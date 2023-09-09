Fall Menu 2023

Weekly Specials

Weekly Soup:

$3.00+

Appetizers

Thanksgiving Rolls

$11.00

Roasted turkey, stuffing and potatoes stuffed in a wonton wrapper, fried to a golden brown. Served with cranberry dipping sauce

Oktoberfest Cheese Dip

$10.00

All things fall - warm cheese dip topped with bacon. Served with house made tortilla chips

Mexican Street Corn Fritters

$10.00

Lightly fried sweet corn fritters topped with mexican cheese, chile lime crema and cilantro

Shrimp Skewers

$14.00

Bacon wrapped shrimp with Cowboy cocktail sauce

Deviled Eggs Only

$7.00

Deviled eggs topped with bacon.

Extra Egg

$1.00

Extra Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Extra Condiments

Sandwiches

Burger

Apple Bacon Cheddar

$12.00

Granny smith apples, bacon and cheddar cheese with a sweet-n-spicy spread on grilled ciabatta bread.

Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Fried chicken breast slathered with southern hot sauce and topped with sour cream ranch coleslaw and dill pickles

Reuben

$13.00

Our house brined corned beef, sauerkraut, and swiss piled on rye with our mustard island sauce.

Pork Mac & Cheese

$14.00

5 Cheese macaroni topped with seasoned pulled pork, pickled jalapenos and crispy onion straws

Melted Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

American cheese plus your choice of 1 additional cheese layered on ciabatta.

Tacos

Tacos

$9.00

3 shells loaded with roasted sweet potatoes, black beans and corn in a honey lime glaze topped with shredded lettuce and feta cheese. Served with salsa. Choice of flour or corn shells.

Chorizo Spiced Pulled Pork

$13.00

Chorizo spiced pulled pork topped with mexican street corn coleslaw

Apple Slaw Bratwurst

Mac n Cheese Dog

$13.00

¼ lb beef dog stuffed with our 5 cheese mac, topped with shredded cheddar and chipotle ketchup.

Coney Dog

$12.00

¼ lb beef hot dog topped with housemade coney sauce, cheddar cheese, onions and mustard.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, ranch dressing, lettuce, and red onion on a grilled bun.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, crouton crumbles, tossed in our caesar dressing and wrapped in a sun dried tomato flour tortilla.

Wings

Confit cooked to produce tender, juicy, crispy wings. Served with celery and choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

1 Pound Wings

$14.00

Taters

Chips

$4.00

Fresh sliced potato chips with homemade french onion dip.

Fresh Cut Fries

$5.00

Fresh cut seasoned with salt & pepper, served with a side of housemade ketchup

Tater Tots

$11.00

Our housemade tater tots fried to a golden brown and served with chipotle ketchup and beer cheese dip.

Loaded Fries

$9.00

Fresh cut fries topped with cheddar cheese and bacon. Served with a side of ranch dressing.

Hencock Fries

$10.00

Fresh cut fries topped with medium wing sauce, ranch dressing, cheddar cheese and bacon.

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.00Out of stock

Fresh cut fries topped with our thick chili, cheddar cheese, sour cream and red onions.

Side of Beer Cheese

$1.00

Salads, Sides, Soup

House Salad

$5.00+

Romaine lettuce, bleu cheese, red onions, bacon and tomatoes

Caesar Salad

$4.00+

Romaine lettuce, parmesan and house made croutons. Served with caesar dressing.

Italian Salad

Italian Salad

$5.00+

Romaine, Parmesan cheese, red onion, tomato, black olives, banana peppers, croutons with a creamy Italian vinagrette

Asparagus Salad

$7.00Out of stock

Asparagus, walnuts, parmesan cheese, lemonade vinagriette on bed of romaine

Hush Puppies

$5.00

Sweet cornbread balls with honey sriracha dipping sauce.

5 Cheese Macaroni

$6.00

Creamy blend of white cheddar, provolone, gouda, sharp cheddar and pepper jack cheese.

Chili

$4.00+Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Melted Cheese

$6.00

The classic grilled american cheese sandwich on ciabatta

Kids Mac & Dog

$7.00

Sliced grilled do mixed in our Mac &. Cheese

Kids Dog & Chips

$6.00

1/4 lb. do and our fresh cut chips

Kids Coney Dog & Chips

$7.00

1/4 lb dog topped with coney sauce. Served with fresh cut chips

Kids Tenders

$8.00

Breaded chicken breast served with chips and honey mustard

N/A Drinks

N/A Beverage

Coke

$2.00

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Sprite

$2.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Juice

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Cocoa

$5.00

House made cocoa with premium cocoa, dark cocoa and semi-sweet chocolate.

50 Day Water

$0.50Out of stock

Merchandise

Beautiful Downtown T-Shirts

Small

$18.00
Medium

$18.00

Large

$18.00

XLarge

$18.00Out of stock

XXLarge

$20.00

Butts Grill T-Shirts

Small

$18.00Out of stock
Medium

$18.00

Large

$18.00

XLarge

$18.00

2XL

$20.00

Short Sleeve Backstretch T-Shirts

Small

$15.00

Medium

$15.00

Large

$15.00

XL

$15.00

2XL

$18.00Out of stock

3XL

$18.00

Tastings

Sept 23 Cocktail Tasting

Time For Tailgating! Wed, Sept 6th 6:30-8:30 Featuring: Whiskey Brandy Old Fashioned paired with Brussel Sprout Toasts Grapefruit Aperol Cocktail paired with Lemon Pepper Wings Pink Peppercorn Dirty Shirley paired with Sausage Rolls Bourbon Cherry Vanilla Sangria paired with Beef Empanadas Beer Punch paired with Nachos

Sept Cocktail Bar Seating

$35.00

SINGLE SEAT AT BAR Time For Tailgating! Wed, Sept 6th 6:30-8:30 Featuring: Whiskey Brandy Old Fashioned paired with Brussel Sprout Toasts Grapefruit Aperol Cocktail paired with Lemon Pepper Wings Pink Peppercorn Dirty Shirley paired with Sausage Rolls Bourbon Cherry Vanilla Sangria paired with Beef Empanadas Beer Punch paired with Nachos

Sept Cocktail Booth Seating

$105.00+

3 or 4 SEATS IN A BOOTH Time For Tailgating! Wed, Sept 6th 6:30-8:30 Featuring: Whiskey Brandy Old Fashioned paired with Brussel Sprout Toasts Grapefruit Aperol Cocktail paired with Lemon Pepper Wings Pink Peppercorn Dirty Shirley paired with Sausage Rolls Bourbon Cherry Vanilla Sangria paired with Beef Empanadas Beer Punch paired with Nachos

Sept Cocktail Table Seating

$280.00+Out of stock

6 or 8 SEATS AT TABLE Time For Tailgating! Wed, Sept 6th 6:30-8:30 Featuring: Whiskey Brandy Old Fashioned paired with Brussel Sprout Toasts Grapefruit Aperol Cocktail paired with Lemon Pepper Wings Pink Peppercorn Dirty Shirley paired with Sausage Rolls Bourbon Cherry Vanilla Sangria paired with Beef Empanadas Beer Punch paired with Nachos

Aug 2023 Wines

CARPINETO DOGAJOLO ROSATO,

$16.00

MICHAEL POZZAN SAUVIGNON BLANC,

$18.00

ANNABELLA MERLOT, NAPA VALLEY,

$20.00

RUCA MALEN “CAPITULO UNO” MALBEC,

$16.00

VILLA ROSA BRACHETTO D’ACQUI, PIEDMONT, ITALY,

$16.00

July 23 Wines

EL COTO ROSADO, RIOJA, SPAIN,

$13.00

MASSIMO RIVETTI “AURELIA” ARNEIS, PIEDMONT, ITALY,

$15.00

REDGATE VINEYARD PINOT NOIR, WILLAMETTE VALLEY,

$20.00

BROTTE LA GRIVELIERE COTES DU RHONE, RHONE VALLEY,

$15.00

June 2023 Wines

VERY PEACH WHITE WINE, FRANCE, N.V.

$8.00

TRAMBUSTI VERNACCIA DI SAN GIMIGNANO, TUSCANY, ITALY, 2021

$15.00

DUNDEE WINE LIBRARY “TESTAMENT” PINOT NOIR, CHEHALEM MOUNTAINS, OREGON, 2020

$25.00

VILLA ELENA CHIANTI RISERVA, TUSCANY, ITALY, 2019

$13.00

FOUR HORNS CABERNET FRANC, SONOMA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, 2020

$20.00

COCOA DI VINE CHOCOLATE & PEANUT BUTTER, USA, N.V.

$15.00