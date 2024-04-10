The Backstreet Bar and Grill 104 Navajo Dr
Apps
- Chicken Tenders Basket w/fries$9.18
Chicken tenders and fries
- Poutine small$5.51
Small Poutine
- Fried Pickles$7.34
Fried Pickles
- Poutine large$7.34
Large Poutine
- Small fry$3.67
Small fry
- Large fry$5.51
Large fry
- Mozz Sticks$7.34
Mozz sticks
- Small onion rings$7.34
Small O-rings
- Large Onion Rings$9.18
Large O-rings
- Backstreet taco$2.75
BS Taco
- Side dressing$0.50
Side dressing
- 6 pc Wings (Online Ordering)$9.18
6 pc Wings
- 12 pc Wings (Online Ordering)$16.52
12 pc Wings
- Backstreet taco (Online Ordering)$2.75
BS Taco
- Popcorn$3.00
Burgers
The Backstreet Bar and Grill Location and Ordering Hours
(682) 593-0475
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 5PM