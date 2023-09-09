The Backstretch
Fall Menu 2023
Weekly Specials
Appetizers
Thanksgiving Rolls
Roasted turkey, stuffing and potatoes stuffed in a wonton wrapper, fried to a golden brown. Served with cranberry dipping sauce
Oktoberfest Cheese Dip
All things fall - warm cheese dip topped with bacon. Served with house made tortilla chips
Mexican Street Corn Fritters
Lightly fried sweet corn fritters topped with mexican cheese, chile lime crema and cilantro
Shrimp Skewers
Bacon wrapped shrimp with Cowboy cocktail sauce
Deviled Eggs Only
Deviled eggs topped with bacon.
Extra Egg
Extra Tortilla Chips
Extra Condiments
Sandwiches
Burger
Apple Bacon Cheddar
Granny smith apples, bacon and cheddar cheese with a sweet-n-spicy spread on grilled ciabatta bread.
Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast slathered with southern hot sauce and topped with sour cream ranch coleslaw and dill pickles
Reuben
Our house brined corned beef, sauerkraut, and swiss piled on rye with our mustard island sauce.
Pork Mac & Cheese
5 Cheese macaroni topped with seasoned pulled pork, pickled jalapenos and crispy onion straws
Melted Cheese Sandwich
American cheese plus your choice of 1 additional cheese layered on ciabatta.
Tacos
3 shells loaded with roasted sweet potatoes, black beans and corn in a honey lime glaze topped with shredded lettuce and feta cheese. Served with salsa. Choice of flour or corn shells.
Chorizo Spiced Pulled Pork
Chorizo spiced pulled pork topped with mexican street corn coleslaw
Apple Slaw Bratwurst
Mac n Cheese Dog
¼ lb beef dog stuffed with our 5 cheese mac, topped with shredded cheddar and chipotle ketchup.
Coney Dog
¼ lb beef hot dog topped with housemade coney sauce, cheddar cheese, onions and mustard.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, ranch dressing, lettuce, and red onion on a grilled bun.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, crouton crumbles, tossed in our caesar dressing and wrapped in a sun dried tomato flour tortilla.
Wings
Taters
Chips
Fresh sliced potato chips with homemade french onion dip.
Fresh Cut Fries
Fresh cut seasoned with salt & pepper, served with a side of housemade ketchup
Tater Tots
Our housemade tater tots fried to a golden brown and served with chipotle ketchup and beer cheese dip.
Loaded Fries
Fresh cut fries topped with cheddar cheese and bacon. Served with a side of ranch dressing.
Hencock Fries
Fresh cut fries topped with medium wing sauce, ranch dressing, cheddar cheese and bacon.
Chili Cheese Fries
Fresh cut fries topped with our thick chili, cheddar cheese, sour cream and red onions.
Side of Beer Cheese
Salads, Sides, Soup
House Salad
Romaine lettuce, bleu cheese, red onions, bacon and tomatoes
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan and house made croutons. Served with caesar dressing.
Italian Salad
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, red onion, tomato, black olives, banana peppers, croutons with a creamy Italian vinagrette
Asparagus Salad
Asparagus, walnuts, parmesan cheese, lemonade vinagriette on bed of romaine
Hush Puppies
Sweet cornbread balls with honey sriracha dipping sauce.
5 Cheese Macaroni
Creamy blend of white cheddar, provolone, gouda, sharp cheddar and pepper jack cheese.
Chili
Kids Menu
Kids Melted Cheese
The classic grilled american cheese sandwich on ciabatta
Kids Mac & Dog
Sliced grilled do mixed in our Mac &. Cheese
Kids Dog & Chips
1/4 lb. do and our fresh cut chips
Kids Coney Dog & Chips
1/4 lb dog topped with coney sauce. Served with fresh cut chips
Kids Tenders
Breaded chicken breast served with chips and honey mustard
Merchandise
Beautiful Downtown T-Shirts
Butts Grill T-Shirts
Short Sleeve Backstretch T-Shirts
Tastings
Sept 23 Cocktail Tasting
Sept Cocktail Bar Seating
SINGLE SEAT AT BAR Time For Tailgating! Wed, Sept 6th 6:30-8:30 Featuring: Whiskey Brandy Old Fashioned paired with Brussel Sprout Toasts Grapefruit Aperol Cocktail paired with Lemon Pepper Wings Pink Peppercorn Dirty Shirley paired with Sausage Rolls Bourbon Cherry Vanilla Sangria paired with Beef Empanadas Beer Punch paired with Nachos
Sept Cocktail Booth Seating
3 or 4 SEATS IN A BOOTH Time For Tailgating! Wed, Sept 6th 6:30-8:30 Featuring: Whiskey Brandy Old Fashioned paired with Brussel Sprout Toasts Grapefruit Aperol Cocktail paired with Lemon Pepper Wings Pink Peppercorn Dirty Shirley paired with Sausage Rolls Bourbon Cherry Vanilla Sangria paired with Beef Empanadas Beer Punch paired with Nachos
Sept Cocktail Table Seating
6 or 8 SEATS AT TABLE Time For Tailgating! Wed, Sept 6th 6:30-8:30 Featuring: Whiskey Brandy Old Fashioned paired with Brussel Sprout Toasts Grapefruit Aperol Cocktail paired with Lemon Pepper Wings Pink Peppercorn Dirty Shirley paired with Sausage Rolls Bourbon Cherry Vanilla Sangria paired with Beef Empanadas Beer Punch paired with Nachos