaf
Side Order
Desserts
Drinks Menu
Beverages
Beer
Tom Kha Beer
The latest in our exclusive line of Thai-inspired craft beers. Brewed in The United States, Tom Kah Beer is a wheat ale, inspired by the flavors of Tom Kha Soup and brewed with lemongrass, bergamot leaves, coconut, and galangal. Only at The Baan Thai Cuisine. 5% ALC. BY VOL,
Tom Yum Beer
Must try. House beer limited craft
Singha
Wine
B/ Gewurztraminer
Balletto. Russian River Valley
B/ Cambria
Cambria. Santa Maria Valley
B/ La Crema
La Crema. Monterey
B/ Sauvignon Blanc
Kendall-Jackson. Sonoma
B/ Rose
La Crema. Monterey
B/ Pinot Grigio
Benvolio. Italia
B/ Pinot Noir
Laurier. Carneros
B/ Merlot
Kendall-Jackson. Sonoma
B/ Cabernet Sauvignon
Summers. Calistoga
B/ Red Blend
Murphy Goode. California
B/ Malbec
Finca El Origen. Argentina